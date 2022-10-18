Blockchain
Bitcoin Price Formed A Bearish Wedge Pattern, These Are The Crucial Trading Levels
Bitcoin price was consolidating yesterday. However, the asset has moved north over the last 24 hours. The coin registered 2.2% appreciation.
The crypto has now moved away from the $18,200 support level, although the aforementioned level continues to act as strong support for the Bitcoin price.
The technical outlook also pointed towards the bulls not taking over in the market. Buyers are still not strong in the market despite a slight increase in the Bitcoin price.
Bitcoin, even now, is consolidating between $18,000 and $24,000, respectively.
If the coin maintains the uptrend, then Bitcoin could aim above $19,600, which would bring the bulls back for the relief rally.
The asset also formed a descending wedge pattern, which is a sign of bearish price action. The global cryptocurrency market cap today is $968 billion, with a 1.1% positive change in the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: One-Day Chart
BTC was trading at $1,949 at the time of writing. The coin formed a descending wedge pattern, which was a sign of bearish strength. If the buyers don’t return to the market, then a fall to the $18,000 mark will be inevitable.
Overhead resistance for the coin stood at $21,000. If the bulls manage to break past that level, then the coin can rally over the next trading sessions.
Selling strength continues to dominate at the time of writing. A fall to the $18,000 price mark could again bring the Bitcoin price to $17,400.
Once BTC starts to drop to the above-mentioned level, the $16,000 to $14,000 price levels are also not far away for the asset. Over the last trading session, the amount of BTC traded increased slightly, signifying a slight rise in buying pressure.
Technical Analysis
The coin’s price had increased over the last 24 hours, and that slightly reflected the increase in the buying strength.
The Relative Strength Index depicted a rise and touched the half-line, which meant that the coin experienced an even number of buyers and sellers on the chart.
However, demand were to push the asset above the 20-SMA as BTC was seen below the 20-SMA. Currently, the indicator indicated that the sellers were driving the price momentum in the market.
BTC’s upward movement was reflected on other indicators as well. The technical outlook showed that the buyers could return due to buy signals. This would mean that Bitcoin could continue to move north.
The Awesome Oscillator reads the overall price momentum and displays green bars, which are tied to a buy signal for Bitcoin.
Bollinger Bands show the price volatility and chances of price fluctuation. The bands were heavily tightened, which was a sign of an intense price movement over the next trading sessions.
Ethereum Price Is Unstoppable and Why Break Above $1,400 Seems Imminent
Ethereum is slowly moving higher above the $1,320 level against the US Dollar. ETH could gain pace above the $1,350 and $1,400 resistance levels.
- Ethereum remained strong above the $1,265 support zone and started a decent increase.
- The price is now trading above $1,320 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major bullish trend line forming with support near $1,315 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could gain bullish momentum if it clears the $1,350 resistance zone.
Ethereum Price Eyes More Gains
Ethereum formed a base above the $1,260 level and started a decent increase, similar to bitcoin price. ETH was able to climb higher above the $1,280 and $1,300 levels.
There was a break above the 50% Fib retracement level of the key drop from the $1,344 swing high to $1,262 low. Ether price is now trading above $1,320 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It seems like the bulls are in control above the $1,320 level.
It is also trading above the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the key drop from the $1,344 swing high to $1,262 low. Besides, there is a major bullish trend line forming with support near $1,315 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.
An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $1,340 zone or the last swing high. The first major resistance is near the $1,350 level. A clear upside break above the $1,350 resistance zone could open the doors for more gains. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise towards the $1,400 resistance.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The 1.618 Fib extension level of the key drop from the $1,344 swing high to $1,262 low is also near the $1,400 zone. Any more gains might send the price towards the $1,500 resistance.
Downside Break in ETH?
If ethereum fails to climb above the $1,350 resistance, it could start a fresh decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,315 level and the trend line.
The next major support is near the $1,300 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A downside break below the $1,300 zone might start a fresh decline to $1,260. Any more losses may perhaps open the gates for a move towards the $1,200 support.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining momentum in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $1,300
Major Resistance Level – $1,350
Bitcoin Price Is Rising, Here’s What Could Trigger A Sharp Increase
Bitcoin price is slowly moving higher above $19,500 against the US Dollar. BTC could gain bullish momentum once it clears the $20,000 resistance zone.
- Bitcoin remained well bid and started a decent increase above $19,500.
- The price is trading above $19,400 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $19,240 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could start a strong increase if there is a close above the $20,000 resistance zone.
Bitcoin Price Eyes More Upsides
Bitcoin price formed a base above the $19,000 resistance zone. BTC remained stable and started a slow and steady increase above the $19,200 level.
There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $19,240 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The pair was able to clear the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $19,939 swing high to $19,000 low.
Bitcoin price is now trading above $19,400 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $19,600 level. It is close to the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $19,939 swing high to $19,000 low.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The first major resistance sits near the $20,000 level. A clear move above the $20,000 resistance might pump the price in the near term. In the stated case, the price may perhaps test the $21,200 resistance. Any more gains might start a steady increase towards the $22,000 resistance zone.
Dips Supported in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to rise above the $20,000 resistance zone, it could start a downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $19,200 zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The next major support is near the $19,000 zone. A downside break and close below the $19,000 support zone might increase selling pressure. In the stated case, the price could decline towards the $18,500 support zone. Any more losses might send the price towards the $18,250 level.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $19,200, followed by $19,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $19,600, $20,000 and $21,200.
Ethereum Price Tries To Move Upwards As It Tries To Break Consolidation, What’s Next?
Ethereum price displayed a recovery on its one-day chart. In the past 24 hours, the coin rose by 3%, which has now shifted the altcoin’s support level to a new one. The Altcoin is still not out of the woods as the bears continue to dominate.
Buyers are still less in number as compared to sellers, which is a sign of bearishness. If the Ethereum price continues to maintain its upward movement, an influx of buying strength can be witnessed on the 24 hour chart.
Over the last week, the Ethereum price has barely made any progress as it was laterally trading. With Bitcoin price appreciating in the last 24 hours, altcoins made slow recoveries on their charts. The $1,270 zone continues to remain a critical support zone for the coin.
A fall from the present level will drag ETH to the aforementioned support level. The bulls could be expected to make a comeback if Ethereum touches the $1,400 price mark. Without constant buying support, the same remains unlikely.
Ethereum Price Analysis: One-Day Chart
ETH was trading at $1,316 at the time of writing. The coin has moved up and away from its critical support line of $1,270. The immediate resistance for the Ethereum price was at $1,360. A push above that will help ETH to reclaim $1,400.
Another important resistance point was at $1,460. The bulls could then help the altcoin rally on its chart. If ETH loses footing now, the local support line is at $1,260, and falling through that will push the altcoin to the $1,200 level. The amount of Ethereum traded in the last session was low, signalling fewer buyers.
Technical Analysis
ETH continued to display a bearish technical outlook as sellers continued to dominate at press time. Even though buyers tried to recover on the chart, selling pressure was strong. The Relative Strength Index was below the 50-line despite an uptick in the indicator.
This meant that buying strength was low as compared to sellers on the one-day chart. The Ethereum price was below the 20-SMA line, which also signified bearishness, which meant that sellers were driving the price momentum
The altcoin also displayed mixed trading signals, as on the one-day chart, Ethereum had buy signals. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence shows the price momentum and direction of the asset. MACD underwent a bullish crossover and formed small green signal bars as a buy signal.
The Directional Movement Index also depicts the price direction and strength of the same. DMI was negative as -DI was seen over +DI. The Average Directional Index (red) was closer to the 40-mark, indicating strength in the current price momentum.
Quant (QNT) Gains Over 34% In A Turbulent Week For Others
Quant (QNT) is the first blockchain OS that enjoyed continued gains in the last week despite other coins facing turbulent times. The top-30 coin has enjoyed a five-day upswing, gaining over 34%. As of writing, Quant’s price is trading at $198, although it broke its $206 resistance during the day.
The token is experiencing a resurgence that has seen it beat Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) over the same period. However, it’s still trading at about 50% below its all-time high of $427.42.
Related Reading: Crypto Won’t See Bull-Run Anytime Soon, This Expert Explains Why
Why Is Quant Gaining So Much?
