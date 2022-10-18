Blockchain
Bitcoin Price Is Rising, Here’s What Could Trigger A Sharp Increase
Bitcoin price is slowly moving higher above $19,500 against the US Dollar. BTC could gain bullish momentum once it clears the $20,000 resistance zone.
- Bitcoin remained well bid and started a decent increase above $19,500.
- The price is trading above $19,400 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $19,240 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could start a strong increase if there is a close above the $20,000 resistance zone.
Bitcoin Price Eyes More Upsides
Bitcoin price formed a base above the $19,000 resistance zone. BTC remained stable and started a slow and steady increase above the $19,200 level.
There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $19,240 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The pair was able to clear the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $19,939 swing high to $19,000 low.
Bitcoin price is now trading above $19,400 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $19,600 level. It is close to the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $19,939 swing high to $19,000 low.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The first major resistance sits near the $20,000 level. A clear move above the $20,000 resistance might pump the price in the near term. In the stated case, the price may perhaps test the $21,200 resistance. Any more gains might start a steady increase towards the $22,000 resistance zone.
Dips Supported in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to rise above the $20,000 resistance zone, it could start a downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $19,200 zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The next major support is near the $19,000 zone. A downside break and close below the $19,000 support zone might increase selling pressure. In the stated case, the price could decline towards the $18,500 support zone. Any more losses might send the price towards the $18,250 level.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $19,200, followed by $19,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $19,600, $20,000 and $21,200.
Ethereum Price Tries To Move Upwards As It Tries To Break Consolidation, What’s Next?
Ethereum price displayed a recovery on its one-day chart. In the past 24 hours, the coin rose by 3%, which has now shifted the altcoin’s support level to a new one. The Altcoin is still not out of the woods as the bears continue to dominate.
Buyers are still less in number as compared to sellers, which is a sign of bearishness. If the Ethereum price continues to maintain its upward movement, an influx of buying strength can be witnessed on the 24 hour chart.
Over the last week, the Ethereum price has barely made any progress as it was laterally trading. With Bitcoin price appreciating in the last 24 hours, altcoins made slow recoveries on their charts. The $1,270 zone continues to remain a critical support zone for the coin.
A fall from the present level will drag ETH to the aforementioned support level. The bulls could be expected to make a comeback if Ethereum touches the $1,400 price mark. Without constant buying support, the same remains unlikely.
Ethereum Price Analysis: One-Day Chart
ETH was trading at $1,316 at the time of writing. The coin has moved up and away from its critical support line of $1,270. The immediate resistance for the Ethereum price was at $1,360. A push above that will help ETH to reclaim $1,400.
Another important resistance point was at $1,460. The bulls could then help the altcoin rally on its chart. If ETH loses footing now, the local support line is at $1,260, and falling through that will push the altcoin to the $1,200 level. The amount of Ethereum traded in the last session was low, signalling fewer buyers.
Technical Analysis
ETH continued to display a bearish technical outlook as sellers continued to dominate at press time. Even though buyers tried to recover on the chart, selling pressure was strong. The Relative Strength Index was below the 50-line despite an uptick in the indicator.
This meant that buying strength was low as compared to sellers on the one-day chart. The Ethereum price was below the 20-SMA line, which also signified bearishness, which meant that sellers were driving the price momentum
The altcoin also displayed mixed trading signals, as on the one-day chart, Ethereum had buy signals. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence shows the price momentum and direction of the asset. MACD underwent a bullish crossover and formed small green signal bars as a buy signal.
The Directional Movement Index also depicts the price direction and strength of the same. DMI was negative as -DI was seen over +DI. The Average Directional Index (red) was closer to the 40-mark, indicating strength in the current price momentum.
Quant (QNT) Gains Over 34% In A Turbulent Week For Others
Quant (QNT) is the first blockchain OS that enjoyed continued gains in the last week despite other coins facing turbulent times. The top-30 coin has enjoyed a five-day upswing, gaining over 34%. As of writing, Quant’s price is trading at $198, although it broke its $206 resistance during the day.
