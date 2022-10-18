News
Election 2022: Senate District 64 candidates
Election 2022: Senate District 64 candidates
Erin Murphy
- Age: 62
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I’m a registered nurse, a mom, and married to Joe Faust, a small business owner. I’ve served 14 sessions in the legislature, where I work hard to make sure I’m doing everything I can to be an advocate for Minnesotans with a commitment to improving their lives through progress and effective solutions.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? My top priority is to pass a state budget that invests in the needs of Minnesotans and builds our future. A structurally balanced budget, funded in part by taxing the highest earners as needed, that makes a serious commitment to fund our schools, raise wages, invest in infrastructure, and address the racial disparities in our state.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? I think it is important to distinguish between good faith division, where people disagree about how to handle the issues of the day, and the right wing extremism that has taken over much of the public discourse. We can improve tone by communicating and listening, but only with a shared commitment to democracy and basic decency.
- Website or contact: murphyfor64.com or [email protected]
Robert Bushard
- Age: 75
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I am a life long resident of Merriam Park and I am not a Democrat, a member of the DNC or the DFL, the parties that have locked us down, permitted rioting and created a climate where theft and crime are welcome.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? End the crime wave, end inflation and secure our voting rights. Outlaw Mail In Ballots, outlaw Drop boxes and allow Absentee voting for legitimate reasons only, enact one day to vote, enact Voter ID and Outlaw Rank Choice Voting.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? End DNC and DFL control over Minnesota and the media.
- Website or contact: Bushard4SD64.com
Trump Organization charged Secret Service $1.4 million to stay at its properties, committee says
The Trump Organization has at times charged the Secret Service more than five times the government rate to stay at properties owned by Donald Trump while the agency protected him and his family, according to documents obtained by Congress.
In total, the Secret Service spent at least $1.4 million in tax dollars on Trump Organization hotels and other properties out of 669 expenditures between January 2017 and September 2021, the committee chair wrote. of Oversight and House Reform, Carolyn Maloney, in a letter Monday to Kimberly Cheatle, the director of the Secret Service.
Maloney, DN.Y., wrote in his letter to Cheatle that the Secret Service provided only a partial accounting of when its agents stayed at Trump properties and how much the agents paid.
Some of the trips took place while agents accompanied Trump’s children, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump and his stepdaughter, Lara Trump, according to Maloney.
The oversight committee has requested documents and details about Trump agency spending in 2020, citing “disturbing” reports of “exorbitant charges” by the former president’s properties.
Donald Trump did not divest from his companies when he took office, although he said his sons were in charge – an arrangement that has since drawn attention and criticism from Democrats and experts in ethics.
According to records the Secret Service has since provided to the Oversight Committee, Maloney wrote Monday, “The Trump Organization has charged the Secret Service a daily rate above the government daily rate at least 40 times since the administration began. Trump until Sept. 15, 2021. In several cases, the rates charged were more than three times the daily rate.
Maloney wrote that the Secret Service granted at least 40 exceptions when agents paid above the accepted rate at Trump properties. But she wrote that there may have been other instances of higher rates than accepted for which officers did not seek an exemption.
Maloney noted that the charges contradict previous statements by Trump Organization officials, such as when Eric Trump, the president’s second son, said in 2019, “If my dad is traveling, they [government employees] stay free at our properties, that is, for example, the cost of housekeeping.”
The following year, in response to a Washington Post article about fees charged to the Secret Service by the Trump Organization, Eric Trump said in a statement, “We provide the rooms at cost and could make a lot more money. by renting them to members or guests.”
On Monday, Maloney wrote that records obtained by the committee disputed that.
“Despite claims by the Trump Organization that federal employees traveling with the former president would stay at Trump properties ‘for free’ or ‘for a fee,’ new information … shows the former president’s company billed Secret Service excessive nightly rates on dozens of trips,” she wrote.
The acceptable government rate is based on an average of daily hotel prices based on location and season, Maloney wrote.
