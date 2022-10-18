Connect with us

News

Enbridge to pay $11M for water quality violations related to northern Minnesota oil pipeline construction

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

16 seconds ago

on

By

Enbridge To Pay $11M For Water Quality Violations Related To Northern Minnesota Oil Pipeline Construction
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Enbridge Energy, the owner and operator of the Line 3 pipeline project in northern Minnesota, will pay more than $11 million after investigations identified water quality violations and three aquifer breaches related to the pipeline’s construction, state regulators said Monday.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Department of Natural Resources announced the results from investigations of water quality violations and aquifer breaches related to the construction project.

Combined with the previous DNR actions, and in partnership with Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, the investigations have resulted in more than $11 million in payments, environmental projects and financial assurances from Enbridge, according to the state agencies.

The Minnesota agency investigation found that Enbridge violated regulations when it discharged construction storm water into wetlands and inadvertently releasing drilling mud into surface water at 12 locations in June and August of 2021. The DNR also finalized agreements with Enbridge to address three aquifer breaches related to Line 3 construction.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison also said Monday he has filed a misdemeanor criminal charge against Enbridge in Clearwater County District Court for taking water without a permit at the Clearbrook aquifer.

A statement from Enbridge said that the charge will be dismissed following one year of compliance with state water rules.

“Enbridge, with the support of union and tribal contractors, implemented strong environmental safeguards and protections to meet these regulatory requirements and protect natural resources. This included construction oversight by agency and tribal monitors with the authority to stop construction at any time,” the statement said.

Enbridge said $7.5 million of the $11 million will be used to provide financial assurances and fund multiple environmental and resource enhancement projects.

“At the start of this project, the MPCA issued our most stringent water quality certification to date and permits that were strong, enforceable, and protective — and this enforcement action holds Enbridge accountable for the violations that occurred during construction,” said MPCA Commissioner Katrina Kessler.

Environmentalist Winona LaDuke applauded the action taken by the state and attorney general, but added the agencies failed Minnesota’s natural resources and tribal treaty rights by allowing the project to continue.

“Remember that the aquifer is still hemorrhaging water and the level of contamination is increasing,” the executive director of Honor the Earth said.

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Minnesota elections 2022: Senate District 39 candidates

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

7 mins ago

on

October 18, 2022

By

Mary Kunesh Portrait
google news

SENATE DISTRICT 39

Pam Wolf (Candidate information not available)

Mary Kunesh

Mary Kunesh (Courtesy of the candidate)
  • Age: 61
  • Party: DFL
  • City: New Brighton
  • What qualifies you to hold this position? During my 4 years in the House and 2 in the Senate, I have been recognized by my peers, community leaders, and diverse groups as a leader and coalition builder. As a result I have been very successful in passing meaningful legislation. While in the House I served as an Assistant Majority Leader, and Assistant Minority Leader in the Senate.
  • What would your top priorities be if elected?Education: Our students deserve to have a fully funded, well-rounded education with licensed teachers, support resources, and activities to keep them engaged.
    Transportation: Folks in SD39 want safe, reliable, and efficient multi-modal transportation systems through sustained and strategic funding for roads, bridges, and transit.
  • What do you think is the primary role of government? I work hard to establish honest dialog and deliberate process with all colleagues. We know that we succeed only by working together and building a consensus based on trust and respect. Rather than an all or nothing approach, I will find areas of common interest and opportunities to achieve mutual consensus and commit myself to the good of all.
  • Website or contact: [email protected]

google news
Continue Reading

News

‘Stop fishing’ – NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace defends ‘retaliation’ and fight that saw three cars wrecked and calls champion Kyle Larson ‘poor p***’ for turning cars ‘into junk’

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

13 mins ago

on

October 18, 2022

By

'Stop Fishing' - Nascar Driver Bubba Wallace Defends 'Retaliation' And Fight That Saw Three Cars Wrecked And Calls Champion Kyle Larson 'Poor P***' For Turning Cars 'Into Junk'
google news

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace has been charged with “retaliation” which saw three cars brutally wrecked in Las Vegas and a fight between two drivers.

