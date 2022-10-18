News
Hollywood’s True Crime Obsession: Why Kim Kardashian, Kristen Bell, Lady Gaga and More Are Addicted
If you’ve slept with the lights on after watching terrifying true-crime shows, you’re not alone.
It seems like everyone – including Hollywood’s biggest stars – has become obsessed with true crime as streaming platform Netflix and more real-life mystery shows, podcasts and movies.
Fox News Digital spoke with psychotherapist Dr. Robi Ludwig who explained why society and celebrities are so fascinated by these gruesome true crimes.
“I think human beings, first and foremost, love mystery and we also love extremes,” Ludwig explained. “So there’s something really fascinating about watching a true story from the safety of our own homes and peeking into the psychic mechanisms behind these criminals. So they’re like us, but not like us.”
Ludwig explained that how criminals aren’t like us is “intriguing.”
“People who function well in society, we have empathy. We can look at other people from their point of view. And when you look at some of these criminals, what’s interesting is that they’re like us in some ways, but the ways that they’re not like us is very intriguing.”
“And that leads us to ask the question: What went wrong? Why is this person acting so differently? And that helps us feel safer, in the sense that if we understand what happens in these criminal situations or if can we understand the criminal mind, can we somehow protect ourselves from being victims?”
‘MONSTER: THE JEFFREY DAHMER STORY’ CO-CREATOR DISAGREES THE SHOW WAS SYMPATHETIC FOR THE SERIAL KILLER
As for celebrities, Ludwig thinks they might connect with criminals in a different way.
“I’m sure they sometimes feel like they’re being victimized by their audience and feel that connection to victims in a very different way,” Ludwig told Fox News Digital. “And then their fascination with the human condition, because very often actors have to play these roles that if you talk to actors, some of their favorite roles are playing the wrong person or the wrong person…because they access that part of their personality in a safe, creative way.”
Netflix recently released two series of dramatic thrillers based on real events; “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” and “The Watcher”. The TV series did well for the streaming platform, with “Monster” becoming the second most popular Netflix series of all time within weeks of its release.
Series co-creator Ian Brennan explained that he doesn’t know why the series exploded the way it did.
“I asked myself the same question,” he told Page Six. “It’s interesting when horror stories like this resonate with people. I think it’s a way for people to approach scary things about themselves, to watch them (be) portrayed in the screen.”
Here’s a look at what stars including Kim Kardashian, Kristen Bell and more have been saying about true crime.
Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell’s true obsession with crime began at a young age.
“My mom was a nurse cardiologist and often brought home from open-heart surgeries and we would watch it while eating spaghetti, so I’m pretty desensitized,” Bell told ET Canada. “I’ve always loved true crime, and I’ve seen every episode of ‘Dateline’ there is.”
The movie star explained that true crime is intriguing because it’s like a puzzle.
“I want to understand so badly,” she told the outlet.
Bill Hader
Kristen Bell isn’t the only one with a “Dateline” obsession. Bill Hader is also a fan of the real crime show, as well as “Forensic Files”.
“I’m going to sleep in ‘Forensic Files,’” he said during a 2018 appearance on “The Late Late Show.”
“I’m also single, by the way.”
The comedian’s love of true crime led to a bit on “Saturday Night Live” where Hader did an impression of “Dateline” host Keith Morrison. Hader and Morrison met in 2019 during a “Sunday TODAY” interview.
He called the moment “the coolest thing that ever happened” for him.
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid’s true crime story led her to study criminal psychology while attending The New School.
“I studied criminal psychology in college, and although I was so intrigued by this field of work, I think that if I had made a career out of it, I would still have ended up working in something. creative instead,” she explained. to his Instagram followers during a Q&A session. “Even after I’m done modeling, I think I’ll still be part of a creative process in some way.”
The former Victoria’s Secret model noted that some of her favorite true-crime TV shows include “Law and Order,” “Forensic Files” and “Snapped.”
Kim Kardashian
It’s no surprise that Kim Kardashian is a true fan of crime. The Kardashians star’s father was part of OJ Simpson’s legal team during the football star’s murder trial, which began in 1994.