The token is experiencing a resurgence that has seen it beat Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) over the same period. However, it’s still trading at about 50% below its all-time high of $427.42.
Related Reading: Crypto Won’t See Bull-Run Anytime Soon, This Expert Explains Why
Why Is Quant Gaining So Much?
Santiment, a blockchain analytics startup, attributes QNT’s increase to “Volume, daily active addresses, and whale accumulation.” The company also said that whales had amassed 15% of the currency in just 5 months. Intotheblock data reveals that around sixty percent of coin holders acquired their coins between one and twelve months ago.
However, it appears that the network’s recent changes are what piqued the interest of a new generation of holders. The network introduced the Tokenise mechanism in June, enabling the production of QRC20 tokens compatible with ERC20 tokens. The network also supported the QRC721 standard, allowing users to build and deploy safe, interoperable non-fungible tokens on its blockchain.
Lunar Crush’s data also suggests that social media generally has positive attitudes toward the currency. Quant’s social mentions and interactions increased by 43.24% and 64.57% in the last week, respectively.
What The Charts Say About Quant
Quant coin price is increasing with the help of a rounding bottom pattern on the daily time frame chart. This bullish pattern is common at market lows. In principle, its U shape indicates a turnaround in investor confidence following a decline.
Furthermore, the current upswing began when the price reversed from $42.7 on June 18. As a result, the value of one Quant coin increased by 430% in just four short months. Quant, however, has been on a five-day winning streak while most of the leading cryptocurrencies battle with uncertainty. In addition, the rising amount of trades shows that buyers and sellers are becoming increasingly enthusiastic.
Additionally, the altcoin jumped by 12% today and decisively broke through the previously mentioned resistance level of $206. This breakthrough provides buyers solid ground to stand on, which could keep this rally going for another 10.84% to $240. However, Quant’s price saw extreme buying in a short period, which is unsustainable for longer bull runs. As a result, a correction in pricing is anticipated to happen soon.
TradingView Expert Says Quant Is Overbought
Meanwhile, a Tradingview expert remarked that Quant had entered the overbought region. The asset’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) was greater than 75. Typically, a score on the RSI of more than 70 suggests an asset is overbought. Then, a score of less than 30 indicates that the asset is oversold.
Overbought conditions on the daily RSI indicate excessive purchasing, and a correction phase is needed to stabilize prices. The rising EMAs (20, 50, 100, and 200) may provide sufficient support to restart the current uptrend after a likely correction.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Kanye West Wears “Satoshi Nakamoto” Cap, Secret Bitcoiner Confirmed?
Who orange-pilled Kanye West? Is the most controversial person in the world a bitcoiner now? Over the last few weeks, the fashion mogul/ rapper has dominated news cycle after news cycle. And it now seems like bitcoin has entered his orbit. Or, did Kanye West enter bitcoin’s orbit? The always-calculated rapper/ performer was photographed wearing a “Satoshi Nakamoto” cap, which sent the Internet into a frenzy.
The whole situation makes sense and the timing works. JPMorgan and West’s Yeezy brand recently ended their business relationship, which lead to the billionaire receiving a slew of bitcoin enthusiast’s messages on Twitter. It also left many to wonder exactly why did the relationship end? Was it just because of West’s controversial opinions and wild antics? Or was this a genuine parting of ways?
The real question, though, is this: does JPMorgan have the ability to turn off their banking service on an individual just because they don’t like his or her political views?
The Kanye West/ JP Morgan Incident
On October 12th, Republican author Candace Owens published a letter from JPMorgan to the Yeezy high command. “Earlier today I learned that Kanye West was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank. I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank,” she tweeted.
Earlier today I learned that @kanyewest was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank. I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank. pic.twitter.com/FUskokb6fP
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 12, 2022
As it happens in politics, the story was quickly refuted. CNBC News Anchor Sara Eisen counterpunched with, “Kanye West announced on CNBC during our interview he was pulling his money out of JPMorgan and switching to Bank of America because Jamie Dimon didn’t call him. This was several weeks ago, September 15. This letter appears to be an acknowledgment of his breakup.”
.@kanyewest announced on CNBC during our interview he was pulling his money out of JPMorgan and switching to Bank of America because Jamie Dimon didn’t call him. This was several weeks ago, September 15. This letter appears to be an acknowledgement of his breakup https://t.co/GZeltMOyi1
— Sara Eisen (@SaraEisen) October 13, 2022
Whichever the case, recognizing a marketing opportunity, bitcoiners everywhere took to Twitter to bombard Kanye West with recommendations. Say what you will about Kanye West, but the man has as much right to banking services as any of us. And he shouldn’t be censored because of his beliefs. The world needs uncensorable, apolitical money, and bitcoin is the only alternative in that regard.
The message seems to have reached Kanye West’s ears.
BTC price chart for 10/17/202 on Saxo | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com
The Satoshi Nakamoto Hat
In one of mainstream media’s many daily posts about Kanye West’s sightings, the Daily Mail caught the fashion mogul conveying a particular message. Lately, West had been wearing a “2024” cap, which allegedly refers to something as important as his presidential campaign. Today, he wore a “Satoshi Nakamoto” hat. Reporting the incident, the Daily Mail said:
“The rapper, 45, swapped his usual 2024 cap for a black hat that read Satoshi Nakamoto – a nod to the mysterious bitcoin creator.”
Maybe the JPMorgan story was in the air, or maybe the rapper is this calculated. In the same article, the Daily Mail quotes Kanye West’s recent Drink Champs interview, where he said:
“So when I drive by and I see the Hulu ads and I see the JP [Morgan Chase] ads, I’m gonna let y’all know right now, the devil is a defeated foe – you can’t poison me.”
He probably wasn’t talking about bitcoin at the moment, but he might as well.
Is Kanye West the correct spokesperson for bitcoin, though? The controversial figure has expressed his interest in the technology. He even went so far as to say that bitcoiners have a real perspective on the “true liberation of America and humanity” in his Joe Rogan interview. And now, he might have a reason to use bitcoin. He might’ve seen the problem that centralization, politicization, and weaponization of access bring.
The question is, does bitcoin want Kanye West? The man is surely controversial, to say the least.
Featured Image: Satoshi Nakamoto cap from this store | Charts by TradingView
Whales Across These Five Chains Are Heavy On Stablecoins, Should You Be Too?
Crypto whales all across the board have been seemingly taking more conservative positions in stablecoins since the bear market started. This has evolved into larger holdings in dollar-pegged cryptocurrencies which have very low volatility. These digital assets have since become a safe haven for investors who are looking to escape highly volatile tokens but still keep their funds in the crypto market.
Crypto Whales Move To Stablecoins
Usually, there has been a marked increase in the stablecoin holdings of the top Ethereum whales but this trend of moving into stablecoins seems to not be localized to just Ethereum whales alone. Data shows that the holdings of whales across 5 blockchains are increasingly skewing towards stablecoin holdings.
The 5 blockchains in this report are Ethereum, Fantom, BNB Chain, Avalanche, and Polygon, and takes a look at the holdings of the top 1,000 whales. The holdings of the largest whales across all of these chains are mostly in the native tokens of the chain, but stablecoins such as USDT and USDC are increasingly important to them.
For the top 1,000 ETH whales, USDC and USDT currently account for $842 million (26.9%) and $710 million (22.7%) of their holdings respectively. BNB Chain whales leaned even more heavily with BUSD making up 41.19% ($365 million) and USDT making up 16.22% ($144 million) of their holdings.
USDT market dominance at 7.68% | Source: Market Cap USDT Dominance on TradingView.com
Fantom (FTM) whales were more into USDC with 30.75% ($12 million) of their holdings in the stablecoin, and 4.67% ($1.8 million) in fUSDT. Avalanche whales hold 74.2% ($265 million) of their holdings in USDT, and 5.68% ($20.3 million) in USDC. Polygon whales allocated the least to stablecoins with only 6.09% ($19.1 million) held in USDC.
Time To Flee For Safety?
Whale holdings and their investment trends can often sway investor sentiment because it shows what these large holders are thinking about the crypto market. Their recent move to stablecoin holdings shows that they expect the market prices to go much lower in the near future.
This is not strictly out of line given that indicators show that the crypto market has yet to see its bottom. Previous bear markets have seen the prices of digital assets such as bitcoin and Ethereum falling more than 80% each, putting the market bottom of bitcoin at around $13,000.
Given this, and the fact that the market follows the price of bitcoin, if it is not at the bottom, it is a good time to seek safe haven in these digital assets. It helps investors preserve the value of their funds while waiting for better market conditions to start reinvesting.
Featured image from Schroders, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Cosmos Clings To $12 As Price Struggles, Will This Region Act As Strong Support?
- ATOM’s price shows strength as price breaks bounced off from $12 with good volume with eyes set to reclaim $13.
- ATOM breaks out of a downtrend as the price resumes a bullish structure.
- The price of ATOM continues to trade above 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) in the four-hourly timeframe.
The price movements of Bitcoin (BTC) have hurt most altcoins, with Cosmos (ATOM) finding its price at key support as bulls defend this region with blood and sweat. The recent Consumer Price Index news had a significant impact on the crypto market, as the price of BTC fell to a low of $18,200 before rebounding to $19,300, with many altcoins struggling to keep up, but Comos (ATOM) proved resilient. (Data from Binance)
Cosmos (ATOM) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.
Despite experiencing some great price movement in recent weeks due to so many traders and investors becoming interested in the various projects built on the Cosmos ecosystem, this, in a way, serves as a huge catalyst for such price movement.
After the price of ATOM dropped to a weekly low of $6, the price rallied from this low to a high of $17, where the price faced resistance to breaking above this region to a height of $20.
The price of ATOM faced a rejection to a low of $11.5, where the price bounced and rallied to a high of $12, reclaiming this region as it has been a key support for ATOM prices.
ATOM’s next weekly candle closed bearish, but the new week’s candle opened with bullish signs as the price of ATOM could be set for a rally to a region of $13, where the price will face resistance to break higher.
Weekly resistance for the price of ATOM – $13.
Weekly support for the price of ATOM – $12.
Price Analysis Of ATOM On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of ATOM continues to trade below key resistance despite breaking out from its downtrend after the price got rejected from a high of $17.
The price of ATOM has shown strength, as the price broke out from a descending triangle as the price tries to break above 50 EMA at $12.75, acting as resistance for ATOM price. If the price of ATOM reclaims 50 EMA, we could see more price action to a region of $13-$14.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for ATOM price on the daily timeframe looks good after rallying from a region of oversold, which indicates good buy volume for ATOM
Daily resistance for the ATOM price – $13.
Daily support for the ATOM price – $12.2.
Featured Image From BitcoinKE, Charts From Tradingview
BitNile Holdings Reschedules Investor Webcast and Conference Call Regarding Planned Spin-Offs Creating Four Public Companies
LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AP #Ault_Alliance—BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company (“BitNile” or the “Company”), today announced that, due to logistical issues, it has rescheduled its Investor Webcast and Conference Call Regarding Planned Spin-Offs Creating Four Public Companies previously scheduled for today, Monday, October 17, 2022. The Company announced the new time for the conference call is Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 2:00 PM Pacific Time.
Conference Call Registration
For those that have previously registered, there is no need to register again as the registration confirmation will be automatically updated.
The conference call will be open to the public. Stockholders, investors, and interested parties who would like to participate in the webcast should use the following link to register in advance. Registration link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1OdJkANdRZ-9c8AW9TKdrA
Please direct any questions regarding obtaining access to the conference call to BitNile via e-mail, at [email protected], or by calling 1-888-753-2235.
For more information on BitNile and its subsidiaries, BitNile recommends that stockholders, investors, and any other interested parties read BitNile’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.BitNile.com or available at www.sec.gov.
About BitNile Holdings, Inc.
BitNile Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, BitNile owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including oil exploration, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, karaoke audio equipment, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, BitNile extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. BitNile’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.BitNile.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.BitNile.com.
Contacts
[email protected] or 1-888-753-2235
