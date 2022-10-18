Blockchain
Bitcoin Long-Term Metrics Show Possible Bear Market Turnaround
Bitcoin has been moving sideways for the better part of a week after rebounding from a monthly low at around $17,900. The number one cryptocurrency hinted at a potential breakout, but once again the bulls are losing momentum leaving BTC’s price stuck at its current levels.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $19,500 with a 2% profit in the last 24 hours and sideways movement over the past week. The crab-like price action is replicating throughout the crypto market with large assets moving either sideways or to the downside.
Bitcoin Is Forming A Convincing Bottom?
Data from research firm Santiment indicates that Bitcoin has been moving sideways for the past 4 months with spikes in volatility over that period. Regardless of BTC’s price, the research firm claims that the cryptocurrency might be in the process of bottoming based on several metrics.
First, Santiment looked into the cryptocurrency’s distribution or the amount of BTC currently being sold in the market. After the pronounced crash from the 2021 highs, the current BTC market, the research firm claims, is looking like the 2017 to 2019 period.
As seen in the chart below, the price of Bitcoin saw a decline in its mean dollar invested age (BTC) and its Market Value To Realized Value, a metric used to gauge investor behavior. As seen in the chart below, when the MVRV crashed, with the mean dollar invested going the opposite, Bitcoin tends to move sideways.
This crab-like price action can last for many years, but they hint at the cryptocurrency finally reaching a long-term bottom. In addition, social volume, the number of people talking about Bitcoin on social media, has been declining following the price action.
This indicates that levels of euphoria are low and approaching their 2018 bottom. During these times, there are usually levels of leverage and speculation in the market.
Santiment wrote the following on the similarities between Bitcoin’s current price and its 2018 price action. At that time the cryptocurrency recorded a new all-time high, and went into a multi-year bear market:
Bitcoin’s long-term metrics have shown encouraging signs of a turnaround for a few months now, despite prices being stuck in the mud. (…) looking at the long-term data current situation doesn’t look as terrible as it might seem from the outside perspective. Of course, history does not repeat but it might rhyme.
This Is When BTC’s Price Might Push Back On The Bears
Despite the data shown above, the Bitcoin price has been displaying a high correlation with traditional equities. The cryptocurrency is moving more and more in tandem with major legacy stock indexes, such as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100.
At the same time, these assets have been and are likely to continue experiencing fresh selling pressure as long as the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) maintains its current monetary policy. Put into motion to slow down inflation, the Fed has been hiking interest rates and reducing its balance sheet.
The latest U.S. economic data, as NewsBTC has been reporting, indicate that the financial institution could continue to put pressure on inflation, equities, and Bitcoin. While this status quo remains, the crypto market is unlikely to form a convincing bottom, or at the very least, might see its upside potential limited.
Uplift DAO Teams Up With MoonPay To Simplify Investing In Web3 Projects
Cross-chain crypto launchpad Uplift DAO offering funding for innovative initiatives via crowdsourcing has announced an integration with MoonPay, the leading web3 infrastructure company. With this collaboration, customers will have an easier time putting money into innovative web3 projects using more conventional payment methods.
Through their collaboration, Uplift and MoonPay are removing a significant obstacle for potential investors in the web3 industry. Although both web3 and cryptocurrencies have matured, newcomers may find it difficult to get started with either. Considering issues like high entrance hurdles and simplicity of usage, many retail and institutional investors opt out of Web3 entirely in favor of projects that employ conventional currency or more accessible payment mechanisms.
Through MoonPay, Uplift is redefining the way people invest in cryptocurrencies and Web3 projects by making it easy for anybody to purchase and sell digital currency using traditional fiat payment methods. Investors benefit from MoonPay’s streamlined and straightforward payment system. MoonPay supports all major payment methods including credit cards, debit cards, local bank transfers, Apple Pay, and Google Pay, and it also converts between fiat, crypto, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
Through this collaboration, Uplift paves the way for users to easily invest in dozens of promising early-stage IDO initiatives on its launchpad, as well as acquire and stake more than 100 different virtual assets on the platform itself. Further reducing the bar to entry into the realm of web3 early investment, individuals may become engaged with Uplift’s initiatives with as little as $100.
Oliver Jeffcott, senior business development manager at MoonPay stated:
“Our industry needs capital to continue to evolve. Our partnership with Uplift will make it even simpler for people to get involved in financing projects they believe in and reap the benefits of the growth of web3.”
Irina Berezina, Growth Lead at Uplift said:
“At Uplift DAO one of our core missions is to lower the barrier of entry to Web3 investment opportunities, whilst simultaneously raising the standard of usability for our users. By integrating MoonPay onto our platform, this is a key step towards web3 scalability not only for us as an IDO launchpad but for the future of web3 investing.”
