Literary calendar for the week of Oct. 16
NEW ST. PAUL ALMANAC: A celebration of the publication’s forthcoming Volume 13, “A Path to Each Other,” a literary collection featuring the works of 93 contributors with a cover by the late George Morrison, acclaimed Minnesota Ojibwe artist. 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, CHS Field – Securian Financial Club, 360 N. Broadway St., St. Paul. Free, registration required. Go to saintpaulalmanac.org.
DAWN BARCLAY: Discusses “Traveling Different: Vacation Strategies for Parents of the Anxious and Inflexible, and the Neurodiverse.” Virtual event. 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, presented by Magers & Quinn. Go to magersandquinn.com/event.
TYLER BARTON: Presents “Eternal Night at the Nature Museum,” with Michael Torres and Elizabeth Ash. In-store. 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls.
RON DE BEAULIEU: Introduces “Minneapolis Murder & Mayhem.” In-store. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls.
MILL CITY READING SERIES: Presented by University of Minnesota MFA in creative writing. In-store. 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls.
LEILA MOTTLEY: Oakland, Calif., based teenaged author discusses her debut novel, “Nightcrawling,” one of the most buzzed-about books of the season, about a young Black woman growing up in Oakland, Calif., with a family fractured by the criminal justice system and her joy, confusion, hope and fear. Starred reviews from Publishers Weekly, Kirkus, Library Journal and Booklist and an Oprah Book Club pick. Virtual event. 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, presented by Club Book. Go to clubbook.org.
MARCIE R. RENDON: Discusses “Sinister Graves,” newest in her series featuring Cash Blackbear, a young Ojibwe pool hustler and farm worker who helps the sheriff solve crimes. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, Once Upon a Crime, 604 W. 26th St., Mpls. Seated event.
READINGS BY WRITERS: Tim Nolan, this series’ host, celebrates the publication of his new book of poems, “Lines,” with the help of Ted King, Marya Hornbacher, Neal Karlen, Danny Klecko, and Connie Wanek. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, University Club, 420 Summit Ave., St. Paul.
RICHARD TERRILL: Poet and memoirist, professor emeritus at Minnesota State University – Mankato, presents his new essay collection, “Essentially,” in conversation with Minnesotan Mairead Small Staid whose debut book, “The Traces,” will also be available for pre-order. 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, SubText Books, 6 W. Fifth St., St. Paul.
SARA WOSTER: Presents “Painting Can Save Your Life,” in conversation with Amy Thielen. In-store. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls. (Sold out; waitlist available.) Go to magersandquinn.com/event.
Review: Roberts, Clooney bring charm to ‘Ticket to Paradise’
By JAKE COYLE (AP Film Writer)
It’s often said that the movies that were fun to make never turn out great. Well, George Clooney and Julia Roberts look like they had a grand time making the Bali-set “Ticket to Paradise.”
The film, directed and co-written by Ol Parker (“Mama Mia! Here We Go Again”), isn’t the first movie to star Roberts and Clooney together. But it takes a moment to realize that their screen time together has been mostly limited to some scenes in the “Ocean’s Eleven” movies and Jodie Foster’s not-so-memorable 2016 thriller “Money Monster.”
Given their friendship and natural rapport, you imagine that there must have been half-a-dozen rom-coms in their past. Instead, it’s a reminder that Clooney, so often compared to Cary Grant, has, when dipping into comedy, mostly stuck to an archer, Coen-brothers register. And unlike Grant — whose on-screen romances included the brilliant likes of Irene Dunne, Katharine Hepburn and Rosalind Russell — Clooney has less frequently found a perfect match. Vera Farmiga in “Up in the Air” and Meryl Streep in “Fantastic Mr. Fox” deserve mentioning. But, really, Clooney’s best chemistry was back in 1998’s “Out of Sight” with Jennifer Lopez — a love that bloomed in the dark trunk of a car.
“Ticket to Paradise,” which opens in theaters Thursday, is a more old-fashioned proposition: a movie built strictly — and without apologies — on the charisma of its two stars.
Roberts and Clooney play Georgia and David Cotton, a bitterly divorced set of parents whose daughter, Lily (Kaitlyn Dever), is fresh out of law school. Just before she takes a demanding job with a top firm, Lily and her best friend, Wren (Billie Lourd), set off on a trip to Bali. (Here, Australia doubles for the Indonesian island.) Lily immediately falls in love with a local seaweed farmer named Gede (Maxime Bouttier) and they decide to marry within days.
For Georgia and David, such a wedding is a four-alarm fire. They fly out straight away to sabotage it, a scheme that dredges up plenty of their own unresolved issues about divorce. “Nothing’s forever,” David hisses to his son-in-law-to-be. It’s an unholy alliance. They bicker constantly, so much so that it’s clear that their feelings are still strong for one another. I know this probably comes as a shock. Maybe sit down before reading this next sentence. But, yes, the events of “Ticket to Paradise” will bring them closer again. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.
OK, so Parker’s film, written by him and Daniel Pipski, is not exactly out here to reinvent the wheel. Predictability is part of the appeal of “Ticket to Paradise,” and you can’t say it doesn’t succeed in that. The familiar beats get played with sincerity. A wince-inducing late-night dance floor sequence with Kris Kross’ “Jump” arrives like a matter of prescribed ritual.
There are other traditions that fill “Ticket to Paradise” as the Cottons wrestle with and inevitably succumb to Balinese culture. But none so much as the customs of the rom-com. For me, “Ticket to Paradise” could have — like a lot of recent entries in the genre — greatly benefitted from a funny person taking a pass on the script. There’s not nearly as much to laugh at here as you might expect, as “Ticket to Paradise” remains mostly content, like a dozing beachgoer, to bask in the glow of its stars. Dever, hysterical in “Booksmart,” is also largely wasted in a bland role.
“Ticket to Paradise” goes down as a footnote to the many superior rom-coms Roberts has sparkled in before. And if I wanted to watch Clooney in a tropical locale, I’d choose Alexander Payne’s lovely “The Descendants.” Or for Clooney in divorcee plot, the Coens’ “Intolerable Cruelty,” with Catherine Zeta-Jones, would be the choice.
But if you just want to see Roberts and Clooney together, “Ticket to Paradise” clears that not-very-high bar with just enough charm. And, lest anyone doubt, the end-credits bloopers — which feel about as scripted as those that follow “Toy Story 2” — prove that everyone making “Ticket to Paradise” did, in fact, have a very good time.
“Ticket to Paradise,” a Universal release, is rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association of America for some strong language and brief suggestive material. Running time: 104 minutes. Two and a half stars out of four.
Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at:
Heat’s Erik Spoelstra: ‘Early signs are there’s some good things happening’
Since it became clear in July that the Miami Heat would return mostly the same roster, the goal has been to create something different.
Coach Erik Spoelstra said Monday his team stands poised to put a new face on something familiar, even with 13 players returning from last season.
“Yeah, we already look different,” he said as the Heat continued preparing for Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. season opener against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena. “And that’s the thing when we started talking about this in June and July and August, and as a staff as we were preparing. I think it would have been easy for all of us just to say, ‘Let’s run it back and let’s do the exact same things.’
“And we went through the laborious process of starting with a blank sheet of paper. And let’s act like we don’t know any of that and let’s try to figure out a plan, and let’s be open to see where this can go.”
The only newcomers to this season’s roster are first-round pick Nikola Jovic and two-way players Jamal Cain and Dru Smith. Lost in the offseason were P.J. Tucker and Markieff Morris, with both departing in free agency.
But Spoelstra says redeployment of the other 13 hopefully can represent a fresh start.
“And that won’t stop,” he said. “That will be all season. But just even visually, right now, of how it feels, it already looks different than last year. It remains to be seen whether it’s better or not. But early signs are there’s some good things happening.”
As to how it will play out early in the season, Spoelstra remained coy about his lineup and rotation plans.
“I do want to communicate, so the guys can have a little bit of clarity to be more comfortable,” he said of the work behind the scenes. “But I won’t have all the answers by Wednesday night, because we have a deep team. We have a talented team, versatile group. We want to maximize all of that.
“I also understand fully well I can’t play a 15-man roster, so there’s going to be some guys who are very deserving, they won’t necessarily be in that first game. But I’ll be open to anything. And, as we know, 82-game seasons are long and we’re going to need everybody as we go into it. It’s a good thing. It’s a point of strength of our roster, that we’re deep.”
Working men
Spoelstra said with a week between last Wednesday’s exhibition finale and Wednesday’s opener, practices have been intense, including scrimmages of teams led by Jimmy Butler and Udonis Haslem.
“We had a couple of segments the last two days where it was the red team, which was led by UD, versus, which I won’t say who was on that team,” Spoelstra said, alluding to the starters. “But Jimmy was on that team and a lot of trash talking, because the black team was winning, but then, finally, UD somehow willed and scrapped his way to a couple of wins and he let everybody on the team know it. So you had the two lions going at it after each other.
“I wish we could recreate that every single day. I love that part of it, too, because the younger players got to really see what the real UD is like, not the great mentor who puts his arm around you. He’s a savage at heart, and, again, that’s our language, and he brought that, as well, these last couple of days.”
Still sidelined
Sidelined since the first exhibition due to ankle soreness, center Omer Yurtseven was the only player of the 16 with the team not to practice Monday.
“We’ll just have to continue to treat him,” Spoelstra said. “He’s doing more work and we feel like he’s getting closer. But he’s still day to day.”
Election 2022: North St. Paul candidates
MAYOR
John Monge
- Age: 55
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I currently serve as vice chair of the Planning Commission. In the past 30 years I have valuable work experiences that will help me as a leader: I owned multiple businesses for years, CEO of a telecom company and started four very successful service departments for other companies.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Public safety and services. As your mayor I will do my best to keep the downtown area growth moving forward and to meet the concerns of my North St. Paul neighbors and our local business community.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? I understand the importance of good leadership. Earning the respect and trust of the people you lead is the only way it happens. It is important that our mayor leads by example with integrity, honesty, and trustworthiness. Those are the skills I will bring to the job.
- Website or contact: mongeformayor.com
Candy Petersen (candidate information not available)
CITY COUNCIL
Peter Gagliardi
- Age: 32
- What qualifies you to hold this position? What qualifies me for city council is my love for this town. “Can you hate it enough to change it, and love it enough to think it worth changing” – GK Chesterton. NSP has many great features. What I want is to see her grow in beauty without losing her charm. For that we need people who love NSP not for what it is but for its own sake.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? We must continuing the cleaning up of downtown while keeping small town family life at the center of each and every decision. Globally there is a trend toward subsidiarity that I would like to encourage here. My goal is to get people to love this town and use their money here to make it more beautiful for us all and for the betterment of community.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Give people opportunity to be exceptional. This can mean spending money to promote the good, true, and beautiful. This can also mean getting out of the way and letting people have the room they need to be free. In NSP this means promoting small town, family, and community life by supporting businesses and development that align with these ideals.
- Website or contact: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100077961424556
Jason Nordby (candidate information not available)
Cassidy Schweer (candidate information not available)
Steve Ross, Brian Flores, 1972 team, three-game losing streak all collide for Dolphins in prime time this week
This is the week for the Miami Dolphins where all their worlds collide.
Owner Steve Ross is done with his suspension as of Monday. Ex-coach Brian Flores, whose allegations against his former team sparked the penalty, returns to South Florida as Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach in prime time on Sunday night.
The Dolphins’ undefeated 1972 team is being celebrated for its 50th anniversary. The current Dolphins, who looked strong in starting 3-0, have gone 0-3 since, the latest loss being Sunday’s 24-16 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings.
It all comes together as Miami (3-3) hosts Pittsburgh (2-4) on NBC’s national stage in an 8:20 p.m. kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium, the Dolphins’ first “Sunday Night Football” appearance since a 2017 home loss to the Oakland Raiders.
Flores decided he was coming after Ross, the Dolphins and the NFL as a whole after he was surprisingly fired by Miami the Monday following the conclusion to the 2021 season last January. He filed a class-action lawsuit alleging racist hiring and retention practices around Black coaches.
Among claims in his lawsuit, Flores said Ross offered him financial incentive to tank, or lose games purposely to improve draft positioning, and pressured him to participate in tampering for a player that had not yet become a free agent, which he did not name but was quarterback Tom Brady.
A six-month NFL investigation, led by former U.S. Attorney and SEC Chair Mary Jo White, concluded that the Dolphins did not intentionally lose games in the 2019 season and any $100,000 offer to do so that Flores claims was not meant to be taken as a serious offer. On the tampering front, however, the NFL deemed that Miami had “impermissible communications” with Brady in the 2019-20 season and again in 2021. It also said the Dolphins did the same with New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton’s agent, Don Yee.
The NFL took away the Dolphins’ 2023 first-round draft pick and 2024 third-round selection, fined Ross $1.5 million and suspended him through Oct. 17 (Monday).
According to the NFL’s release on Aug. 2: “During this period, he may not be present at the Dolphins’ facility and may not represent the club at any team or NFL event. He may not attend any League meeting prior to the Annual Meeting in 2023, is removed from all League committees indefinitely.”
A league spokesperson told the South Florida Sun Sentinel that Ross was not banned from attending games during that time.
Flores was fired after going 24-25 in three seasons leading the Dolphins, but Ross cited his communication and collaboration as the reason for the move.
In the midst of that reunion of a disconcerting era in Miami’s franchise history, the Dolphins will be celebrating a time that was unblemished.
Members of the 1972 “perfect” team, which went 17-0 en route to the franchise’s first of two Super Bowls, will be honored during pregame and halftime ceremonies against the Steelers. The current Dolphins will wear throwback jerseys with a commemorative patch.
The Dolphins enter 3-3. Some fans might think they could be 6-0 if quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hadn’t suffered a concussion. Conversely, other fans might think they could be 1-5 if a couple of plays had gone differently in wins over the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills.
Miami has been decimated by injuries in the three-game losing streak. Quarterbacks. Cornerbacks. Offensive tackles.
The hope is those concerns are behind the Dolphins. Tagovailoa is in line to return after he cleared concussion protocol Saturday, following the frightening Sept. 29 head injury that had him taken off the field in a stretcher.
Backup quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson, who also couldn’t finish their respective starts the past two weeks, had to play behind an offensive line bookended by backup tackles: Greg Little and Brandon Shell.
Coach Mike McDaniel said starters Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson were close to returning against the Vikings. Maybe they’ll be ready against the Steelers.
Although the Dolphins got All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard back into the lineup against Minnesota, Nik Needham went down with a torn Achilles on Sunday, his season now over. The Dolphins still have fellow cornerback Byron Jones on the physically-unable-to-perform list for lower left leg surgery in the offseason, upstart undrafted rookie Kader Kohou missed Sunday’s game with an oblique injury and Keion Crossen exited the game with a knee ailment. Third-year cornerback Noah Igbinoghene is being counted on, and special teamer Justin Bethel is being asked to play defense for the first time this season.
The Dolphins are 3-3 against the most challenging part of their schedule, especially with the last two opponents, the Jets and Vikings, surprisingly 4-2 and 5-1, respectvely.
That takes a sharp turn with the upcoming slate: vs. Steelers (2-4), at Lions (1-4), at Bears (2-4) vs. Browns (2-4) and, after the bye week, vs. Texans (1-3-1).
Wild turn to Filip Gustavsson against Avalanche over struggling Marc-Andre Fleury
Marc-Andre Fleury was hoping to get back in the net as soon as possible to move past what has been a horrific start for him this season. He will have to wait a little bit longer as the Wild officially turned to backup Filip Gustavsson for Monday’s game against the reigning Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche.
With the Wild off to a frustrating 0-2-0 start, Fleury has looked like a shell of himself in the Wild goal. Not only has he allowed 11 goals so far this season, he’s looked uncomfortable in the crease, which prompted coach Dean Evason to make a change.
“We’ve lost two in a row, right?” Evason said. “That’s the decision.”
Asked if it was hard to break the news to Fleury, Evason lauded the professionalism of the 37-year-old future hall of famer.
“We had a good chat with Flower yesterday,” Evason said. “The thing is that Flower is the ultimate teammate. He wants to win.”
Though Gustavsson, 24, is rather unproven to this point in his career, he showed some flashes during training camp.
“He’s calm,” Evason said. “That’s what we need from our goaltenders. We all need to just calm down and do our jobs from the goaltender out. That’ll be something we’ll make aware here tonight.”
It’s only a matter of time before Fleury is the starter once again. But the fact that Gustavsson is already getting the nod in a big game is something to keep an eye on.
ZUCCARELLO’S INJURY STATUS
After taking lineup rushes during Monday’s morning skate, Mats Zuccarello notably headed to the locker room earlier than the rest of his teammates. Asked about Zuccarello’s injury status, Evason said things were “up in the air” in the hours leading up to puck drop
Regardless of whether Zuccarello plays, it appears Tyson Jost is getting elevated in the lineup. He has been a standout so far this season — you can’t say the same about many Wild players — and it’s clear the coaching staff wants to see how he looks on the same line with Kirill Kaprizov.
“It’s awesome,” Jost said. “I’ve liked how I’ve been playing. Just want to keep that up and complement him. Obviously, he’s a world-class player, and anytime I get to play with a guy like that it’s pretty special. I’m just looking at doing anything I can to help the team go in the right direction here.”
ROSSI’S SLOW START
It has been a slow start for top prospect Marco Rossi to say the least. He played sparingly in the loss to the New York Rangers and even less in the loss to the Los Angeles Kings.
As if that wasn’t bad enough, it looked like Rossi was on his way to being a healthy scratch for Monday’s game before Zuccarello left morning skate.
Though it hasn’t been the most promising start for Rossi, he’s trying his best to be positive. He has gotten much better at that over the past couple of seasons.
“Maybe it’s not easy right now.,” Rossi said. “For me, the most important thing is to keep going and keep (showing) everyone what I can (do).”
That’s the only thing Rossi can do right now.
“Just try to be positive,” he said. “The most important thing is not to overthink everything. Just keep going.”
BRIEFLY
After being recalled from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League, Mason Shaw was set to make his season debut in Monday’s game. He skated alongside Connor Dewar and opposite Brandon Duhaime in morning skate.
Viral video: ‘They don’t keep us safe,’ good Samaritan says of St. Paul cops during award ceremony. ‘We keep us safe.”
When Alex Mingus stepped to a podium last week after receiving the St. Paul police chief’s Award for Valor for saving a man who’d been shot, he had a message to deliver.
“I just want folks to know that they don’t keep us safe,” he said of police. “We keep us safe.”
On Site Public Media captured video of Mingus’ speech, which has gone viral and received national media attention.
Mingus, a 42-year-old father, said Monday that he’s a certified firearms instructor and used his limited medical knowledge to help the man who he encountered in St. Paul’s North End last October.
He took a towel and a shirt out of his vehicle, tying them around the man’s arm to try to slow the rapid bleeding from a gunshot wound. An officer later informed Mingus that a bullet severed an artery in the man’s arm and, if Mingus hadn’t helped, he likely would have died.
Mingus is a Black man and he told police gathered at last week’s award ceremony, “I’m very uncomfortable being here with you guys.”
But he said Monday that, despite his discomfort, he went to the event because he wanted to use the time to make a statement. He said he never expected so many people would hear his message and respond positively.
After Interim Police Chief Jeremy Ellison gave Mingus the award, Mingus took off his sweatshirt. He was wearing a T-shirt underneath that said, “Smash White Supremacy.”
He had the shirt made awhile ago and said in an interview Monday that he wore it that day “because the police are one of the strongest arms of white supremacy in our world. They started as slave catchers and they haven’t changed much. All that the police do is protect rich white people’s property.”
ENCOUNTERED VICTIM WHILE DRIVING
When Mingus was with the shooting victim, he said nine squad cars went by and he tried to flag them down, but they didn’t stop.
“That was a potential of 18 people that could have stopped to help preserve life, but 18 people chose to go to a potential threat,” he said of officers responding to the shooting suspect. “And I recognize the man had a pistol and we didn’t know what he was doing.”
The police department said at the time of the shooting last year that officers ended up in a standoff with a suspect who was threatening to shoot himself and others.
“Your officers quickly got bystanders out of the line of fire,” then-Police Chief Todd Axtell wrote on Twitter at the time. “… And, finally, after nearly two hours, they took the male into custody without using any force.”
In a statement Monday, the police department said they’re “fortunate to have the quick response of the St. Paul fire department” paramedics.
“Shooting scenes can be very chaotic,” the statement said. “As officers respond to these calls, critical information comes at them quickly and they are focused on preventing the suspect from harming more people, while also securing the scene for Saint Paul fire paramedics to come in and treat the victim.”
LEVEL OF ATTENTION UNEXPECTED
Last week, after Mingus said during his speech that it’s community members who keep each other safe, he wrapped up by saying, “Riots work.”
Mingus said Monday that his comment has led some people to say that he’s advocating for riots, but he added, “I’m not asking anybody to take to the streets right now and riot, that seems stupid. I was just saying those things do work when you need them to work. I live in south Minneapolis, I live near the Third Precinct. I was there during the uprising (after George Floyd was killed).”
Mingus, who’s a paraprofessional at a Minneapolis school, was driving his wife to work in St. Paul last year when he stopped to help the shooting victim.
He invited On Site Public Media to attend the award ceremony, but he said he’s shocked by the attention the video has been receiving.
Toussaint Morrison created On Site Public Media, which is one of only a few Black-owned media outlets in Minnesota. Morrison said Monday that he and Mingus have been friends since they met in Minneapolis in the 1980s. RayLynn Prokasky was the director of photography for the video.
“I don’t think he really understood the gravity of what he was going to say or how he was going to say it,” Morrison said Monday of Mingus. “That’s really the lens of On Site — to be in places … that a lot of people need to see, hear and then make their own opinions for themselves.”
After Mingus spoke, he and Ellison thanked each other, they exchanged a fist bump and Mingus left.
In a statement Monday, the police department said they were honored to recognize Mingus’ “lifesaving work.”
“We are happy the victim survived and thankful that Mr. Mingus was there to make a difference for the victim,” the statement said. “In addition, we are happy that the suspect was quickly stopped, charged, and held accountable for his violent act. Both of these results are the best outcomes we could have hoped for following such a tragic incident, and Mr. Mingus played a crucial role in that. Recognizing his actions that day is important for our community and our ongoing mission of working with our community to provide trusted service with respect.”
