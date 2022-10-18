Election 2022: Senate District 63 candidates

Gerrit Cole did what he had to do in Game 4 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians, throwing 110 pitches to help bring the series back to the Bronx for Game 5.

But the streak is yet to be won and Cole, despite pitching high in his seven working innings, told manager Aaron Boone he could be available tonight if he was needed, YES reported. Network.

Boone’s response was that he was hesitant to use Cole after putting so much pressure on his arm, but at the end of the day the season will be over for a team after that decisive Game 5. So it’s all on the bridge for both teams, and Cole doesn’t consider himself exempt from that.

Cole doesn’t have to worry about Game 1 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros if the Yankees are to win the series. Boone has already named Nestor Cortes Jr. the Game 1 starter, and Cole likely won’t start another game until Saturday, where the series heads to Yankee Stadium for Game 3.

So, being the ace of the team and understanding the stakes, he wants to be there for his team when needed.

Cole redeemed himself in the eyes of Yankees fans after falling short in last season’s game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. In Game 1, he allowed just one earned run – a solo home run to Steven Kwan – while striking out eight and going 6.1 innings to set up his team’s victory. His line in Game 4 was seven innings, six hits, two earned runs, eight strikeouts and a walk.

Jameson Taillon will get the start for the Yankees, but his leash in this game will be very short. If Boone feels he’s struggling, a move to the bullpen will be made. The same goes for Terry Francona at the Guardians side, as Aaron Civale gets the ball first for Cleveland.

Cleveland has the upper hand when it comes to their bullpen availability. Francona didn’t have to use his high leverage guys – Trevor Stephan, James Karinchak and Emmanuel Clase – in the Game 4 loss. They’re fresh and likely to get into this game at some point.

Clase, in particular, has been virtually untouchable as the team closes in this season, using his 100mph cutter and mean slider that’s 10mph slower to get batters out. He hasn’t pitched since Game 2.

In the Yankees bullpen, Wandy Peralta threw seven pitches to close Game 4, but he had 27 in Game 2 and 15 in Game 3. However, he expects to be available whenever Boone throws him. call.

Although he’s been a little crazy with his lead, Clay Holmes has yet to allow a run this postseason and had a strikeout from Jose Ramirez in the bottom of the eighth inning on Sunday night.

Jonathan Loaisiga is the Yankees’ other high-leverage reliever, as they feel the absence of Michael King, Chad Green, Zack Britton and more.

Game 5 is currently delayed due to rain in the Bronx. Everyone involved is watching the radar to see if it can be played on Monday night or if it should be moved to Tuesday.