FTX U.S and Founder SBF Being Investigated by Texas Officials

- In a transaction finalized last month, FTX US acquired Voyager Digital’s assets.
- FTX US is not licensed by the Texas Department of Banking as per the complaint.
According to a court filing, Texas officials are now looking into FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried in the Voyager case. Moreover, according to Texas State Securities Board Director of Enforcement Joseph Rotunda, FTX and SBF are both being investigated. As per the filing, FTX US may be providing U.S. citizens and permanent residents with unregistered securities in the guise of yield-bearing accounts.
The official made the remarks in regard to the complaint that the Enforcement Division filed against Voyager Digital on April 12, 2022. It was claimed in the notice of hearing that the corporation had broken many laws by providing depository accounts with offering yields that qualified as securities in the state of Texas.
Not Registered With Texas Regulators
It is also stated in the complaint that FTX US is not licensed by the Texas Department of Banking to operate as a money transmitter or in any other capacity.
Moreover, it further noted that it is not a Texas State Securities Board-licensed securities dealer. It was announced by Rotunda that FTX Trading, FTX US, and its principals, including Sam Bankman-Fried, are under investigation. The authorities seem to be investigating whether or whether FTX is offering U.S. residents yield-bearing accounts that constitute unregistered securities.
In a transaction finalized last month, FTX US acquired Voyager Digital’s assets, which included $1.3 billion worth of cryptocurrency. It was a $1.4 billion acquisition for the crypto lender’s assets. Sam Bankman-Fried has been a part of multiple buyouts of struggling cryptocurrency firms over the year. After a crypto market crisis earlier this year, the crypto billionaire invested heavily in other businesses.