Uplift’s innovative Price Protection Promise is the result of the company’s collaboration with the best due diligence professionals in the business, who help guarantee that every project Uplift invests in is not only of the greatest quality but also has a great chance of success. Uplift’s Price Protection Guarantee is based on its Key Performance Indicator Protected Funding system, which tracks a variety of metrics specific to each project. Investors will be offered a refund if the project does not reach the predetermined goals.
The goal of Uplift’s Price Protection Promise is to build trust between its initiatives and the communities that utilize them by shielding consumers from uncertainty and ensuring that their investments are secure.
Morgan Stanley Executive Predicts Bitcoin To Witness A Short-Term Rally
Over time, the crypto market has strongly correlated with US equities, and Bitcoin has indicated a significant correlation with S&P 500 index. The price of the primary crypto asset has followed a similar pattern to the stock.
Many predictions from experts on BTC were drawn from the possible outplay for the equity stock. Also, the response of Bitcoin to critical macroeconomic conditions is related to that of the stock index.
Following the correlation between the two markets, some market experts give forecasts for future price trends. According to Morgan Stanley’s CIO, Michael J. Wilson, the US will soon have a short-term rally of 16%. The bear market expert noted that the price surge would only be possible without an official recession or earning capitulation.
Short-Term Price Recovery In Stock Markets And Bitcoin Status
According to Wilson, the US stock market will witness a short-term recovery. This offers the possibility of the S&P 500 hitting the 200-weekly moving average (WMA), as per Bloomberg.
Due to the unfavorable macroeconomic conditions and the impacts of the increased interest rates, the index dropped this year. However, the present price movement for Bitcoin has not been too impressive.
BTC price is currently below its critical level of $20K. Also, the 200-WMA is close to the $23k region. Even with its short-term rally in August, Bitcoin is yet to cross the 200-WMA.
Bitcoin has experienced several price rallies following the crypto winter that pushed the price below $20,000 in June. But the battle seems to be unending. The bulls are yet to take a more potent force against the bears keeping the BTC price still hovering below $20K.
Recall that Wall Street’s most notable prominent bearish voice, Michael Wilson, predicted this year’s decline correctly. His position on a long-term overall negative trend in the stock market is still unfazed. But currently, he predicts a 16% short-term price rally.
The Wait For Feds’ Next Hike On Rates
Activities in the crypto market seem to be dragging. Most traders take their time with little or no significant transactions. Instead, they are expecting the outcome of the next Fed FOMC meeting slated on Nov 2. The decision in the meeting will drive the market for the next few months.
A report from the CME FedWatch Tool indicates a 95.4% possibility of another 75bps hike. Also, the Dollar index moves higher toward 113. Recall that the US Federal Reserve has maintained a hawkish stance in controlling inflation despite increasing fears of recession.
From Michael Wilson’s analysis, inflation has hit its peak. Though the core CPI data surged to a 40-year high, the Fed may impose a 50-bps hike on rates.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $19,536, indicating a rise of 1.42% over the past 24 hours.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
What Zombiechain? Cardano Tops Blockchains In Active Developer Counts
Cardano has often come under fire from those in the crypto space who have often mocked the apparent ‘lack of growth’ of the network. This has been especially more prominent when it comes to the decentralized finance (DeFi) part of the blockchain, as it continues to remain well behind its counterparts in the sector. However, the talks of Cardano being a ‘dead’ blockchain could not be further from the truth given how much development is being carried out.
One Of The Most Active
The developments that are being carried out on the Cardano network go to show just how much the blockchain is being worked on. It is in the nature of crypto investors to judge blockchains basically based on the hype they get and not the actual development being carried out, which has not been a good trend for the space.
About two weeks ago, Ethereum maximalist Evan Van Ness had taken to Twitter to call Cardano a zombiechain, mocking the low activity on the network. However, the stats are in and Cardano has been shown to be one of the networks with the most development being carried out.
In the report by Coin98 Analytics, Cardano was the 2nd blockchain with the most active developer counts. It ranked only behind Ethereum and was ahead of beloved blockchains in the space. It is ranked ahead of big hitters such as Solana, Polkadot, and Bitcoin.
Ranking of active developer counts:
1. Ethereum
2. Cardano
3. Polkadot
4. Cosmos
5. Solana
6. Near
7. Hedera
8. Elrond
9. Bitcoin
10. Polygon
11. Celo
12. Algorand
13. Avalanche
14. Waves
15. Optimism
16. Mina
17. Tron
18. Fantom pic.twitter.com/M4dDfFImaG
— Coin98 Analytics (@Coin98Analytics) October 15, 2022
Cardano (ADA) On The Charts
Over the last year, Cardano has been hit worse than some other blockchains in terms of price. It has declined more than 88% from its all-time high price and has not shown the best strength in the bear market so far, but there is still some fight left in the digital asset.
