Elections 2022: Dakota County Commission District 3

The Yankees kept fans waiting for a nearly three-hour rain delay just to get them all home when ALDS Game 5 against the Cleveland Guardians was postponed Monday night. The game is postponed to 4:07 p.m. Tuesday at Yankee Stadium with Nestor Cortes starting in place of Jameson Taillon.

Facing a do-or-die situation with the series tied 2-2, both teams, the league and broadcast network, TBS, pushed to end the game on Monday night, according to an unnamed source who was in the meetings. . The source told Kristie Ackert of the Daily News that the situation was “handled terribly”.

“We must have had six Zoom calls, at least with Major League Baseball, Cleveland [Guardians], the manager and general manager of both teams,” Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said. “And obviously the commissioner’s office said the forecast was that anytime from 7:30, 8, 8:30, 9:00 at the latest, worst case scenario we could get this thing in, it would be dry afterwards.

At 6:20 p.m., shortly before the scheduled 7:07 a.m. start, the Yankees and MLB announced that the game would start with a delay. There were no official updates until the postponement arrived at 9:35 a.m. and fans were left in the dark. A packed crowd at Yankee Stadium booed at the sight of the field crew packing the dugouts shortly before the postponement was announced.

“At the end of the day, we all thought we were going to be here and we certainly didn’t want any fans sitting here all night,” Cashman said. “You know they wanted to be here to watch a game and we definitely wanted to play a game and it just didn’t work out that way.”

Meanwhile, much of the squad had already left the stadium before the 9:35 a.m. announcement. After the postponement was announced, Guardians manager Terry Francona spoke to the media before the Yankees provided an update.

The club discussed not opening the stadium gates as initially it looked like the storm would dissipate. The storm slowed but a second system broke up and ended up over the Bronx.

“So obviously he adjusted the goalposts to some extent to get closer to the worst-case scenario, but at no time did we expect not to play,” Cashman said. “We expected to play. There had to be – not a window – it was supposed to be clear. And then a new system appeared. I would say, for the last [Zoom] call we got once things took a bit longer to clear, and we were actually struggling with the first pitch time. And then a new system appeared with moderate rain that was going to hit us in another 25 minutes and now we couldn’t restart it and now we had a brand new weather system that was not in the forecast at all.

The winner is scheduled to travel to Houston on Tuesday and face the Astros in Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday night. Rain impacted the start of the series last week, with Game 2 being moved from Thursday to Friday, forcing a tight turnaround in Cleveland for Games 3 and 4. Between the goodbye, the day off between games 1 and 2 and two postponements, the Yankees have played only four games in the last 17 days.

The decision to move the game to 4:07 was made by the league.

“It was all part of the decision making with the commissioner’s office, so each team had a chance to weigh in a time,” Cashman said. “In the end, the commissioner did it.”