Santiment, a blockchain analytics startup, attributes QNT’s increase to “Volume, daily active addresses, and whale accumulation.” The company also said that whales had amassed 15% of the currency in just 5 months. Intotheblock data reveals that around sixty percent of coin holders acquired their coins between one and twelve months ago.
However, it appears that the network’s recent changes are what piqued the interest of a new generation of holders. The network introduced the Tokenise mechanism in June, enabling the production of QRC20 tokens compatible with ERC20 tokens. The network also supported the QRC721 standard, allowing users to build and deploy safe, interoperable non-fungible tokens on its blockchain.
Lunar Crush’s data also suggests that social media generally has positive attitudes toward the currency. Quant’s social mentions and interactions increased by 43.24% and 64.57% in the last week, respectively.
What The Charts Say About Quant
Quant coin price is increasing with the help of a rounding bottom pattern on the daily time frame chart. This bullish pattern is common at market lows. In principle, its U shape indicates a turnaround in investor confidence following a decline.
Furthermore, the current upswing began when the price reversed from $42.7 on June 18. As a result, the value of one Quant coin increased by 430% in just four short months. Quant, however, has been on a five-day winning streak while most of the leading cryptocurrencies battle with uncertainty. In addition, the rising amount of trades shows that buyers and sellers are becoming increasingly enthusiastic.
Additionally, the altcoin jumped by 12% today and decisively broke through the previously mentioned resistance level of $206. This breakthrough provides buyers solid ground to stand on, which could keep this rally going for another 10.84% to $240. However, Quant’s price saw extreme buying in a short period, which is unsustainable for longer bull runs. As a result, a correction in pricing is anticipated to happen soon.
TradingView Expert Says Quant Is Overbought
Meanwhile, a Tradingview expert remarked that Quant had entered the overbought region. The asset’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) was greater than 75. Typically, a score on the RSI of more than 70 suggests an asset is overbought. Then, a score of less than 30 indicates that the asset is oversold.
Overbought conditions on the daily RSI indicate excessive purchasing, and a correction phase is needed to stabilize prices. The rising EMAs (20, 50, 100, and 200) may provide sufficient support to restart the current uptrend after a likely correction.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Kanye West Wears “Satoshi Nakamoto” Cap, Secret Bitcoiner Confirmed?
Who orange-pilled Kanye West? Is the most controversial person in the world a bitcoiner now? Over the last few weeks, the fashion mogul/ rapper has dominated news cycle after news cycle. And it now seems like bitcoin has entered his orbit. Or, did Kanye West enter bitcoin’s orbit? The always-calculated rapper/ performer was photographed wearing a “Satoshi Nakamoto” cap, which sent the Internet into a frenzy.
The whole situation makes sense and the timing works. JPMorgan and West’s Yeezy brand recently ended their business relationship, which lead to the billionaire receiving a slew of bitcoin enthusiast’s messages on Twitter. It also left many to wonder exactly why did the relationship end? Was it just because of West’s controversial opinions and wild antics? Or was this a genuine parting of ways?
The real question, though, is this: does JPMorgan have the ability to turn off their banking service on an individual just because they don’t like his or her political views?
The Kanye West/ JP Morgan Incident
On October 12th, Republican author Candace Owens published a letter from JPMorgan to the Yeezy high command. “Earlier today I learned that Kanye West was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank. I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank,” she tweeted.
Earlier today I learned that @kanyewest was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank. I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank. pic.twitter.com/FUskokb6fP
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 12, 2022
As it happens in politics, the story was quickly refuted. CNBC News Anchor Sara Eisen counterpunched with, “Kanye West announced on CNBC during our interview he was pulling his money out of JPMorgan and switching to Bank of America because Jamie Dimon didn’t call him. This was several weeks ago, September 15. This letter appears to be an acknowledgment of his breakup.”
.@kanyewest announced on CNBC during our interview he was pulling his money out of JPMorgan and switching to Bank of America because Jamie Dimon didn’t call him. This was several weeks ago, September 15. This letter appears to be an acknowledgement of his breakup https://t.co/GZeltMOyi1
— Sara Eisen (@SaraEisen) October 13, 2022
Whichever the case, recognizing a marketing opportunity, bitcoiners everywhere took to Twitter to bombard Kanye West with recommendations. Say what you will about Kanye West, but the man has as much right to banking services as any of us. And he shouldn’t be censored because of his beliefs. The world needs uncensorable, apolitical money, and bitcoin is the only alternative in that regard.
