Inflation blows up budgets and kills joy too: NPR

toggle caption Andriy Onufriyenko/Getty Images Andriy Onufriyenko/Getty Images

Inflation is starting to look like the horror movie monster that won’t die. The latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows prices in September hit a new 40-year high.

What’s striking about the data is that much of the worst inflation is hitting us at home: rent is up 7.2%, electricity prices are up 15.5%, groceries increased by 13%..

Since the season is scary and the economy seems to be full of monsters, I thought it appropriate to invoke the classic horror movie When a stranger calls (1979) – the terrifying story of a woman with two children who keeps getting calls from a creepy stranger. She finally has the call traced (it was waaaay back in the landline days) and the operator calls back with the terrifying news: the calls are coming from inside the house!

Inflation, too, is coming from inside the house: lurking in an egg carton (30.5% more expensive than last year), crouching in your closet (women’s suit prices have gone up 10%, men’s suits up 9.5%), or even hiding inside walls (town gas up 33.1%).

But unlike the killer of When a stranger calls, inflation does not tend to hit us all at once. Instead, it’s been dragging on for months, destroying our peace of mind and stealing some joy from life. Because it is impossible to avoid paying for housing, food and health insurance (up 28.2%, the biggest jump ever), consumers must find other places to reduce their expenses: from vacations to eating out, to giving up favorite activities or foods.

“Steak kills me,” said Steve Brown, 46, an optician in South Carolina who works at an independent eyewear store, fitting people with frames. “The same ribeye steaks I used to pay $17 for two of them are now $32.”

Gas prices that have been the biggest blow to Brown. They are up 18% from last year, and he has an 80km daily commute to and from work. Which he can’t avoid, but he had to stop the driving he loves: his weekend motorcycle rides. “The back roads near the swamp,” he said. “There’s water on both sides of the road; you can look out and see downtown Savannah; you can see the harbors.” Brown said those weekend motorcycle rides were his happy place. “It’s total freedom,” he said. “I come, put some music on and all my problems go away.” Brown’s favorite song? It’s Raining Blood, by Slayer.

But earlier this year, Brown noticed something else was getting a little bloody: her gas bill. Filling up his motorcycle’s tank went from about $25 to about $50.

So now? “I stay home and watch Netflix.”

Brown said what keeps him up at night is retirement. Although there are still decades to go, he sees people walking into the optician every day who think they have saved enough for their future and are now stuck making really tough decisions. “I see some of these elderly patients coming in and they’re like, ‘Am I paying for electricity this month or do I get new glasses?’”

When prices hit like this, Inflation Insights analyst Omair Sharif, starts getting a lot of calls: family, friends, neighbors, all wanting to talk about what he thinks will happen with inflation.

“Everyone wants to talk about it and it’s like the last thing I want to do,” Sharif laughed. “But it’s on everyone’s radar at this point. The big part, of course, is the cost of housing and the rent.”

But lately, Sharif announced some good news. He thinks inflation will start falling as early as next month. He says the costs of rent, health insurance and clothing are showing signs of falling and he thinks this time could be the darkness before dawn.

“I feel better about the outlook than I have in quite a while. Hopefully we will see a lot of relief coming,” Sharif said.

Many forecasts are not so optimistic. Inflation expectations are generally on the rise and many economists believe the rise in prices will last at least until next year.

Steak and Slayer lover Steve Brown hopes the lifestyle cuts he’s making now will help protect his future. He just got engaged and he has a whole plan: “I just want to have a nice property on the outskirts of town,” he said. “A garden where I can plant my own food, and maybe some animals. And not a huge house, but a good-sized house.” Brown said that with the cuts he’s made, that dream, at least for now, is still within reach. But if inflation continues at this pace, the scariest chapter may be yet to come.