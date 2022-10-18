Minnesota 2022 elections: House District 42B candidates

People demonstrate outside the Iranian embassy in Ukraine after Kyiv was hit by swarms of suicide bombers

The United States warned on Monday that it would take action against companies and countries working with Iran’s drone program after Russia used imports for deadly suicide bomber strikes in Kyiv.

“Anyone doing business with Iran who might have a connection to the drone or ballistic missile developments or the flow of weapons from Iran to Russia should be very careful and do their due diligence – the States- United will not hesitate to use sanctions or take action against perpetrators,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

“Russia deepening an alliance with Iran is something the whole world – especially those in the region and around the world, frankly – should see as a deep threat,” he said.

Ukrainian officials said the strikes killed four people in Kyiv, including a couple who were expecting a baby, and knocked out electricity in hundreds of towns and villages as the country braced for winter.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the drone strikes showed the need to provide “everything possible” to Ukraine as its forces gain ground against Russian invaders ahead of winter.

The Russians are “attacking critical infrastructure like power plants, hospitals, things that people need in their daily lives that aren’t military targets,” Blinken told Stanford University reporters in California.

“It’s a sign of heightened desperation on the part of Russia, but it’s also a sign of the levels to which they will sink and which we have seen time and time again when it comes to targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure,” Blinken said.

In Washington, Patel said the United States also believed Iran’s dispatch of drones – officially known as unmanned aerial vehicles – violated UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which has blessed a now moribund nuclear deal of 2015.

“We believe that these drones that were transferred from Iran to Russia and used by Russia in Ukraine are among the weapons that would remain embargoed under 2231,” he said.

The resolution’s ban on Iranian conventional arms exports expired in October 2020 despite efforts at the United Nations by the administration of then-President Donald Trump, who quit the nuclear deal.

But the resolution maintains restrictions until October 2023 on exports related to ballistic missiles that could deliver nuclear weapons.

Citing previously released US intelligence, Patel said some of the Iranian drones sold to Russia had malfunctioned.

The transfer shows the “enormous pressure” on Russia which, according to US figures, has lost 6,000 pieces of equipment since invading Ukraine, he said.

Moscow is “forced to frankly resort to unreliable countries like Iran for supplies and equipment”, he said.

US officials have previously said Russia, historically a major arms exporter, is also turning to North Korea while China has rebuffed calls for help.

