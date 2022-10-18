Biden admin unveils new pandemic preparedness and biodefense strategy

Get the latest Boston sports news
Get updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
The strategy could take years to implement, another senior administration official said Monday, noting that the United States needs the time and resources to develop vaccines, drugs and tests for potentially dozens of pathogens.
The federal government is also looking to develop the infrastructure to distribute these tools to Americans at relatively short notice in the event of an outbreak. For example, the United States wants to develop and manufacture enough vaccines to cover the country’s population within 130 days of the emergence of a new virus threat, the official said.
But that kind of effort will require significant funding — tens of billions of dollars — and will likely require the federal government to partner with industry and philanthropic organizations. But Biden’s announcement comes at a time when the administration is in negotiations with Capitol Hill lawmakers over additional funding for domestic and global fights against Covid and monkeypox. Many Republicans have pushed back on the demands, wondering why the administration wants more money for a fight the president says is over.
In his 2023 budget, Biden asked Congress for $88 billion over five years to help fight pandemics and biological threats. Funding has yet to be approved, but the administration is moving forward with its broad plan with the idea that Congress will approve the money to help the country prepare for another virus like Covid-19.
“We are already implementing key actions of the strategy within a core budget that amounts to billions of dollars a year,” another senior administration official said. “But to really completely transform our pandemic preparedness and biodefense capabilities, additional resources are needed. Funding for preparedness actually has huge returns for the American taxpayer.
Much of the administration’s strategy focuses on detecting and preventing future biological and viral threats — efforts that will require rebuilding the health care system and workforce. Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, thousands of healthcare workers have left their jobs.
The new U.S. plan prioritizes the training and expansion of specialized healthcare personnel who can help contain the spread of potentially dangerous pathogens and “equitably protect the health of Americans and people around the world.” said one of the senior administration officials.
Biden’s plan also sets out a strategy to prevent pandemics and biological incidents that come from accidental and deliberate sources, such as a lab leak, another senior administration official said. Part of the plan is to work with other countries on international laboratory safety and biosecurity standards. The United States is also completing an interagency review of efforts to strengthen the responsible conduct of biological research.
Politices
Celtics
The Celtics could be without center Robert Williams longer than the team originally anticipated (having already revised the timing of his planned return once before).
Williams, 25, received an injection of platelet-rich plasma in her left knee on Monday, according to Shams Charania of Athleticism.
The Celtics reported in September that Williams had successfully undergone left knee arthroscopy and that would keep him out for four to six weeks. The return estimate was later revised to a longer period of 8 to 12 weeks.
On Tuesday, Charania added that there could be a further delay in Williams’ recovery, saying the Boston center “will come back in the second half of the season, but the team will wait until he’s 100% and the ‘will carefully bring whenever that time comes.’
“I was told his hope is in December or January, but it could even be later than that,” Charania explained during an interview with FanDuel’s “Get it back.”
Williams tore the meniscus in his left knee in March and had surgery. As a result, he missed over a month, but was able to make it back in time for a game from Boston’s playoffs through to the NBA Finals.
Drafted 27th overall by the Celtics in 2018, Williams has become an important piece for Boston and was named to the 2022 NBA All-Defensive Second Team.
Get updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);}
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);}
Boston
Sergey Surovikin described the situation as “tense” and did not rule out that he had to make difficult decisions
Army General Sergey Surovikin addressed the media on Tuesday for the first time since taking overall command of the ongoing Russian military operation in Ukraine.
Describing the situation as particularly “tense” around the city of Kherson in his statement to broadcaster Rossiya-24, he added that the army may be forced to do “Difficult decisions”.
“The NATO Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has long demanded offensive operations in the direction of Kherson from the kyiv regime, regardless of the losses – both in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and among the civilian population,” he said. he added. Surovikin said.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
RT
By SEUNG MIN KIM
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden promised Tuesday that the first bill he sends to Capitol Hill next year will be one that codifies Roe v. Wade — if Democrats control enough seats in Congress for Biden to sign abortion protections into law — in a speech designed to energize his party’s voters just three weeks ahead of the November midterms.
“If you care about the right to choose, then you gotta vote,” Biden said during remarks at the Howard Theatre in Washington. He urged those in attendance to recall how they felt when the Supreme Court in late June overturned the landmark 1973 ruling legalizing abortion, and repeatedly lambasted Republicans nationwide who have pushed for restrictions on the procedure, often without exceptions.
Biden said “the only sure way to stop these extremist laws that are putting in jeopardy women’s health and rights is for Congress to pass a law.” He acknowledged that right now, “we’re short a handful of votes” to reinstate abortion protections at the federal level, urging voters to send more Democrats to Congress.
