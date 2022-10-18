News
Minnesota 2022 elections: House District 42B candidates
House District 42B
Ginny Klevorn (Candidate responses not available)
- Party: DFL
- City: Plymouth
- Website or contact: [email protected]; 763-208-5030
Jackie Schroeder (Candidate responses not available)
- Party: R
- City: Plymouth
- Website or contact: [email protected]; 763-498-3746
News
Minnesota 2022 elections: House District 35A candidates
House District 35A
John Heinrich (Candidate responses not available)
- Party: R
- City: Anoka
- Website or contact: [email protected]; 763-267-5055
Zack Stephenson (Candidate responses not available)
- Party: DFL
- City: Anoka
- Website or contact: [email protected]; 763-370-9000
News
Election 2022: Mahtomedi school board candidates
MAHTOMEDI SCHOOL BOARD
Ryan Domin
- Age: 43
- What qualifies you to hold this position? As a passionate 3rd generation Zephyr, I have a unique connection to the community allowing me to be a strong, accessible voice for the community. Additionally, I will hold my fellow board members accountable to be accessible and transparent, to work on behalf of the wishes of our parents and community.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? 1. Academic Achievement & Accountability – A data driven focus on the programs & strategies that restore Mahtomedi as the benchmark of educational excellence. 2. Back to Basics – STEM, Language Arts, and Humanities focused on post-secondary preparation. 3. Connection – A focus on the items that unite us: Community, Empathy, Kindness
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The role of the school board is: #1. Setting the district’s strategy and mission by representing the wishes of the parents and our community. #2. Supporting, hiring and holding accountable administrators that will execute that strategy and mission. #3. Financial stewardship – a commitment to ethical and prudent financial decision-making
- Website or contact: dominformahtomedi.org / [email protected]
Paul Donna
- Age: 55
- What qualifies you to hold this position? Experienced capable leader and an engaged father of four. Current Mahtomedi School Board member and Treasurer. Long-time Trustee and past President of Mahtomedi Area Educational Foundation. Expert in public school and municipal finance leading hundreds of school administrations and boards through their funding process.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Prioritize academic growth & achievement with programs and strategies that restores Mahtomedi as the standard in academic excellence; continue to support student and staff wellness programs and strive to keep politics from affecting the classroom all while being transparent and improving communication among our stakeholders.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The primary role of the school board is to improve the performance of their schools through efficient and effective governance and leadership. We do this by creating and adopting district policies, hiring the superintendent, and taking actions that result in high student achievement for all by representing the interests of district residents.
- Website or contact: pauldonna.org / [email protected]
Kevin Donovan
- Age: 63
- What qualifies you to hold this position? Seventeen years of School Board service to Mahtomedi Schools. I have a proven track record as a board member, serving as board chair, vice chair and treasurer. I approach my board service in a thoughtful, nonpartisan, and collaborative way. I am passionate about student achievement and success for all of our students.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Learning Recovery: I would address using targeted, extra in-person instruction to students that are not proficient, using Federal dollars to cover this added expense. Fiscally Responsible: We need to continue to keep Mahtomedi Schools fiscally sound. Engagement: Community members should be informed of the work of their schools and have a voice.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Public schools must prepare our students for jobs that are not yet known, to have critical thinking skills, have a lifelong love of learning, and a profound sense of empathy and compassion. Sandra Day O’Connor, a former Supreme Court Justice, once said – “A good public education is the cornerstone of our democracy”
- Website or contact: Donovan4schoolboard.org
Kevin Hiniker
- Age: 62
- What qualifies you to hold this position? My leadership experience in team building, finance and governance will enhance teamwork and communication amongst all stakeholders. I am an eager listener and will be readily accessible to all residents. Bringing people with different views together on a collaborative basis will ensure our classrooms are places of learning, not partisanship.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? High-quality education: Not just the tools for students – reading, writing, math & science — but also vital skills needed to know when using these tools for future success — communication, critical thinking & compassion. Teacher support: They are the education experts. Fiscal stewardship: Provide guidance on budget, finance & policies.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The School Board sets common sense expectations and guidelines for the District’s budget, finances, policies and strategic plan. The School Board plays a governance role, while the superintendent, administrators and principals lead the operational and management activities to ensure resources are implemented and spent wisely and efficiently.
- Website or contact: hiniker832.com
Jenny Peterson
- Age: 46
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I am a life-long Mahtomedi Zephyr. I am a mom, wife, and teacher. I understand the traditions and values of this small town. Not only do I teach young children; preparing them for school, I have three young children in the Mahtomedi School District.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? I believe a school’s main objective is to educate children in the foundations of learning. As they enter later grades, children should have several paths to choose from that highlight their talents and prepare them for life after they graduate. A path other than a 4-year degree should be presented to all high school students.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The role of the school board is to manage and govern the district’s schools. This includes setting curriculum and upholding policy. The MN Constitution states that the stability of our government is dependent on the intelligence of our people. The board’s role is critical to our community and I look forward to being part of it.
- Website or contact: jenny832.com
Mark Pollard
- Age: 43
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I’m the best choice because of my experience in education, background in finance, and deep dedication to nonpartisan governance that serves all families in the district. As a former teacher, I understand the role a school board has in making its school system and community strong. I’d be honored to earn the votes of my fellow district residents.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? First, I will support the successful interventions that have made our district a leader in recovery from COVID learning loss. Second, we face a national teacher shortage. We must do what we can to attract top talent. Finally, I will do my part to find students and staff the tools to navigate mental health struggles that impede learning.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Specific to this race, the role of a public school board is to serve the needs of all students and families in the district, while operating within the confines of state laws. The board also works to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars, to evaluate the performance of the superintendent, and to update district policy as needed.
- Website or contact: markformahtomedi.org
News
Stephen A. Smith sees racist double standard in media reaction to Tom Brady’s Sideline Rant
Because it’s a day that ends in “y”, ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith claims to have found racism and decided to tell everyone about it.
In Monday’s edition of First take, the longtime ESPN feces agitator took to the airwaves to comment on Tom Brady’s secondary rant on his offensive line on Sunday. Brady took his linemen to task for their lackluster effort in the Bucs’ upset loss to the Steelers in Pittsburgh.
Tom Brady with a few words about his offensive line. pic.twitter.com/qBqjD7vfKg
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 16, 2022
But while most normal people would see Brady’s blowout as nothing more than a team leader trying to inspire and rally his team to play better, Smith went much further. While Smith didn’t object to Brady’s rant per se, he claimed the media would have reacted differently to his tirade had it been a black quarterback berating his team. Unlike “angry white man” Tom Brady.
“We have to be consistent,” Smith said. “Was Tom Brady passionate? Or was he the angry White? … Because if it was someone else doing what he was doing with his offensive lineman, if it was a black man, we would have been talking about his temper. We would have talked about how he might not need to act like that with the cameras rolling.
“I had no problem with it,” Smith continued. “If the brothers don’t block for you, you’re 45, you’re behind the center and you’re getting slammed, you’re right, you should face them. I have no problem with what Tom Brady did with them.
It’s hard to tell what Smith means by “nobody’s saying anything” about Tom Brady yelling at his team. Minutes after Brady’s rant, video of the posting was shared by several major sports media publications and seen and commented on by millions.
Breitbart News
News
Minnesota 2022 elections: House District 38B
House District 38B
Robert Marvin (Candidate responses not available)
- Party: R
- City: Brooklyn Center
- Website or contact: [email protected]; 763-535-5498
Samantha Vang (Candidate responses not available)
- Party: DFL
- City: Brooklyn Center
- Website or contact: [email protected]; 763-560-1485
News
US drones over Iran after Kyiv strikes
Washington:
The United States warned on Monday that it would take action against companies and countries working with Iran’s drone program after Russia used imports for deadly suicide bomber strikes in Kyiv.
“Anyone doing business with Iran who might have a connection to the drone or ballistic missile developments or the flow of weapons from Iran to Russia should be very careful and do their due diligence – the States- United will not hesitate to use sanctions or take action against perpetrators,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.
“Russia deepening an alliance with Iran is something the whole world – especially those in the region and around the world, frankly – should see as a deep threat,” he said.
Ukrainian officials said the strikes killed four people in Kyiv, including a couple who were expecting a baby, and knocked out electricity in hundreds of towns and villages as the country braced for winter.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the drone strikes showed the need to provide “everything possible” to Ukraine as its forces gain ground against Russian invaders ahead of winter.
The Russians are “attacking critical infrastructure like power plants, hospitals, things that people need in their daily lives that aren’t military targets,” Blinken told Stanford University reporters in California.
“It’s a sign of heightened desperation on the part of Russia, but it’s also a sign of the levels to which they will sink and which we have seen time and time again when it comes to targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure,” Blinken said.
In Washington, Patel said the United States also believed Iran’s dispatch of drones – officially known as unmanned aerial vehicles – violated UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which has blessed a now moribund nuclear deal of 2015.
“We believe that these drones that were transferred from Iran to Russia and used by Russia in Ukraine are among the weapons that would remain embargoed under 2231,” he said.
The resolution’s ban on Iranian conventional arms exports expired in October 2020 despite efforts at the United Nations by the administration of then-President Donald Trump, who quit the nuclear deal.
But the resolution maintains restrictions until October 2023 on exports related to ballistic missiles that could deliver nuclear weapons.
Citing previously released US intelligence, Patel said some of the Iranian drones sold to Russia had malfunctioned.
The transfer shows the “enormous pressure” on Russia which, according to US figures, has lost 6,000 pieces of equipment since invading Ukraine, he said.
Moscow is “forced to frankly resort to unreliable countries like Iran for supplies and equipment”, he said.
US officials have previously said Russia, historically a major arms exporter, is also turning to North Korea while China has rebuffed calls for help.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
MLS Cup Playoffs: Loons season ends in penalty kicks to FC Dallas
Minnesota United’s MLS Cup Playoffs match Monday at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas had all the drama.
An Emanuel Reynoso goal to take the lead, a FC Dallas equalizer, a nail-biting 30-minute extra time and a penalty kick shootout that went down to the fifth and final round.
But Minnesota’s season is done in the first round for the third time in four years.
FC Dallas made all five PKs on goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, while Loons’ midfielder Wil Trapp was the only Loon to miss in a 5-4 result.
Dallas will play Austin FC in the Western Conference semifinal at 7 p.m. Sunday on ESPN.
Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair had made saves on three of the eight penalty kicks he faced with Minnesota since 2020. He nearly had a few saves in PKs, but couldn’t get enough power to keep them out of the net.
Sixth-seed Minnesota and third-seed Dallas were tied 1-1 after 90 minutes and a scoreless 30-minute extra time.
Clair barely kept the ball from crossing the goal line in the 110th minute after Jesus Ferreira and Sebastian Lletget couldn’t do more with the clear chance. St. Clair made his career-high-tying eight save of the game on a 25-yard free kick in the 117th minute.
Emanuel Reynoso showed why he’s the club MVP in the 53rd minute. His clutch, left-footed goal put MNUFC up 1-0. He finished what Wil Trapp started with a a sensational long ball to Bongi Hlongwane down the right side.
The Loons were 12-4-4 when scoring first goal this season, but had lost both of the previous two playoff games after taking a lead: the 2020 Western Conference final at Seattle and a 2021 first-round match at Portland.
Ten minutes later, Dallas equalized off a corner kick. A glancing header went to Facundo Quignon at the far post and he nodded it in over DJ Taylor to make it 1-1 in the 64th minute.
Manager Adrian Heath made two changes in the 74th minute, with Luis Amarilla and Hlongwane out, Kervin Arriaga and Mender Garcia in. Then Joseph Rosales came in for Franco Fragapane, who was on a yellow card.
The FS1 pregame show had footage of a fan eating a giant taco before the game. That was the highlight after 45 minutes as neither team produced threatening scoring chances. In the first half, Dallas had 61 percent possession and led 4-2 in shots and one apiece.
The Loons made one change from the regular-season finale on Oct. 9: right-sided winger Bongi Hlongwane returned after a five game absence with a knee injury and replaced Mender Garcia.
BRIEFLY
MLS Players Association shared salary information for players added during the summer window, meaning figures were shared for three new Loons players. New Designated Player, attacker Mender Garcia, has a guaranteed compensation of $322,313. Midfielder Jonathan Gonzalez is at $245,000 and Alan Benitez leads the group at $437,250. Benitez has played 21 minutes in the final four games of the regular season. … Going into Monday, MNUFC was 2-3 in their three previous MLS Cup Playoff appearances.
Minnesota 2022 elections: House District 42B candidates
Hype Heros: Bridging Legacy And Web3 Finance
Minnesota 2022 elections: House District 35A candidates
Election 2022: Mahtomedi school board candidates
Stephen A. Smith sees racist double standard in media reaction to Tom Brady’s Sideline Rant
Minnesota 2022 elections: House District 38B
US drones over Iran after Kyiv strikes
MLS Cup Playoffs: Loons season ends in penalty kicks to FC Dallas
Minnesota elections 2022: Senate District 38 candidates
Suburban teen dies after incident at Naperville school choir event: authorities – NBC Chicago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing