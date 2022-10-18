News
Inflation blows up budgets and kills joy too: NPR
Andriy Onufriyenko/Getty Images
Inflation is starting to look like the horror movie monster that won’t die. The latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows prices in September hit a new 40-year high.
What’s striking about the data is that much of the worst inflation is hitting us at home: rent is up 7.2%, electricity prices are up 15.5%, groceries increased by 13%..
Since the season is scary and the economy seems to be full of monsters, I thought it appropriate to invoke the classic horror movie When a stranger calls (1979) – the terrifying story of a woman with two children who keeps getting calls from a creepy stranger. She finally has the call traced (it was waaaay back in the landline days) and the operator calls back with the terrifying news: the calls are coming from inside the house!
Inflation, too, is coming from inside the house: lurking in an egg carton (30.5% more expensive than last year), crouching in your closet (women’s suit prices have gone up 10%, men’s suits up 9.5%), or even hiding inside walls (town gas up 33.1%).
But unlike the killer of When a stranger calls, inflation does not tend to hit us all at once. Instead, it’s been dragging on for months, destroying our peace of mind and stealing some joy from life. Because it is impossible to avoid paying for housing, food and health insurance (up 28.2%, the biggest jump ever), consumers must find other places to reduce their expenses: from vacations to eating out, to giving up favorite activities or foods.
“Steak kills me,” said Steve Brown, 46, an optician in South Carolina who works at an independent eyewear store, fitting people with frames. “The same ribeye steaks I used to pay $17 for two of them are now $32.”
Gas prices that have been the biggest blow to Brown. They are up 18% from last year, and he has an 80km daily commute to and from work. Which he can’t avoid, but he had to stop the driving he loves: his weekend motorcycle rides. “The back roads near the swamp,” he said. “There’s water on both sides of the road; you can look out and see downtown Savannah; you can see the harbors.” Brown said those weekend motorcycle rides were his happy place. “It’s total freedom,” he said. “I come, put some music on and all my problems go away.” Brown’s favorite song? It’s Raining Blood, by Slayer.
But earlier this year, Brown noticed something else was getting a little bloody: her gas bill. Filling up his motorcycle’s tank went from about $25 to about $50.
So now? “I stay home and watch Netflix.”
Brown said what keeps him up at night is retirement. Although there are still decades to go, he sees people walking into the optician every day who think they have saved enough for their future and are now stuck making really tough decisions. “I see some of these elderly patients coming in and they’re like, ‘Am I paying for electricity this month or do I get new glasses?’”
When prices hit like this, Inflation Insights analyst Omair Sharif, starts getting a lot of calls: family, friends, neighbors, all wanting to talk about what he thinks will happen with inflation.
“Everyone wants to talk about it and it’s like the last thing I want to do,” Sharif laughed. “But it’s on everyone’s radar at this point. The big part, of course, is the cost of housing and the rent.”
But lately, Sharif announced some good news. He thinks inflation will start falling as early as next month. He says the costs of rent, health insurance and clothing are showing signs of falling and he thinks this time could be the darkness before dawn.
“I feel better about the outlook than I have in quite a while. Hopefully we will see a lot of relief coming,” Sharif said.
Many forecasts are not so optimistic. Inflation expectations are generally on the rise and many economists believe the rise in prices will last at least until next year.
Steak and Slayer lover Steve Brown hopes the lifestyle cuts he’s making now will help protect his future. He just got engaged and he has a whole plan: “I just want to have a nice property on the outskirts of town,” he said. “A garden where I can plant my own food, and maybe some animals. And not a huge house, but a good-sized house.” Brown said that with the cuts he’s made, that dream, at least for now, is still within reach. But if inflation continues at this pace, the scariest chapter may be yet to come.
NPR News
News
Allison Schrager: Like Social Security? Then we should fix the program now
Social Security is known as the third rail of politics. President Joe Biden has pounced on all who dare even think about curtailing the retirement program. In fact, cash-strapped retirees are getting the biggest cost-of-living increase in 40 years, an 8.7% boost to protect them from inflation.
For many retirees on fixed incomes, that’s a godsend. Some Republicans are considering reforming the program, an idea that could be political suicide. It’s also the right thing to do.
The Social Security trust fund is expected to run out of money in 2035. At that point, taxes taken in will cover only 80% of the benefits paid out each month. If nothing is done, that could mean Social Security recipients are in store for a 20% benefit cut. Recent inflation may speed up this time frame. Benefits are indexed to inflation and the tax revenue that covers the benefit increases is based on wages. If wages rise more than inflation, then Social Security stays on track. But in the last year inflation has risen more than wages, which could hasten Social Security’s shortfall date.
Already, many Americans think they can’t rely on Social Security. In 2019, 42% of those polled expect no benefits at all by the time they retire. This suggests some serious cognitive dissonance. Many Americans know they need Social Security and are worried it won’t be there for them, but most also oppose reform.
The fact that so many people are worried that they will never see their benefits also suggests a very serious communications failure because the odds are Social Security will be there for everyone, in some form. The very worst-case scenario is a 20% benefit cut. And odds are excellent even that won’t happen. Social Security is extremely popular and it’s very unusual to subject pensioners to benefit cuts. Most countries would sooner default on their bondholders than cut pensions. In theory, that missing 20% could be paid for by other taxes, or by running bigger deficits.
Or maybe next decade, when coming face-to-face with the shortfall, politicians will finally address Social Security finances and either cut benefits or increase the payroll tax — or most likely, some combination of the two.
But no matter what happens, there is a cost to waiting. The Social Security Administration estimates that benefit cuts and tax increases would be smaller if the problem were addressed sooner rather than later because more generations can share the cost. Running up debt or increasing taxes may also not be so easy in another 10 years. Democrats favor increasing taxes on the people who earn more than $250,000, but the tax increases that would be necessary are large. It would take at least a 12.4 percentage point increase in marginal tax rates on higher earners. That doesn’t leave much room to finance any other spending programs.
The U.S. government is already facing large unfunded debts. Entitlement obligations like Social Security (which aren’t counted as debt), add another $112 trillion over the next 30 years, and it’s even more expensive than normal debt because, as we saw this week, it’s indexed to inflation. One of the few benefits of high inflation is that it’s good for debtors because inflation erodes the value of debt. But both Social Security and Medicare’s cost rise with inflation (in Medicare’s case health inflation), which means even less fiscal room not only to finance entitlements, but any other programs.
When interest rates and inflation were low, it seemed politicians had all the time in the world to deal with entitlements. Now politicians who chose to ignore Social Security’s financing issues appear to be banking on a return to low rates and negligible inflation.
Anyone who is concerned about entitlements and debt has been screaming into the wind for decades. But as the current environment has shown, the future is uncertain. The same people who dismissed inflation also don’t think the U.S. government will ever face constraints on its borrowing. The inflation adjustment this past week should act as a warning that this is a serious risk, and now is the time to deal with it.
News
Has Erik Spoelstra identified the Heat’s odd men yet in the season-opening rotation? – Orange County Registry
Q: Who is not in the rotation at the start of the season? – Dany.
A: Uh, most of the list. Two-way players Jamal Cain and Dru Smith will likely have to wait their turn, and since each is limited to being on the active roster for up to 50 games, it could fall on the Heat to keep them inactive early. Omer Yurtseven was out for nearly two weeks with ankle pain, which likely ruled him out Wednesday against the Bulls. And Udonis Haslem didn’t feature in the pre-season, so there’s probably little reason for the rest of the roster to be healthy. So that’s four of the 16 here. Of the remaining 12, it appears the starters will be Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry. And of the remaining seven, only Max Strus would seem locked in playing time. Otherwise, with Dewayne Dedmon, it would come down to whether another center is needed (if Chicago goes big with Andre Drummond on the bench). With Duncan Robinson, it could come down to the need for another shooter. Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent could prove an either/or decision. Haywood Highsmith’s luck could hinge on the Bulls playing small. And with Nikola Jovic, it’s about whether Erik Spoelstra deems him ready. So it makes sense that Spoelstra claims his rotation could be smooth.
Q: Hi Ira. I read your column regarding Victor Oladipo and his lackluster pre-season performance and you expressed your concern in terms of creating shots off the bench. Despite his age, is Nikola Jovic the option with the best assists/goals package to solve this problem? I can see him making plays for cutters like Victor, Gabe Vincent and Jamal Cain and whatever starter they mix. Same for hitting open shooters. – Eddie, South Bend, Ind.
A: I still think too raw for when it gets so real right away, with four straight home games against Eastern Conference competition. Nikola Jovic’s turn is more likely to happen when injuries hit elsewhere on the roster or players rest.
Q: I’m going to Saturday’s game but it’s a back-to-back game, will everyone play? – Anthony.
A: I’m not sure I can guarantee full availability, as there is always a risk of injury in one of the two previous games (Chicago Wednesday, Boston Friday). But I think it would be too early for that, given what the Heat had last week. Also, I would highly doubt the Heat’s oldest rotation player, Kyle Lowry, would skip a game against his former team, with the Heat hosting the Raptors on Saturday and Monday.
()
California Daily Newspapers
News
Minnesota Elections 2022: Senate District 46
SENATE DISTRICT 46
Ron Latz
- Party: DFL
- City: St. Louis Park
- Website or contact: www.ronlatz.org
Candidate responses not available.
News
Pavement Review – Indie giants of the 90s defy reputation as slacker with high energy and deep cuts | Curb
OWhen 90s American indie band Pavement announced they were reforming for dates again this year, it marked a decade since their last reformation and 20 years since their initial split. They released no new material in between, and have always been known for their tensions and resentments: the last show of their first phase, in 1999, involved singer Stephen Malkmus hanging handcuffs from the microphone stand and saying “These symbolize what it’s like to be in a band.” So it was easy to list it as yet another cynical cash-grabbing tour in an industry already brimming with nostalgia and anniversary shows.
Yet when Pavement kicked off the tour at the Primavera festival in Spain earlier this year, rather than running through the motions with clenched teeth in palpable discomfort, they beamed with joy, delight and overflowing gratitude. Malkmus seemed relatively comfortable, while other members, especially Bob Nastanovich, rushed around the stage like sugar-laden toddlers, screaming what might just be the band’s last set of screams.
This benevolent nature is also evident in their 2022 slates: rather than sticking strictly to a slate of predictable hits, they dug into rarities and changed things up night after night, with more than 50 different songs rolling out over the course. of the tour so far – not bad for a band that has often been unfairly portrayed as indifferent slackers.
In reality, they have always been as tight as they are loose. Sharp and chaotic, both melodic and jarring, and they feel like a tense, if slightly tired, unit as they hit the UK. Early favorites lift the room – Stereo’s crisp explosion, Summer Babe’s sultry pop buzz – while Shady Lane’s meandering melodies and singalong lines make you forget the band ever had anything like it. a conventional hit.
Unsurprisingly, for a band as sartorially distressed as Pavement, the on-screen visuals behind them are disappointing – at one point, a tennis player is superimposed on a police cruiser for minutes. But it also captures their inherently oblique attitude. Malkmus’ lyrics were always experimental and playful to the point of abstruseness and Pavement always wanted to exist outside the framework of other alternative rock bands of the time – despite, ironically, becoming a model for countless mundane imitators. .
While some songs feel rushed and hammered tonight, when they grind things down in tender, stretched jams, like over a beautifully deployed Type Slowly, a poignant We Dance or the subtle groove of Spit on a Stranger, they allow their personality, their wonky edges and timeless qualities to shine. Even better, when they can combine that idiosyncratic stripped down side with dynamic bursts of streamlined noise, like on Trigger Cut – “the best fucking band in the world” someone shouts shortly after – the explosive and quiet nature of Embassy Row, or the closest triumphant Stop Breathin, they all play to their greatest assets at once.
Fan favorites like Gold Soundz and Here are left out tonight, but their set doesn’t seem to miss. Instead, it digs and thoughtfully explores Pavement’s rich history, reconnecting with, rather than simply piecing together, the material. And there are no handcuffs in sight.
theguardian
News
Minnesota Elections 2022: Senate District 58
SENATE DISTRICT 58
Clarice Grabau
- Age: 51
- Party: DFL
- City: Northfield
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I’m a mother, teacher, and City Councilor, who values thoughtful, compassionate decision-making that improves people’s lives. I’ve served on the Housing and Redevelopment Authority, Police Policy Review Task Force, Human Rights Commission, and more.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? As an educator who’s taught through the pandemic, I know how challenging the past few years have been. We need to support teachers and schools so that every child has the chance to succeed. We need housing and healthcare that’s affordable. Women must be allowed to make their own healthcare decisions, and we need safe and thriving communities.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? As a City Councilor, I serve in a nonpartisan office and my responsibility is to represent everyone fairly and equally. People are exhausted by the division and hateful rhetoric, and it is one of the reasons I’m running. As a teacher and an elected official, I show up every day ready to listen and learn from the experience of others.
- Website or contact: www.claricegrabau.com
Bill Lieske
- Age: 32
- Party: R
- City: Lonsdale
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I am a Business owner, father of small children, and an Eagle Scout with plenty of leadership training and a strong understanding of budgeting. I am a chiropractor who works with people every day.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? The economy (inflation/taxation), public safety, educational freedom, and health freedom.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? If a good idea to limit government and protect the people comes from either party I will support it. The party of the author shouldn’t matter, what is good for the people of district 58 is what I would be elected for. I would be elected to represent all people of district 58 not just one side.
- Website or contact: lieske4senate.com
News
Will you deliver Dawood Ibrahim to India?
New Delhi:
The head of Pakistan’s investigative agency was seen on Tuesday dodging questions about underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and the mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks Hafiz Saeed, both among the most wanted terrorists by Indian security agencies and who are believed to be living in Pakistan.
Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Mohsin Butt, who is part of a two-member delegation from Islamabad sent to Delhi for the Interpol General Assembly, declined to comment on the fate of Dawood and Hafiz Saeed.
Mr Butt declined to comment on a question from the ANI news agency on whether Pakistan would hand over Dawood Ibrahim and Lashkar-e-Taiba leader Hafiz Saeed to India.
#LOOK | Pakistani director general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Mohsin Butt, who is attending the Interpol conference in Delhi, refuses to answer when asked if he will hand over the chief of the underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim and Lashkar-e-Taiba Hafiz Saeed. pic.twitter.com/GRKQWvPNA1
— ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2022
The Pakistani delegation’s participation comes despite tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi over cross-border terrorism and Pakistan’s efforts to raise the Kashmir issue in several global forums, including the recent United Nations General Assembly.
The General Assembly is Interpol’s supreme governing body and meets once a year to take major decisions related to its operation.
Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Interpol Assembly.
The four-day event will continue until Friday and will see the participation of delegations from 195 Interpol member countries including ministers, country police chiefs, heads of national central bureaus and senior police officers.
Interpol’s General Assembly meeting is taking place in India after a hiatus of around 25 years – it was last held in 1997.
Each of the 195 member countries can be represented by one or more delegates who are usually ministers, chiefs of police, heads of their Interpol national central bureaus and senior ministry officials.
ndtv
Inflation blows up budgets and kills joy too: NPR
Allison Schrager: Like Social Security? Then we should fix the program now
Has Erik Spoelstra identified the Heat’s odd men yet in the season-opening rotation? – Orange County Registry
Signature Bank Reports 2022 Third Quarter Results
Minnesota Elections 2022: Senate District 46
Pavement Review – Indie giants of the 90s defy reputation as slacker with high energy and deep cuts | Curb
Minnesota Elections 2022: Senate District 58
Cardano Finds Breathing Room At $0.35 Support
Will you deliver Dawood Ibrahim to India?
Election 2022: North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale school board candidates
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing