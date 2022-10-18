Maker Dao Trends Higher As 50 Ema Holds As Support, Can The Price Breach $1,200?

- The sidechain is currently operational on the XRPL Devnet.
Interestingly, on Monday, Ripple announced the release of a critical smart contract developer bridge to Ethereum. The firm unveiled the first iteration of the XRP Ledger Ethereum Virtual Machine sidechain. Developers interested in cross-chain interoperability will be pleased to know that the sidechain is currently operational on the XRPL Devnet. Developers will be able to choose between blockchains that are compatible with Ripple and Ethereum thanks to the upgrade.
For developers, this means that Solidity-based smart contracts are now available on XRP Ledger (XRPL) thanks to the Ethereum Virtual Machine sidechain release. In addition, Ripple announced the launch of a bridge between the XRP Ledger Development Network and an EVM-compatible chain.
Permissionless EVM Sidechain
According to the report, the project’s second phase is expected to go out sometime in early 2023. Adding a permissionless EVM sidechain to the XRPL Devnet is the next step toward scalability testing and wider adoption.
This may be a major development for the future of the Ethereum-based Ripple Developer ecosystem. The Ripple team intends to release a permissionless EVM sidechain and bridge on the XRPL Mainnet in the project’s latter phases.
The creators have not committed to a timeline for this last stage of the project. Beginning with the new EVM sidechain, developers may experiment with the platform. By linking XRPL Devnet to a XUMM wallet, and linking Metamask to the EVM sidechain, users may do so.
Now, XRP may be moved freely between XRPL Devnet and the EVM sidechain by developers. And as though in response to this news, the price of Ethereum followed an upward trend and is up 2.80% in the last 24 hours, trading at $1319.95.
