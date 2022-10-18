Cam’ron Wants To Be The Next Man To Cheat On Nia Long As He Shoots His Shot In Her Instagram Dm Hoping To Get A Positive Response

Pin 0 Shares

The dumbest proposal I’ve seen yet this year. No wonder he didn’t get a response! Following Ime Udoku‘s humiliating affair that has brought a lot of stress to actress Nia Long, rapper Cam’ron is using the opportunity to hurriedly make his intentions known. And he got it all wrong from the creepy DM he sent and further sharing the screenshots on his Instagram page for the world to see.

A 46-year-old man that can’t coin a simple proposal message but a creepy one is the least we want to see this week! In a weird lengthy piece shared by the father of one, Cam’ron, described his intentions toward the newly single Nia Long. And we can bet Cam will never get a response from Nia because the message was that creepy! His opening lines were; “Hey Stink” Yes! ‘Hey Stink’ to a 51-year-old woman!? What a JOKE!

However, as expected, Nia Long has not responded to the DM and Cam’ron seems to be pained and shared the DM on his Instagram for the world to see. As if Nia Long hasn’t had enough already.

Recently, Nia Long was wrapped up in a scandal involving her fianceé Ime Udoka, who reportedly cheated on her with a member of the Boston Celtics organization. Since then, Nia Long has been spotted out by herself after she said she was taking time to heal. Now, Cam’Ron has revealed he tried to shoot his shot at the actor, to no avail. Cam took to Instagram and posted screenshots of his messages to Long. With a portion saying, “I was giving you some time to yourself till I reached out.” At another point in the DM, Cam said, “You shouldn’t be taken advantage of and exploited as you did nothing to deserve this. Especially all over these sports networks.” Cam’Ron then layed down his game even further. Saying Long is a “queen” and that together they achieve “the greatness we were both [destined] for as a couple. Killa then said he was watching ‘The Best Man’ and felt inspired to reach out. Saying “because that’s what I am the best man for you!!!” Take a look above.

What do you make of this creepy proposal, does Cam’ron stands a chance? To me, hell NO! He should take his crap proposal to those famewhores and Instagram models.

