California bakery’s Han Solo bread sculpture is a star attraction
If you’ve ever wondered if it was possible to make a 6-foot sculpture of “Star Wars” character Han Solo out of bread, well, a Bay Area bakery has taken the chance.
Hannalee Pervan and her mother, Catherine, co-owners of One House Bakery in Benicia, Calif., created a pasty replica of Han Solo, played by Harrison Ford, frozen in carbonite from the 1980 film “The Empire Strikes Back”, for the annual downtown scarecrow contest.
They call it “Pan Solo”.
The mother and daughter love sci-fi and started brainstorming months ago, they said, including creating replicas of R2-D2 from ‘Star Wars’ and Audrey from ‘Little Shop of Horrors”. But neither would fit in the bread oven.
“I kept coming back to this image of Han Solo trapped in carbonite,” Catherine Pervan said, referring to the pain on Han Solo’s face, the way his hands struggle to escape. “It’s so iconic.”
Once they settled on Han Solo, they started working late into the night after the bakery closed, listening to music including Pink Floyd and the Lumineers. A former college basketball player, young Pervan served as the model for the sculpture, with her mother tracing an outline of her onto a piece of plywood which they then loaded with clay.
They used dead dough, Hannalee Pervan said, which is made from bread, water and sugar and has no yeast. It looks like dense Play-Doh, she added. His resume includes working at the Bouchon Bakery and baking bread for the French Laundry, both in Yountville, Calif., and owned by Thomas Keller.
They ordered a mask of Ford’s face and spent about 10 days perfecting his features, they said, worrying in particular about his “plumping” and “voluptuous” lips.
Hannalee Pervan racked her brains wondering what size to make them. “I thought if they weren’t right, they would look like a duck,” she said. At one point, she was punching Ford’s pasty face, trying to remove the volume, only to realize that it needed to be turned up a little.
“She pulls [employees] from the bakery saying, “Come and look at this, come and look at this: does this look like Harrison Ford?” “said his mother. Ford’s hands were also tough, they said. (They haven’t heard of Ford yet, but Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker, tweeted about their bread pattern.)
This isn’t the first time they’ve mixed their love of baking, bread and pop culture characters for the city’s annual competition, which encourages companies to get creative with scarecrows.
For their first entry, they paid homage to “Game of Thrones”, calling it “Game of Scones” by making a White Walker out of dead dough and a bread throne of chopsticks. The following year was a nod to “The Mandalorian” TV series, with a “Bread-dough-lorian” in bread, “Baby Dough-Da” floating in a mixing bowl and dressed in bread, and ” Pandroid” with cooking tools. Last year, they turned to the “Loki” series and created “Dough-ki”, a variation of the Alligator character Loki played by Tom Hiddleston, out of bread.
“Pan Solo,” which they unveiled last week and weighs around 350 pounds, came just in time to celebrate the bakery’s fourth anniversary on Saturday and its reopening later this month after being closed to the public due of the pandemic.
Audiences have so far loved “Pan Solo,” they said, and are taking pictures with it and stopping to smell it.
“We fixed it three times, and all three times because people couldn’t keep their hands off it,” Catherine Pervan said. Even the dogs nibbled the sides.
The sculpture and reopening to the public is particularly meaningful for her daughter, who lost her sense of smell and taste after contracting COVID last year.
“It’s something that brings happiness,” said Hannalee Pervan. It is also special for her and her mother; they spent many hours baking together when she was young, dreaming of one day owning her own bakery.
When the spooky season is over, they’ll donate “Pan Solo” or they’ll compost it and save the plywood for next year.
They are already brainstorming, they said. So far, the recipe might include a Marvel character or two.
Wyclef Jean pays tribute after the sudden death of singer Mikaben
Wyclef Jean mourns the death of the Haitian singer Mikaben.
The three-time Grammy winner, also born in Haiti, paid tribute to the late artist after his sudden death during a show in France on Oct. 15.
“Rest In Peace King @mikaben,” he tweeted on October 15 along with a video of the two musicians from earlier this year. “Gone too soon #Haiti.”
In the footage, Jean, 53, could be seen praising Mikaben. “You listen,” he said. “One of the most talented young men I’ve known in my life. Him, right here, real deal.”