In one example from 2017, Maloney wrote, agents were charged $1,185 per room per night at the Trump International Hotel in Washington.
Maloney wrote that there were, however, two gaps in what the Secret Service had provided to the committee: data on what the agency paid while staying at Trump Organization properties overseas, and data on four trips to Mar-a-Lago in Florida.
There are records of government spending on the Secret Service while Trump was abroad: In July 2018, the State Department spent approximately $70,000 on behalf of the agency for a Scottish hotel stay of Trump.
Separately, the State Department spent at least $38,500 at the Trump Hotel in Vancouver, including about $15,000 for rooms for Secret Service agents in February 2017.
In a statement released Monday, Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization, said “all services rendered to the United States Secret Service or other government agencies at Trump-owned properties, were at their demand and were either provided at cost, heavily discounted, or free.”
“The company would have been much better off if the hospitality services had been sold to paying customers, however, the company did everything possible to accommodate the agencies to ensure that they were able to do their job at the highest level,” continued Eric Trump. . “They are incredible men and women.”
Eric Trump insisted his father “funded the vast majority of his campaign with hundreds of millions of dollars of his own money and turned down billions of dollars in real estate deals around the world after winning the Republican primary “.
In a separate statement, a Secret Service spokesperson said the agency “has received a letter from the House Oversight Committee requesting information regarding protection-related hotel costs, and the agency will respond directly. to the committee with the requested information”.
The cost of the Secret Service to presidential families has made headlines beyond Trump. Earlier this year, ABC News reported that agents paid more than $30,000 a month for a residence in Malibu, Calif., near where President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, was staying.
ABC News’ Luke Barr and John Santucci contributed to this report.
ABC News
Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Imam Shumpert, Sparks Cheating Rumors Again As He Was Caught With Amber Rose At A College Football Game
Earlier this year, Teyana Taylor took to social media to drag TikToker who claimed she overdosed on drugs and was hospitalized after her husband Imam Shumpert cheated on her. Teyana Taylor denied every bit of that rumor and even threatened to sue the TikToker which never happened. Well, alleged cheater Shumpert Imam was spotted with model Amber Rose. And we are worried for Teyana.
Because of Amber Rose’s dating history, you should be worried when she’s around your husband irrespective of the trust you got in him. Amber Rose was married to Wiz Khalifa but divorced after just 18 months. She also dated Kanye West for a brief period and a lot of other rappers. So Teyana Taylor got to do more than drag rumor-mongers this time.
Amber has a whole day set to honor sluts, so you don’t wanna go against her! In addition, she recently posted her requirement for a perfect partner and Imam Shumpert fits perfectly. Here is Teyana’s response to the TikToker earlier this year.
“The person who sent in this CAP a** TikTok story is a fool, the person who ‘re-enacted’ this CAP a** story is a fool (she better have her court coin ready) but the people who believed the CAP ass story are the biggest fools smh”.
Teyana wrote in a since-deleted post responding to the accusations.
“Y’all allow a YT girl to pull some shit like this during Black History Month???”
“NOBODY AND I MEAN ABSOLUTELY NOBODY CAN MAKE PETUNIA OVERDOSE ON A DAMN THING,” she said. “I’d kill @imanshumpert fine ass, put him in a nice suit and bury him my damn self before I EVER let him or ANYBODY to push me to do drugs or take myself out.”
Via Media Take Out:
Teyana Taylor’s husband Iman Shumpert was spotted at a college football game yesterday, Media Take Out confirmed – and he was with Amber Rose.
Amber and Iman attended the Alabama State game together, along with a few other people. Both Iman and Amber live in Los Angeles – more than 1,000 miles away – so it’s uncertain what the two were doing at the event together.
When the image leaked online, folks all across social media began speculating that the two may be in some sort of a romantic relationship.
In the past, Iman has been labeled a “cheater” by folks on social media. As he’s been seen with different women all across the country. Teyana and Iman seem to have a strong marriage. However, and don’t appear to be affected by the accusations of infidelity.
Amber is a model and television personality. She first gained attention after she appeared in the music video for Young Jeezy and Kanye West’s single “Put On”. In 2008, Rose began a high-profile two year romantic relationship with West. That led her to star in his Louis Vuitton ads. She then signed a modeling contract with Ford Models in 2009. She would attain further prominence after she appeared as a video vixen in numerous hip hop music videos. Which resulted in the media referring to her as a sex symbol.
Do you think Teyana should be worried about her husband and Amber Rose stepping out together?
Here is the picture of Teyana Taylor’s husband Iman Shumpert and Amber Rose:
The post Teyana Taylor's Husband, Imam Shumpert, Sparks Cheating Rumors Again As He Was Caught With Amber Rose At A College Football Game appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Election 2022: Senate District 63 candidates
Election 2022: Senate District 63 candidates
Zaynab Mohamed
- Age: 25
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I’m qualified because I’m an experienced public servant. I’ve spent my career fighting for working people and marginalized communities – first as a policy advocate at the State Capitol and now as a Senior Policy Aide at the City of Minneapolis. Public service is part of who I am, and I would be honored to continue this work as a state Senator.
- What would your top priorities be if elected?I’ll fight to protect abortion rights, create a universal single-payer healthcare system, fully fund public schools, improve public safety, expand public transit, and pass criminal justice reform measures.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone?As a candidate, I’ve focused on uniting the people of South Minneapolis around an agenda to improve life for working people. As a Senator, I’ll be a unifier, too. I’ve kept my rhetoric positive throughout the campaign, and I’m committed to doing my part by maintaining a positive approach to my work representing South Minneapolis.
- Website or contact: zaynabmohamed.org
Shawn Holster (Candidate information not available)
Gerrit Cole tells Yankees he can throw if needed in do-or-die 5 game against Guardians
Gerrit Cole did what he had to do in Game 4 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians, throwing 110 pitches to help bring the series back to the Bronx for Game 5.
But the streak is yet to be won and Cole, despite pitching high in his seven working innings, told manager Aaron Boone he could be available tonight if he was needed, YES reported. Network.
Boone’s response was that he was hesitant to use Cole after putting so much pressure on his arm, but at the end of the day the season will be over for a team after that decisive Game 5. So it’s all on the bridge for both teams, and Cole doesn’t consider himself exempt from that.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM
Cole doesn’t have to worry about Game 1 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros if the Yankees are to win the series. Boone has already named Nestor Cortes Jr. the Game 1 starter, and Cole likely won’t start another game until Saturday, where the series heads to Yankee Stadium for Game 3.
So, being the ace of the team and understanding the stakes, he wants to be there for his team when needed.
Cole redeemed himself in the eyes of Yankees fans after falling short in last season’s game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. In Game 1, he allowed just one earned run – a solo home run to Steven Kwan – while striking out eight and going 6.1 innings to set up his team’s victory. His line in Game 4 was seven innings, six hits, two earned runs, eight strikeouts and a walk.
YANKEES’ GERRIT COLE MOCKS AT JOSH NAYLOR’S HOME RACE CELEBRATION: ‘THAT’S CUTE’
Jameson Taillon will get the start for the Yankees, but his leash in this game will be very short. If Boone feels he’s struggling, a move to the bullpen will be made. The same goes for Terry Francona at the Guardians side, as Aaron Civale gets the ball first for Cleveland.
Cleveland has the upper hand when it comes to their bullpen availability. Francona didn’t have to use his high leverage guys – Trevor Stephan, James Karinchak and Emmanuel Clase – in the Game 4 loss. They’re fresh and likely to get into this game at some point.
Clase, in particular, has been virtually untouchable as the team closes in this season, using his 100mph cutter and mean slider that’s 10mph slower to get batters out. He hasn’t pitched since Game 2.
YANKEES AVOID ELIMINATION AGAINST GUARDIANS, TAKE GAME 4 BEHIND GERRIT COLE’S SOLID START
In the Yankees bullpen, Wandy Peralta threw seven pitches to close Game 4, but he had 27 in Game 2 and 15 in Game 3. However, he expects to be available whenever Boone throws him. call.
