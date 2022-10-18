Minnesota 2022 elections: House District 42A candidates

Newsletter Sign-Up
Enbridge Energy, the owner and operator of the Line 3 pipeline project in northern Minnesota, will pay more than $11 million after investigations identified water quality violations and three aquifer breaches related to the pipeline’s construction, state regulators said Monday.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Department of Natural Resources announced the results from investigations of water quality violations and aquifer breaches related to the construction project.
Combined with the previous DNR actions, and in partnership with Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, the investigations have resulted in more than $11 million in payments, environmental projects and financial assurances from Enbridge, according to the state agencies.
The Minnesota agency investigation found that Enbridge violated regulations when it discharged construction storm water into wetlands and inadvertently releasing drilling mud into surface water at 12 locations in June and August of 2021. The DNR also finalized agreements with Enbridge to address three aquifer breaches related to Line 3 construction.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison also said Monday he has filed a misdemeanor criminal charge against Enbridge in Clearwater County District Court for taking water without a permit at the Clearbrook aquifer.
A statement from Enbridge said that the charge will be dismissed following one year of compliance with state water rules.
“Enbridge, with the support of union and tribal contractors, implemented strong environmental safeguards and protections to meet these regulatory requirements and protect natural resources. This included construction oversight by agency and tribal monitors with the authority to stop construction at any time,” the statement said.
Enbridge said $7.5 million of the $11 million will be used to provide financial assurances and fund multiple environmental and resource enhancement projects.
“At the start of this project, the MPCA issued our most stringent water quality certification to date and permits that were strong, enforceable, and protective — and this enforcement action holds Enbridge accountable for the violations that occurred during construction,” said MPCA Commissioner Katrina Kessler.
Environmentalist Winona LaDuke applauded the action taken by the state and attorney general, but added the agencies failed Minnesota’s natural resources and tribal treaty rights by allowing the project to continue.
“Remember that the aquifer is still hemorrhaging water and the level of contamination is increasing,” the executive director of Honor the Earth said.
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace has been charged with “retaliation” which saw three cars brutally wrecked in Las Vegas and a fight between two drivers.
A 95th lap incident between Wallace and defending champion Kyle Larson turned into utter chaos in and out of the cars, and continued in interviews where a reporter was angrily told to “stop to fish”.
Wallace was in a rare first-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway when Larson nailed a three-car slipstream to get his rival moving.
However, as the pair cleared the third car, Larson continued to drive towards Wallace, so much so that the 29-year-old was forced into the outside wall at turn three.
The cars then separated after making contact, and with Larson heading inside the track, Wallace followed him and marked the rear of his vehicle, ending both of their races and that of another driver.
If the scene wasn’t shocking enough, once the two got out of their cars, Wallace chased Larson and began pushing him in what appeared to be an attempt at a fight.
Later, Wallace shared his thoughts with NBC when told that opposing mechanic Cliff Daniels called the reshoot an intentional retaliation.
“Cliff is smart enough to know how easily these cars break,” he replied. “When you got pushed into the fence, deliberately like he did, trying to force me to lift – the steering was gone, and he just happened to be there.
“I hate that for our team. We had a super-fast car – not short-speed, we were sort of backing up there and Larson wanted to make a three-wide dive-bomb out of it.
“He never cleared me. I don’t lift. I know I’m kinda new to running in front, but I don’t lift. I wasn’t even in a place to lift, he never lifted neither and now we’re junk. P *** wrong decision when executing it.
When asked if retaliation was acceptable at such high speed, Wallace replied, “Stop fishing, stop fishing.”
The topic then quickly moved to the inner fight, with Wallace saying, “He knows. He knows what he did was wrong.
“He wanted to question what I was doing, and he never cleared me. I hate that for our team. Our McDonalds Toyota Camry was super strong – just had to find a little short-range and get the balance where we needed it. It would have been like Kansas and now the car is junk.
Wallace was then asked about Christopher Bell who was tagged in the incident and removed from the race and replied: “Sports”.
A slightly more moderate Larson was then asked about the two incidents, saying Wallace had every right to be angry, but chose to end both of their runs, suggesting that Wallace’s claim that “his leadership was part” was wrong.
“No, it didn’t surprise me,” Larson said of the takeout. “I obviously did an aggressive three-step move; came in low, broke loose and chased it down a bit.
“He got to my right forehead, and it pinned him against the wall. I knew he was going to retaliate. He had a reason to be angry, but his race wasn’t over until he fought back.
“That’s how it is. The simple aggression turned into frustration and he fought back.
“I think with everything that’s been going on here lately, with head injuries, fractured ligaments and all that, I don’t think it’s probably the right thing to do.
“We all did it – maybe not all of us – but I did. I also let emotions get the better of me. I know he’s probably still upset. I’m sure with everything going on he’ll know he made a mistake in the retaliation part and I’m sure he’ll think twice next time.
Asked about the angry physical confrontation afterwards, Larson again said it was understandable and that he preferred things to happen outside the cars rather than on the track.
The No 5 said: “I saw him walking so I thought he would do something.
“Like I said, he had every right to be upset. I’d rather he did that [rather] than tearing up our cars in a dangerous way. It’s like that.”
Despite the chaotic scenes, both drivers escaped without penalty in Las Vegas, but NASCAR said it would properly review the incident this week.
Sports
The 2022-23 season is only a few games old and goaltending has already become an issue for the Wild.
After starter Marc-Andre Fleury stumbled out of the starting blocks, the Wild turned to backup Filip Gustavsson for Monday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche.
Let’s just say it didn’t go much better for Gustavsson. He made 32 saves against the defending Stanley Cup champions. He also allowed a few soft goals that proved to be the difference as the Wild suffered a 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.
With the scored tied at 2-2 midway through the game, Gustavsson bobbled a harmless shot from star center Nathan MacKinnon. In the blink of an eye, winger Mikko Rantanen pounced on the puck, and finished off an easy goal to give the Avalanche a lead they never relinquished.
That’s been the story of the Wild so far this season. They haven’t been able to buy a save to this point and it’s cost them on their way to a disappointing 0-3-0 start.
The game started off on the wrong foot as Minnesota native Ben Meyers scored on a fluky deflection to put the Avalanche in front 1-0. Luckily for the Wild, they responded roughly 45 seconds later as Kirill Kaprizov dropped to bended knee and hammered home a slick pass from Calen Addison to tie the score at 1-1.
That score held into late in the first period when defenseman Samuel Girard managed to sneak a soft backhander past Gustavsson make it 2-1 in favor of the Avalanche.
Though the Wild easily could’ve folded in the face of adversity, especially given the way this season has gone, they responded in the second period and got a goal from Joel Eriksson Ek on the power play to level the score at 2-2.
That energized the home crowd at the Xcel Energy Center only for Gustavsson to suck the life out of the arena a few minutes later by allowing a soft goal.
The sequence started with MacKinnon leading a rush through the neutral zone before casually dumping a puck on net. It should’ve been an easy save for Gustavsson. Instead, the puck floated around the crease and Rantanen cashed in to help the Avalanche regain the lead 3-2.
That lead grew early in the third period as defenseman Josh Manson pinched up in the play and beat Gustavsson with another soft backhander to stretch the Avalanche lead to 4-2.
That stood up as the game-winner. Though the Wild got a goal from Kirill Kaprizov later in the third period to cut the deficit to 4-3, they never got any closer than that.
Maye the most egregious thing that happened in the final frame occurred with the Wild on a delayed penalty. They sent an extra player over the board and got called for too many men on the ice to nullify what would’ve been a power play.
Fittingly, the Avalanche got a goal from MacKinnon late in third period to make it 5-3 before winger Valeri Nichushkin finalized the score at 6-3.
Local
The two drivers killed in a five-car crash in Mansfield on I-495 over the weekend have been identified by police.
Crystal Blake, 32, of Dorchester, and Roland Roberge, 27, of Norton, died at the scene of the crash on Saturday, state police said in a news release Monday.
Two other drivers were slightly injured in the crash, which happened around 4 a.m. Saturday morning on I-495 South. Another driver involved in the accident was not injured.
State police said they are still investigating the incident. The cause of the accident remains uncertain.
Boston
