Estonian parliament declares Russia a terrorist state – POLITICO
Estonia’s parliament on Tuesday declared Russia a terrorist state, making it the third national legislature to do so.
Eighty-eight of the Riigikogu’s 101 MPs voted in favor of the statement, which expresses support for the investigations launched by the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court into crimes committed on Ukrainian territory by Russia. Ten deputies were absent and three abstained from voting.
“Supporting the Ukrainian Parliament’s appeal to countries and international organizations, the Riigikogu declares the Russian regime a terrorist state and the Russian Federation a state that supports terrorism,” the statement said. “The Riigikogu calls on the international community to adopt similar statements.
The Estonian parliament is only the third national parliament to condemn the Kremlin with such firmness, after its two Baltic neighbors, Lithuania and Latvia. The move comes a week after Ukraine condemned Russia as a terrorist state at an urgent meeting of the UN General Assembly.
“Russia has proven once again that this is a terrorist state which must be deterred in the strongest possible way,” Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN, told MPs Estonians in the opening speech of a debate that was overshadowed by the missile strikes on Kyiv. and other cities on the same day.
While other European countries have been reluctant to follow the Baltics, the Council of Europe’s Parliamentary Assembly voted on October 13 to adopt a resolution recognizing Russia as a terrorist state.
However, US President Joe Biden said last week that he believed Russia should not be designated as a state sponsor of terrorism, even though Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had asked it to do so. “It’s not the most effective or solid path, as we’ve said many times before, to hold Russia accountable,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
Minnesota elections 2022: Senate District 43 candidates
SENATE DISTRICT 43
Ann Rest
- Age: 80
- Party: DFL
- City: New Hope
- What qualifies you to hold this position? My constituents deserve an experienced Senator to keep the fight going for abortion rights, fair taxes, affordable healthcare and housing, well-funded schools and transit, clean energy and access to fair elections, climate change initiatives and, safe communities.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Abortion rights, fair tax policies, safe communities for everyone.
- What do you think is the primary role of government?Open conversations with those principled legislators who nevertheless promote different approaches and resolutions to the challenges that face our state and work hard for compromises. Work hard with all to reject politics of misinformation.
- Website or contact: annrest4mn.com
Andrew Schuler
- Age: 41
- Party: LMN
- City: Golden Valley
- What qualifies you to hold this position? Your vote.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? 1.) Replace winner-take-all elections with proportional representation, 2.) legalize the weed stuff, and 3.) let’s legalize psilocybin mushrooms while we are at it.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Destroy the two-party system.
- Website or contact: thefreespoilers.party
65% of the workforce back in the office 5 days out of 7
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said the bank’s back-to-office policy had brought 65% of employees back to their desks five days a week – but noted that was still short of the time they were putting on before the pandemic.
“Before the pandemic, about 75% of our employees were in the office any day of the week,” Solomon said on CNBC’s Squawk Box. “Today it’s 65%.”
Solomon – who called working from home an “aberration” and “not a new normal in the depths of COVID-19” – said on Tuesday he wanted to see current percentages increase slightly.
“I would like to go back to the culture we had before – people come to work, do their jobs, live their lives and have the flexibility to manage,” Solomon added.
“I don’t want rules. I want a culture where we show up, we serve our customers, we work hard, we coach our people, we teach our people, we strive for excellence. This is Goldman Sachs’ raison d’être. »
Solomon stressed how important it is for young workers who are still learning the trade to be in person in the office. And given that about half of Goldman’s workforce are people in their 20s, Solomon said it’s mission critical that those employees be in person.
Goldman insiders say employees are aligned with that vision. According to a 2022 Goldman Sachs Global Intern Survey, 99% of interns said relationships are “best formed in person,” with 75% of interns saying remote work “had a negative impact” on their ability to build relationships.
Compared to other Manhattan-based companies, Goldman is far ahead when it comes to bringing back employees. According to a survey by the Partnership for New York, only 9% of employees of Manhattan-based companies are in the office five days a week.
Prior to Labor Day, the bank lifted all COVID protocols as it pushed all employees back to the office five days a week. Goldman Sachs has told workers it will no longer need vaccines, COVID tests or masks – a signal it won’t accept excuses for employees who cited COVID as a reason to work from home .
Minnesota Elections 2022: Senate District 49
SENATE DISTRICT 49
Steve Cwodzinski
- Age: 64
- Party: DFL
- City: Eden Prairie
- What qualifies you to hold this position? During my 31 years teaching American Government and Civics at Eden Prairie High School I taught over 12,000 students about the importance of our democracy. I know what our kids need in order to succeed and I’m committed to investing in our future generations to create a bright future where everyone can succeed.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? My top priorities if elected are strong schools, safe communities, and a healthy planet. Strong schools because we need an educated populace to solve the problems of the future, safe communities because everyone deserves to feel safe, and taking steps to protect our natural resources here in MN because if we don’t act now it will be too late.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? Improving the tone of the political conversation is critical. When we lose the ability to talk with each other, we lose out on all the great work we could accomplish for our constituents. I serve as the DFL Senate Chair of the Civility Caucus to promote trust and understanding between political parties and was able to pass several bipartisan bills.
Marla Helseth
- Age: 55
- Party: R
- City: Eden Prairie
- What qualifies you to hold this position? The fact that I was born in the United States, I’m over 30 years old, and I live in the senate district that I’m running in. Other qualifications are that I’ve worked in large and small businesses, I’ve managed restaurants, I’ve been a teacher, I’m a tax paying parent and I have a new perspective to add to MN politics.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Address fraud and financial mismanagement of taxpayer dollars, work hard with other legislators to improve how we educate our citizenry, make sure our policing agencies have what they need to keep people safe. Among other things!
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? There is a way to have disagreements and still show respect for people because people, in and of themselves, are valuable. My presence in the Senate will improve the tone because I am against treating people disrespectfully through hyperbole, angry criticisms, and ad hominem attacks.
- Website or contact: www.marlaforminnesota.com
Oakwood shuts out Clinton-Massie in 6-0 tilted tournament
DAYTON — With its eighth shutout of the season, Oakwood defeated Clinton-Massie 6-0 Monday in a men’s Division II Central 2 Sectional soccer game.
Oakwood is now 10-3-3 this season. Clinton-Massie ends his campaign at 8-3-6. After a 5-0-3 start, the Falcons finished 3-3-3.
The Lumberjacks meet Fenwick at 7 p.m. Thursday in the second round of the tournament.
Nets’ Joe Harris to be at ‘limited capacity’ to start season
Nets sharpshooter Joe Harris is pushing for a return soon from a recent bout with soreness in his surgically repaired left foot, but he also expects to be “at a little bit of a limited capacity” when he does make his season debut.
The Nets ruled Harris — who has recently recovered from two procedures on his left ankle — out for Wednesday’s season-opener against the New Orleans Pelicans, with head coach Steve Nash explaining the starting forward “is turning a corner” in getting through his foot soreness, but that there “wasn’t enough time” to get to a safe place before the first game of the season.
The two-time league leader in three-point efficiency characterized his missed time as “just being cautious” and told The Daily News there was no on-court incident or setback causing the foot soreness that’s sidelined him since the Nets’ Oct. 3 preseason opener against the Philadelphia 76ers.
“I was reaching the end of my initial rehab timeline, and it’s kind of one of those things where the intensity goes up from open gym to practice, and from practice to the preseason games,” he told The News as Digital Girl, Inc. unveiled their newly renovated technology hub at the Bedford Union Armory on Monday afternoon. “It’s really more about my body just kind of building up a tolerance just for playing higher intensity loads.”
Instead, Harris is trying to prevent a setback by taking a slow but steady approach. While he’s optimistic this route will help him peak at the end of the season, the durability will come at the expense of production in the opening weeks.
“I’m hoping to be back here pretty soon, full go,” Harris told The News. “But even when I am, I’ll still be at a little bit of a limited capacity.”
Harris is one of two Nets rotational marksmen out rehabbing a recent surgery. Seth Curry is also recovering from offseason ankle surgery and will not play on Wednesday, either.
The Nets, however, have taken strides in their execution at both ends of the floor despite Harris watching from the sidelines. Brooklyn’s reimagined roster — featuring a healthy Ben Simmons and 3-and-D wing Royce O’Neale — and newly installed offensive sets have rendered the days of incessant isolation basketball in Brooklyn all but obsolete. Harris, when healthy, projects to add on both ends of the floor as a floor-roaming and -spacing shooter who also has the size at 6′7″ to put a body on multiple positions.
Harris said preseason games “don’t matter at the end of the day” in the win-loss column, but he also expressed their importance for starting the season on the right foot.
“The last few games were huge for us just showing what it takes to be a successful team, sharing the ball, playing hard defensively, being in the right spots,” he told The News. “I think there’s a lot of things to be optimistic and excited about. We still have a long ways to go but we’re excited with where we’re at.”
Harris appeared optimistic and excited about making his return from a nagging foot injury but also suggested he’s learned the NBA season — a season with championship aspirations in particular — is more of a marathon and less of a sprint.
“I’m trying to get out there as soon as I can. I also, at the same time, need to be smart about it,” he said. “It’s a long season, and you definitely want to be at your best at the end, but I’m gonna try and get out there sooner rather than later.”
Algerians arrested for brutal rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Paris
Two Algerian migrants have been indicted for the rape, torture and murder of a 12-year-old girl named Lola who was found dead on Friday in the courtyard of the building where she lived.
The body of 12-year-old Lola Daviet was found around 11:20 p.m. on Friday after her parents reported her missing to the police in the afternoon when Lola had not returned from school to her home in the 19th arrondissement. borough. from Paris.
A passerby discovered Lola in an abandoned crate in the courtyard of the apartment complex where she lived, with the child showing a deep neck wound and her body scarred with some sort of markings, The Parisian reports.
Investigators say Lola died of asphyxiation, but also believe she was raped and tortured before her death. Two men and two women, all of Algerian nationality and aged between 24 and 43, were then arrested over the weekend. The two women would be sisters.
On Monday, two of the suspects were released, while the other two, a woman named Dahbia B. and a 43-year-old man whose name has not been identified, were remanded in custody and charged with the murder of a child under the age of 15. , child rape, as well as accusations of torture and barbarity and concealment of a corpse, according to the Paris prosecutor’s office.
Collège Georges-Brassens where Lola attended school is now putting in place a policy to ensure that all students are unaccompanied, with one parent commenting: “We are sad this morning. My daughter cried and didn’t sleep all night. She knew Lola, had gone to her house several times for birthday parties.
“There is no more trust in the neighborhood. My wife or I, we will be there, present, every morning and every evening, ”added the parent.
According to a report by the TF1 channel, Dahbia B., 24, who is an illegal immigrant, first confessed to the murder of the 12-year-old, giving detailed descriptions of what happened on Friday but later confessed. changed his story, denying any involvement in the girl’s death.
She is expected to undergo a psychiatric examination in the coming weeks. The alleged killer is believed to be psychologically unstable, but there is currently no publicly available evidence that the 24-year-old was mentally incapacitated at the time of the alleged murder. The 43-year-old, meanwhile, denied any involvement in the 12-year-old’s death.
The case is just the latest to see a young girl in Europe brutally murdered by migrants in the years since the migrant crisis.
Last year, a similar case took place in Vienna, Austria, where 13-year-old Léonie was drugged, raped and murdered by a group of Afghan migrants, one of whom fled the country and later arrested in the UK.
Several of the migrants accused of Leonie’s murder were also subject to years-old deportation orders that have never been carried out.
In July, it was revealed that three of the Afghans would not be charged with murder, although the existing charges against them could face a sentence ranging from 20 years to life in prison.
