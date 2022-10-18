News
Election 2022: Vadnais Heights candidates
MAYOR
Mike Krachmer
- Age: 63
- What qualifies you to hold this position? A Vadnais Heights resident for 20 years, it’s time to invest in making good city government better. Management experience, education has equipped me to meet challenges. Having successfully navigated complex funding streams, tight budgets, conflicting priorities, while serving a diverse population and building capacity, qualifies me for this role.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? A more transparent, responsive, government. All of our citizens and businesses need to be seen and heard, including underrepresented communities. A full budget and process review is overdue. More strategic city planning and budgeting has to meet the current and future needs for our city. We must address critical financial and environmental issues.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? We have to do things together. Infrastructure, public services, laws and law enforcement are not possible without the consent, participation and support of the populace. As a capitalist society, the profit motive is not always conducive with the public good. We need ethical, informed, people committed to public service to have a functional society.
- Website or contact: [email protected]
Joe Scrocca
- Age: 50
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I’m a retired Army colonel and former Professor of American Politics at West Point. I believe in the concept of Servant Leadership – that leaders exist to serve others. I’ve served our nation for the past 28 years and now teach HS JROTC. I teach kids about their responsibility as citizens and the importance of integrity, respect and accountability.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? My top three priorities are ensuring public safety; delivering top-notch services, to include roads, parks, and education that provide the quality-of-life our citizens deserve; and retaining and attracting the businesses our community needs and wants.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The city government’s primary roles are to protect citizens and provide the essential services, like roads, parks, and education, necessary to maintain a high quality-of-life for our residents. To do that the city must attract and maintain business to sustain the necessary tax base that will enable us to best serve the community.
- Website or contact: Joe Scrocca for Mayor: www.facebook.com/profile.php?
Greg Urban
- Age: 36
- What qualifies you to hold this position? As the current deputy mayor and having served 6 years on the city council I am uniquely qualified to be the next Mayor of Vadnais Heights. Prior to serving on the city council I served 8 years on the Vadnais Heights planning commission. Being a life long Vadnais Heights resident and local business owner gives me the knowledge for this position.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? 1. Public safety needs to be our priority, the crime we are seeing coming into our community is affecting our quality of life and needs to be stopped. I have been endorsed by Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher, Confirming my commitment to Public safety. 2. Maintaining the character of the city with lower density development that residents prefer.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? I believe the role of government is to provide and maintain quality infrastructure, provide public safety thru police and fire services and to provide basic governmental services.
- Website or contact: 651-248-9830; [email protected]
CITY COUNCIL
Curt Cooper
- Age: 56
- What qualifies you to hold this position? Curt Cooper qualifications includes extensive public and private sector business experience. He has served Vadnais Heights since 2005 as a volunteer; most recently as the Vice Chairman of Vadnais Heights Planning Commission since 2017. Additionally, he was a Committee Member of Vadnais Heights 2040 Comprehensive Plan, 2018 -2019.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? 1. Improvement of our recreational areas to capitalize on the natural beauty at the heart of Vadnais Heights. 2. Working with businesses and community to ensure proper balance of housing and business growth meet our future needs. 3. Public safety is a priority; working with our city fire department/EMS, Ramsey County Sheriff, and community leaders.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The primary role of government is to serve the people it represents. Government has a subservient role to the people it serves to provide safety, infrastructure, and economic balance of taxes and services provided to the community it serves. Government is the steward of the resources provided by the people to carry out these functions.
- Website or contact: [email protected]; 910-273-7726
Katherine Doll Kanne
- Age: 34
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I am engaged in this community through volunteer work with VLAWMO and my role on the VH Planning Commission. I developed critical thinking and problem-solving skills during the course of my Microbiology PhD. I developed finance skills as a Pharma/Biotech stock analyst for investment banks. I will bring my values, skills and passion to this role.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Develop a long-term, strategic plan for investments in our community that ensure high-quality city services and amenities. A Parks Master Plan will guide smart investments in our parks and trails to preserve green spaces. We should join GreenStep Cities. This program helps the city identify energy-efficient and cost-saving opportunities.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The local city government provides essential services (public safety, water, sewer), amenities (parks and trails) and hosts events to bring the community together. The city government shall thoughtfully and intentionally invite all its members to engage in local government in order to foster a community where all members thrive.
