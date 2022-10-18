Connect with us

Animal

How to fulfill veterinary school admission requirements

How To Fulfill Veterinary School Admission Requirements
Veterinary medicine is one of the most popular areas of study that leads to an animal-related career path. The prospects in this field are equally challenging and rewarding. As a veterinarian, you can be involved in the healthcare of animals, applied research as well as clinical research on the connection between human and animal health conditions.

Studying veterinary medicine may be the best direction if you are interested in animal welfare. To get into any veterinary school, you must fulfill the veterinary school admission requirements that decide your eligibility.

Let’s explore some of the ways you can fulfill veterinary school admission requirements.

Pre-requisite courses

To get into any veterinary school of medicine, you must complete a prescribed set of coursework beforehand. This is to ensure your knowledge of basic science subjects and language competency. The progression into an advanced veterinary school curriculum will be easy with an understanding of certain subjects. The mandatory courses required for admission are listed below.

  • A student must have completed one year of general biology which equals six credit hours
  • A biochemistry course that lasted for six months
  • One academic year (six credit hours) of general chemistry and six months of organic chemistry. You can choose to complete six months of biochemistry instead of organic chemistry
  • Six months (three credit hours) of college-level computer science or mathematics
  • A language arts (English) course or any other course with a writing component for six months.

Organic chemistry and biology courses must have laboratory practice sessions to prepare the students for practical lessons.

English language requirement

The curriculum and the medium of instruction in most veterinary schools are English. So, to understand the lectures, you must have sufficient knowledge of the English language. Students who are non-natives must provide a certificate that proves their proficiency in English such as TOEFL or IELTS.

Graduate Record Examination

Graduate Record Examination (GRE) is a general test that is preferred by most veterinary medical schools. It tests your knowledge of basic science subjects as well as verbal reasoning and critical thinking abilities. GRE is not compulsory, but good scores in the examination will be looked at favorably during the admission process.

Other documents

There are a few important documents that must be submitted along with the application form. Official transcripts from your previous educational institutions, a personal statement that describes your reasons for choosing veterinary medicine, an updated resume, two letters of recommendation stating your eligibility and capacity for pursuing veterinary medicine, and a TOEFL certificate are the mandatory documents that must be attached along with the application form. Those who do not have official educational transcripts can submit student-issued copies. 

Having some previous experience in the field of veterinary medicine in clinics or animal welfare associations will boost your chances of getting selected for veterinary school.

If you are interested in working to protect the welfare of animals and conducting research that benefits animals and humans alike, then apply to a veterinary medicine program today.

Animal

Tips for Caring for an Older Dog

Get Pet Insurance For Older Dogs.
If your dog is going a little gray in the muzzle, it may be entering the senior stage of its life. While aging and life expectancy varies by breed, as your dog gets older, your furry friend may need a little more care and attention than when they were a puppy. As our dogs age, they become more susceptible to health problems and need to be given special consideration to keep them active and healthy. Let’s take a look at some tips for caring for your older dog.

Get pet insurance for older dogs.

Get Pet Insurance For Older Dogs
Tips for Caring for an Older Dog

As dogs age, they are more prone to developing health problems. This can lead to expensive veterinary bills, especially if your dog needs regular medication or treatment. Pet insurance can help you cover the costs of these bills, which can amount to thousands of dollars over a dog’s lifetime.

Most pet insurance policies have a cap on the amount they will pay out each year, so it’s important to choose a policy that will cover the costs of your older dog’s care. Policies also vary in terms of what they cover, so be sure to read the fine print before signing up.

One benefit of pet insurance for older dogs is that it can help you afford expensive treatments and medications. For example, if your dog needs surgery or radiation therapy, pet insurance can help pay for these treatments. It can also help cover the cost of regular medications, such as arthritis drugs or heartworm prevention pills.

Another benefit of pet insurance is that it can help you avoid financial hardship if your dog becomes ill or injured. Veterinary bills can quickly add up, and without insurance, you may have to choose between paying for your dog’s care and other important expenses like rent or groceries. The best pet insurance for older dogs can help you avoid this dilemma and ensure that your furry friend gets the care they need.

Keep your senior dog active.

Dog
Tips for Caring for an Older Dog

Dogs need exercise as they age to maintain muscle mass, which is important for their metabolism and overall health. Without regular exercise, dogs can lose muscle mass and develop frailty syndrome, which accelerates the aging process. Muscle mass is the main driver of metabolism, and dogs that lose muscle mass have a harder time getting around and burning calories. Frailty syndrome is a collection of symptoms that include weakness, lethargy, poor balance, and reduced mobility.

It’s important for older dogs to get at least 30 minutes of exercise per day. This can be a walk around the block, playing in the park, or a romp in the backyard. If your dog is inactive, start slowly and work up to more strenuous activities as they get stronger. Just like people, dogs need regular exercise as they get older to stay healthy and active. Make sure your senior dog gets plenty of exercise to help them stay strong and mobile.

Make small changes to your home environment.

If you have a senior dog, there are a few things you can do around your home to make their life easier. Carpeting will allow your older dog an easier time when getting up. They will also be less likely to slip than on hardwood or tile floors. Additionally, dog socks with rubberized, non-slip soles will also help them get around better.

Many parents of older dogs have also found that ramps are a great aid. Ramps can help them get into cars, up and down stairs, and onto furniture. You might also want to reevaluate the food and water set up for your senior dog. You may need to get an elevated dog bowl for their food and water to provide extra comfort and ease of use.

If you need to take care of a dog who is older, making subtle changes to your dog’s routine, veterinary care, and home environment can help them live a healthier and more comfortable life. Purchasing a quality pet insurance policy will also give you peace of mind that you can take care of your pet as they age.