“I’ve always been into the more morbid things,” she explained during an interview with Vanity Fair. “I was really nosy when my dad was working on the OJ Simpson trial, and I was watching all of his stuff, and I wish I was in that business. It’s the only kind of TV I really enjoy watching. “
Kardashian’s true criminal obsession doesn’t end there. She recently launched her first podcast – relating to true crime. The SKIMS founder originally signed a deal with Spotify in 2020.
“It’s called ‘The System,’” the reality star told Interview. “Season one is about a really crazy case where a guy was sentenced to death for a triple homicide in Ohio.”
“There are so many twists and turns in how this was handled – or mishandled – and we take the listener on a journey in search of the truth.”
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling can relate to Bill Hader’s obsession. The ‘Mindy Project’ star opened up about why she thinks writers are so intrigued by true crime.
“I love true crime — I think a lot of writers are into the specifics of the details of gruesome crimes,” Kaling previously told Rolling Stone. “It’s so different from the world I know, which is a very comfortable and safe writers room.”
“I love reading about true crime. There has to be a connection between women in comedy and true crime. To me, it’s kind of narcissistic. All I do is work, so I I have this narcissistic idea that someone is thinking of me and wants to kill me.”
Kaling revealed that she feels ready if she ever comes across a murderer.
“If I ever come across a murderer hiding in my house, I can honestly say, ‘I’ve been waiting for you,’” she added. “It’ll scare him, I bet.”
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow finds her obsession with murder “scary”.
“I love murder series. Murder. Murder is my thing. I don’t know why! It’s so scary,” Paltrow told Vanity Fair.
Paltrow isn’t just a fan of true crime, some of her favorite fictional crime shows include “Marcella,” “The Night Of,” and “The Night Manager.”
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga revealed her obsession with true crime during a late night TV interview with Jimmy Fallon.
“I watch a ton of ‘Dateline’ and ‘Snapped’,” she admitted.
The musician elaborated further in a 2012 tweet and revealed that documentary-style shows help him relax.
“I was asked last night about my obsession with crime documentaries and Snapped. It relaxes me. I’m crazy, but I’m not as crazy as these chicks,” she wrote.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Fox News Digital’s Larry Fink contributed to this report.
Fox
News
I’m stressed spending time with my rude grandson
DEAR ABBY: I must be the worst grandma in the world because I don’t love my grandson. He is 16 years old, rude, disrespectful, has no manners and his hygiene is almost non-existent. When I share my concerns with my son, he says, “I’m working on it. My daughter-in-law refuses to talk about it and leaves.
We live in different states so I don’t have much interaction with the boy. But when it has to, I don’t like it. In fact, I find spending time with him very stressful. No suggestions? — BAD GRANDMOTHER IN COLORADO
DEAR GRANDMA: If you visit him, use good manners when dealing with your grandson and give him all the advice you can. His behavior may improve by the time he is out of his teens. However, if not by the time he turns 21, at least you’ll know you tried.
DEAR ABBY: I need help dealing with a situation that comes up periodically and usually leaves my sister in tears. She has a very small wardrobe because she travels all the time, so when she’s in town she often asks me to borrow clothes. She is about the same proportions as me and in good shape, but she is 4 inches taller than me. That means a lot of my clothes are too tight on her.
If I refuse when she asks me to borrow my things, she gets angry and says I don’t trust her. If I say yes and she tries something a little small, she gets upset that she’s “too big”. I feel like I can’t win. I trust her and I don’t want her to have a negative body image. What should I do the next time she asks to borrow something? — TRYING TO BE A GOOD SISTER
DEAR TRYING: The next time it happens, “remind her” that although your proportions are similar, they are not identical. Then suggest that she store some of her own clothes at your place so she has more choices the next time she’s back in town.
DEAR ABBY: My wife and I have wonderful friends and neighbors. We go out to dinner and concerts, and vacation together. They are smart, funny and charming people. But there is a problem. When we go out to dinner, we always agree to split the check, no matter who ate what. On more than one occasion I put in 50% of the bill but they often bring a coupon or discount card which they only apply to their half.
If I had a coupon I would share it with them for all of us to benefit from, so I find it rather annoying that they don’t. We all have fixed incomes, but no one is in desperate need of money. My wife says I should let it go and just focus on the nice evening. I wish I could, but it bothers me. Any advice on how to see this without letting it bother me? — FRIENDS MUST SHARE
DEAR FSS: Your friend seems to be a little selfish, and I can’t blame you for feeling annoyed. The way to handle this would be to request separate checks when the server takes your order. But be prepared for the conversation that is sure to ensue about why you are breaking “tradition”.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at or PO Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
New York Post
News
Truss faces his cabinet after FINALLY apologizing for the mini-budget
Liz Truss faces her cabinet today as she struggles to hold on after finally saying sorry for the disastrous mini budget.
The Prime Minister is set for another brutal day as MPs mull over whether and how to impeach her following Jeremy Hunt’s extraordinary teardown of his flagship economic plans.
Having stubbornly failed to do so when she sacked Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday, Ms Truss belatedly apologized for last night’s debacle in a BBC interview, admitting she had made ‘mistakes’ and that she had gone “too far too fast”. A nervous-looking prime minister has vowed she will lead the party in the next election.
She sent a similar message to the One Nation group of MPs last night. But the Tories in attendance compared it to a “corpse delivering its own eulogy”.
Backbench MP Simon Hoare warned this morning that the party may need to focus on ‘avoiding a crushing defeat’, with polls showing Labor 36 points clear.
Defense Minister James Heappey insisted Ms Truss apologized more quickly than Boris Johnson, but also signaled trouble ahead, warning against any attempt to cut funding for the army.
After trying to appease her centrist MPs, Ms Truss will appear before the right-wing ERG group tonight – many of whom are angry that the tax cuts have been scrapped.
Much will depend on the stance taken by powerful 1922 leader Graham Brady, who met Ms Truss yesterday. There are suggestions he wants to put action on hold until the Halloween Budget – when the Chancellor is expected to present a nightmarish £40billion menu of spending cuts.
With the tax burden now set to reach its highest level since 1950 and households facing £5,000 energy bills after the government announced its two-year ‘guarantee’ will in effect end in April, MPs are growing increasingly panicky as the voters deliver their verdict. .
Cabinet allies fear Liz Truss could be deported if she fails to make a convincing case in the coming days as to why she should be allowed to continue
Penny Mordaunt answering Urgent Questions (UQ) session
Millions of Britons face the ‘edge of the cliff’ as experts warn average energy bills could soar to £5,000 from April
Millions of households will face a ‘cliff’ of soaring energy bills next year after Jeremy Hunt dramatically cut the Government’s support package from two years to six months.
The new chancellor said yesterday the scheme, which aims to keep average annual household bills below £2,500 amid soaring energy prices, will be replaced in April.
Instead, he promised “targeted aid” for the poorest families. However, analysts have warned the move could see average bills double to over £5,000 for some households.
Meanwhile, consumer champion Martin Lewis, using figures from Cornwall Insight, predicts energy bills will rise by 73% to around £4,350 a year for an average household in April.
Last night Mr Lewis, who founded consumer site MoneySavingExpert, warned: ‘If these are in the right range, the promised ‘targeted aid’ will have to be targeted down to middle incomes for people can get out of it. Especially if it stays at those levels for next winter.
Mr Hunt made his announcement amid the reversal of £32billion in tax cuts to reassure markets after the turmoil caused by last month’s ‘mini budget’.
In a warning of a possible return to austerity, he said the government would have to make “extremely difficult” decisions to balance the books.
Speaking after new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt dismantled his tax cut growth plans, Liz Truss admitted she had gone ‘too far too fast’.
“I want to accept responsibility and apologize for the mistakes that have been made,” she told the BBC. “I expected it to be tough and it was tough, I think it’s fair to say.”
Earlier, Mr Hunt used an extraordinary five-minute televised statement to scrap ‘virtually all’ of the Prime Minister’s flagship tax cuts in a bid to reassure financial markets that the government was serious about the tax cut. budget balance.
He said his main responsibility was to “do what is necessary for economic stability”, adding: “We are a country that finances our promises and pays our debts”.
“When this is called into question, as it has been, the government will make the tough decisions necessary to ensure confidence in our national finances.”
A Downing Street source has acknowledged the Prime Minister faces a “critical 24/48 hour” to cling to his job.
Last night Mr Hunt pleaded with the rebels not to risk further instability by ousting the Prime Minister, urging MPs to ‘give him a chance’.
Cabinet allies fear she could be kicked out if she fails to put forward a convincing case in the coming days as to why she should be allowed to continue.
