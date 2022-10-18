Love Is Blind Season 3: Crow Exercises During Bartise’s Story

Address
To like may be blind, but he certainly can’t stand still.
In this exclusive preview of Love is blind season three, Bartise27-year-old senior analyst talks about difficulties in his parents’ marriage to his pod partner Raven, a 29-year-old pilates instructor. But, as he recounts how his family met his mother’s ex-fiancé, Raven begins doing a full gym routine on the other side of the wall, including reverse push-ups, a cat-cow stretch and puppets. .
“It was the beginning of the end of my parents’ relationship,” thought Bartise after finishing the anecdote. “It’s crazy that I feel comfortable enough to say this. I never thought that in a million years I would feel comfortable enough to share this fucking story. I don’t Can’t believe I just did it!”
In response, Raven continued her jumping jacks, saying, “That’s good. That’s not even bad, but I see that was tough for you, so thank you.”
Here’s a prediction: If Donald Trump is on the ballot in 2024, there is little reason to think that the United States will have a smooth and uncomplicated presidential election.
Just the opposite, of course. Republican candidates for governor and secretary of state who are aligned with Trump have promised, repeatedly and in public, to subvert any election result that doesn’t favor the former president if he runs again.
Last Saturday, for example, the Republican nominee for secretary of state in Nevada, Jim Marchant, told a crowd at a rally for Trump and the statewide Republican ticket that his victory — Marchant’s victory, that is — would help put Trump back into the White House.
“President Trump and I lost an election in 2020 because of a rigged election,” Marchant said, with Trump by his side. “I’ve been working since Nov. 4, 2020, to expose what happened. And what I found out is horrifying. And when I’m secretary of state of Nevada, we’re going to fix it. And when my coalition of secretary of state candidates around the country get elected, we’re going to fix the whole country and President Trump is going to be president again in 2024.”
This is very different from a de rigueur promise to help a candidate win votes. Marchant, a former state assembly member, believes (or at least says he believes) that Joe Biden and the Democratic Party stole the 2020 presidential election away from Trump, whom he regards as the rightful and legitimate president.
He said as much last year, in an interview with Eddie Floyd, a Nevada radio host with a taste for electoral conspiracy theories. “The 2020 election was a totally rigged election. Whenever I speak, I ask everybody in the audience, I says, ‘Is there anybody here that really believes Joe Biden was legitimately elected?’ And everywhere I go, not one hand goes up. Nobody believes that he was legitimately elected.”
Marchant, as he noted in his rally speech, leads a coalition of 2020 election-denying America First candidates for governor and secretary of state. It’s a who’s who of MAGA Republicans, including Kari Lake and Mark Finchem of Arizona, Doug Mastriano of Pennsylvania and Kristina Karamo of Michigan.
If elected, any one of these candidates could, at a minimum, create chaos in vote casting and vote counting and the certification of election results. Marchant, for example, has said that he wants to eliminate same-day voting, mail-in voting and ballot drop boxes. He also wants to dump machine ballot tabulation and move to hand counts, which are time-consuming, expensive and much less accurate.
That’s the point, of course. The problem for election-denying candidates is that ordinarily the process is too straightforward and the results are too clear. Confusion sows doubt, and doubt gives these Republicans the pretext they need to claim fraud and seize control of the allocation of electoral votes.
Congress could circumvent much of this with its revised Electoral Count Act, which appears to have a filibuster-proof majority in the Senate. But if the act passes, the danger does not end there. Even if Congress closes the loopholes in the certification of electoral votes, the right-wing majority on the Supreme Court could still give state legislatures free rein to run roughshod over the popular will.
This is not theoretical. In Moore v. Harper, which will be heard this term, the court will weigh in on the “independent state legislature” theory, a once-rejected claim that was reintroduced to conservative legal thinking in a concurring opinion in Bush v. Gore by Chief Justice William Rehnquist. It was later embraced by the conservative legal movement in the wake of the 2020 presidential election, when lawyers for Trump seized on the theory as a pretext for invalidating ballots in swing states where courts and election officials used their legal authority to expand ballot access without direct legislative approval. Under the independent state legislature theory, the Constitution gives state legislatures exclusive and plenary power to change state election law, unbound by state constitutions and state courts.
This is nonsense. It rests on a selective interpretation of a single word in a single clause, divorced from the structure of the Constitution as well as the context of its creation, namely the effort by national elites to strengthen federal authority and limit the influence of the states.
Why, in other words, would the framers and ratifiers of the Constitution essentially reinscribe the fundamental assumption of the Articles of Confederation — the exclusive sovereignty of the states — in a document designed to supersede them? As J. Michael Luttig, a legal scholar and former judge on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals (appointed by George H.W. Bush), wrote in a recent essay for The Atlantic, “There is literally no support in the Constitution, the pre-ratification debates, or the history from the time of our nation’s founding or the Constitution’s framing for a theory of an independent state legislature that would foreclose state judicial review of state legislatures’ redistricting decisions.”