ADA price falls to $0.37 | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView.com
A report from CryptoQuant put the digital asset in an oversold position given its Relative Strength Index (RSI), which means that a recovery may be in the works for the digital asset. But the general market sentiment has not spelled good fortune for the digital asset. There could be more sell-offs to happen with the digital asset in the coming days.
Some indicators have put the price of Cardano below $0.25 before it will mark its market bottom but in the meantime, the digital asset has been able to hold firmly above $0.35, a point that has become critical support for the cryptocurrency.
The active developments on the blockchain paint a bull case for the cryptocurrency. IOG, the developer behind the Cardano network, has confirmed that there are already 102 projects that have been deployed on the blockchain so far, and there are now 6.4 million native tokens spanning more than 63,000 token policies.
Featured image from Analytics Insight, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Gate.io Partners with Cabital to Ease the Purchase of Crypto with Fiat Currencies ￼
Gate.io, one of the world’s Top 10 largest exchanges by volume, announced its partnership with Cabital and integration with Cabital Connect, a global on-and-off ramp solution for Web3. Fiat on-and-off ramps make it easier for Gate.io’s customers to purchase cryptocurrencies with fiat currencies using Cabital Connect, a comprehensive fiat on-ramp solution built for businesses.
Cabital Connect makes it easier for business partners to onboard customers by offering fiat-to-crypto exchange, allowing customers to buy crypto at some of the most competitive rates in the industry without being redirected out of their platforms. The flexible and secure fiat on-and-off ramp solution can be easily integrated via API or widget integration methods, requiring minimal resources. Cabital Connect ultimately optimizes conversions for partners, providing a seamless customer experience to end-users.
Gate.io and Cabital’s new partnership now adds support for fiat deposits with EUR, GBP, CHF, BRL using local payment capabilities. This will allow customers of Gate.io to purchase crypto using Cabital without leaving Gate.io. Customers are able to directly deposit funds from their bank accounts into their Cabital wallet to purchase crypto, and move the assets into their Gate.io trading account seamlessly.
“Partnering with Cabital to offer more options for our customers to convert their fiat into crypto is a crucial part of our foundational work and growth.“ said Lin Han, CEO of Gate.io. “At Gate.io, we remain committed to providing an all-in-one exchange with a smooth trading experience for all types of traders, and this innovative solution by Cabital will help bridge the traditional and digital currency markets.”
Customers save on costs with Cabital as there are no deposit or processing fees, compared with credit card and wire transfers where the transaction fees are high and eventually add up. With Cabital’s off-chain settlement solution, transfer fees are also much lower, so customers do not have to worry about network congestion and hefty gas fees to transfer crypto assets. Customers enjoy leading exchange rates and lower fees on Gate.io with Cabital, so they are able to enjoy more value with every transaction.
Gate.io and Cabital are dedicated to security and customer experience, and Cabital Connect offers a safe and efficient way for customers to deposit fiat currencies on the platform. It is a reliable solution that meets compliance requirements. The first time a customer buys with Cabital, they will go through a simple know-your-customer (KYC) process to help prevent, identify, and mitigate risks. After verification, users can convert their fiat to crypto to invest, trade and leverage crypto assets on Gate.io without leaving the app.
“Providing a simple, secure, and sensible user experience for customers to buy and sell crypto, while ensuring the highest conversion rates to our partners has been our focus since the beginning. We are proud to be partnering with Gate.io, one of the largest digital asset exchanges in the world, to provide their customers with a better way to buy crypto with their local currency.” said Raymond Hsu, Co-Founder & CEO of Cabital.
Cabital Connect was already integrated with WOO X, Matrixport, Yeeha Games, Bybit and many other businesses, ensuring a simple, secure and sensible user experience with best-in-class compliance and risk management. When cryptocurrency companies integrate with Cabital Connect, their users will have a high-quality service option to purchase top-tier cryptocurrencies at some of the most competitive rates in the industry. Leading cryptocurrency exchanges such as Bybit, and Gate.io have integrated Cabital’s fiat on-ramp gateway.
Cabital is registered in the Republic of Lithuania as a cryptocurrency exchange operator and a cryptocurrency exchange wallet operator, and our compliance programme is modeled after leading global financial service providers.
Bitcoin Bear Market Not Turning Bullish Anytime Soon: Report
The current crypto winter has left bearish sentiments on Bitcoin and other crypto assets in the market. As a result, several, if not all, assets’ values are on their way to the bottom, leaving massive losses for retail and institutional crypto investors.