A senior curator said: ‘She needs to show people that she has the ability to pull herself out of the mess she’s created – so far she’s come a long way from doing that.’
Mr Hunt, who has been dubbed ‘the de facto Prime Minister’ by some Tory MPs, warned that further tax hikes and ‘extremely tough’ spending cuts would be needed by the end of this month.
And, in a blow to millions of families and businesses, he said the two-year energy price “guarantee” would only last six months.
Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt has denied the Prime Minister was the victim of a ‘coup’ as the Chancellor tears up her plans.
And she caused laughter in the House when she insisted Miss Truss was not hiding ‘under a desk’ to avoid scrutiny from MPs.
At a private meeting, Tory shop steward Sir Graham reportedly warned the Prime Minister that dozens of his MPs wanted her out. But he is believed to be resisting pressure from backbench MPs to change party rules which prevent a formal challenge for 12 months.
Former minister Mark Garnier said Ms Truss was ‘in office but not in power’, adding: ‘The question is give him a chance or rip the plaster off him?’
Sir Edward Leigh, who has backed Miss Truss for the leadership, has warned that scrapping his tax-cutting scheme could see the UK ‘fall into a second-rate economy’.
Speculation continues that the Prime Minister could resign or be expelled after just over a month in office.
Some have claimed that Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt could broker a deal to take power from their former leadership rival.
Mr Sunak, who came second to Ms Truss in the Tory leadership race this summer, reportedly spoke to a key Mordaunt backer about an ‘unspoken’ suggestion he could become its chancellor. The allegations were denied by Mr Sunak.
A source said, “Like everyone else, Rishi wanted the party to come together and focus entirely on his constituency work.”
What has the Chancellor changed?
GO
INCOME TAX
Jeremy Hunt has dropped plans to cut the base rate by 1 pence from April.
When Rishi Sunak was at No.11, he promised to lower the level in April 2024. This was put forward by Kwasi Kwarteng in his disastrous mini-budget.
But it is now on hold ‘indefinitely’ in a bid to raise another £5billion for the Treasury.
ENERGY BILLS
The typical household energy bill has been capped at £2,500 for the next two years.
The ‘guarantee’ policy is estimated to cost the government more than £100billion.
But that could now be revised, with aid targeted at the poorest after April.
TAX-FREE PURCHASES FOR TOURISTS
RELAXATION OF IR35 RULES FOR SELF-EMPLOYED
DIVIDEND TAX REDUCTION
STAY
STAMP DUTY
Stamp duty was abolished below £250,000 on the mini budget, with first-time buyers exempt up to £425,000.
This has already taken effect and Mr Hunt has said it will remain in place.
NATIONAL INSURANCE
The government has promised to cancel the increase in national insurance.
The legislation has virtually cleared Parliament and Labor supports it.
dailymail us
News
California bakery’s Han Solo bread sculpture is a star attraction
If you’ve ever wondered if it was possible to make a 6-foot sculpture of “Star Wars” character Han Solo out of bread, well, a Bay Area bakery has taken the chance.
Hannalee Pervan and her mother, Catherine, co-owners of One House Bakery in Benicia, Calif., created a pasty replica of Han Solo, played by Harrison Ford, frozen in carbonite from the 1980 film “The Empire Strikes Back”, for the annual downtown scarecrow contest.
They call it “Pan Solo”.
The mother and daughter love sci-fi and started brainstorming months ago, they said, including creating replicas of R2-D2 from ‘Star Wars’ and Audrey from ‘Little Shop of Horrors”. But neither would fit in the bread oven.
“I kept coming back to this image of Han Solo trapped in carbonite,” Catherine Pervan said, referring to the pain on Han Solo’s face, the way his hands struggle to escape. “It’s so iconic.”
Once they settled on Han Solo, they started working late into the night after the bakery closed, listening to music including Pink Floyd and the Lumineers. A former college basketball player, young Pervan served as the model for the sculpture, with her mother tracing an outline of her onto a piece of plywood which they then loaded with clay.
They used dead dough, Hannalee Pervan said, which is made from bread, water and sugar and has no yeast. It looks like dense Play-Doh, she added. His resume includes working at the Bouchon Bakery and baking bread for the French Laundry, both in Yountville, Calif., and owned by Thomas Keller.
