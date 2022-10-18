Bitcoin Price Is Rising, Here’s What Could Trigger A Sharp Increase

Who orange-pilled Kanye West? Is the most controversial person in the world a bitcoiner now? Over the last few weeks, the fashion mogul/ rapper has dominated news cycle after news cycle. And it now seems like bitcoin has entered his orbit. Or, did Kanye West enter bitcoin’s orbit? The always-calculated rapper/ performer was photographed wearing a “Satoshi Nakamoto” cap, which sent the Internet into a frenzy.

The whole situation makes sense and the timing works. JPMorgan and West’s Yeezy brand recently ended their business relationship, which lead to the billionaire receiving a slew of bitcoin enthusiast’s messages on Twitter. It also left many to wonder exactly why did the relationship end? Was it just because of West’s controversial opinions and wild antics? Or was this a genuine parting of ways?

The real question, though, is this: does JPMorgan have the ability to turn off their banking service on an individual just because they don’t like his or her political views?

The Kanye West/ JP Morgan Incident

On October 12th, Republican author Candace Owens published a letter from JPMorgan to the Yeezy high command. “Earlier today I learned that Kanye West was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank. I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank,” she tweeted.

Earlier today I learned that @kanyewest was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank. I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank. pic.twitter.com/FUskokb6fP — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 12, 2022

As it happens in politics, the story was quickly refuted. CNBC News Anchor Sara Eisen counterpunched with, “Kanye West announced on CNBC during our interview he was pulling his money out of JPMorgan and switching to Bank of America because Jamie Dimon didn’t call him. This was several weeks ago, September 15. This letter appears to be an acknowledgment of his breakup.”

.@kanyewest announced on CNBC during our interview he was pulling his money out of JPMorgan and switching to Bank of America because Jamie Dimon didn’t call him. This was several weeks ago, September 15. This letter appears to be an acknowledgement of his breakup https://t.co/GZeltMOyi1 — Sara Eisen (@SaraEisen) October 13, 2022

Whichever the case, recognizing a marketing opportunity, bitcoiners everywhere took to Twitter to bombard Kanye West with recommendations. Say what you will about Kanye West, but the man has as much right to banking services as any of us. And he shouldn’t be censored because of his beliefs. The world needs uncensorable, apolitical money, and bitcoin is the only alternative in that regard.

The message seems to have reached Kanye West’s ears.

BTC price chart for 10/17/202 on Saxo | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com

The Satoshi Nakamoto Hat

In one of mainstream media’s many daily posts about Kanye West’s sightings, the Daily Mail caught the fashion mogul conveying a particular message. Lately, West had been wearing a “2024” cap, which allegedly refers to something as important as his presidential campaign. Today, he wore a “Satoshi Nakamoto” hat. Reporting the incident, the Daily Mail said:

“The rapper, 45, swapped his usual 2024 cap for a black hat that read Satoshi Nakamoto – a nod to the mysterious bitcoin creator.”

Maybe the JPMorgan story was in the air, or maybe the rapper is this calculated. In the same article, the Daily Mail quotes Kanye West’s recent Drink Champs interview, where he said:

“So when I drive by and I see the Hulu ads and I see the JP [Morgan Chase] ads, I’m gonna let y’all know right now, the devil is a defeated foe – you can’t poison me.”

He probably wasn’t talking about bitcoin at the moment, but he might as well.

Is Kanye West the correct spokesperson for bitcoin, though? The controversial figure has expressed his interest in the technology. He even went so far as to say that bitcoiners have a real perspective on the “true liberation of America and humanity” in his Joe Rogan interview. And now, he might have a reason to use bitcoin. He might’ve seen the problem that centralization, politicization, and weaponization of access bring.

The question is, does bitcoin want Kanye West? The man is surely controversial, to say the least.

Featured Image: Satoshi Nakamoto cap from this store | Charts by TradingView