A 95th lap incident between Wallace and defending champion Kyle Larson turned into utter chaos in and out of the cars, and continued in interviews where a reporter was angrily told to “stop to fish”.

bnc

Larson pushed Wallace against the wall which he then punched

Larson Then Barreled Towards The Middle Of The Track

bnc

Larson then barreled towards the middle of the track

But Wallace Followed Him And Made Sure To Get Revenge

bnc

But Wallace followed him and made sure to get revenge

Wallace was in a rare first-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway when Larson nailed a three-car slipstream to get his rival moving.

However, as the pair cleared the third car, Larson continued to drive towards Wallace, so much so that the 29-year-old was forced into the outside wall at turn three.

The cars then separated after making contact, and with Larson heading inside the track, Wallace followed him and marked the rear of his vehicle, ending both of their races and that of another driver.

If the scene wasn’t shocking enough, once the two got out of their cars, Wallace chased Larson and began pushing him in what appeared to be an attempt at a fight.

Later, Wallace shared his thoughts with NBC when told that opposing mechanic Cliff Daniels called the reshoot an intentional retaliation.

“Cliff is smart enough to know how easily these cars break,” he replied. “When you got pushed into the fence, deliberately like he did, trying to force me to lift – the steering was gone, and he just happened to be there.

Once Out Of The Cars, The Two Then Fought

Getty Images – Getty

Once out of the cars, the two then fought

But Larson Didn't Want To Get Involved, Admitting He Was Wrong

bnc

But Larson didn’t want to get involved, admitting he was wrong

scary

Michael Schumacher’s nephew left with fractured vertebra in DTM horror crash

decision

Verstappen sweats as Red Bull found guilty of ‘minor’ breach of F1 cost cap

champion

Confusion as Verstappen wins F1 world championship in chaotic Japanese Grand Prix

here we are

Football transfer insider Romano busts F1 driver change in surprise crossover

contempt

‘I’ve never been so angry’ – MotoGP reeling from mechanics’ assault on British rider

Oh dear

Richards ‘masked’ by Mercedes star Hamilton during Red Bull kit shoot


“I hate that for our team. We had a super-fast car – not short-speed, we were sort of backing up there and Larson wanted to make a three-wide dive-bomb out of it.

“He never cleared me. I don’t lift. I know I’m kinda new to running in front, but I don’t lift. I wasn’t even in a place to lift, he never lifted neither and now we’re junk. P *** wrong decision when executing it.

When asked if retaliation was acceptable at such high speed, Wallace replied, “Stop fishing, stop fishing.”

The topic then quickly moved to the inner fight, with Wallace saying, “He knows. He knows what he did was wrong.

Wallace Was Seen Pushing Larson Against His Car

Getty Images – Getty

Wallace was seen pushing Larson against his car

And The American Was Still Angry Later

bnc

And the American was still angry later

“He wanted to question what I was doing, and he never cleared me. I hate that for our team. Our McDonalds Toyota Camry was super strong – just had to find a little short-range and get the balance where we needed it. It would have been like Kansas and now the car is junk.

Wallace was then asked about Christopher Bell who was tagged in the incident and removed from the race and replied: “Sports”.

A slightly more moderate Larson was then asked about the two incidents, saying Wallace had every right to be angry, but chose to end both of their runs, suggesting that Wallace’s claim that “his leadership was part” was wrong.

“No, it didn’t surprise me,” Larson said of the takeout. “I obviously did an aggressive three-step move; came in low, broke loose and chased it down a bit.

“He got to my right forehead, and it pinned him against the wall. I knew he was going to retaliate. He had a reason to be angry, but his race wasn’t over until he fought back.

Larson Suggested Wallace Should Have Taken The Hit And Moved On

Getty Images – Getty

Larson suggested Wallace should have taken the hit and moved on

Their Crash Also Ended Another Drivers Race

Getty Images – Getty

Their crash also ended another drivers race

“That’s how it is. The simple aggression turned into frustration and he fought back.

“I think with everything that’s been going on here lately, with head injuries, fractured ligaments and all that, I don’t think it’s probably the right thing to do.

“We all did it – maybe not all of us – but I did. I also let emotions get the better of me. I know he’s probably still upset. I’m sure with everything going on he’ll know he made a mistake in the retaliation part and I’m sure he’ll think twice next time.

Asked about the angry physical confrontation afterwards, Larson again said it was understandable and that he preferred things to happen outside the cars rather than on the track.

The No 5 said: “I saw him walking so I thought he would do something.

“Like I said, he had every right to be upset. I’d rather he did that [rather] than tearing up our cars in a dangerous way. It’s like that.”

Despite the chaotic scenes, both drivers escaped without penalty in Las Vegas, but NASCAR said it would properly review the incident this week.

!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’

fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);

Sports

google news
Continue Reading

News

Wild drop to 0-3-0 with frustrating loss to rival Avalanche

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

20 mins ago

on

October 18, 2022

By

Wild Drop To 0-3-0 With Frustrating Loss To Rival Avalanche
google news

The 2022-23 season is only a few games old and goaltending has already become an issue for the Wild.

After starter Marc-Andre Fleury stumbled out of the starting blocks, the Wild turned to backup Filip Gustavsson for Monday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche.

Let’s just say it didn’t go much better for Gustavsson. He made 32 saves against the defending Stanley Cup champions. He also allowed a few soft goals that proved to be the difference as the Wild suffered a 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

With the scored tied at 2-2 midway through the game, Gustavsson bobbled a harmless shot from star center Nathan MacKinnon. In the blink of an eye, winger Mikko Rantanen pounced on the puck, and finished off an easy goal to give the Avalanche a lead they never relinquished.

That’s been the story of the Wild so far this season. They haven’t been able to buy a save to this point and it’s cost them on their way to a disappointing 0-3-0 start.

The game started off on the wrong foot as Minnesota native Ben Meyers scored on a fluky deflection to put the Avalanche in front 1-0. Luckily for the Wild, they responded roughly 45 seconds later as Kirill Kaprizov dropped to bended knee and hammered home a slick pass from Calen Addison to tie the score at 1-1.

That score held into late in the first period when defenseman Samuel Girard managed to sneak a soft backhander past Gustavsson make it 2-1 in favor of the Avalanche.

Though the Wild easily could’ve folded in the face of adversity, especially given the way this season has gone, they responded in the second period and got a goal from Joel Eriksson Ek on the power play to level the score at 2-2.

That energized the home crowd at the Xcel Energy Center only for Gustavsson to suck the life out of the arena a few minutes later by allowing a soft goal.

The sequence started with MacKinnon leading a rush through the neutral zone before casually dumping a puck on net. It should’ve been an easy save for Gustavsson. Instead, the puck floated around the crease and Rantanen cashed in to help the Avalanche regain the lead 3-2.

That lead grew early in the third period as defenseman Josh Manson pinched up in the play and beat Gustavsson with another soft backhander to stretch the Avalanche lead to 4-2.

That stood up as the game-winner. Though the Wild got a goal from Kirill Kaprizov later in the third period to cut the deficit to 4-3, they never got any closer than that.

Maye the most egregious thing that happened in the final frame occurred with the Wild on a delayed penalty. They sent an extra player over the board and got called for too many men on the ice to nullify what would’ve been a power play.

Fittingly, the Avalanche got a goal from MacKinnon late in third period to make it 5-3 before winger Valeri Nichushkin finalized the score at 6-3.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Drivers killed in 5-car crash in Mansfield over weekend identified

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

26 mins ago

on

October 18, 2022

By

What Does It Take To Build The Davis Mega Maze?
google news

Local

Two other drivers were injured in the accident.

The two drivers killed in a five-car crash in Mansfield on I-495 over the weekend have been identified by police.

Crystal Blake, 32, of Dorchester, and Roland Roberge, 27, of Norton, died at the scene of the crash on Saturday, state police said in a news release Monday.

Two other drivers were slightly injured in the crash, which happened around 4 a.m. Saturday morning on I-495 South. Another driver involved in the accident was not injured.

State police said they are still investigating the incident. The cause of the accident remains uncertain.

if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,

fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);}
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);}

Boston

google news
Continue Reading

News

Minnesota 2022 elections: House District 43B candidates

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

32 mins ago

on

October 18, 2022

By

Mike Freiberg Portrait
google news

House District 43B

Mike Freiberg

  • Age: 46

    Mike Freiberg, DFL-Golden Valley (Courtesy photo)

  • Party: DFL
  • City: Golden Valley
  • What qualifies you to hold this position? I’ve served as a State Representative for ten years, holding a variety of leadership positions – Chair of the Preventive Health Policy Division, Chair of the Government Operations Committee, and Assistant Minority Leader. Prior to this position, I served on the Golden Valley City Council for nine years.
  • What would your top priorities be if elected? If reelected, there are several issues I’d like to take on, but my top priority is education. I will work to make sure public schools have the resources they need to thrive, that the teaching profession is respected, and that schools are tolerant, welcoming places for all students.
  • Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? I will continue to work across the aisle to get critical legislation passed. The bills I’ve authored have included urgent topics, such as climate change, transparency in elections, and pandemic response. This legislation was signed into law even though Minnesota has been one of very few states with a politically divided legislature.
  • Website or contact: [email protected]; 763-999-4818
google news
Continue Reading

News

US to see winter spike in natural gas prices – RT Business News

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

37 mins ago

on

October 18, 2022

By

Us To See Winter Spike In Natural Gas Prices - Rt Business News
google news

Rising global demand is helping push up prices across the country, energy officials said

Natural gas bills are expected to rise in all parts of the United States this winter, with rising demand and colder temperatures potentially forcing Americans to pay nearly 30% more than a year earlier, according to projections. of the US Department of Energy.

A forecast released Monday by the department’s Energy Information Agency (EIA) predicted a significant rise in prices over the winter months, suggesting that some US households will pay an average of $931 for heating during the season. cold, a 28% increase from 2021. Nearly half of all US homes are heated with natural gas.

The agency went on to note that the Midwest will see the largest increase in retail gasoline prices compared to other regions, although the South, West and Northeast will also see rising costs.


Eu Warns Against

While relatively colder temperatures are expected to contribute to higher prices, the EIA has previously said growth “Constraints on liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to Europe from Russia” were creating “strong international demand” for American gas. The resulting increase in U.S. exports used “almost all” of the country’s available gas capacity and pushed prices higher, as the United States last April announced its lowest levels of natural gas storage in three years.

Efforts by some European states to cut Russian energy imports in retaliation for the war in Ukraine have also raised fears that residents will not be able to heat their homes this winter. In comments to The Wall Street Journal on Sunday, Italian Energy Minister Roberto Cingolani warned that the coming months could be “dominated by fear and uncertainty”, observing that “The real problem is not the shortage but the price.”

“Citizens may be unable to pay their bills and businesses may close,” he said, although he expressed hope that the continent “Have a good winter” prohibiting everything “disasters” such as unusually cold weather or a large spike in power consumption.

EU leaders are set to meet later this week to discuss a natural gas price cap for the bloc in a bid to avert an energy crisis, with the European Commission apparently planning to create a mechanism to allow it to intervene to lower prices when they exceed a “dynamic” maximum level.

READ MORE:
China cuts off key EU energy supplies – Bloomberg

You can share this story on social media:

RT

google news
Continue Reading

Trending