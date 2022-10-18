How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23

Pin 0 Shares

In FIFA 23, EA Sports updated the foundations of making penalties, and if you’ve already played the game, you’ve undoubtedly noticed that it no longer looks the same as it did previously. Here, we’ll explain the new method so you can increase your chances of converting penalties into goals, and have a good command of it as long as you will play it for the whole year around. Don’t miss out.

Tutorials on Taking Penalties

The penalty system in FIFA 23 has been altered to make it more fluid and to better reward players who have good timing and precise shooting.

At first, there is a circle that appears to expand around the ball, and then it begins to shrink again. This is referred to as the Composure Ring. When the ball is enlarged, it will be just barely visible under the ball, and when it is compressed, it will appear scarlet.

The second step is to use the Left Stick to aim your shot. You don’t even have to hold it; all you have to do is aim it in the direction you want the shot to go. It is important to note that in FIFA 23, your aim is locked in, meaning that after you let off of the Left Stick, you won’t have to worry about your shot recentering.

Third, when you are ready to shoot, press O/B, and your objective is to time the length of time that the Composure Ring is in its green and miniature state.

Finally, stopping the ring and putting this into place requires pressing O/B. If you push it while the scarlet Composure Ring is still visible, the ball will fly past the goal.

Tutorials on How to Score From Every Penalty

Things get much simpler when penalties are discussed. When you have a chance for a penalty kick, you will observe that a ring below the ball shrinks and then vanishes before reappearing in a much larger size.

In FIFA 23, you must aim slightly to the right or left, utilize all of your force, and take the time for your shot with the green circle to score every penalty.

This demonstrates how accurate your shot was. When the ring is in its smallest form, hit the shot button to ensure that your shot lands precisely where you want it to. Hold O/B until it reaches maximum strength when the circle appears, then wait till it turns green. Aim gently to the right or left with the Left Stick.

Aiming is also rather easy. The player will shoot the ball wherever you aim, even though there won’t be an obvious arrow on the screen for you to use as a guide. Remember that there is no auto reset for aiming. This indicates that your shot will continue to go to the side you first targeted, even if you aim at another and then release the aiming stick. This will result in a shot that is extremely potent, difficult to spot, and nearly impossible to stop unless the other player dives in front of you.

Use one of the meta Lengthy players if you’re seeking players that can assist you in getting penalties, these players are big and strong, making it simple to win a ball in the box and stay aggressive to force an error from your opponent. If you want to improve your team’s ability to fire accurately and forcefully from the penalty spot in the game, you might be willing to spend some FIFA 23 coins on one of the top strikers available for FIFA 23 where some online outlets are eligible to help.

Stat & Attributes That Impact Penalties

Additionally, a player’s characteristics might influence how effectively a penalty is received. There are three key categories of statistics that you should pay attention to. First, we discuss the composure attribute, which determines how quickly the composure ring contracts and expands. The window for a flawless shot is larger the higher the composure attribute. The Shot Precision Penalty Attribute comes next, and it has an impact on how accurately you position your shot when you successfully time it with the Composure Ring. The Shot Power Attribute comes in last but not least, and it holds higher this stat, the more powerful your shot may be without running the risk of going over. High Shot Power Attribute players may confidently fire cannons at the goal.