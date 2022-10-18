Democrat Tim Ryan smiles as he is arrested for taking money from pharmaceutical companies linked to the opioid crisis

This is the shocking moment of two men brawling on an escalator at Grand Central Station in New York City.

The two men appeared to be entangled as the brutal scuffle ensued on the upstairs after one refused to step aside so the other could get out.

Footage shot on a mobile phone on the descending escalator saw stunned commuters rushing to jump out of the way as the couple fought.

Video captured a fight between two men on a New York escalator at Grand Central Station before they fell into the lobby

Screams could be heard as the shocked commuters tried to move away as the men fell

The incident happened around 11 a.m. Thursday after “a 37-year-old punched a male victim in the face after a verbal argument”

Legs and arms could be seen flying through the air as the duo fell, while the escalator continued to climb as people screamed in horror.

It wasn’t exactly clear what was happening until the person recording the beating could see the escalator head-on.

We can then hear a man moaning on the other while two passers-by, a man and a woman, ran down the stairs to try to stop the fight.

A 37-year-old Long Island man has been arrested and charged with assault, according to the NYPD.

Police say “a 37-year-old punched a male victim in the face after a verbal argument”.

A couple who were also on the stairs tried to end the assault

The person who filmed the clip said tensions boiled over after one of the men failed to move away from the other on the escalator.

The reactions were mixed, with some people panicking and trying to get away as quickly as possible while others just tried to get on with their day.

According to NYPD data, subway crime in New York appears to be at its highest level in 25 years.

There have been nine subway murders in 2022.

Do you know this man? NYPD asks anyone who recognizes the suspect to call 800-577-TIPS

The latest scare came over the weekend when a deranged thug pushed a man past a random oncoming train on Saturday morning, leaving the Good Samaritans to save him with just seconds to spare.

Surveillance footage shows the horrifying 149th Street incident in the Bronx at 11:50 a.m.

The pusher, wide-eyed and disheveled, first followed the 26-year-old for several seconds, then ran behind him and pushed him into the path of the oncoming train.

He then fled from the station as other onlookers, shocked, rushed to the aid of the victim. They were able to get him to safety before the train rushed into the station. He was not injured in the attack.

Now the NYPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man who bumped into it.

The thug in camouflage pants stared at his victim (above in blue) and lunged at him before pushing him onto the tracks

This is the moment the thug ran towards the victim and pushed him into the train track before fleeing from the station

This is the latest incident in what appears to be an ever-escalating crime wave in New York City.

At least 11 people have been pushed onto New York City’s subway tracks this year.

In January, a 40-year-old woman, Michelle Go, was killed after being pushed in front of a train at Times Square station. His attacker was sent to a mental institution after prosecutors refused to challenge a mental evaluation that found him unfit to stand trial.

On Monday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams claimed there was only a “perception” that crime in the Big Apple was “out of control”.

Adams said he and law enforcement are fighting “real crime,” with the subway’s “six crimes a day” average “not making it look like it’s out of control.”

He admitted there were “too many guns” on the streets of New York, but added that the NYPD had done an “incredible job” confiscating thousands of guns.

The mayor, who was barely audible to the sound of sirens wailing in the background, added: ‘We are dealing with real crimes, these eight homicides and the perception of fear people are feeling.

“That’s the combination I have to deal with, that perception and the actual crime. But we can’t get away with having 3.5 million people using our subway system,” he said.

“We have to be honest about it and that six-crime-a-day average doesn’t feel like it’s out of control.”

Recent data shows that murders in the subway have reached their highest level in 25 years, despite the drop in ridership. Between 1997 and 2020, there have never been more than five murders a year on New York’s subway trains.

This number has increased to six in 2020, eight in 2021 and it is already at eight with two and a half months remaining in the year.

Criminal offenses in the metro have increased by 42%, but ridership has almost halved.

In 2019, an average of 142 million people used the metro every month, or about four million people a day. Now the monthly runner average is 81 million.

Officials are struggling to explain the rise in crime.

Many have blamed the COVID-19 pandemic, when they say resources like homeless shelters and mental health outreach programs have stopped.

Others say it’s thanks to relaxed bail policies in liberal cities like New York and San Francisco.

Jayjon Burnett, 15, was killed on Friday afternoon – just six days before his 16th birthday – during a chaotic argument between two groups on a Far Rockaway A train in Queens, New York

Prior to the pandemic, New York State implemented sweeping bail reforms in an effort to reduce prison populations of low-level offenders.

He has released many repeat offenders back into the community.

This was compounded in New York by the election of District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who told his staff to avoid imposing cash bail wherever they could.

Adams pledged to crack down on crime on the subway with the introduction of a designated train task force.

They have yet to have any effect on increasing crime.

The mayor’s comments on Monday come just days after 15-year-old Jayjon Burnett was shot dead Friday afternoon during an argument between two groups on a Far Rockaway A train in New York.

Keyondre Russell, 18, is being held without bond on a murder charge in connection with the murder, but claims he is the real victim – claiming Burnett shot him first and acted in self-defence.

The latest of the transit killings comes after authorities repeatedly promised to flood subway platforms and take care of more police, as part of Adams’ “subway safety plan.”

Adams added: “There are too many guns on the street, there is no condolence or consolation if you are shot on the subway or in the street.”

“We’ve brought down homicides, brought down shooter victims, we’re still getting the job done.

“Our police department has done an incredible job, but everyone has to play their part.

“Judges need to keep shooters in jail, lawmakers need to make sure we don’t make laws that allow them to return to our streets – we need to prosecute these cases

“There are too many gins in our streets, those who are in the streets are also in the subways, they are also in our schools.

“They are everywhere we are as innocent New Yorkers, there are too many guns on our streets.”