Elections 2022: Dakota County Commission District 6

Because it’s a day that ends in “y”, ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith claims to have found racism and decided to tell everyone about it.

In Monday’s edition of First take, the longtime ESPN feces agitator took to the airwaves to comment on Tom Brady’s secondary rant on his offensive line on Sunday. Brady took his linemen to task for their lackluster effort in the Bucs’ upset loss to the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

Tom Brady with a few words about his offensive line.

But while most normal people would see Brady’s blowout as nothing more than a team leader trying to inspire and rally his team to play better, Smith went much further. While Smith didn’t object to Brady’s rant per se, he claimed the media would have reacted differently to his tirade had it been a black quarterback berating his team. Unlike “angry white man” Tom Brady.

“We have to be consistent,” Smith said. “Was Tom Brady passionate? Or was he the angry White? … Because if it was someone else doing what he was doing with his offensive lineman, if it was a black man, we would have been talking about his temper. We would have talked about how he might not need to act like that with the cameras rolling.

“I had no problem with it,” Smith continued. “If the brothers don’t block for you, you’re 45, you’re behind the center and you’re getting slammed, you’re right, you should face them. I have no problem with what Tom Brady did with them.

It’s hard to tell what Smith means by “nobody’s saying anything” about Tom Brady yelling at his team. Minutes after Brady’s rant, video of the posting was shared by several major sports media publications and seen and commented on by millions.