- Website or contact: www.dollkanne.com
Kelly Jozwowski
- Age: 42
- What qualifies you to hold this position? Lived in VH for 14 years with my husband, 2 kids, & our rescue dog. Spent the last 2 years on our Parks, Rec, & Trails Commission and am currently Vice Chair. I’ve been able to listen to residents talk about what they care about & where they want to see our city headed. I am passionate about conservation and finding smart ways to heal our planet.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Climate- GreenStep Cities: access funding & expertise. Focus: sustainability, conservation, reduced energy. Fiscal- Transparent goals focusing on long term planning for parks, roads, & capital projects. Diversity & inclusion- initiatives to improve cultural competency & racial equity. Partner with schools to engage youth in future of our community
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Our government is here to provide police & fire services, maintain local infrastructure such as roads & bridges, encourage local economic development and ensure quality of life in both services and community engagement. The city should be open to listening to residents concerns and making change when and where it is needed.
- Website or contact: www.jozwowski4vh.com
Tim Kelvie (candidate information not available)
Jerry Moynagh
- Age: 61
- What qualifies you to hold this position? 37 years financial services industry guiding businesses through difficult economic environments (Great Recession), Vadnais Heights Planning Commission for 4 years, Vadnais Heights Area Community Foundation Chairman for 6 years, VH Lions 4 years, 30 year Vadnais Heights resident, MBA St Thomas University, 10 years Financial Service Professional Soc.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? 1) Increase property values, maximize services, minimize taxes, 2) strong proponent for public safety, including police, fire, and paramedics 3) More proactive approach in continuing to highlight the beauty of the natural feel of Vadnais Heights. I will do that through the continued improvement of the park and trail system in Vadnais Heights.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Provide services to allow residents to live with safety, security and high quality of life, increase property values, minimize taxes while maintaining city assets, support businesses to offer jobs, collaborate local schools to identify career paths, work with local nonprofits to ensure basic needs provided to residents, maintain safe roads.
- Website or contact: www.jerrymoynagh.com
Kelly Wheaton (candidate information not available)
Patricia Youker
- Age: 61
- What qualifies you to hold this position? During my 4-year term, I have voted as if it was my money and well-being impacted. Learning how to best service ALL the residents of our city by thoughtfully reviewing all issues that have been brought to council. I have built working relationships with neighboring cities to find the best solutions that we share as a larger community.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? As a current board member of Vadnais Lakes Area Watershed, conservation and the health of our planet is my passion. To continue my work on the watershed board to keep our water clean, and plentiful. Keep taxation in check, while ensuring our needs as a city are met. Continue to address resident concerns to find solutions that bring us together.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? To ensure infrastructure is maintained and updated as needed, properly fund emergency services and police to keep crime in check and provide an atmosphere conducive for business alliances. These are the 3 core functions of a well-run government.
- Website or contact: [email protected]
Minnesota elections 2022: Governor
Tim Walz
- Age: 58
- Party: Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party
- City: St. Paul
- What qualifies you to hold this position?
Through these challenging years, we’ve built a strong economy by investing in workers and small businesses. Leaning on my 24-years in the National Guard and time as a public high school teacher and football coach, I’ve balanced every budget and made once-in-a-generation investments in our state — historic investments in schools, the largest local jobs & projects bills ever, and middle class tax cuts. I’m more committed than ever to finding workable solutions to move the state forward.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? In addition to improving public education, a top priority for my next term will be strengthening our economy and investing in public safety across our state. I have proposed $300 million in funding to give local law enforcement agencies and help them hire new officers. And we have record low unemployment, but we need to build on that by expanding job training, passing middle class tax relief, and making paid family leave and affordable childcare accessible for all Minnesotans.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? I believe in our vision of “One Minnesota” now more than ever before. I will continue to reach out to Republicans and build bridges with legislators who don’t always agree with me. That’s what I’ve done during my first term, and that’s how our administration managed to deliver bipartisan wins like making insulin more affordable and fighting the opioid crisis.
- What would you do with Minnesota’s budget surplus? Please be specific.
I think we should do a combination of tax relief, especially for middle-class families, and investments in education, public safety, affordable health care, and paid family leave. This spring, we had a deal with Senate Republicans to pass the largest tax cut in state history while investing more than $4 billion on education, public safety, and health care. Unfortunately, my opponent successfully urged Senate Republicans to abandon that deal before it could be passed by the Legislature.
- Website or contact information: walzflanagan.org
Scott Jensen
Candidate responses not available.
Yankees’ identity crisis led them to this do-or-die Game 5
For weeks now, the Yankees have occupied a very interesting position in the baseball hierarchy.
Aaron Judge’s home run chase demanded the attention of the entire sport, even if the conversations surrounding what is and isn’t the real record quickly overshadowed the actual accomplishment of hitting 62 home runs, which is spectacular.
But outside of Judge and the few other stars on this team, the Yankees haven’t had the type of overall success that defined the first half of their season. When they were winning at a historic pace, it was all about everybody, 26 players coming together as one to post a near-.700 winning percentage before the All-Star break.
That has not been the case since. Injuries played a huge role in that (Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo, Nestor Cortes Jr., Luis Severino, Clay Holmes, Matt Carpenter, Michael King and Ron Marinaccio all spending time on the injured list was quite unfortunate) and losing deadline pickups Andrew Benintendi, Frankie Montas and Scott Effross late in the year only made things harder.
But some basic regression also bore its way into the Yankee clubhouse, something that was both sort of predictable given just how hot they were at the beginning, and also explains how a team that was once flirting with the all-time wins record ended up in a do-or-die game with the offensively inept Guardians.
Jose Trevino turned back into a pumpkin. Holmes, when healthy, was one of the most erratic relievers in the league down the stretch. Aaron Hicks’ .890 OPS in July gave way to a .361 in August, effectively ending his tenure as a starting outfielder.
Now, in both Monday’s Game 5 of the American League Division Series with Cleveland and potentially beyond, it is clear that the Yankees need some of that depth to reappear. One player cannot carry a team through October, and even if he could, Judge’s 2-for-16 line with nine strikeouts across the first four games didn’t do the Bombers any favors.
Stanton has had an even worse time, going 1-for-12 in the first four games. Both of the sluggers’ homers were kind of wasted, too, as they both ended up coming in Yankee losses. Rizzo (4-for-14 with three walks) qualifies as the only big name on offense who has consistently shown up. Gleyber Torres finally met his postseason foil and Carpenter has been limited to just one plate appearance.
The star of the series, at least among the position players, has been Harrison Bader. The center fielder was brought in to be to be a star role player, supplying stable defense at a premium position and hitting at the bottom of the order. He’s done that and more, knocking three improbable home runs and leading the Yankees in RBI through the first four games. Had just one more player from the role player basket emerged like Bader, this series would not have needed five games.
Oswaldo Cabrera got his big Yankee moment in Game 3 with a colossal home run, but that went for naught when the bullpen blew the lead, and Cabrera has looked overmatched at times, striking out eight times. For the Yankees to have any hope of actually reaching their main goal — a 28th ring fitting for the organization — the rest of the non-superstars in the lineup need to do something. They don’t all have to hit like Bader, but they can be something like Josh Donaldson, who used four walks to post the highest on-base percentage of any Yankee through the first four contests. What they can’t do is hit like the catcher tandem. Trevino and Kyle Higashioka went 0-for-10 to help put the Yankees’ backs against the wall.
On the pitching side, Jameson Taillon is suddenly thrust into a starring role. Taillon, who was the fifth starter for most of the regular season, has an unenviable task in Game 5. The pressure is coming from every corner of the Yankees’ universe: from the fans, from the media and likely from within. After Game 4 ended and Taillon was announced as the first pitcher for Game 5 — it likely won’t be a traditional start, as they have a cavalcade of relievers ready to go after him — he acknowledged that getting the Yankees past the pesky Guardians won’t be easy.
“I feel like they do a lot of different things pretty well,” he said. “They have a bit of thump in the middle, contact throughout. They have aggressive guys, patient guys, fast guys. So yeah, I mean, it is a good challenge.”
That sounds like something opposing pitchers would have said about the Yankees in May and June. While it doesn’t totally apply anymore, Bader and his career 97 wRC+ have certainly cosplayed well enough as a thumper.
“The only thing you really try to do is game plan properly,” Bader told reporters following Game 4. “Once the game starts, any time you try to force an action, you know, I found it doesn’t really work well. For me, you get fast, you get sped up. And in a game where there is a lot of emotion behind every pitch, the only way to do it in my opinion is to slow it down. You know, the game slows down, it’s a lot easier to execute your approach and what you’re trying to do.”
That’s all that’s left now. The hype from the early part of the season, the Yankee mystique, the overwhelming financial advantages they have over the Guardians, those are all irrelevant for the next nine innings.
If the Yankees can’t execute, and especially if the roster stratifies into useful and useless again in Game 5, there will be yet another offseason in the Bronx spent wondering how to construct a team that won’t turn partially invisible in the postseason.
()
Election 2022: Shoreview candidates
MAYOR
Alicia Baraga
- Age: 54
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I am running as an outsider to bring a fresh perspective to city hall. I have run a successful small business since 2012 and have served on the Mounds View Schools Education Foundation board, served as PTA president and lead many committees and teams of volunteers.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Transparency and improved communications with residents, economic growth by supporting small business, and ecologically responsible and balanced development that fits in the character of existing neighborhoods.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? City governments are responsible for serving the needs of their citizens. The mayor, city council and staff work with citizens to create and carry out the vision for the city.
- Website or contact: www.alicia4shore.com
Sue Denkinger
- Age: 67
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I am a 32 year Shoreview resident, retired from Thomson Reuters with over 25 years’ leadership experience. I volunteered for 10 years with Shoreview’s Economic Development Commission, have served on the City Council since 2016, President of the Shoreview Economic Development Authority and member of the Lake Johanna Fire Department Board.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? 1) Economic development: Shoreview needs to grow and retain quality jobs. 2) Housing: Shoreview has expanded rental housing options yet it’s important to provide new homeownership options. 3) Quality of life: Around Public Safety and the Environment. Residents need regular updates on crime in the community and city environmental achievements.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The primary role of government is to provide citizens with police and fire protection, safe infrastructure, including clean water, create and enforce local laws, levy taxes and lawfully manage the spending of taxpayer funds, and planning and zoning of city property within the guidelines of higher levels of government.
- Website or contact: www.suedenkinger.com
CITY COUNCIL
Cory Springhorn
- Age: 50
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I have served on the Council for the past 8 years and on the city’s Human Rights Commission for 4 years before that, and have strong working relationships with staff, fellow council members, and community leaders. I am and have been approachable and responsive to citizens, happy to talk in person, by phone or email, and on social media.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Encourage development of the right type and scope, adding value to our residential and business communities without threatening our natural resources; Support equity and inclusion in all city initiatives, to be an even more welcoming community for all people; Foster recruitment, retention, and workplace culture to keep a first-class city staff
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Ensure that city services are delivered both efficiently and with high quality, including public safety, maintenance of streets, parks, trails, and utilities, and code enforcement. We strive to make Shoreview the preferred community in which to live, do business, and enjoy free time.
- Website or contact: www.coryspringhorn.com
John Doan
- Age: 47
- What qualifies you to hold this position? With over 20 years of leadership experience working for local governments, I serve on the Shoreview Community Foundation and was chair of the planning commission. I was a Navy civil engineer corps officer and am vice president of operations for a local nonprofit. I graduated from Carnegie Mellon and earned a Master’s degree from Harvard University.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? I am committed to keeping our community safe, vibrant, and full of opportunity for all people. My top priorities include making our Shoreview more sustainable, growing our tax base, making smart investment in city infrastructure and being fiscally prudent. We need to do this by inviting and engaging all residents to be part of the process.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? City government should be based on commonsense and works best when it is REALLY boring. Local politics should not be divisive; it is meant to be practical, fiscally responsible, and forward thinking. Local government should stick to our core issues of land use, public safety, parks, economic development, and community building.
- Website or contact: www.doan4shoreview.com
Rose Solomonson
- Age: 62
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I offer a fresh voice and perspective on City government which are based on being a 31-year resident with conservative values and a legal career spanning over 30 years. I bring common sense decision-making and problem-solving skills, empathy to neighborhood concerns, openness, transparency, accountability and fiscal responsibility.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? With increased crime, it is imperative that the City work closely with Ramsey County to ensure the safety of its residents. Residents’ involvement in major decisions being considered by the City so that residents’ ideas are heard, concerns are addressed and opinions are considered. With record inflation, taxes must be kept as low as possible.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? I believe the primary roles of government are the safety of its residents; transparency, accountability and fiscal responsibility in its decision-making; keeping taxes as low as reasonably possible in times of record inflation; and prioritizing the concerns and needs of the community over the pet projects of City Council members.
- Website or contact: [email protected]
Literary calendar for the week of Oct. 16
NEW ST. PAUL ALMANAC: A celebration of the publication’s forthcoming Volume 13, “A Path to Each Other,” a literary collection featuring the works of 93 contributors with a cover by the late George Morrison, acclaimed Minnesota Ojibwe artist. 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, CHS Field – Securian Financial Club, 360 N. Broadway St., St. Paul. Free, registration required. Go to saintpaulalmanac.org.
DAWN BARCLAY: Discusses “Traveling Different: Vacation Strategies for Parents of the Anxious and Inflexible, and the Neurodiverse.” Virtual event. 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, presented by Magers & Quinn. Go to magersandquinn.com/event.
TYLER BARTON: Presents “Eternal Night at the Nature Museum,” with Michael Torres and Elizabeth Ash. In-store. 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls.
RON DE BEAULIEU: Introduces “Minneapolis Murder & Mayhem.” In-store. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls.
MILL CITY READING SERIES: Presented by University of Minnesota MFA in creative writing. In-store. 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls.
LEILA MOTTLEY: Oakland, Calif., based teenaged author discusses her debut novel, “Nightcrawling,” one of the most buzzed-about books of the season, about a young Black woman growing up in Oakland, Calif., with a family fractured by the criminal justice system and her joy, confusion, hope and fear. Starred reviews from Publishers Weekly, Kirkus, Library Journal and Booklist and an Oprah Book Club pick. Virtual event. 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, presented by Club Book. Go to clubbook.org.
MARCIE R. RENDON: Discusses “Sinister Graves,” newest in her series featuring Cash Blackbear, a young Ojibwe pool hustler and farm worker who helps the sheriff solve crimes. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, Once Upon a Crime, 604 W. 26th St., Mpls. Seated event.
READINGS BY WRITERS: Tim Nolan, this series’ host, celebrates the publication of his new book of poems, “Lines,” with the help of Ted King, Marya Hornbacher, Neal Karlen, Danny Klecko, and Connie Wanek. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, University Club, 420 Summit Ave., St. Paul.
RICHARD TERRILL: Poet and memoirist, professor emeritus at Minnesota State University – Mankato, presents his new essay collection, “Essentially,” in conversation with Minnesotan Mairead Small Staid whose debut book, “The Traces,” will also be available for pre-order. 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, SubText Books, 6 W. Fifth St., St. Paul.
SARA WOSTER: Presents “Painting Can Save Your Life,” in conversation with Amy Thielen. In-store. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls. (Sold out; waitlist available.) Go to magersandquinn.com/event.
Review: Roberts, Clooney bring charm to ‘Ticket to Paradise’
By JAKE COYLE (AP Film Writer)
It’s often said that the movies that were fun to make never turn out great. Well, George Clooney and Julia Roberts look like they had a grand time making the Bali-set “Ticket to Paradise.”
The film, directed and co-written by Ol Parker (“Mama Mia! Here We Go Again”), isn’t the first movie to star Roberts and Clooney together. But it takes a moment to realize that their screen time together has been mostly limited to some scenes in the “Ocean’s Eleven” movies and Jodie Foster’s not-so-memorable 2016 thriller “Money Monster.”
Given their friendship and natural rapport, you imagine that there must have been half-a-dozen rom-coms in their past. Instead, it’s a reminder that Clooney, so often compared to Cary Grant, has, when dipping into comedy, mostly stuck to an archer, Coen-brothers register. And unlike Grant — whose on-screen romances included the brilliant likes of Irene Dunne, Katharine Hepburn and Rosalind Russell — Clooney has less frequently found a perfect match. Vera Farmiga in “Up in the Air” and Meryl Streep in “Fantastic Mr. Fox” deserve mentioning. But, really, Clooney’s best chemistry was back in 1998’s “Out of Sight” with Jennifer Lopez — a love that bloomed in the dark trunk of a car.
“Ticket to Paradise,” which opens in theaters Thursday, is a more old-fashioned proposition: a movie built strictly — and without apologies — on the charisma of its two stars.
Roberts and Clooney play Georgia and David Cotton, a bitterly divorced set of parents whose daughter, Lily (Kaitlyn Dever), is fresh out of law school. Just before she takes a demanding job with a top firm, Lily and her best friend, Wren (Billie Lourd), set off on a trip to Bali. (Here, Australia doubles for the Indonesian island.) Lily immediately falls in love with a local seaweed farmer named Gede (Maxime Bouttier) and they decide to marry within days.
For Georgia and David, such a wedding is a four-alarm fire. They fly out straight away to sabotage it, a scheme that dredges up plenty of their own unresolved issues about divorce. “Nothing’s forever,” David hisses to his son-in-law-to-be. It’s an unholy alliance. They bicker constantly, so much so that it’s clear that their feelings are still strong for one another. I know this probably comes as a shock. Maybe sit down before reading this next sentence. But, yes, the events of “Ticket to Paradise” will bring them closer again. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.
OK, so Parker’s film, written by him and Daniel Pipski, is not exactly out here to reinvent the wheel. Predictability is part of the appeal of “Ticket to Paradise,” and you can’t say it doesn’t succeed in that. The familiar beats get played with sincerity. A wince-inducing late-night dance floor sequence with Kris Kross’ “Jump” arrives like a matter of prescribed ritual.
There are other traditions that fill “Ticket to Paradise” as the Cottons wrestle with and inevitably succumb to Balinese culture. But none so much as the customs of the rom-com. For me, “Ticket to Paradise” could have — like a lot of recent entries in the genre — greatly benefitted from a funny person taking a pass on the script. There’s not nearly as much to laugh at here as you might expect, as “Ticket to Paradise” remains mostly content, like a dozing beachgoer, to bask in the glow of its stars. Dever, hysterical in “Booksmart,” is also largely wasted in a bland role.
“Ticket to Paradise” goes down as a footnote to the many superior rom-coms Roberts has sparkled in before. And if I wanted to watch Clooney in a tropical locale, I’d choose Alexander Payne’s lovely “The Descendants.” Or for Clooney in divorcee plot, the Coens’ “Intolerable Cruelty,” with Catherine Zeta-Jones, would be the choice.
But if you just want to see Roberts and Clooney together, “Ticket to Paradise” clears that not-very-high bar with just enough charm. And, lest anyone doubt, the end-credits bloopers — which feel about as scripted as those that follow “Toy Story 2” — prove that everyone making “Ticket to Paradise” did, in fact, have a very good time.
“Ticket to Paradise,” a Universal release, is rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association of America for some strong language and brief suggestive material. Running time: 104 minutes. Two and a half stars out of four.
___
Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at:
Heat’s Erik Spoelstra: ‘Early signs are there’s some good things happening’
Since it became clear in July that the Miami Heat would return mostly the same roster, the goal has been to create something different.
Coach Erik Spoelstra said Monday his team stands poised to put a new face on something familiar, even with 13 players returning from last season.
“Yeah, we already look different,” he said as the Heat continued preparing for Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. season opener against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena. “And that’s the thing when we started talking about this in June and July and August, and as a staff as we were preparing. I think it would have been easy for all of us just to say, ‘Let’s run it back and let’s do the exact same things.’
“And we went through the laborious process of starting with a blank sheet of paper. And let’s act like we don’t know any of that and let’s try to figure out a plan, and let’s be open to see where this can go.”
The only newcomers to this season’s roster are first-round pick Nikola Jovic and two-way players Jamal Cain and Dru Smith. Lost in the offseason were P.J. Tucker and Markieff Morris, with both departing in free agency.
But Spoelstra says redeployment of the other 13 hopefully can represent a fresh start.
“And that won’t stop,” he said. “That will be all season. But just even visually, right now, of how it feels, it already looks different than last year. It remains to be seen whether it’s better or not. But early signs are there’s some good things happening.”
As to how it will play out early in the season, Spoelstra remained coy about his lineup and rotation plans.
“I do want to communicate, so the guys can have a little bit of clarity to be more comfortable,” he said of the work behind the scenes. “But I won’t have all the answers by Wednesday night, because we have a deep team. We have a talented team, versatile group. We want to maximize all of that.
“I also understand fully well I can’t play a 15-man roster, so there’s going to be some guys who are very deserving, they won’t necessarily be in that first game. But I’ll be open to anything. And, as we know, 82-game seasons are long and we’re going to need everybody as we go into it. It’s a good thing. It’s a point of strength of our roster, that we’re deep.”
Working men
Spoelstra said with a week between last Wednesday’s exhibition finale and Wednesday’s opener, practices have been intense, including scrimmages of teams led by Jimmy Butler and Udonis Haslem.
“We had a couple of segments the last two days where it was the red team, which was led by UD, versus, which I won’t say who was on that team,” Spoelstra said, alluding to the starters. “But Jimmy was on that team and a lot of trash talking, because the black team was winning, but then, finally, UD somehow willed and scrapped his way to a couple of wins and he let everybody on the team know it. So you had the two lions going at it after each other.
“I wish we could recreate that every single day. I love that part of it, too, because the younger players got to really see what the real UD is like, not the great mentor who puts his arm around you. He’s a savage at heart, and, again, that’s our language, and he brought that, as well, these last couple of days.”
Still sidelined
Sidelined since the first exhibition due to ankle soreness, center Omer Yurtseven was the only player of the 16 with the team not to practice Monday.
“We’ll just have to continue to treat him,” Spoelstra said. “He’s doing more work and we feel like he’s getting closer. But he’s still day to day.”
()
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
