FTX Transfers 50K ETH Worth Approx $65M to Voyager Digital
- Texas authorities are probing into FTX Trading, FTX US, and the company’s leadership.
- The court has not yet approved the asset acquisition deal.
On Tuesday, 50,000 ETH was sent from FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange, to the primary wallet of Voyager Digital, a cryptocurrency lender. Last month, the cryptocurrency exchange purchased Voyager Digital assets worth $1.4 billion, outbidding competitor cryptocurrency exchange Binance in the process. Additionally, Texas authorities are probing into FTX Trading, FTX US, and the company’s leadership, which includes co-founder Sam Benchman-Fried.
On October 18, Alex Svanevik, CEO of blockchain analytics platform Nansen, tweeted that FTX had sent 50,000 ether (ETH) worth $65 million to the primary wallet of defunct cryptocurrency lender Voyager Digital.
Court Yet to Approve the Deal
Auction results for the acquisition of Voyager Digital assets were announced on September 26. To finalize the purchase, the cryptocurrency exchange handed over digital assets with a market value of $1.4 billion. Furthermore, on October 19, Voyager Digital will seek the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York to approve the asset acquisition deal with FTX US.
Voyager’s assets are being sold to FTX US. However, the Texas State Securities Board and the Texas Department of Banking are opposed to the deal. In actuality, FTX Trading, FTX US, and its officials are under investigation for marketing unregistered securities to people in the United States. As far as Texas authorities are concerned, FTX US is providing yield-bearing accounts comparable to those provided by Voyager Digital.
Even though the court has not yet approved the asset acquisition deal, FTX has already deposited 50,000 ETH to Voyager. Moreover, the extra $51 million cash payment and the $60 million in earn-outs and incentives that came with the $1.4 billion asset purchase are likely connected to the money being transferred.
FTX U.S and Founder SBF Being Investigated by Texas Officials
Decred (DCR) Price Prediction 2022 – Will DCR Hit $200 Soon?
- Bullish DCR price prediction for 2022 is $42.7 to $142.6.
- The DCR price will also reach $200 soon.
- Bearish DCR price prediction for 2022 is $20.6.
In Decred (DCR) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about DCR to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Decred (DCR) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Decred (DCR) is $26.49 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4,759,622 at the time of writing. However, DCR has decreased to 1.98% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Decred (DCR) has a circulating supply of 14,435,755 DCR. Currently, DCR trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, BKEX, OKX, MEXC, and Pionex.
What is Decred (DCR)?
Decred (DCR) is the native cryptocurrency of the Decred blockchain. Decred is an open-source blockchain built on a code similar to that of the Bitcoin blockchain. The mainnet of Decred was launched in 2016.
Decred was launched to solve the loopholes in the blockchain governance and rewards system of Bitcoin. Thus, the project launched its native governance system, Politeia, to grant rights to the Decred users in the project’s decision-making process.
Decred blockchain adopts a hybrid consensus model: proof-of-stake (PoS) and proof-of-work (PoW) mechanisms with proof-of-activity (PoA). Like Bitcoin, the supply cap of Decred (DCR) is fixed at 21 million.
Decred (DCR) Price Prediction 2022
Decred (DCR) holds the 104th position on CoinGecko right now. DCR price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of Decred (DCR) laid out a descending channel pattern, also known as the falling channel. A descending channel is formed by two parallel trendlines. The upper trendline, which joins the highs, and the lower trendline, which joins the lows, run parallelly downwards. This pattern is the characteristic of a bearish market.
Currently, Decred (DCR) is at $26.49. If the pattern continues, the price of DCR might reach the resistance level of $42.9, and $74.1. If the trend reverses, then the price of DCR may fall to $22.1.
Decred (DCR) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Decred (DCR).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Decred (DCR).
|Resistance Level 1
|$42.7
|Resistance Level 2
|$85.3
|Resistance Level 3
|$142.6
|Support Level
|$20.6
The charts show that DCR has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, DCR might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $142.6.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the DCR might plummet to almost $20.6, a bearish signal.
Decred (DCR) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Decred (DCR) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of DCR lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of Decred (DCR) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the DCR price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in an upward trend. Currently, DCR is in a bullish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of DCR at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the DCR is at a level of 57.56. This means that DCR is nearly in an overbought state. However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.
Decred (DCR) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Decred (DCR). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Decred (DCR). Currently, DCR lies in the range of 38.1, indicating a very strong trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Decred (DCR). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of DCR lies above 50, indicating high volatility. In fact, DCR’s RSI is at 57.56, thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of DCR with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Decred (DCR).
From the above chart, we can interpret ETH, BTC, and DCR are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC or ETH increases or decreases, the price of DCR also increases or decreases respectively.
Decred (DCR) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Decred (DCR) might probably attain $310 by 2023.
Decred (DCR) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Decred (DCR) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, DCR might rally to hit $400 by 2024.
Decred (DCR) Price Prediction 2025
If Decred (DCR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, DCR would rally to hit $515.
Decred (DCR) Price Prediction 2026
If Decred (DCR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, DCR would rally to hit $605.
Decred (DCR) Price Prediction 2027
If Decred (DCR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, DCR would rally to hit $720.
Decred (DCR) Price Prediction 2028
If Decred (DCR) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, DCR would hit $800.
Decred (DCR) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Decred (DCR), it would witness major spikes. DCR might hit $905 by 2029.
Decred (DCR) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Decred ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Decred (DCR) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Decred (DCR) might hit $1010 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Decred network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for DCR. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Decred (DCR) in 2022 is $142.6. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Decred (DCR) for 2022 is $20.6.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the Decred ecosystem, the performance of Decred (DCR) might hit $200 gaining investors’ attention. It would also rise to reach above its all-time high (ATH) of $247.35 in the near future.
FAQ
Decred (DCR) is the native cryptocurrency of the Decred blockchain. Decred is an open-source blockchain built with a code similar to that of the bitcoin blockchain. It adopts a hybrid consensus model: proof-of-stake (PoS) and proof-of-mining (PoW).
Decred (DCR) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, BKEX, OKX, MEXC, and Pionex.
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Decred platform, Decred (DCR) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
On April 17, 2021, Decred (DCR) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $247.35.
Decred (DCR) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Decred in the past few months, DCR is considered a good investment in 2022.
Decred (DCR) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Decred (DCR) will hit $200 soon.
Decred (DCR) price is expected to reach $310 by 2023.
Decred (DCR) price is expected to reach $400 by 2024.
Decred (DCR) price is expected to reach $515 by 2025.
Decred (DCR) price is expected to reach $605 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
ChainSafe Raised $18.75M in Series A Funding for the Adoption of Web3 Technology￼
ChainSafe is a leading blockchain firm, an early entrant of Web3 infrastructure has successfully raised $18.75M in Series A funding. The main aim to participate in the fundraising is to expand its presence in blockchain gaming and Web3 technology. Moreover, the fundraising sessions were led by popular companies in the industry.
Round13 is a well-known venture capital firm who took the lead for the funding rounds. In addition, some new investors like NGC Ventures, HashKey Capital, Sfermion, Jsquare, and returning investors ConsenSys, Digital Finance Group, and Fenbushi Capital also joined.
As the gaming industry is becoming more popular at present, it is one of the best strategies of ChainSafe to expand in the Web3 gaming space.
ChainSafe into Web3 Gaming Technology
The Series A funding round was successfully completed supporting ChainsSafe to promote its presence in the Web3 infrastructure. Thus, the estimated cash will enable the firm to develop its operations in the booming blockchain gaming industry.
Additionally, ChainSafe has its own flagship product, web3.unity. So it targets and connects all the games which use the Unity platform with blockchain technologies. Also witnessing the scope and demand for the blockchain gaming or GameFi space, ChainSafe will gain potential growth in the upcoming years.
More so, since 2017, the blockchain firm is working on the development of Web3 technology. Now as the company owns a huge amount, it can successfully adopt the GameFi, the future for millions of gamers and gaming industry.
The CEO and Co- founder of ChainSafe, Aidan Hyman shares,
“ChainSafe was born with a vision to bring in decentralized technologies assuming it will serve the near future. The efforts and contributions of ChainSafe have made a great impact on the community. Thus, we are proudly looking forward to the adoption and growth of the Web3 ecosystem.”
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. Announces September 2022 Operational Update
Mawson’s installed operational capacity at 3.7 Exahash as at the end of September across Bitcoin Self-Mining and Hosting Co-location
Approximately $2.0 Million generated from Mawson’s Energy Market Program in September, in addition to the approximately $1.8 Million generated in July, and $1.8 Million in August
ATLANTA & SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) (“Mawson” or the “Company”), a digital infrastructure provider, announces unaudited Bitcoin production and operational update for September 2022.
“September saw the Mawson team focus on the exit of the Sandersville, Georgia facility and operational handover of the site to CleanSpark Inc. The sale is expected to result in an unaudited profit on sale of approximately $18 million, to be recognized in the fourth quarter of 2022. The exit from Georgia presents Mawson with the ability to refocus its expansion efforts at our Pennsylvania facilities which have combined capacity of 220MW, or approximately 7.3 Exahash2. During September Mawson continued with its diversified revenue model ensuring the group continues to operate strongly through the current tough economic climate,” said James Manning, CEO.
September Bitcoin Self-Mining, Energy Market Program & Hosting Co-location Update:
- Equivalent total Bitcoin Production: 203
- Equivalent BTC production from Energy Market Program: 101 (based on average price of Bitcoin in September of $19,805)
- Self-Mined Bitcoin produced: 102
- Self-Mining Installed Capacity: 1.7 Exahash
- Year to date self-mined Bitcoin: 1231
- Energy Market Program revenue: approximately $2.0m
- Hosting Co-location installed capacity: 2.0 Exahash
- Hosting Co-location megawatts online as at end September: approximately 64 megawatts
- Total installed capacity across Bitcoin Self-Mining and Hosting Co-location: 3.7 Exahash
Sale of Georgia Assets:
As announced to the market on October 11, 2022, Mawson has completed the sale of certain assets at its Sandersville, Georgia facility to CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) for approximately $40.0 Million1. The Company expects the Georgia sale will have a positive impact on earnings with a preliminary, unaudited profit on sale of approximately $18 million expected in the fourth quarter 2022.
Post Georgia Sale Expansion and Strategy Update
As a result of the sale of certain assets at the Sandersville, Georgia facility to CleanSpark Inc., the Company intends to focus on the following activities in the fourth quarter of 2022:
- Reduction of debt via utilizing a portion of the proceeds from sale of the Georgia facility
- Relocation of ASIC servers from Georgia to Pennsylvania
- Continue the expansion and development of both the Company’s Pennsylvania facilities, Midland (100MW) and Sharon (120MW)
- Secure additional large-scale site for long term digital infrastructure capacity
- Explore opportunities to expand digital mining business
- Develop strategic partnerships and relationships with customers and communities
“The group’s residual infrastructure portfolio of 350MW is capable of accommodating up to 12.0 EH.2 which ensures Mawson continues to have substantial expansion capacity for 2023. Our focus on facilities with close geographic proximity allows us to ensure maximum operational efficiencies moving forward,” said James Manning, CEO.
After the sale of the Georgia facility, Mawson expects to have Self-Mining and Hosting Co-location installed capacity of 4.5 Exahash by Q1, 2023, and 8.0 Exahash by Q4, 2023.
About Mawson Infrastructure
Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ: MIGI) is a digital infrastructure provider, with multiple operations throughout the USA and Australia. Mawson’s vertically integrated model is based on a long-term strategy to promote the global transition to the new digital economy. Mawson matches sustainable energy infrastructure with next-generation Mobile Data Center (MDC) solutions, enabling low-cost Bitcoin production and on-demand deployment of infrastructure assets. With a strong focus on shareholder returns and an aligned board and management, Mawson Infrastructure Group is emerging as a global leader in ESG focused Bitcoin mining and digital infrastructure.
For more information, visit: www.mawsoninc.com
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Mawson cautions that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words referencing future events or circumstances such as “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” and “will,” among others. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Mawson’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the possibility that Mawson’s need and ability to raise additional capital, the development and acceptance of digital asset networks and digital assets and their protocols and software, the reduction in incentives to mine digital assets over time, the costs associated with digital asset mining, the volatility in the value and prices of cryptocurrencies and further or new regulation of digital assets. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting Mawson is contained under the heading “Risk Factors” included in Mawson’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 21, 2022, and Mawson’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 22, 2022, and in other filings Mawson has made and may make with the SEC in the future. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Mawson undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.
________________________________
1 Assumes maximum earn outs are achieved, no adjustments are made to the purchase price, and uses the CleanSpark stock price as at October 7, 2022, and rounding.
2 Assumes all equipment deployed and 100% online, plus the construction of all contracted sites on time, actual results are likely to vary in a negative manner. Construction delays are common, and it is rare for all equipment to be deployed and 100% online, however accurate historical downtime averages are difficult to calculate and also may not provide an accurate picture due to differences moving forward. Investors should consider all risk factors related to uptime when considering these figures, which are a best case scenario. The above information is for general information purposes only and are forward looking statements which should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results. Please see our Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed March 21, 2022, under the Sub-Heading Risks Relating to Our Business and Management for important risks related to our Self-Mining. Exahash capacity assumes installation of current generation ASIC Bitcoin Mining hardware including but not limited to Bitmain S19J Pro and XP, MicroBT M30/1, Avalon A1246 assuming approximately 30 megawatt per 1 Exahash.
Contacts
Investor Contact:
Brett Maas
646-536-7331
[email protected]
www.haydenir.com
Ripple Signs Second Wave of Creators, Bringing Entertainment and Media NFT Projects to the XRP Ledger
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ripple, the leader in enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions, today unveiled the second wave of creators to receive funding for their Web3, non-fungible token (NFT) projects through Ripple’s Creator Fund. With Web3 transforming the entertainment and media industry specifically in music, the selected Creator Fund projects will bring to life use cases for tokenization in these sectors by leveraging the power of XRP Ledger’s low-cost, instant settlement, and built in royalty structures – maximizing value for creators and their communities to consume content.
The independent creators focused on building functional use cases in entertainment and media on the XRP Ledger include:
- 9LEVEL9: A metaverse experience that provides a unique “front row seat” to live and virtual concerts, productions, conferences, and award shows through NFT tickets.
- Anifie: An NFT marketplace that helps content creators and artists in Japan capitalize on their fan base and community to launch NFTs that enables fan engagement and provides a digital experience to NFT holders.
- Capital Block: A leading Web3 platform for sports clubs around the world, partnering with football clubs in Europe to launch an NFT membership for their fans to access exclusive content, in real life game experiences, and Web3 benefits and rewards.
- Cross-Metaverse Avatars: An avatar tool that allows creators to design and mint one-of-a-kind NFT avatars with multiple traits and colors. Holders can then use their unique avatars in video games and metaverse projects.
- NFT Master: An NFT XRP marketplace that will add a video streaming platform for creators to upload videos and get paid instantly using XRP Ledger’s payment channels or their issued NFTs as a streaming pass. The NFT will offer holders accessibility to watch exclusive videos and vote on upcoming content ideas without ads or paying for a subscription.
- SYFR Projects: An intellectual property production company that provides production, publishing, and management services to artists. The company will digitize 100+ innovative music and video agreements as NFT agreements.
- ThinkingCrypto: An NFT project that will allow holders to access exclusive interviews with top crypto leaders in the space. Along with exclusive access, NFT holders will be invited to private digital meetings with the host of ThinkingCrypto, Tony Edward, where he will share candid thoughts and opinions on the future of crypto.
“Web3 technology continues to transform the creator economy by giving power back to the creators. We’ve seen real utility in NFTs with the art community, and it is no surprise we are seeing tremendous growth from the entertainment and media industry as a way to cultivate relationships directly with their audiences, and offer new content distribution channels,” said Markus Infanger, RippleX VP of Growth at Ripple. “With the support of our strategic partners and the Creator Fund, we look forward to helping fuel innovations built on the XRP Ledger.”
Launched a year ago, Ripple’s Creator Fund is a $250 million commitment to help creators with the financial, creative, and technical support needed to explore and craft NFTs and other tokenization projects on the XRP Ledger. Notable quotes from this year’s Wave 2 Creator Fund recipients:
- “With Ripple’s Creator Fund, we want to bring expanded commemorative NFT tickets and membership utilities to our www.nikotheatre.com patrons in 2023,” said Chris J Snook, Founder of 9LEVEL9. “We will feature diverse pop cultural concert experiences for a global audience of hybrid in-person and virtual “front row seats” with expanded metaverse parallel immersions and community on the XRP Ledger.”
- “We are pleased to partner with Japan’s top broadcast station and some of the nation’s top musical talent and leverage the capabilities of the XRP Ledger to launch Meta-TV, which enables musicians to trade NFTs and build NFT communities on our XRPL metaverse,” said Yohei Iwasaki, Co-Founder and CEO of Anifie. “The XRP Ledger is transformative because it gives artists the ability to be in charge of their own communities with low gas fees and royalty functionalities. The XRP Ledger is also environmentally friendly, so musicians and fans can be proud of themselves for their socially responsible behavior.”
- “As a leading Web3 agency for sports clubs around the world, we are pleased to be part of Ripple’s Creator Fund and look forward to building on the XRP ledger to increase fan engagement through our NFT membership,” said Tim Mangnall, CEO of Capital Block. “We see this as a long-term partnership and a big step in driving mass adoption of Web3 projects across sports fans globally.”
- “For the first time, gamers are able to design, purchase, trade, and own one-of-a-kind NFT avatars and wearables, which they can take across the metaverse and games,” said Kelvin Troy, CEO of Cross-Metaverse Avatars. “The XRP Ledger’s eco-friendliness and low gas fees enables our customers and gamers to buy, sell, and trade their beloved digital assets on our marketplace efficiently without friction.”
- “The Ripple Creator Fund has allowed our team to stop and think about how we can use NFTs to solve problems, break down traditional forms of monetization, and reinvent how value is transferred,” said Andrew Kaskaniotis, Founder of videomaster and nftmaster. “This opportunity has enabled our team to bring some of the very best video content on the internet to the XRP Ledger where the creators can set the rules and the viewers are in full control.”
- “The Ripple Creator Fund and XRP Ledger are leveling the playing field for artists. It is up to teams like SYFR Projects who are in the thick of the music industry to innovate by leveraging the capabilities of the XRPL,” said Sean O’Leary, Founder of SYFR Projects. “With the support of the Creator Fund we will mint our artist WONDR’s music and scale our capabilities to produce and manage a growing library of artist owned intellectual property.”
Independent creators can apply for Wave 3 in the coming months. For more information on Ripple’s Creator Fund, please visit: https://ripple.com/creatorfund/.
About Ripple:
Ripple is a crypto solutions company that transforms how the world moves, manages and tokenizes value. Ripple’s business solutions are faster, more transparent, and more cost effective – solving inefficiencies that have long defined the status quo. And together with partners and the larger developer community, we identify use cases where crypto technology will inspire new business models and create opportunity for more people. With every solution, we’re realizing a more sustainable global economy and planet – increasing access to inclusive and scalable financial systems while leveraging carbon neutral blockchain technology and a green digital asset, XRP. This is how we deliver on our mission to build crypto solutions for a world without economic borders.
About XRP Ledger:
The XRP Ledger (XRPL) is an open source, public and decentralized Layer 1 blockchain led by a global developer community. It is fast, energy-efficient, and reliable. For more than ten years, it has been the blockchain best suited to enable settlement and liquidity of tokenized assets at scale. With ease of development, low transaction costs, and a knowledgeable community, it provides developers with a strong open-source foundation for executing on the most demanding projects – without impacting the XRPL’s lean and efficient feature set. XRPL enables a wide variety of services and use cases including payments, decentralized finance, and tokenization. Learn more at XRPL.org.
Contacts
Raquel Prieto
Email: [email protected]
Upshot Releases Appraisal API to Provide Developers with Real-Time NFT Pricing
Developers now have access to accurate, real-time appraisals for over 50M NFTs, powered by advanced ML models
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Upshot, the leading NFT appraisal platform, today announced the release of its API to deliver real-time NFT appraisals for developers. Brands and their users will now have access to the data behind the largest and most accurate NFT appraisal platform, with pricing for more than 20,000 collections and standard-setting median absolute percentage error (MAPE) of 5 to 10 percent for their most accurate appraisals.
Bringing real-time, accurate appraisals to the market has the potential to significantly increase efficiency in the NFT space, allowing for more robust integrations of NFTs into new DeFi primitives. Whether it’s a marketplace, wallet, portfolio tracker or any other product that touches NFTs, developers can now provide businesses with real-time, accurate insights into what their users’ NFT collections are worth. This reliable pricing layer is also necessary for many of the most exotic DeFi x NFT primitives to be built, with the intersection of DeFi and NFTs poised to become a larger market than DeFi or NFTs on their own.
“Our team has been hard at work over the past few months and it’s thanks to this hard work, and the team we’ve assembled, that we are now able to appraise so many NFTs with such high levels of accuracy,” said Nick Emmons, Upshot Co-Founder & CEO. “By achieving this feat, we’ve made our API an attractive option for leading marketplaces and brands in the space. We’re excited to provide developers and users with the real-time appraisals and insights needed to unlock exotic new primitives and kickstart a wave of new innovation in the NFT space.”
Given the current state of the market and decrease in NFT transaction volume, the need for reliable pricing mechanisms is more important than ever. By utilizing appraisals, which are price-discovery mechanisms that can function even when NFTs aren’t exchanging hands, users can access the pricing and insights that allow them to hedge against NFT risk in their portfolio and capture value from NFT holdings in more ways than simply flipping them in a bear market.
“Developing a single, global pricing model for the NFT market will be crucial to unleashing the most exotic DeFi x NFT primitives and providing a more informed path forward for NFT investors,” said Orestis Tsinalis, Head of Data & ML at Upshot. “Upshot is making this a reality that will further showcase our expertise within the market and allow us and others to build innovative and powerful new financial primitives ourselves.”
Upshot’s API is available for anyone to use now and is the easiest way to bring real-time NFT price feeds to different teams’ users and new DeFi primitives. To find out more, please visit https://upshot.xyz.
About Upshot
Upshot is the leading NFT appraisal platform. By delivering the most accurate appraisals in the market, Upshot enables the creation of solutions at the intersection of decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFTs – for the industry and themselves. Upshot Analytics is a powerful application of the platform that gives end-users easy access to unique insights around the NFT market and allows for some of the earliest financial primitives being built at the intersection of DeFi and NFTs. It is currently in private beta and will be available to the general public soon. The Upshot API is currently available and being used by teams across the industry. You can learn more about Upshot, its capabilities and sign up for the Beta at https://upshot.xyz/.
Contacts
Nick Emmons
[email protected]
Early-Stage Travel Tech Startup Pinktada Raises Another Round to Accelerate Its Expansion
Hospitality and Web3 investors further invest $975,000 to transform hotel reservations with NFT and smart contract technologies
HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–US-based Pinktada, a technology company transforming the way hotel reservations are made, announced the closing of additional investment to support its rapid expansion with the contracting of dozens of new hotel properties in key leisure destinations. The new sum of $975,000 includes participation from Selenean Capital, an Ireland-based fund, and of serial high net worth investors. They join backers True Global Ventures 4 Plus–which has invested $2M to date–and several members of the New York Angels investment group.
Launched in Q2 this year, Pinktada enables travelers to book a specific room, and swap or sell their reservation in an online marketplace if their plans change. In addition, they can immerse themselves in hotel rooms and amenities, increasing their enthusiasm and willingness to make a non-refundable reservation. Hotel partners enjoy guaranteed prepaid sales, additional revenue from upgrade and upsell features, and the powerful benefits of shared data. Furthermore, even if they are fully booked hotels can get additional revenue from secondary transactions that realize a profit.
“We are thrilled with the market validation we are receiving,” says Mark J. Gordon, Chief Hospitality Officer. “We launched in May with properties in Hawaii and the Dominican Republic, have since added exquisite hotels in Mexico, New York, Miami and San Francisco, and have another 18 in the process of being on-boarded. More important though is the caliber of our partners, which are leading hotel industry names.”
As a result of the increased supply of hotels on Pinktada, membership grew 20% in August and 40% in September 2022.
“Selenean Capital’s approach to partnership is identifying real world future needs and then working relentlessly to achieve those goals. Pinktada encapsulates this perfectly with a transformational approach to the hotel booking model built around a brilliant team. We look forward to the partnership and journey with them,” — says Davin Browne, Selenean’s CEO.
“We could not be more excited about our prospects,” says Lyon Hardgrave, Pinktada’s CEO. “This investment reflects the significant progress we have made this year. It will allow us to accelerate the onboarding of new hotels, dial up marketing efforts, and continue to evolve our technology to embrace other large opportunities.”
About Pinktada
Pinktada is revolutionizing hotel booking by bringing the power of tokenization to the travel market. Guests can choose their perfect room by taking a virtual tour, and swap or sell their reservations if plans change. Hotels receive full payment up front and can show off their amenities and unique attributes. Pinktada was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Houston, TX, with offices in New York and Pune.
About Selenean Capital
Selenean Capital Limited is a global private equity/venture capital fund headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Selenean Capital’s strategic ambition is to build trusted networks and communities by solving real world problems through innovation. Our values are centered around our people, partners and customers with focus on trust and integrity. Doing the right thing is a fundamental part of our philosophy.
About True Global Ventures
True Global Ventures (TGV) is a global Venture Capital firm built by a group of serial entrepreneurs with a solid track record of investing their own money together with Limited Partners into ventures run by serial entrepreneurs. Portfolio companies leverage web3 technologies, incorporating blockchain as competitive advantages to drive change with proven products. TGV is a distributed fund with a presence in 20 cities, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Taipei, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Stockholm, Paris, Luxembourg, Madrid, Warsaw, New York, San Francisco, and Vancouver. Visit us at www.tgv4plus.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Contacts
Media inquiries: Ilana Grossman, [email protected]
Media inquiries: Emily Corcoran, [email protected]
Media inquiries: [email protected]
