Iran’s infamous Evin prison goes up in flames, guards allegedly fire on fleeing prisoners

Karl-Anthony Towns was making his initial remarks on the pairing of himself and Rudy Gobert in the Timberwolves’ new-look frontcourt at a press conference this summer when he looked in Chris Finch’s direction.

“When you have a genius like him,” Towns said, “anything’s possible.”

Genius is a strong term, but the Timberwolves’ head coach has earned adoration through his work with the organization over the past 20 months. Finch is just as responsible as anyone else for lifting the franchise from the rubble and putting Minnesota in a consistent position to succeed.

He transformed the Wolves from losers to winners, and upped his personal stature in the process. Finch received the second-most votes in the annual general manager survey question asking which coach runs the best offense. He also received the second-most votes in The Athletic’s staff poll re: which coach would be named Coach of the Year this season.

The assumption is that Finch will find the right formula to make Minnesota’s talented, deep roster work and maximize its output. Given past results, that makes sense.

But the challenge facing the 52-year-old coach this season is far different than what he previously had been tasked with in Minnesota.

“When I first got here, the team didn’t even know how to play hard,” Finch noted. “It’s not easy just to get a team to play hard.”

Finch has shown an ability to do that. Effort and energy were defining traits for the Wolves last season. The consistent presence of both overrode any potential talent gaps.

Minnesota may not have had the best, or deepest, roster, but Finch was able to get the most out of the group by finding a few things the Wolves did well and riding them as far as they would go.

“I thought last year’s team, at times, maybe we couldn’t be as flexible other than to just keep going smaller and smaller,” Finch said.

Having few options can make life a little easier in some sense for a coach. There are few opportunities to overthink or out-smart yourself. Practices are spent hammering home the same things day after day.

“Last year it was more boilerplate for me,” Finch said.

This will be different.

Minnesota’s roster is stacked with rotation-quality players. Who will play, and how many minutes will they receive? Is a given game better suited for Bryn Forbes off the bench, or should Austin Rivers get some run? Is there a way to still get Naz Reid onto the floor?

What combinations and lineups will work best? How can the Timberwolves make sure the Gobert and Towns pairing is a matchup advantage on a nightly basis rather than the opposite?

Those are all questions Finch will have to find answers for. In practice, Minnesota is incorporating multiple defensive schemes they’ll interchange depending on who is on the floor.

“Those are going to be some things we have to figure out as a staff,” Finch said. “But it’s always better to have more options than not.”

Finch said the staff may assume Kyle Anderson will work best with a certain lineup, and then realize he fits better within a different combination.

Optionality and versatility raise a team’s ceiling. Squads that can only do one thing eventually will meet their maker come playoff time. If you can adjust and pull different levers, you might be able to make a deep run into May and even June.

But it’s on the coach to push the right buttons at the right time — should they exist — to allow everything to come together. Not every bench boss is built for that.

Doc Rivers, for example, has proven more apt at getting more out of less than turning good into great at multiple stops in his coaching career. Coaches of teams with more talent face more decisions and, inherently, more criticism.

“Game plans are going to be more intricate just by the nature of the lineups,” Finch said. “And then finding the right combination of concepts and plays and sets and stuff like that that can accentuate the talents, whether it be Anthony trying to get to the rim or DLo in pick and roll, just lots of little pieces there.”

Finch spent the three months following the trade for Gobert thinking about and preparing for this season, mapping out a rough plan while pondering the small dynamics from matchups to situations that are bound to crop up throughout the long season. He knows he can’t predict everything before it comes — and you have to be malleable — but he can be as ready as possible.

“I don’t even look at my job as hard or easy. I think it’s the same task all the time, it just might be different,” Finch said. “This is definitely the preferred option. Everyone wants talent, they want a deep roster and they want options. We’ll take that.”

He believes he’s up for this challenge. So, too, do the Timberwolves. The Gobert trade was as much a bet on the head coach as it was the players on the floor.

“I think he’s one of the best and brightest coaches in the NBA,” Timberwolves basketball boss Tim Connelly said. “I think as we have more success, that’ll be more recognized outside of this market.”

Indeed, because the coaches that help teams make the ultimate leap from playoff team to championship contender are the ones who are truly remembered and revered. It’s time to see what Chris Finch is made of.

“He’s the head of the snake, so he’s done a great job leading us,” Wolves forward Taurean Prince said. “I expect us to continue to get better and (he’ll) help us lead the way.”