The message seems to have reached Kanye West’s ears.
BTC price chart for 10/17/202 on Saxo | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com
The Satoshi Nakamoto Hat
In one of mainstream media’s many daily posts about Kanye West’s sightings, the Daily Mail caught the fashion mogul conveying a particular message. Lately, West had been wearing a “2024” cap, which allegedly refers to something as important as his presidential campaign. Today, he wore a “Satoshi Nakamoto” hat. Reporting the incident, the Daily Mail said:
“The rapper, 45, swapped his usual 2024 cap for a black hat that read Satoshi Nakamoto – a nod to the mysterious bitcoin creator.”
Maybe the JPMorgan story was in the air, or maybe the rapper is this calculated. In the same article, the Daily Mail quotes Kanye West’s recent Drink Champs interview, where he said:
“So when I drive by and I see the Hulu ads and I see the JP [Morgan Chase] ads, I’m gonna let y’all know right now, the devil is a defeated foe – you can’t poison me.”
He probably wasn’t talking about bitcoin at the moment, but he might as well.
Is Kanye West the correct spokesperson for bitcoin, though? The controversial figure has expressed his interest in the technology. He even went so far as to say that bitcoiners have a real perspective on the “true liberation of America and humanity” in his Joe Rogan interview. And now, he might have a reason to use bitcoin. He might’ve seen the problem that centralization, politicization, and weaponization of access bring.
The question is, does bitcoin want Kanye West? The man is surely controversial, to say the least.
Featured Image: Satoshi Nakamoto cap from this store | Charts by TradingView
Whales Across These Five Chains Are Heavy On Stablecoins, Should You Be Too?
Crypto whales all across the board have been seemingly taking more conservative positions in stablecoins since the bear market started. This has evolved into larger holdings in dollar-pegged cryptocurrencies which have very low volatility. These digital assets have since become a safe haven for investors who are looking to escape highly volatile tokens but still keep their funds in the crypto market.
Crypto Whales Move To Stablecoins
Usually, there has been a marked increase in the stablecoin holdings of the top Ethereum whales but this trend of moving into stablecoins seems to not be localized to just Ethereum whales alone. Data shows that the holdings of whales across 5 blockchains are increasingly skewing towards stablecoin holdings.
The 5 blockchains in this report are Ethereum, Fantom, BNB Chain, Avalanche, and Polygon, and takes a look at the holdings of the top 1,000 whales. The holdings of the largest whales across all of these chains are mostly in the native tokens of the chain, but stablecoins such as USDT and USDC are increasingly important to them.
For the top 1,000 ETH whales, USDC and USDT currently account for $842 million (26.9%) and $710 million (22.7%) of their holdings respectively. BNB Chain whales leaned even more heavily with BUSD making up 41.19% ($365 million) and USDT making up 16.22% ($144 million) of their holdings.
USDT market dominance at 7.68% | Source: Market Cap USDT Dominance on TradingView.com
Fantom (FTM) whales were more into USDC with 30.75% ($12 million) of their holdings in the stablecoin, and 4.67% ($1.8 million) in fUSDT. Avalanche whales hold 74.2% ($265 million) of their holdings in USDT, and 5.68% ($20.3 million) in USDC. Polygon whales allocated the least to stablecoins with only 6.09% ($19.1 million) held in USDC.
Time To Flee For Safety?
Whale holdings and their investment trends can often sway investor sentiment because it shows what these large holders are thinking about the crypto market. Their recent move to stablecoin holdings shows that they expect the market prices to go much lower in the near future.
This is not strictly out of line given that indicators show that the crypto market has yet to see its bottom. Previous bear markets have seen the prices of digital assets such as bitcoin and Ethereum falling more than 80% each, putting the market bottom of bitcoin at around $13,000.
Given this, and the fact that the market follows the price of bitcoin, if it is not at the bottom, it is a good time to seek safe haven in these digital assets. It helps investors preserve the value of their funds while waiting for better market conditions to start reinvesting.
Featured image from Schroders, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
