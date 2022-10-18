Connect with us

Blockchain

Cardano Finds Breathing Room At $0.35 Support

Cardano
Cardano is somehow keeping in-step with cryptocurrency frontrunners Bitcoin and Ethereum, sitting on price increase on its intraday chart.

  • Cardano failed to hold the $0.41 crucial support range and settle to the new support marker of $0.36
  • ADA is forecasted to trade from $.0403 to $0.416 in the coming days
  • Cardano addresses grow despite bearish market sentiments

Tracking from Coingecko shows the smart contract token is trading at $0.371, raising its price by almost 1% during a 24-hour period.

The altcoin, however, continues to struggle as it remains in the red zone on its 7-day and 14-day metrics, going down by 7.6% and 13.3%, respectively.

Investors, holders and traders are keeping close watch on the price movement of the crypto as it tries to bounce back after failing to sustain the $0.41 crucial support marker.

At first it appeared the asset was in for another steep fall, but it managed to cling into a new support range which could prove to be significant in determining the trend of its next price rally.

Cardano Hangs On To $0.35 Support 

As seen from Cardano’s trading chart, the Bollinger band (blue line) continued to drop as ADA failed to hold the critical $0.41. It only stopped upon reaching the $0.35 marker.

Source: TradingView

Meanwhile, the crypto’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) tallied a low value of 23.4 which indicated Cardano was in oversold position and is primed for a price uptick.

If ADA manages to sustain its new support marker, a surge ranging from $0.403 to $0.416 will likely to happen over the next few days, enabling the token to start its own recovery along with other members of the crypto space.

However, if Cardano fails to hold this position again, bears will be given opportunity to gain profit as ADA will likely fall all the way to $0.336.

ADA Addresses Grow Despite Weak Value

In September 2021, Cardano managed to hit an all-time high value of $3.09. The crypto, however, already lost 80% of that value and continues to struggle to get even just to $1 marker.

But despite the immense price tanking that the asset continues to experience since hitting its ATH, retail investors seem to be unfazed.

In fact there is a noticeable increase of ADA addresses, indicating the crypto is still commanding interest among participants in crypto space.

Holders of 100 to 1,000 Cardano tokens are now accounting for 1.15% of the network’s circulating supply, going up by 0.23% from the previous tally of 0.92%.

Meanwhile, an almost identical increase is also observed to holders of 1,000 to 10,000 ADA coins which grew by 0.59%.

ADA market cap at $12 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from Shutterstock, Chart: TradingView.com

Disclaimer: The analysis represents the author's personal views and should not be construed as investment advice.

Blockchain

Hacker Steals Over $1 Million From BitKeep Wallet Provider

Hacker Steals Over $1 Million From Bitkeep Wallet Provider
Defi News
  • BitKeep said that its development team has moved quickly to limit the hacker’s access.
  • The firm has also guaranteed to pay in full to the victims affected by the hack.

This morning, October 18th, BitKeep, a popular wallet provider, was hacked and lost more than $1 million. Moreover, BitKeep wallet promptly notified its entire user base. The firm said that its development team has moved quickly to limit the hacker’s access.

BitKeep has also guaranteed to pay in full, notwithstanding the fact that the assault occurred on the BNB Chain. After the attack, the wallet swap provider also took certain precautions. The particular reimbursement mechanism, however, will be announced at a later date.

Hacking Spree Continues

BitKeep has temporarily halted operations until the company can guarantee that no other vulnerabilities exist in the service’s ability to protect users’ assets. In addition, its team is in touch with and working with other security organizations to identify and apprehend the perpetrators of the breach. BitKeep is actively seeking the hacker in an effort to reclaim the stolen data.

The firm stated:

It will “Encourage people who can assist in identifying the hackers and recovering the stolen assets to contact us. You will be highly rewarded. Thank you in advance”.

BitKeep has promised to keep customers informed as more information becomes available. The number of compromised digital wallets in the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry has risen dramatically during the last 12 months. This month, a hacker exploited an internal flaw in a swap contract to steal almost $21 million from TransitSwap, a multi-chain decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator.

Also, hackers stole over $100 million from the Solana-based DeFi protocol Mango Market by exploiting a cross-bride between BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) and BNB Chain (BEP20 or BSC).

Lazarus Hacking Group Targeting Japanese Crypto Firms

Blockchain

Polygon (MATIC) Eyes $1 After Successful Breakout; Will Bulls Push For A Retest?

Polygon (Matic) Eyes $1 After Successful Breakout; Will Bulls Push For A Retest?
  • MATIC’s price shows strength as price breaks bounced off from $0.76 with good volume with eyes set to reclaim $1. 
  • MATIC breaks out of a downtrend as the price resumes a bullish structure. 

The price of Polygon (MATIC) has remained strong despite the market uncertainties that have affected the price of many altcoins in recent weeks. Polygon (MATIC) has held strong, defending its support as the price is set for a major rally. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) showed strength bouncing off from its low of $19,100 to $19,600 as the price attempted a breakout to $20,000. A successful breakout will mean relief bounces for most crypto assets in the market. (Data from Binance)

Polygon (MATIC) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart

Despite experiencing some great price movement in recent weeks due to so many partnerships and great projects built on the polygon network, this has attracted the attention of traders and investors as they look for every opportunity to stack up MATIC.

The bear market has had a fair share on the price of MATIC, as the price of MATIC dropped to a weekly low of $0.35 with what seems to be a demand zone where the price bounced off this region to rally to $1.

The price of MATIC was rejected from $1 despite showing great strength to break and close above this resistance. The rejection of MATIC from this region has led to the price decline to its weekly support of $0.76.

MATIC’s price held this support of $0.76 strong to avoid a sell-off, as this would be a good area for bulls to push the price higher.

Weekly resistance for the price of MATIC – $1.

Weekly support for the price of MATIC – $0.76.

Price Analysis Of MATIC On The Daily (1D) Chart

Daily MATIC Price Chart | Source: MATICUSDT On Tradingview.com

In the daily timeframe, the price of MATIC continues to trade below its key resistance at $1, despite breaking out from its downtrend after the price formed a descending triangle, with the price holding off from its support.  

The price of MATIC has shown strength, as the price ranged in a descending triangle to build more buy orders; the price broke out with strong volume and traded above 50 EMA. The price corresponds to $0.8, which acts as a support for the MATIC price. If the price of MATIC reclaims 200 EMA, we could see more price action to a region of $1-$1.2.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for MATIC price on the daily timeframe looks good after rallying from an oversold region, indicating good buy volume for MATIC.

Daily resistance for the MATIC price – $0.92-$1.

Daily support for the MATIC price – $0.76.

Featured Image From cryptonomist, Charts From Tradingview

Blockchain

FTX U.S and Founder SBF Being Investigated by Texas Officials

Ftx Reportedly Planning To Buy Stake In Crypto Lending Firm Blockfi