They ordered a mask of Ford’s face and spent about 10 days perfecting his features, they said, worrying in particular about his “plumping” and “voluptuous” lips.
Hannalee Pervan racked her brains wondering what size to make them. “I thought if they weren’t right, they would look like a duck,” she said. At one point, she was punching Ford’s pasty face, trying to remove the volume, only to realize that it needed to be turned up a little.
“She pulls [employees] from the bakery saying, “Come and look at this, come and look at this: does this look like Harrison Ford?” “said his mother. Ford’s hands were also tough, they said. (They haven’t heard of Ford yet, but Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker, tweeted about their bread pattern.)
This isn’t the first time they’ve mixed their love of baking, bread and pop culture characters for the city’s annual competition, which encourages companies to get creative with scarecrows.
For their first entry, they paid homage to “Game of Thrones”, calling it “Game of Scones” by making a White Walker out of dead dough and a bread throne of chopsticks. The following year was a nod to “The Mandalorian” TV series, with a “Bread-dough-lorian” in bread, “Baby Dough-Da” floating in a mixing bowl and dressed in bread, and ” Pandroid” with cooking tools. Last year, they turned to the “Loki” series and created “Dough-ki”, a variation of the Alligator character Loki played by Tom Hiddleston, out of bread.
“Pan Solo,” which they unveiled last week and weighs around 350 pounds, came just in time to celebrate the bakery’s fourth anniversary on Saturday and its reopening later this month after being closed to the public due of the pandemic.
Audiences have so far loved “Pan Solo,” they said, and are taking pictures with it and stopping to smell it.
“We fixed it three times, and all three times because people couldn’t keep their hands off it,” Catherine Pervan said. Even the dogs nibbled the sides.
The sculpture and reopening to the public is particularly meaningful for her daughter, who lost her sense of smell and taste after contracting COVID last year.
“It’s something that brings happiness,” said Hannalee Pervan. It is also special for her and her mother; they spent many hours baking together when she was young, dreaming of one day owning her own bakery.
When the spooky season is over, they’ll donate “Pan Solo” or they’ll compost it and save the plywood for next year.
They are already brainstorming, they said. So far, the recipe might include a Marvel character or two.
California Daily Newspapers
News
Wyclef Jean pays tribute after the sudden death of singer Mikaben
Wyclef Jean mourns the death of the Haitian singer Mikaben.
The three-time Grammy winner, also born in Haiti, paid tribute to the late artist after his sudden death during a show in France on Oct. 15.
“Rest In Peace King @mikaben,” he tweeted on October 15 along with a video of the two musicians from earlier this year. “Gone too soon #Haiti.”
In the footage, Jean, 53, could be seen praising Mikaben. “You listen,” he said. “One of the most talented young men I’ve known in my life. Him, right here, real deal.”
The clip appeared to be from Michael BrownNew York’s BAYO tour came to a halt in May, where Mikaben and Jean had joined the DJ on stage for a star-studded evening. Jean looked back to that time in an October 17 interview with the Miami Herald.
“All I remembered was his smile,” he told the publication of Mikaben, recalling how he put his arm around him and said, “It’s is one of the most influential and inspiring young artists of our generation.”
Entertainment
News
Election 2022: Forest Lake Area school board candidates
FOREST LAKE AREA SCHOOL BOARD
Jill Christenson
- Age: 50
- What qualifies you to hold this position? We have lived in Forest Lake for 19 years and have four children; three are still in the school district. I am a unique candidate because I am a part-time district employee. I will represent the best interests of all our students and families regardless of my own personal beliefs.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? My top priorities would be promoting the mental health of our children, retaining high-quality teachers and staff, correcting pandemic-era learning loss and working to solve the district’s ongoing issue with bus funding inequity.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Schools are the heart of the local community and the goal of any district should be to effectively prepare all students for success. I believe it is the responsibility of the school district to work with parents and the community to continue to improve the experiences and outcomes for all students, now and into the future.
- Website or contact: facebook.com/groups/1839440472916776 or [email protected]
Curt Rebelein, Jr.
- Age: 43
- What qualifies you to hold this position? In addition to my experience as a business executive, I’ve been a coach, worked with the special education on 504s & IEPs, contributed to various district policies and procedures, attended board meetings and provided feedback, worked with teaching and learning, (unknowingly) helped pilot hybrid learning, participated on a levy committee, and more!
- What would your top priorities be if elected? My top priorities for Forest Lake Area Schools include improving communication & community/family involvement, addressing declines in both enrollment & student achievement, implementing more proactive safety & security protocols, and helping solve difficult staffing concerns in transportation & janitorial services.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The primary role of a school board is to represent our community & students. This is done by overseeing the budget & ensuring fiscal responsibility, assisting with the creation and maintenance of district policies & strategic plans, providing oversight of administration (via the superintendent), and the management of district contracts.
- Website or contact: curt4schoolboard.com
Ashley Bulmer (Candidate information not available)
April Eagan (Candidate information not available)
Luke Hagglund (Candidate information not available)
Laura Ndirangu (Candidate information not available)
Todd Proulx (Candidate information not available)
News
COVID-19 news: New omicron BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 subvariants could lead to winter surge, expert says
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Winter is approaching and so is the threat of another outbreak of COVID-19, this one led by the new omicron BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 subvariants.
“Whenever I hear about a new variant, I ask myself three questions: 1. Is it more transmissible? 2. Is it immuno-invasive, which means vaccines and monoclonal antibodies may not work so quietly? 3. Does it cause more serious illnesses??” explains Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease specialist at UCSF.
Chin-Hong believes that at present, experts probably only know the answer to the first question about the new variants, which is “BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 appear to be more transmissible than its parent BA.5” , he said. .
VIDEO: Going back to masking? It’s possible, if we see an increase in COVID this fall, Bay Area health officials say
But he adds that being more transmissible shouldn’t be a cause for concern.
Two and a half years after the start of the COVID pandemic, there is a better understanding of the disease. And more protection for those who are up to date with their vaccinations.
He expects that if there is a winter surge, it won’t be like years past.
“Even though it’s easier to catch, we’re not seeing a high level of hospitalization that we saw in the delta days, or even in the early days of the omicron, because at that point we’re more experienced immunologically,” he says.
RELATED: If You Had COVID, Many Of Your Organs Could Age 3-4 Years Faster: Study
He recommends getting the new bivalent booster for three groups: people over 65, those who are immunocompromised and those who are pregnant.
“So for those three groups, they should run and get it,” says Dr. Chin-Hong. “But nonetheless, if you’ve had three injections already, you’ll probably be well protected against serious illness for many, many months, even if you don’t get that booster.”
On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he was ending California’s COVID-19 state of emergency, which takes effect in February 2023. That gives the public health care system time to weather any possible winter surges.
RELATED: California’s official state of emergency for COVID will end in February, says Newsom
In a statement, Newsom said, “With the operational readiness we have in place and the measures we will continue to use in the future, California is ready to phase out this tool.”
Republican lawmakers have repeatedly urged Governor Newsom to end the state of emergency, saying other states have already done so, and some calling it an abuse of his executive powers.
Newsom is asking lawmakers to enact two parts of his emergency policies before the state of emergency ends. The first would allow nurses to prescribe COVID treatments. The second would allow lab workers to continue processing COVID tests.
RELATED: Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
“Saying that you’re definitely going to end something before you know what winter is like makes me a little nervous,” Dr. Chin-Hong says.
One of his concerns is for communities of color, which have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.
For example, federal and state emergency safety measures provided for those who were uninsured. He says there has been a shift in testing funding to focus on vaccinations and early therapy. But without testing, many will not qualify for these therapies.
“There’s still a lot of work to do. And there’s still a big gap between outcomes in communities of color and then in the general population,” Chin-Hong said.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
Hollywood’s True Crime Obsession: Why Kim Kardashian, Kristen Bell, Lady Gaga and More Are Addicted
I’m stressed spending time with my rude grandson
Europe’s Largest Savings Platform, Trade Republic, Launches in Ireland
Truss faces his cabinet after FINALLY apologizing for the mini-budget
California bakery’s Han Solo bread sculpture is a star attraction
Wyclef Jean pays tribute after the sudden death of singer Mikaben
TRON (TRX) Makes Record For Period Spent In Deflationary State
Election 2022: Forest Lake Area school board candidates
COVID-19 news: New omicron BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 subvariants could lead to winter surge, expert says
Macau Debating Over a Bill to Render Digital Currency
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing