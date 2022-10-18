Connect with us

Blockchain

Bosonic Is Selected by Payments Ecosystem, WadzPay®

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

19 seconds ago

on

By

Bosonic Is Selected By Payments Ecosystem, Wadzpay®
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

LONDON & SAN FRANCISCO & NEW YORK & SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#blockchain–Bosonic, a decentralised Financial Market Infrastructure (dFMI) business, has announced that it has been selected by WadzPay, a blockchain payments company, to support the delivery of a point-of-sale (POS) capability with integrated crypto conversion that leverages Bosonic’s global network of liquidity.

Bosonic will enable WadzPay to provide a crypto-to-fiat conversion as part of its POS solution for blockchain payments, using Bosonic’s proprietary payment vs. payment (PvP) technology to eliminate counterparty credit and settlement risk.

Jason Nabi, CRO of Bosonic, said, “We are delighted to have been selected by WadzPay as their core infrastructure partner in POS crypto conversion. By accessing the Bosonic Network™ for crypto liquidity and risk-free transactions across our Layer-2 infrastructure, it enables WadzPay and their merchant clients to eliminate the need for bilateral credit and settlement risk in the digital asset markets.”

Anish Jain, Founder & Group CEO of WadzPay, added “The Bosonic team and technology provide a great partnering opportunity to support the WadzPay vision as we expand our global use cases to offer merchant acquirers a scalable, cost-effective, risk-free and instantaneous POS digital currency payments solution. I look forward to a long successful partnership.”

– ENDS –

About Bosonic

Founded in 2016, Bosonic is a leading decentralised financial market infrastructure “dFMI” company with offices in San Francisco, New York, and London, providing best-in-class infrastructure that eliminates counterparty credit and settlement risk in Digital Asset markets.

The Bosonic Network™ provides institutional clients with a patented solution that is liquidity and custodian agnostic, enables tokenisation of assets and collateral, provides liquidity aggregation and DMA to the best Exchanges and Market-Makers, and at the core, runs real-time payment vs payment (PvP) atomic execution and settlement, with cross-margining, cross-custodian net settlement, and payments.

Bosonic Enterprise Solutions is a full front-to-back white-label SaaS deployment of the same technology for use in other regulated FMI, Bank or Broker digital asset platforms. The Bosonic Network and Bosonic Enterprise Solutions deliver best-in-class blockchain infrastructure that’s shaping the future of Digital Asset markets by eliminating risk and maximising capital efficiency for hedge funds, family offices, banks, brokers, asset managers and other market participants.

About WadzPay Worldwide

WadzPay is an interoperable and agnostic blockchain-based payments ecosystem. The company was founded in 2018 in Singapore and is currently operating in Southeast Asia, South Asia, the Middle East – Africa and The United States.

WadzPay saw the potential for CBDC and Digital Assets to lead the next revolution in the payments industry: enabling faster payments, improvements in security, and cost-efficiency with optionality. WadzPay is working with large international payment companies, banks, and global companies to enable digital asset-based transaction processing and settlement. www.wadzpay.com

Contacts

Media Contact:
The Realization Group on behalf of Bosonic

Helen Disney

[email protected]
Tel +44 7792376546

WadzPay Worldwide Media Contact:
Francisca Adinda

Vice President PR & Communications

[email protected]

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Europe’s Largest Savings Platform, Trade Republic, Launches in Ireland

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

16 mins ago

on

October 18, 2022

By

Establishment Of Bitdao’s Layer 1 (L1) Proposed By Bitdao Development Team Headed By Bybit
google news

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trade Republic, the largest savings platform in Europe, today launches in the ROI. Residents of Ireland can now use the Trade Republic app or website to jump-start their wealth creation journeys with secure, easy and commission-free access to capital markets.

Trade Republic does not charge its customers any order commission, there is just one euro of external fees to cover clearing and settlement, regardless of the size of the order. Savings plans for stocks and ETFs are offered completely free of charge.

“With inflation being at almost nine percent in Ireland, there really is no alternative to investing,” says Hugo Suidgeest, Country Manager of Trade Republic in Ireland. “Everyone who leaves their money just sitting in their bank account will lose purchasing power year over year, and the state pension – even if you work until 70 years of age – will probably not be enough to keep up your lifestyle.”

The Irish can now join over 1 million customers with access to a total of over 8,000 Irish, European, Asian and US stocks, 1,100 ETFs, real-time data, price alerts, a wide range of different order types, extended trading hours, from 7:30am to 11:00pm and automated savings plans for over 3,600 stocks and ETFs.

The Trade Republic account can be opened in the app as well as on the desktop in just a few minutes and is possible for adult users who are both fiscally and physically resident in Ireland with a smartphone (with iOS or Android operating system), a European telephone number and a SEPA bank account.

Trade Republic is also expanding its services to Belgium, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Portugal, Slovakia and Slovenia, making the company present in 17 European countries, reaching 340 million people.

ABOUT:

Trade Republic is on a mission to set millions of Europeans up for wealth creation with secure, easy and commission-free access to capital markets. With over one million customers, Trade Republic offers investing in equities, derivatives, crypto as well as fractional savings plans. Trade Republic has received investments from Accel, Creandum, Founders Fund, Ontario Teachers‘, Project A, Sequoia, TCV and Thrive Capital. The company based in Berlin was founded in 2015 by Christian Hecker, Thomas Pischke, and Marco Cancellieri.

Contacts

Beachhut PR

Aaron Linnane

[email protected]
+353 87 419 5919

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

TRON (TRX) Makes Record For Period Spent In Deflationary State

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

32 mins ago

on

October 18, 2022

By

Tron
google news

TRON (TRX), a lesser known cryptocurrency when compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano and Dogecoin, made a loud noise in April 2021 when Tron Foundation announced the asset successfully leaped into the deflation era.

In doing so, TRON managed to be the first ever deflationary virtual currency in the world, reducing its total supply then by over 5.7 million, from 101.678 billion to 101.673 billion.

The crypto’s parent company shared that the asset’s move from inflation to deflation was carried out after its community reached the consensus to turn TRX into a deflationary altcoin.

Since then, from October 28, 2021 to October 12, 2022, the cryptocurrency has maintained its state of deflation for 50 weeks and was closed to reaching one full year.

Source:TRONSCAN

The milestone was disclosed in a tweet by TRONSCAN, the official TRON blockchain explorer, on October 17th.

But as that era ends for TRON, analysts and experts are keen on seeing how it will help the crypto especially during this bearish time for the space.

TRON Makes History – But What’s ‘Deflationary’ Crypto?

Deflationary cryptocurrencies are those that decrease in terms of supply over time, providing a window for the value of every coin to increase even in cases where there is consistent demand.

TRON completed its transition from inflationary to deflationary asset when its network’s community agreed to the introduction of a burning mechanism that was meant to reduce its supply as time went by.

On August 14, 2021, the total of TRX tokens minted reached 5,273,312 but that figure failed in comparison to the total number of burned coins which peaked at 1,106,056,407 on May 22, 2022.

Fast forward to the present, tracking from Coingecko shows the current total supply of TRX is 101.9 billion, 92.3 billion of which are in circulation.

The asset is currently experiencing a high supply inflation rate of 38.51%.

A Glance At Current TRX Price And Forecast

At press time, according to data from Coincodex, TRON is trading at $0.0625, painting its monitoring charts in green. It is up by 1.41% over the last seven days and by 1.15% over the past month.

The next few days will be full of struggle for the asset, as it is predicted to undergo a slight price correction and fall all the way to $0.0620.

However, TRX is seen to bounce back from this as its 30-day price forecast shows it will climb up to $0.0695.

Sentiment towards the first deflationary cryptocurrency is neutral, as 15 of its technical analysis indicators are sending bullish signals. On the other hand, 14 of its indicators point towards bearish momentum.

It remains to be seen how TRON will be affected by the end of its deflationary status considering a crypto’s supply plays a vital role in its price movement.

Yarrkerd

TRX market cap at $5.8 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from Zipmex, Chart: TradingView.com

Disclaimer: The analysis represents the author's personal views and should not be construed as investment advice.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Macau Debating Over a Bill to Render Digital Currency

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

48 mins ago

on

October 18, 2022

By

Macau Debating Over A Bill To Render Digital Currency
google news
18 seconds ago |