Although he’s been a little crazy with his lead, Clay Holmes has yet to allow a run this postseason and had a strikeout from Jose Ramirez in the bottom of the eighth inning on Sunday night.
Jonathan Loaisiga is the Yankees’ other high-leverage reliever, as they feel the absence of Michael King, Chad Green, Zack Britton and more.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Game 5 is currently delayed due to rain in the Bronx. Everyone involved is watching the radar to see if it can be played on Monday night or if it should be moved to Tuesday.
Fox
Cam’ron Wants To Be The Next Man To Cheat On Nia Long As He Shoots His Shot In Her Instagram DM Hoping To Get A Positive Response
The dumbest proposal I’ve seen yet this year. No wonder he didn’t get a response! Following Ime Udoku‘s humiliating affair that has brought a lot of stress to actress Nia Long, rapper Cam’ron is using the opportunity to hurriedly make his intentions known. And he got it all wrong from the creepy DM he sent and further sharing the screenshots on his Instagram page for the world to see.
A 46-year-old man that can’t coin a simple proposal message but a creepy one is the least we want to see this week! In a weird lengthy piece shared by the father of one, Cam’ron, described his intentions toward the newly single Nia Long. And we can bet Cam will never get a response from Nia because the message was that creepy! His opening lines were; “Hey Stink” Yes! ‘Hey Stink’ to a 51-year-old woman!? What a JOKE!
However, as expected, Nia Long has not responded to the DM and Cam’ron seems to be pained and shared the DM on his Instagram for the world to see. As if Nia Long hasn’t had enough already.
Via Vlad:
Recently, Nia Long was wrapped up in a scandal involving her fianceé Ime Udoka, who reportedly cheated on her with a member of the Boston Celtics organization. Since then, Nia Long has been spotted out by herself after she said she was taking time to heal. Now, Cam’Ron has revealed he tried to shoot his shot at the actor, to no avail.
Cam took to Instagram and posted screenshots of his messages to Long. With a portion saying, “I was giving you some time to yourself till I reached out.” At another point in the DM, Cam said, “You shouldn’t be taken advantage of and exploited as you did nothing to deserve this. Especially all over these sports networks.”
Cam’Ron then layed down his game even further. Saying Long is a “queen” and that together they achieve “the greatness we were both [destined] for as a couple. Killa then said he was watching ‘The Best Man’ and felt inspired to reach out. Saying “because that’s what I am the best man for you!!!” Take a look above.
What do you make of this creepy proposal, does Cam’ron stands a chance? To me, hell NO! He should take his crap proposal to those famewhores and Instagram models.
Here are screengrabs of Cam’ron’s proposal to Nia Long:
The post Cam'ron Wants To Be The Next Man To Cheat On Nia Long As He Shoots His Shot In Her Instagram DM Hoping To Get A Positive Response appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Minnesota elections 2022: District 51A candidates
State Representative District 51A
Michael Howard
- Candidate information not available
Ryan Wiskerchen
- Age: 27
- Party: GOP
- City: Richfield
- What qualifies you to hold this position?
I currently work as a staff member in the Minnesota State Legislature and have worked to assist Minnesotans of all walks of life in navigating the process of getting help from State Agencies and having their voices heard by their elected officials. Having been in the trenches, I have the desire and knowledge to help my constituents.
- What would your top priorities be if elected?
I want to make our community and our state the best place in the world to raise a family. That means safer neighborhoods through working with local leaders and law enforcement, more input in education for local parents, teachers, and school boards, and relief to Minnesotans in most need to assistance to support themselves and their families.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone?
Having worked in the legislature, I know that the only way to actually work for Minnesotans is to work with other legislators from different parties, backgrounds, and communities. I will meet with interested parties on the important issues that come across my desk, and will emphasize the common ground I share with my fellow citizens and lawmakers.
- Website or contact: ryanformn.com