Experts have released several speculating analyses regarding the ongoing bear market, including the condition of Bitcoin and possible future expectations. Bitcoin price remains at the $19k level, never exceeding $24k in the past months. Following the ongoing price trend, a prolonged decline is possible.
Reason One: Lack Of Demand And Activities In Bitcoin Futures Market
Market analytics believe the Bitcoin market may not end soon with the current trend. A CryptoQuant analyst said the lack of demand for Bitcoin is one of the signs that the asset prices are not increasing soon.
The analyst highlighted the rate of funding in the BTC futures market. He explained that BTC funding rates became negative when Bitcoin price fell from the $22k level and remained at the $19k level.
The CryptoQuant analyst further noted that the metric’s values are notably lower in 2022 than in 2019-2020. It indicates a low demand and activity in the futures market, which causes a consolidation period and range phase.
The analyst advised close monitoring of the metric’s values, particularly in the short-term, giving reasons. He said extreme negative values might increase the possibility of a short-squeeze, which could cause a price reversal for the cryptocurrency.
Reason Two: Short Term Sentiments Remain Bearish
Another CryptoQuant analyst said the on-chain participants’ short-term sentiments are still bearish. The analyst explained the bearish sentiments exist because Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR) for the short-term is below one (1).
The analyst said everyone who purchased Bitcoin holdings after December 2020 BTC high is at a loss. For this reason, it would be hard for long-term holder SOPR to turn positive soon. In the current market, short-term SOPR is more informative than SOPR/SOPR, which combines long-term and short-term data.
Although the Bitcoin bear market comes with periodic price depreciation and reduced volatility, it presents an opportunity for new BTC investors. Buying when the prices are low and holding till the prices rise is one of the trading strategies in crypto.
The DBS Bank, a financial service provider in Singapore, said Bitcoin remains an unmatched investment opportunity despite the bear market. DBS senior vice president and investment strategist Daryl Ho commented on the issue.
Daryl said he believes Bitcoin to be unique regardless of the price changes. He further said the central clearing party trade verification makes crypto investments a better opportunity than fiat investments.
The DBS executive said the fiat monetary system is governed by central banks, while crypto assets trades get verified via a central-clearing party. He also cited BTC’s 13-year-long record as a boost to investors’ confidence.
Meanwhile, Bitcoin still maintains its $19k level and is currently trading at $19,530 with a low of $19,118.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Quant (QNT) Skyrockets Through $200
While the broader crypto market continues to linger in bear territory, one cryptocurrency continues its steep climb undeterred and now occupies rank #27 in the top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.
Quant (QNT) was trading at half its price exactly one month ago. Today, QNT broke through the $200 mark for the first time since November last year and is currently writing its fifth weekly green candle, according to TradingView. At the time of writing, Quant is trading at $216.
Apparently, the QNT is currently carried by an extremely large hype, which is reflected in the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is close to a value of 75. An RSI of over 70 indicates an overheated market, as the price has risen too high too quickly. Thus, according to trading theory, a cool-down in the form of a retest of the last high at $133 for QNT could be possible.
Reasons For The Skyrocketing Price Of Quant
One of the drivers for the hype seems to be the news of the last weeks. In particular, the global trend and call for Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) has garnered Quant extremely positive headlines.
Quant’s CEO Gilbert Verdian is extremely well-connected, as a pseudonymous Quant community member recently revealed. Thus, Verdian took a seat at the European Central Bank alongside the Central Bank of Italy, the Central Bank of Lithuania, and the London Stock Exchange.
https://t.co/taSGmsoyvm
— Quanthony (@industry_q) October 17, 2022
Another driver of success for the Quant Network, founded in 2015, could be the demand for interoperability – to enable interaction between different public and private blockchains at the same time. For this reason, MIT is also working with the Quant Network to create blockchain interoperability at the scale of the Internet.
Speculation that the Quant Network, with its interoperability feature, would play a central role in the development of central bank digital currencies may have contributed to the rally in recent weeks, and triggered FOMO among some traders.
Moreover, Quant Network has recently made headlines for its work with the Bank of England on the digital pound, and just last weekend, executives attended SWIFT’s Sibos conference, which focused on digital payments.
In addition to Verdian, Quant also employs another very renowned personality. Guy Dietrich, former Managing Director at Rockefeller Capital, has already joined the Quant Network as a board member in 2019.
Dietrich was a managing director at Rockefeller Capital Management in New York until January 2021. He has more than 35 years of investment experience. Before joining Rockefeller, he led Morgan Stanley Smith Barney’s largest private wealth management practice in Silicon Valley.
On the flip side of the coin, according to Santiment, QNT’s rally is being accompanied by an outsized accumulation of coins by whale addresses holding QNT 100 and QNT 1,000. Whales have piled up QNT from 1.47 million to nearly 1.7 million in the past four months.