“If we do that, here’s the promise I make to you and the American people: The first bill that I will send to the Congress will be to codify Roe v. Wade,” Biden said. “And when Congress passes it, I’ll sign it in January, 50 years after Roe was first decided the law of the land.”
That’s a big if.
Republicans are widely projected to gain control of at least the House. Abortion rights have been a key motivating factor for Democrats this year, although the economy and inflation still rank as chief concern for most voters.
For the White House, it won’t be enough just to keep control of both chambers of Congress, already an uphill battle, to be able to enshrine the protections of Roe into law. The Senate would need to abolish the filibuster, the legislative rule that requires 60 votes for most bills to advance in the chamber, in order to pass an abortion measure with a simple majority of senators.
Long resistant to any revisions to Senate institutional rules, Biden said in the days after the decision by the Supreme Court to overrule Roe in Dobbs v. Jackson that he would support eliminating that supermajority threshold for abortion bills, just as he did on voting rights legislation.
But two moderate Democrats — Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, Ariz., and Joe Manchin, W.Va. — support keeping the filibuster. Sinema has said she wants to retain the filibuster precisely so any abortion restrictions backed by Republicans would face a much higher hurdle to pass in the Senate.
Democratic Senate candidates in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — the party’s two best chances to flip seats currently held by Republicans — have both said they support eliminating the filibuster in order to pass abortion legislation. Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman has actively campaigned on being the 51st vote for priorities such as legalizing abortion, codifying same-sex marriage protections, and making it easier for workers to unionize — all measures that would otherwise be blocked by a filibuster in the Senate.
Abortion — and proposals from some Republicans to impose nationwide restrictions on the procedure — have been a regular fixture of Biden’s political rhetoric this election cycle, as Democrats seek to energize voters in a difficult midterm season for the party in power in Washington.
In fundraisers and in political speeches, Biden has vowed to reject any abortion restrictions that may come to his desk in a GOP-controlled Congress. He has also urged voters to boost the Democratic ranks in the Senate so enough senators would not only support reinstating abortion nationwide, but would be willing to change Senate rules to do it.
“If you give me two more Democratic senators in the United States Senate, I promise you, I promise you we’re going to codify Roe,” Biden said at a Democratic National Committee rally in Washington last month. “We’ll once again make Roe the law of the land. And we’ll once again protect a woman’s right to choose.”
On Tuesday, Biden made a pointed appeal to young voters, who traditionally participate in lower rates than other age demographics in midterm elections. Though his remarks were primarily focused on abortion, Biden also mentioned his decisions to forgive billions of dollars in student loan debt and to issue pardons for marijuana possession — moves popular with younger voters.
“What I am saying is, you represent the best of us. Your generation will not be ignored, will not be shunned and will not be silent,” Biden said, adding: “In 2020, you voted to deliver the change you wanted to see in the world. In 2022, you need to exercise your power to vote again for the future of our nation and the future of your generation.”
Court decisions and state legislation have shifted — and sometimes, re-shifted — the status of abortion laws across the country. Currently, bans are in place at all states of pregnancy in 12 states. In another, Wisconsin, clinics have stopped providing abortions though there’s dispute over whether a ban is in effect. In Georgia, abortion is banned at the detection of cardiac activity — generally around six weeks and before women often know they’re pregnant.
Meanwhile, codifying Roe remains a broadly popular position. In a July AP-NORC poll, 60% of U.S. adults said they believe Congress should pass a law guaranteeing access to legal abortion nationwide.
Even with the economy dominating so much of the midterm discourse, abortion has been a touchstone in high-profile contests from Ohio to Arizona, especially as Democrats try to trap Republicans between their most ardent anti-abortion base voters who want absolute or near-total bans and a majority of U.S. adults that wants at least some legal access to elective abortions.
For instance, in Georgia, Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker went so far in his only debate against Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, as to deny his previous support for a national abortion ban with no exceptions. Despite Walker’s previous statements captured on video, he insisted Warnock misrepresented his position. Walker said in the debate that he backs a Georgia statute outlawing abortion after six weeks of pregnancy – an effective ban for some women because it’s so early they don’t yet know they’re pregnant. The law includes exceptions for later abortions in cases of rape, incest and involving health risks to a woman.
Warnock, meanwhile, avoided direct questions about whether he’d support any abortion limits, instead turning the question to Walker’s position.
___
Geoff Mulvihill in Cherry Hill, N.J., and Bill Barrow in Atlanta contributed to this report.
___
Follow AP’s coverage of the 2022 midterms:
RALEIGH, North Carolina — Just over 8km into her Thursday night run along the familiar River Neuse greenway, Raleigh mother-of-three Susan Karnatz was shot dead by a 15-year-old boy whose shooting caused killed five people, injured two, and frightened hundreds more in surrounding neighborhoods.
Her husband, Tom Karnatz, said she died 1.9 miles from her 7-mile goal that day. Now runners around the world are finishing the last leg of the race that Karnatz was never able to complete.
Organize under the hashtag #RunforSue, hundreds of runners share photos of their runs – often 1.9 miles (3 kilometers) to complete her run, 5.1 miles (8.2 kilometers) to mark the distance she has run, or 7 miles (11 .2 kilometres) to reach her goal – on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to show the Karnatz family how much she has inspired. Runners as far away as Panama, Australia and Ireland have already dedicated their daily races to him.
The teenager who killed Karnatz and four others was arrested hours after the shooting, police said. He was hospitalized after his arrest and remains in critical condition.
The victims, aged 16 to their late 50s, died while going about their daily lives, friends and authorities said. Karnatz, 49, had just left home for a run on one of her favorite paths, her husband said.
A four-time Boston Marathon runner-up and beloved member of several local running groups, friends and family remember Karnatz as “a beacon of strength,” the “rock of his family,” and “a role model” for other moms. She worked as a school psychologist before taking a break to homeschool her three sons, aged 14, 13 and 10. The boys often joined their parents on short distances, which their friends described as a family affair.
“She was a very loving wife and an incredible mother to our three sons,” her husband told The Associated Press in tears when he answered her door Friday morning. “We are heartbroken and miss her very much.”
Underneath a basketball hoop in the family’s driveway, a silver van and a Toyota Camry display 26.2 stickers corresponding to the mileage of a marathon. The van’s license plate simply reads: “RUNNR”.
“We had plans together for great adventures,” Tom Karnatz wrote in a Facebook post. “And plan the mundane days in between together.” … Now those plans are messed up.
The #RunforSue messages – some from friends and many from complete strangers – were a bright spot in an otherwise devastating week.
“I’m amazed at all the support,” Tom Karnatz wrote on Facebook Sunday after running 1.9 miles with his sons, niece and brother.
The Karnatzes met in 2004 at a North Carolina Roadrunners Club rally and remained involved with the organization for nearly 20 years, club president Jack Threadgill said.
Just before Threadgill pinned his red and white bib for Sunday’s Bull City Race Fest, a half marathon in nearby Durham, the Cary resident grabbed a black marker and scribed his bib with ‘SBK’ to Susan Butler Karnatz.
He spent the weekend reminiscing about fond memories of Karnatz, like when they ran with his kids at the club’s social run in February from one Snoopy’s Hot Dogs to another.
“It’s a Raleigh institution,” he joked – a momentary pause from his somber tone.
The club will meet for a pre-planned run at the end of October, where members will have the chance to write condolence cards and donate to the family’s charities of choice – a lifesaving animals and a children’s literacy project. An annual memorial run will likely be held.
Karissa McDonough had been close friends with Karnatz for about six years, and the two ran the Boston Marathon together in 2019. After the shooting, the mother from Waterbury Center, Vermont, carefully explained the tragedy to her 14-year-old daughter, Eireann before asking her if she wanted to come running to honor her late friend.
“Her eyes lit up and she said, ‘It’s important to mom, so yeah, for sure I want to do it,’” McDonough said.
Blasting “the ultimate pump song” – Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” – through the car windows, Eireann strapped on her rollerblades and a skull helmet as her mother drove them to the trailhead. They climbed the mountain to a ski resort, passing riders and other runners before stopping to reflect on a covered bridge.
As a mother of three, McDonough, 47, said she always looked up to Karnatz as a role model. Even when they were apart, Karnatz filled his days with constant laughter and encouragement after McDonough’s husband died of illness in January. Now McDonough said she is devastated that Tom Karnatz and his sons have to go through similar pain.
“When I met her, it was like meeting myself,” she said of her friend. “We got so close because we were living the same life, just, you know, thousands of miles away.”
Other runners, like Tom Blennerhassett of Kildare, Ireland, had never met Karnatz but paid tribute to him from afar. After seeing a friend in North Carolina post about the shooting on Instagram, Blennerhassett said he realized “it really struck a chord.” His community, he said, is still recovering from the murder earlier this year of a 23-year-old schoolteacher who was running along a canal.
Blennerhassett, who has been training for the upcoming Dublin Marathon, ran a 5.1-mile loop Sunday in honor of Karnatz along busy roads and across open plains while listening to his soft rock playlist – with songs from U2, Tom Petty and Bruce Springsteen.
“A kind of mental and physical recovery,” he said. “It was nice to think of someone like that who lost his life so senselessly when he was just running, the things we take for granted every day.”
———
Hannah Schoenbaum is a member of the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places reporters in local newsrooms to report on underreported issues. Follow her on Twitter at @H—Schoenbaum.
ABC News
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing