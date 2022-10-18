Connect with us

Gemini Co-founder Steps Down as Director of Europe Division

Gemini Exchange Introduces Staking Services For Polygon (Matic)
  • The senior leadership of Gemini Europe is experiencing significant changes.
  • Earlier this month, Blair Halliday former managing director of Gemini moved to Kraken.

Gemini, a cryptocurrency exchange that Cameron Winklevoss and his twin brother Tyler created in 2014, is now the 10th biggest in the world, according to data compiled by CoinGecko. As a result of their prominence in Facebook’s early days, the twins were the subject of a series of high-profile lawsuits in which they demanded millions of dollars in compensation for their efforts

The brothers are well-known in the Bitcoin community for their consistently upbeat predictions for the cryptocurrency’s future. Cameron tweeted that he serves “on numerous boards within the Gemini universe and sometimes I step on or off depending on the needs of a local entity.”

Multiple Senior Leadership Change

An October 12 Companies House filing indicates that Cameron Winklevoss, a billionaire and co-founder of Gemini, is no longer a director at Gemini Europe. The New York-based cryptocurrency exchange Gemini has a European affiliate called Gemini Europe, which presently operates in 29 countries throughout the continent.

The senior leadership of Gemini Europe is experiencing significant changes, with Winklevoss being only one of many high-level executives to depart from the board of directors in the previous month.

Earlier this month, Blair Halliday, who had served as managing director of Gemini for two years, left to take the same position at cryptocurrency exchange Kraken in the United Kingdom.

This last month has also seen a number of new additions to the Gemini Board of Directors. The company was the first cryptocurrency exchange in Ireland to obtain an Electronic Money License (EMI) in October 2020. Recently, Gillian Lynch was appointed director on October 7, 2022.

Gemini Exchange Introduces Staking Services For Polygon (MATIC)

LBank Weekly Listing Report, 17 TH October 2022

October 18, 2022

Lbank Weekly Listing Report, 17 Th October 2022
As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 17thOctober.

For a more complete list please follow our twitter@LBank_Exchange

About:

NEO FANTASY is a blockchain-based ACGN metaverse game that combines NFT and DeFi into the gameplay in-depth, creating an ACGN world full of surprises for users who like to explore the Metaverse by ACGN RPG games! NEO FANTASY will allow traditional game players to experience the P2E mode of Web3 games in the form of an independent APP that is closer to traditional games. 

NEO FANTASY is co-created by NEXTYPE and GND STUDIO. NEXTYPE is the world’s leading blockchain game integrated distribution platform. GND STUDIO is a blockchain-based gaming, blockchain, and DeFi technology-based studio, and is a global eco-technology development partner of NEXTYPE Foundation.

NEO FANTASY has accumulated large-scale users through cooperation with NEXTYPE and community building. The game will also be connected to Google Play and App Store to achieve player flow from Web2 to Web3, combining the rich playability of traditional games with the economic model of P2E on-chain.

  • Project: SPC
  • Listing date: 20th October
  • Key words: Others, Initial listing, Mainnet
  • Official Website: https://spectre-bc.io/

About:

SPC is a native token of SPECTRE-Chain (SPECTRE).

SPECTRE-Chain (SPECTRE) is a decentralized, high-efficiency and energy-saving public chain. It is compatible with smart contracts and supports high- performance transactions. SPECTRE’s mission is not only a public chain, but also to focus on the discovery and support of high-potential developers and innovative projects. Relying on the world’s largest trading ecosystem, SPECTRE is committed to becoming the birthplace of innovative technologies and innovative businesses, and building a complete ecological loop of technology development, application promotion, and trading.

  • Project:ONDA
  • Listing date: 21st October
  • Key words: Others, Initial listing, ERC20
  • Official Website: https://onda.global/

About:

The ONDA GamePad platform builds a development ecosystem that can incorporate blockchain technology, and promotes the activation of games through the P2E (Play to Earn) user inflow system to increase the viability of projects, and come gradually. The goal is to build a path that can rapidly expand while simultaneously creating results that can satisfy all of the game industry developers, investors, and game users who are in the existing positions in the ecosystem. It will spare no effort to provide a free and more efficient gaming platform with a decentralized gaming environment.

Summary of Last Week’s Listings – 10th October to 16thOctober , 2022

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.

Ethereum Foundation Launches Pre-Shanghai Testnet 'Shandong'

October 18, 2022

Offchain Labs Developer Of Arbitrum Acquires Prysmatic Labs
