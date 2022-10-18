Justin Sun Reportedly Transferred Over $100M Worth of USDT

- Separate transfers of $50 million each were made from the Aave Protocol V2.
- Aave prices have risen by almost 7% in the previous 24 hours.
Millions of USDT tokens have been seen changing hands, perhaps due to Justin Sun, founder of Tron and new adviser to the Huobi cryptocurrency exchange. There is evidence to imply that Sun has shifted millions of USDT, a stablecoin, into his personal wallet as market volatility has increased.
Multiple transactions totaling over $100 million worth of USDT tokens were removed from Aave Protocol V2 using the address branded as Justin Sun, according to a report by PeckShieldAlert. Poloniex-funded addresses have received the transfer.
Something Big Coming Next?
Two separate transfers of $50 million each were made by Justin Sun from the Aave Protocol V2 to withdraw a total of $100 million USDT. It was also revealed that Tron’s founder had sent $100,000 in TUSD to the same Poloniex-funded account.
While this was going on, Justin Sun reportedly transferred over $50 million USDT from the wallet that Whale Alert had detected to an unidentified wallet. The transfer of USDTs from Aave to Tron was recorded soon after its founder made the transfer.
After Sun left the Aave Protocol V2 pool, the total USDT plummeted precipitously to $200 million. Aave V2 TVL, on the other hand, is now at $4.07 billion. On the other hand, Aave prices have risen by almost 7% in the previous 24 hours. The total value of all trades made in a single day on Aave increased by nearly 40%, to $102 million.
The founder of Tron previously revealed that he is in possession of millions of Huobi Tokens (HT). As a result, the price of HT has increased by almost 90% in recent weeks.
