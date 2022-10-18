Hollywood’s True Crime Obsession: Why Kim Kardashian, Kristen Bell, Lady Gaga and More Are Addicted

If you’ve slept with the lights on after watching terrifying true-crime shows, you’re not alone.

It seems like everyone – including Hollywood’s biggest stars – has become obsessed with true crime as streaming platform Netflix and more real-life mystery shows, podcasts and movies.

Fox News Digital spoke with psychotherapist Dr. Robi Ludwig who explained why society and celebrities are so fascinated by these gruesome true crimes.

“I think human beings, first and foremost, love mystery and we also love extremes,” Ludwig explained. “So there’s something really fascinating about watching a true story from the safety of our own homes and peeking into the psychic mechanisms behind these criminals. So they’re like us, but not like us.”

Ludwig explained that how criminals aren’t like us is “intriguing.”

“People who function well in society, we have empathy. We can look at other people from their point of view. And when you look at some of these criminals, what’s interesting is that they’re like us in some ways, but the ways that they’re not like us is very intriguing.”

“And that leads us to ask the question: What went wrong? Why is this person acting so differently? And that helps us feel safer, in the sense that if we understand what happens in these criminal situations or if can we understand the criminal mind, can we somehow protect ourselves from being victims?”

As for celebrities, Ludwig thinks they might connect with criminals in a different way.

“I’m sure they sometimes feel like they’re being victimized by their audience and feel that connection to victims in a very different way,” Ludwig told Fox News Digital. “And then their fascination with the human condition, because very often actors have to play these roles that if you talk to actors, some of their favorite roles are playing the wrong person or the wrong person…because they access that part of their personality in a safe, creative way.”

Netflix recently released two series of dramatic thrillers based on real events; “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” and “The Watcher”. The TV series did well for the streaming platform, with “Monster” becoming the second most popular Netflix series of all time within weeks of its release.

Series co-creator Ian Brennan explained that he doesn’t know why the series exploded the way it did.

“I asked myself the same question,” he told Page Six. “It’s interesting when horror stories like this resonate with people. I think it’s a way for people to approach scary things about themselves, to watch them (be) portrayed in the screen.”

Here’s a look at what stars including Kim Kardashian, Kristen Bell and more have been saying about true crime.

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell’s true obsession with crime began at a young age.

“My mom was a nurse cardiologist and often brought home from open-heart surgeries and we would watch it while eating spaghetti, so I’m pretty desensitized,” Bell told ET Canada. “I’ve always loved true crime, and I’ve seen every episode of ‘Dateline’ there is.”

The movie star explained that true crime is intriguing because it’s like a puzzle.

“I want to understand so badly,” she told the outlet.

Bill Hader

Kristen Bell isn’t the only one with a “Dateline” obsession. Bill Hader is also a fan of the real crime show, as well as “Forensic Files”.

“I’m going to sleep in ‘Forensic Files,’” he said during a 2018 appearance on “The Late Late Show.”

“I’m also single, by the way.”

The comedian’s love of true crime led to a bit on “Saturday Night Live” where Hader did an impression of “Dateline” host Keith Morrison. Hader and Morrison met in 2019 during a “Sunday TODAY” interview.

He called the moment “the coolest thing that ever happened” for him.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid’s true crime story led her to study criminal psychology while attending The New School.

“I studied criminal psychology in college, and although I was so intrigued by this field of work, I think that if I had made a career out of it, I would still have ended up working in something. creative instead,” she explained. to his Instagram followers during a Q&A session. “Even after I’m done modeling, I think I’ll still be part of a creative process in some way.”

The former Victoria’s Secret model noted that some of her favorite true-crime TV shows include “Law and Order,” “Forensic Files” and “Snapped.”

Kim Kardashian

It’s no surprise that Kim Kardashian is a true fan of crime. The Kardashians star’s father was part of OJ Simpson’s legal team during the football star’s murder trial, which began in 1994.

“I’ve always been into the more morbid things,” she explained during an interview with Vanity Fair. “I was really nosy when my dad was working on the OJ Simpson trial, and I was watching all of his stuff, and I wish I was in that business. It’s the only kind of TV I really enjoy watching. “

Kardashian’s true criminal obsession doesn’t end there. She recently launched her first podcast – relating to true crime. The SKIMS founder originally signed a deal with Spotify in 2020.

“It’s called ‘The System,’” the reality star told Interview. “Season one is about a really crazy case where a guy was sentenced to death for a triple homicide in Ohio.”

“There are so many twists and turns in how this was handled – or mishandled – and we take the listener on a journey in search of the truth.”

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling can relate to Bill Hader’s obsession. The ‘Mindy Project’ star opened up about why she thinks writers are so intrigued by true crime.

“I love true crime — I think a lot of writers are into the specifics of the details of gruesome crimes,” Kaling previously told Rolling Stone. “It’s so different from the world I know, which is a very comfortable and safe writers room.”

“I love reading about true crime. There has to be a connection between women in comedy and true crime. To me, it’s kind of narcissistic. All I do is work, so I I have this narcissistic idea that someone is thinking of me and wants to kill me.”

Kaling revealed that she feels ready if she ever comes across a murderer.

“If I ever come across a murderer hiding in my house, I can honestly say, ‘I’ve been waiting for you,’” she added. “It’ll scare him, I bet.”

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow finds her obsession with murder “scary”.

“I love murder series. Murder. Murder is my thing. I don’t know why! It’s so scary,” Paltrow told Vanity Fair.

Paltrow isn’t just a fan of true crime, some of her favorite fictional crime shows include “Marcella,” “The Night Of,” and “The Night Manager.”

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga revealed her obsession with true crime during a late night TV interview with Jimmy Fallon.

“I watch a ton of ‘Dateline’ and ‘Snapped’,” she admitted.

The musician elaborated further in a 2012 tweet and revealed that documentary-style shows help him relax.

“I was asked last night about my obsession with crime documentaries and Snapped. It relaxes me. I’m crazy, but I’m not as crazy as these chicks,” she wrote.

