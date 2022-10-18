Cardano Finds Breathing Room At $0.35 Support

- BitKeep said that its development team has moved quickly to limit the hacker’s access.
- The firm has also guaranteed to pay in full to the victims affected by the hack.
This morning, October 18th, BitKeep, a popular wallet provider, was hacked and lost more than $1 million. Moreover, BitKeep wallet promptly notified its entire user base. The firm said that its development team has moved quickly to limit the hacker’s access.
BitKeep has also guaranteed to pay in full, notwithstanding the fact that the assault occurred on the BNB Chain. After the attack, the wallet swap provider also took certain precautions. The particular reimbursement mechanism, however, will be announced at a later date.
Hacking Spree Continues
BitKeep has temporarily halted operations until the company can guarantee that no other vulnerabilities exist in the service’s ability to protect users’ assets. In addition, its team is in touch with and working with other security organizations to identify and apprehend the perpetrators of the breach. BitKeep is actively seeking the hacker in an effort to reclaim the stolen data.
The firm stated:
It will “Encourage people who can assist in identifying the hackers and recovering the stolen assets to contact us. You will be highly rewarded. Thank you in advance”.
BitKeep has promised to keep customers informed as more information becomes available. The number of compromised digital wallets in the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry has risen dramatically during the last 12 months. This month, a hacker exploited an internal flaw in a swap contract to steal almost $21 million from TransitSwap, a multi-chain decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator.
Also, hackers stole over $100 million from the Solana-based DeFi protocol Mango Market by exploiting a cross-bride between BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) and BNB Chain (BEP20 or BSC).