The clip appeared to be from Michael BrownNew York’s BAYO tour came to a halt in May, where Mikaben and Jean had joined the DJ on stage for a star-studded evening. Jean looked back to that time in an October 17 interview with the Miami Herald.
“All I remembered was his smile,” he told the publication of Mikaben, recalling how he put his arm around him and said, “It’s is one of the most influential and inspiring young artists of our generation.”
Election 2022: Forest Lake Area school board candidates
FOREST LAKE AREA SCHOOL BOARD
Jill Christenson
- Age: 50
- What qualifies you to hold this position? We have lived in Forest Lake for 19 years and have four children; three are still in the school district. I am a unique candidate because I am a part-time district employee. I will represent the best interests of all our students and families regardless of my own personal beliefs.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? My top priorities would be promoting the mental health of our children, retaining high-quality teachers and staff, correcting pandemic-era learning loss and working to solve the district’s ongoing issue with bus funding inequity.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Schools are the heart of the local community and the goal of any district should be to effectively prepare all students for success. I believe it is the responsibility of the school district to work with parents and the community to continue to improve the experiences and outcomes for all students, now and into the future.
- Website or contact: facebook.com/groups/1839440472916776 or [email protected]
Curt Rebelein, Jr.
- Age: 43
- What qualifies you to hold this position? In addition to my experience as a business executive, I’ve been a coach, worked with the special education on 504s & IEPs, contributed to various district policies and procedures, attended board meetings and provided feedback, worked with teaching and learning, (unknowingly) helped pilot hybrid learning, participated on a levy committee, and more!
- What would your top priorities be if elected? My top priorities for Forest Lake Area Schools include improving communication & community/family involvement, addressing declines in both enrollment & student achievement, implementing more proactive safety & security protocols, and helping solve difficult staffing concerns in transportation & janitorial services.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The primary role of a school board is to represent our community & students. This is done by overseeing the budget & ensuring fiscal responsibility, assisting with the creation and maintenance of district policies & strategic plans, providing oversight of administration (via the superintendent), and the management of district contracts.
- Website or contact: curt4schoolboard.com
Ashley Bulmer (Candidate information not available)
April Eagan (Candidate information not available)
Luke Hagglund (Candidate information not available)
Laura Ndirangu (Candidate information not available)
Todd Proulx (Candidate information not available)
COVID-19 news: New omicron BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 subvariants could lead to winter surge, expert says
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Winter is approaching and so is the threat of another outbreak of COVID-19, this one led by the new omicron BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 subvariants.
“Whenever I hear about a new variant, I ask myself three questions: 1. Is it more transmissible? 2. Is it immuno-invasive, which means vaccines and monoclonal antibodies may not work so quietly? 3. Does it cause more serious illnesses??” explains Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease specialist at UCSF.
Chin-Hong believes that at present, experts probably only know the answer to the first question about the new variants, which is “BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 appear to be more transmissible than its parent BA.5” , he said. .
VIDEO: Going back to masking? It’s possible, if we see an increase in COVID this fall, Bay Area health officials say
But he adds that being more transmissible shouldn’t be a cause for concern.
Two and a half years after the start of the COVID pandemic, there is a better understanding of the disease. And more protection for those who are up to date with their vaccinations.
He expects that if there is a winter surge, it won’t be like years past.
“Even though it’s easier to catch, we’re not seeing a high level of hospitalization that we saw in the delta days, or even in the early days of the omicron, because at that point we’re more experienced immunologically,” he says.
RELATED: If You Had COVID, Many Of Your Organs Could Age 3-4 Years Faster: Study
He recommends getting the new bivalent booster for three groups: people over 65, those who are immunocompromised and those who are pregnant.
“So for those three groups, they should run and get it,” says Dr. Chin-Hong. “But nonetheless, if you’ve had three injections already, you’ll probably be well protected against serious illness for many, many months, even if you don’t get that booster.”
On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he was ending California’s COVID-19 state of emergency, which takes effect in February 2023. That gives the public health care system time to weather any possible winter surges.
RELATED: California’s official state of emergency for COVID will end in February, says Newsom
In a statement, Newsom said, “With the operational readiness we have in place and the measures we will continue to use in the future, California is ready to phase out this tool.”
Republican lawmakers have repeatedly urged Governor Newsom to end the state of emergency, saying other states have already done so, and some calling it an abuse of his executive powers.
Newsom is asking lawmakers to enact two parts of his emergency policies before the state of emergency ends. The first would allow nurses to prescribe COVID treatments. The second would allow lab workers to continue processing COVID tests.
RELATED: Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
“Saying that you’re definitely going to end something before you know what winter is like makes me a little nervous,” Dr. Chin-Hong says.
One of his concerns is for communities of color, which have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.
For example, federal and state emergency safety measures provided for those who were uninsured. He says there has been a shift in testing funding to focus on vaccinations and early therapy. But without testing, many will not qualify for these therapies.
“There’s still a lot of work to do. And there’s still a big gap between outcomes in communities of color and then in the general population,” Chin-Hong said.
Nearly three decades after the Borrego Spring murder, genetic genealogy leads to suspicion
Nearly three decades ago, the murder of 72-year-old Claire “Kay” Holman rocked the small desert town of Borrego Springs.
Holman, a widow and retired hairdresser, was found dead in her home one night in March 1994. She had been strangled with a cord or rope.
Over time, the case cooled.
But a man’s DNA, taken from a lock of hair recovered from the crime scene, and genetic genealogy have recently led investigators to the identity of the killer, officials said Monday.
Investigators say Jerry Dewayne Robison killed Holman. Robinson died in 2007.
At the time of the murder, Robison was 51 and living in Borrego Springs, according to the county sheriff’s department.
The development marks the sixth time sheriff’s cold case investigators have identified a killer using genetic genealogy, a technique that uses DNA to establish family ties in an effort to zero in on a suspect.
Holman lived in Borrego Springs for decades and once owned and operated a barber shop in town, according to Union-Tribune records.
A friend who stopped to deliver her mail found her dead at her home on Tilting T Drive around 9 p.m., March 21, 1994. Her house had been ransacked.
There was no evidence of a break-in, investigators said. A sergeant said at the time that Holman probably either knew his killer or that the killer knew his habits.
In 2003, the Sheriff’s crime lab collected DNA from evidence recovered from the crime scene. Investigators then turned to a federal law enforcement database of DNA profiles for a match, but it came up empty.
The Sheriff’s Cold Case Team – which includes crime lab personnel, crime analysts and investigators – took on the case in March 2021. They aim to solve the case using genetic genealogy.
A month later, the team obtained fresh DNA from a strand of hair. The sample allowed the team to develop leads and they identified Robison as a possible suspect.
Then came the investigative work in genetic genealogy. Investigators turned to commercial genealogy websites where they downloaded the DNA profile to find relatives whose DNA matched the profile.
Officials say investigators can only access information from users who consent to sharing their information with law enforcement.
As matches emerged, the Cold Case team used the information — and conducted follow-up interviews — to build “family trees,” which ultimately included 118 people related to Robison by blood or the wedding. Eventually, the process led investigators to Robison’s “direct” relatives, who provided investigators with their own DNA, officials said.
The samples confirmed that the DNA available to the cold case team was that of Robison, officials said.
“This murder likely would have remained unsolved without the use of investigative genetic genealogy,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement.
Gigi Hadid’s Daughter Khai Already Seems to Have an Artistic Side
Babe Khai could go in a (very artistic) direction.
At least it seems safe based on Gigi HadidThe October 16 Instagram story, which showed a snap of a drawing that appears to have been made by the model’s 2-year-old daughter, Khai, which she shares with the musician Zayn Malik.
The featured art pays the perfect homage to the Halloween season with orange and purple swirls paired with Frankenstein and skeleton stickers. This is perhaps the first of many original artworks we will see from Khai. Hey, creativity runs in the family!
Since welcoming Khai in September 2020, Gigi has kept a secret about showing her daughter’s face. Despite this, the model gave insight into her many personality traits, such as her fashionable side – which included matching swimsuits with a mom outfit and double denim – and her energetic side.
“She’s so mobile, from so early in the morning,” Gigi explained in a September interview with Sunday TODAY. “So mobile. Jumping stuff. Very brave, which is great, but you know.”
