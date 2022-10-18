Europe’s Largest Savings Platform, Trade Republic, Launches in Ireland

Social investing and other innovations have revolutionized the financial markets. Platforms such as eToro, ZuluTrade, and other gigantic enterprises have really opened up the industry by providing social means of accessing top traders and real-time data.

But now it’s time to take social trading mechanisms to Web3, and this is what’s offered (among other things) by Hype Heros. A financial revolution is underway and cryptocurrencies and NFTs are taking center stage.

Hype Heros is developing a new ecosystem involving blue chip NFT investors, NFT influencers, trading professionals, and regular investors. It has a focus on alpha trading strategies.

Blue chip NFTs are products that have skyrocketed in value and have a high chance of holding and increasing their gains. Hype Heros specializes in sourcing these blue chips before they become blue chips.

An Introduction To Hype Heros

Hype Heros is at the cutting edge of Web3 trading, a market which is almost completely untapped in terms of its enormous potential. It’s a digital network platform that has been crafted in conjunction with major corporations, key crypto/NFT influencers, and blue-chip investors. It aims to gain early access to high value Web3 projects.

The team behind Hype Heros has extensive experience in finding, pricing, procuring, and selling high value NFTs before the product gets ‘overhyped’. They work as a group to find the best products using the latest technology.

Minting a Hype Hero NFT allows you to gain access to this private community of NFT specialists. In contrast to legacy finance, there are few skilled and qualified professionals involved in Web3 that have proven track records in NFT/crypto assets. It’s not really regulated and there are no standard investment qualifications such as the CFA.

It’s up to you to do your research and homework. But Hype Heros will give you a leg up, whether you’re an investor, newbie, trader or enterprise, with direct access to key information. Hype Heros offers:

Detailed educational resources on blue chip NFT/crypto trading.

Stock calls from some of the best in the space.

NFT calls from some of the best in the space.

Guides and resources on launching a Web3 brand from A-Z.

The HH Platform

A working ecosystem between traders, market newcomers, blue-chip companies, and influencers is sorely needed in the Web3 financial markets. This ecosystem does not really exist and we need them in order to investigate and explore the new financial markets that are being created around NFTs and cryptocurrencies. But Hype Heros is creating this active (and interactive) community.

Hype Heros is continually looking for ways to increase trader profits without resorting to technical jargon or overly complex means. There are simple and effective ways to trade NFTs that don’t require the sophistication of classical trading platforms.

Hype Heros will further be providing trading bots based on proven trading strategies — you’ll be able to view the historical returns of the bot and given all relevant information to determine whether or not you’d like to invest.

They also offer events and webinars as well as exclusive access to the top influencers and traders within the NFT/crypto community. These professionals are not as numerous as compared to traditional finance — you can’t find them everywhere.

In fact, they’re quite an exclusive bunch, which is a consequence of the rapidly evolving Web3 financial industry that never stands still.

Hype Heros Current Roadmap

Hype Heros is currently in the developmental stage but is actively working on:

Hype Hero trading bots.

Discord servers.

Networking with traders and investors.

Website development.

Twitter and Youtube account creation.

General community building.

NFT collection launched on the Ethereum blockchain.

A whitelist is currently available for the 555 HH NFTs to be minted. NFT holders will gain multiple privileges including the ability to connect with blue chip whales and high value individuals within the community.

The Hype Heros project has ties to BAYC, Moonbird and Azuki NFT traders and can help to source any sort of blue chip NFT and negotiate the best over the counter price. Moonbirds was one of the top NFT collections in early 2022, surpassing Bored Yacht Ape Club. To get in, you would have had to pay to join the “Proof Collective”, a group of elite investors, but this payment is tiny in comparison to the returns. Azuki is an anime inspired collection of NFTs that also witnessed explosive growth earlier in 2022.

A Promising Future For Web3 Finance

Hype Heros is providing a direct means of blue chip investing so you can get in before it takes off. Both short term and long term investing are accounted for. New projects such as Polygon (MATIC) and Solana (SOL) have witnessed gigantic price increases for those that got in early.

And these are just crypto tokens, not even NFTs. There are major profits to be made for those who take the time to learn about this industry and network with other major players.

Hype Heros could provide the best means to do so, serving as a genuine bridge to bring Web2 finance into Web3, and not the other way around.