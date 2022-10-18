‘India is doing very well,’ says Union Minister Anurag Thakur on controlling inflation

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday that India, compared to other countries, has done well in managing inflation.

Speaking at a press conference announcing an increase in the minimum support price (MSP) of several crops, Mr Thakur said: “If you compare it to the rest of the world, inflation is high in countries where there was no inflation for 30 to 40 years. Compared to them, India is doing very well. The world recognized it.

“Compared to the rest of the world, India is doing well in managing food inflation”: Union Minister Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) pic.twitter.com/3PfOxAg58j – NDTV (@ndtv) October 18, 2022

He claimed government crop purchases had doubled since 2014. Mr. Thakur added that despite an increase in MSPs and an increase in government procurement, the government has managed to keep inflation under control.

Our farmers spared no effort, even during COVID, compared to 2014, government purchases more than doubled. We bought more and the farmers’ income was higher. This government has done everything. Production has increased, MSPs have increased but compared to the global scale, inflation is under control: Anurag Thakur (2/2) pic.twitter.com/JmFsqwlkNG — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2022

The center has approved an increase in the MSP of Rabi crops for the 2023-24 marketing season. The MSP for wheat has been increased by ₹110 per quintal from the existing rate of ₹2,015 for 2022-23. The MSPs for barley, gram, lentil (Masur), rapeseed and mustard and safflower were also noted.

The MSP is the rate at which the government buys grain from farmers. Currently, the government sets MSPs for 23 crops during the Rabi and Kharif seasons

Anurag Thakur’s comments on inflation come just days after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman defended government policy and said the rupee had fared much better than other emerging market currencies.

Explaining the weakening of the Indian rupee, Ms Sitharaman said it was due to the strengthening dollar.

“I will watch it, not the drop in the rupee and watch it as the dollar gets stronger all the time,” the finance minister said at a press briefing during her visit to the United States. Ms Sitharaman added that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was trying to ensure there was not too much volatility and was not intervening in the market to fix the value of the Indian currency.