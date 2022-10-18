Has Erik Spoelstra identified the Heat’s odd men yet in the season-opening rotation? – Orange County Registry

Q: Who is not in the rotation at the start of the season? – Dany.

A: Uh, most of the list. Two-way players Jamal Cain and Dru Smith will likely have to wait their turn, and since each is limited to being on the active roster for up to 50 games, it could fall on the Heat to keep them inactive early. Omer Yurtseven was out for nearly two weeks with ankle pain, which likely ruled him out Wednesday against the Bulls. And Udonis Haslem didn’t feature in the pre-season, so there’s probably little reason for the rest of the roster to be healthy. So that’s four of the 16 here. Of the remaining 12, it appears the starters will be Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry. And of the remaining seven, only Max Strus would seem locked in playing time. Otherwise, with Dewayne Dedmon, it would come down to whether another center is needed (if Chicago goes big with Andre Drummond on the bench). With Duncan Robinson, it could come down to the need for another shooter. Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent could prove an either/or decision. Haywood Highsmith’s luck could hinge on the Bulls playing small. And with Nikola Jovic, it’s about whether Erik Spoelstra deems him ready. So it makes sense that Spoelstra claims his rotation could be smooth.

Q: Hi Ira. I read your column regarding Victor Oladipo and his lackluster pre-season performance and you expressed your concern in terms of creating shots off the bench. Despite his age, is Nikola Jovic the option with the best assists/goals package to solve this problem? I can see him making plays for cutters like Victor, Gabe Vincent and Jamal Cain and whatever starter they mix. Same for hitting open shooters. – Eddie, South Bend, Ind.

A: I still think too raw for when it gets so real right away, with four straight home games against Eastern Conference competition. Nikola Jovic’s turn is more likely to happen when injuries hit elsewhere on the roster or players rest.

Q: I’m going to Saturday’s game but it’s a back-to-back game, will everyone play? – Anthony.

A: I’m not sure I can guarantee full availability, as there is always a risk of injury in one of the two previous games (Chicago Wednesday, Boston Friday). But I think it would be too early for that, given what the Heat had last week. Also, I would highly doubt the Heat’s oldest rotation player, Kyle Lowry, would skip a game against his former team, with the Heat hosting the Raptors on Saturday and Monday.

