I’m stressed spending time with my rude grandson

DEAR ABBY: I must be the worst grandma in the world because I don’t love my grandson. He is 16 years old, rude, disrespectful, has no manners and his hygiene is almost non-existent. When I share my concerns with my son, he says, “I’m working on it. My daughter-in-law refuses to talk about it and leaves.

We live in different states so I don’t have much interaction with the boy. But when it has to, I don’t like it. In fact, I find spending time with him very stressful. No suggestions? — BAD GRANDMOTHER IN COLORADO

DEAR GRANDMA: If you visit him, use good manners when dealing with your grandson and give him all the advice you can. His behavior may improve by the time he is out of his teens. However, if not by the time he turns 21, at least you’ll know you tried.

DEAR ABBY: I need help dealing with a situation that comes up periodically and usually leaves my sister in tears. She has a very small wardrobe because she travels all the time, so when she’s in town she often asks me to borrow clothes. She is about the same proportions as me and in good shape, but she is 4 inches taller than me. That means a lot of my clothes are too tight on her.

If I refuse when she asks me to borrow my things, she gets angry and says I don’t trust her. If I say yes and she tries something a little small, she gets upset that she’s “too big”. I feel like I can’t win. I trust her and I don’t want her to have a negative body image. What should I do the next time she asks to borrow something? — TRYING TO BE A GOOD SISTER

DEAR TRYING: The next time it happens, “remind her” that although your proportions are similar, they are not identical. Then suggest that she store some of her own clothes at your place so she has more choices the next time she’s back in town.

DEAR ABBY: My wife and I have wonderful friends and neighbors. We go out to dinner and concerts, and vacation together. They are smart, funny and charming people. But there is a problem. When we go out to dinner, we always agree to split the check, no matter who ate what. On more than one occasion I put in 50% of the bill but they often bring a coupon or discount card which they only apply to their half.

If I had a coupon I would share it with them for all of us to benefit from, so I find it rather annoying that they don’t. We all have fixed incomes, but no one is in desperate need of money. My wife says I should let it go and just focus on the nice evening. I wish I could, but it bothers me. Any advice on how to see this without letting it bother me? — FRIENDS MUST SHARE

DEAR FSS: Your friend seems to be a little selfish, and I can’t blame you for feeling annoyed. The way to handle this would be to request separate checks when the server takes your order. But be prepared for the conversation that is sure to ensue about why you are breaking “tradition”.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at or PO Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.