But the total lack of support for the independent state legislature theory in American history or constitutional law may not stop the Supreme Court from affirming it in the Constitution, if the conservative majority believes it might give the Republican Party a decisive advantage in future election contests. And it would. Under the strongest forms of the independent state legislature theory, state lawmakers could allocate electoral votes against the will of the voters if they concluded that the election was somehow tainted or illegitimate.
Which brings us back to the election deniers running in Arizona, Nevada, Michigan, Pennsylvania and elsewhere. Victory for the election deniers in any state would, in combination with any version of the independent state legislature theory, put the United States on the glide path to an acutely felt constitutional crisis. We may face a situation where the voters of Nevada or Wisconsin want Joe Biden (or another Democrat) for president, but state officials and lawmakers want Trump, and have the power to make it so.
One of the more ominous developments of the last few years is the way that conservatives have rejected the language of American democracy, saying instead that the United States is a “republic and not a democracy,” in a direct lift from Robert Welch, founder of the John Birch Society, who made the phrase a rallying cry against social and political equality. This rests on a distinction between the words “democracy” and “republic” that doesn’t really exist in practice. “During the 18th century,” political scientist Robert Dahl once observed, “the terms ‘democracy’ and ‘republic’ were used interchangeably in both common and philosophical usage.”
But there is a school of political thought called republicanism, which rests on principles of nondomination and popular sovereignty, and it was a major influence on the American revolutionaries, including the framers of the Constitution. “The fundamental maxim of republican government,” Alexander Hamilton wrote in Federalist 22, “requires that the sense of the majority should prevail.” Likewise, James Madison wrote at the end of his life, the “vital principle” of “republican government” is the “lex majoris partis — the will of the majority.”
Election deniers, and much of the Republican Party at this point in time, reject democracy and the equality it implies. But what’s key is that they also reject republicanism and the fundamental principle of popular government. Put simply, they see Trump as their sovereign as much as their president, and they hope to make him a kind of king.
Jamelle Bouie writes a column for the New York Times.
Memphis, TN — The Mississippi River has reached its lowest water level on record in Memphis, Tennessee.
And the level is expected to fall even lower due to the drought in the central south and central west.
The river is now over minus 10 feet.
Maritime traffic is affected, with many ships struggling to navigate the river.
Meanwhile, a shipwreck has emerged along the banks of the river in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The ship, which archaeologists believe was a ferry that sank in the late 1800s to early 1900s, was spotted by a Baton Rouge resident walking along the shoreline earlier this month.
The discovery is the last to surface due to the ebbing waters caused by the drought. Over the summer, receding waters at Lake Mead National Recreation Area revealed multiple skeletal remains, countless dried fish, a graveyard of forgotten boats and even a sunken World War II craft that once walked the lake.
“Eventually the river will rise and (the ship) will go back underwater,” said Chip McGimsey, the Louisiana state archaeologist who has been inspecting the wreckage for the past two weeks. “That’s part of the reason we made the big effort to document it this time around – because she might not be here next time around.”
McGimsey thinks the ship could be the Brookhill Ferry, which probably carried people and horse-drawn wagons across the river – before major bridges spanned the mighty Mississippi. Newspaper records indicate that the ship sank in 1915 during a major storm.
But this is not the first time that low water levels have revealed the vessel. McGimsey said tiny parts of the ship were put on display in the 1990s.
“At that time the ship was completely full of mud and there was mud all around, so only the tops of the sides were visible, so (the archaeologists) really didn’t see much else. They had to move a lot of dirt just to get narrow windows to see pieces,” McGimsey said.
Today, a third of the boat, measuring 95 feet (29 meters) long, is visible on the muddy shore near downtown Baton Rouge.
McGimsey expects more discoveries as water levels continue to drop, having already received calls about two other possible shipwrecks.
But unusually low water in the lower Mississippi, where rainfall has been below normal since late August, has also led to chaos – causing barges to become stuck in mud and sand, leading to restrictions on Coast Guard waterways and disrupting river transportation for shippers, boaters and cruise ship passengers.
In Baton Rouge, the river lies about 5 feet deep, according to the National Weather Service — its lowest level since 2012.
Water levels are expected to drop further in the coming weeks, dampening economic activity in the region and potentially threatening jobs.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Arsenal will look to continue their superb start to the season by resuming their Europa League campaign against PSV Eindhoven.
The Gunners have racked up a remarkable 12 wins and one draw from 13 games in all competitions to open the new campaign.
As a result, Mikel Arteta’s side lead both the Premier League and their Europa League group unbeaten this season.
But PSV pose their biggest continental threat with that match postponed until last month following the Queen’s death.
Due to the head-to-head results, Arsenal can guarantee a place in the play-off rounds at least with a draw against PSV this week.
Another win would mean they would need just two points from their two remaining games to top the group and advance to the knockout stages.
This Europa League Group A fixture will take place on Thursday, October 20.
The game at the Emirates is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
It will air on BT Sport 1 with coverage starting at 5.30pm.
There will be live updates on talkSPORT throughout the evening while talkSPORT.com will also host a live blog.
To tune into talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website, click HERE for the live stream. You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.
hilarious
Saka’s shot in Europe clash hilariously hits the window of a man relaxing in his apartment
TO CLASSIFY
Boyhood Man United fan Uzoho smiles despite losing after Old Trafford ‘dream’
ugly
Anderlecht fans battle police, injuring four, throw flares at West Ham
PROBLEMS
Man United fans said they were ‘concerned’ despite support from Ten Hag players
FORD
Man United 1-0 Omonia LIVE REACTION: McTominay scores last-minute winner to save Reds
DIRECT
Bodo/Glimt 0-1 Arsenal LIVE REACTION: Saka’s deflected shot is enough for the Gunners
The hosts are still without long-time absentees Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny through injury.
However, Oleksandr Zinchenko could be in line to return as Eddie Nketiah can be expected to lead the line over Gabriel Jesus.
As for PSV, former Tottenham winger Noni Madueke has been deemed fit by manager and ex-Manchester United star Ruud Van Nistelrooy.
Marco van Ginkel and Luuk de Jong are among the absentees, but Arsenal transfer target Cody Gakpo is expected to feature.
Jamie O’Hara thinks Arsenal are genuine title challengers… but has warned Arteta his side are just ‘two injuries away from disaster’.
He said, “I mean if [Gabriel] Martinelli gets injured and if [Gabriel] Jesus – I mean Jesus wasn’t big yesterday, but he’s still massively important.
“If he gets hurt, [Eddie] Nketiah is not good enough to come in and continue this title charge.
“So if they can keep 11 players fit, I think Martinelli, [Granit] Xhaka has been good, [Martin] Odegaard, [William] Saliba, if you can keep all these players fit, you are title contenders.
“If one of them gets injured, Manchester City just have a better team.”
Real estate news
There were 4,877 sales of single-family homes in Massachusetts last month, down 16.2% from September 2021, according to a report released Tuesday by the Warren Group.
The news for condo sales was even grimmer: they were down 22.9% year over year.
“The condominium market has underperformed the single-family market in recent months, posting larger sales declines than single-family homes every month this year,” said Tim Warren, CEO of the data analytics firm. “Single-family home sales figures were hit again in September as limited inventory, economic uncertainty and rising interest rates continued to weigh heavily on potential buyers.”
Fall is generally a slower season for home sales, but the stark year-over-year differences reflect a market trying to keep its balance as higher prices and higher mortgage rates mean potential buyers give up in disgust.
And the prices are still climbing, but more like runners hitting Heartbreak Hill than those fresh off the start line in Hopkinton.
Here’s a look at the median sales price increases over the past year and since 2020:
|kind of house
|Sep 2020
|SEVEN. 2021
|SEVEN. 2022
|%CHANGE
2021-2022
|Single parent family
|$474,000
|$510,000
|$550,000
|7.8%
|Condominium
|$417,000
|$460,000
|$495,000
|7.6%
“Last year, there were only three months where prices didn’t rise in double digits,” Warren said. “This year, through September, price increases have been in the single digits for 6 months. The big question is whether we will see the median price drop in a coming month.”
The news is mixed for buyers still on the hunt. There is less competition but fewer houses on the market. The rise in house prices is slowing, but it continues to climb, coupled with increases in mortgage rates that relegate more people to the sidelines.
“Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates hit their highest level in more than two decades last week and are set to climb further as the Federal Reserve all but promises further rate hikes in its battle to rein in inflation. persistent,” the Associated Press reported. . The average 30-year key rate fell from 6.66% to 6.92%. Last year, at this date, the rate was 3.05%.
In Suffolk County (home to Boston, Revere, Chelsea and Winthrop), sales fell 26.3% for single-family homes and 18.8% for condos, with median sale prices of $733,000 and $650,000, respectively. Nantucket County led the way in price increases (49.1%), but to put that into perspective, sales were down 40%. See breakdown by county.
Looking at the city-by-city numbers, the year-over-year numbers for the Arlington single-family home market indicate a downturn, but make no mistake. Sales were down 30.6% year-over-year, and the median selling price fell from $999,000 to $845,000 from September 2021 to September 2022. But since the start of 2022, prices rose 24.2% to $1,167,500.
In Brookline, condo sales are down about half and the median sale price is up 12.5% year-over-year ($842,500) and 8.2% since the start of the year ($887,500). Across the Charles in Cambridge, the numbers offer false hope: Sales are down around 28% and the median year-over-year selling price is down 3.5% ($786,513 ), but the median sale price this year rose 7.4% to $875,000.
Take a look at the city-by-city breakdown of single-family homes and condominium units.
