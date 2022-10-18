News
Minnesota elections 2022: District 50A
House District 50A
Sami Cisman
- Candidate responses not available
Heather Edelson
- Age: 41
- Party: DFL
- City: Edina
- What qualifies you to hold this position?
I am committed to public service and have served in the Minnesota House of Representatives for the past 4 years. I’m committed to working across the aisle on complex policies to ensure that we have a State that meets the needs of our residents.
- What would your top priorities be if elected?
There are several pieces of legislation that I need to work on that passed last session including creating a more comprehensive State regulatory model for the hemp derived THC bill and follow-up changes to the competency restoration legislation passed in 2022.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone?
I have for several years at the Capitol been one of the Co-Chairs of the Civility Caucus where our mission as elected leaders is to bridge the partisan divide. While I will not be a Chair of this sub-caucus in 2023 I will still remain an active member. Bipartisan collaboration is critical for any government to work well.
- Website or contact: www.heatheredelson.com
Inside the Beltway: Volodymyr Zelenskyy has a book
NEWS AND NOTICES:
Things move fast in the publishing world. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has a new book coming in seven weeks, courtesy of a major US publisher.
On December 6, Penguin/Random House will release “A Message from Ukraine,” which is based on the young leader’s effective public outreach to his people and the world after Russia’s invasion.
“The words of a man. The message of a people. Combining a new introduction by Volodymyr Zelensky with his most powerful wartime speeches, this book tells the story of Ukraine through the words of its president. It is the story of a nation that valiantly defends itself against Russian aggression. And it is the story of a people at the head of the world in the struggle for democracy”, declares the editor in preliminary notes.
“Above all, it is a battle cry for all of us to rise up and fight for freedom. If not now, when? The only book officially authorized by President Zelensky, ‘A Message from Ukraine’, includes speeches he personally chose to tell the story of the Ukrainian people.
The 144-page book has a plain cover in the colors of the Ukrainian flag – bright blue and yellow – and it’s already available for pre-order from the publisher and nine major online sources – including Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Walmart.
Mr. Zelenskyy continues to speak out publicly through online missives to Ukrainian citizens and the rest of the world via Telegram Messenger, a messaging app currently based in Dubai with 700 million users.
“The enemy can attack our cities, but he cannot break us. The occupiers will only get just punishment and condemnation from future generations. And we will achieve victory,” the Ukrainian president said in a post on Monday.
MARTHA IN PENNSYLVANIA
How important is the upcoming debate among Pennsylvania senatorial candidates John FettermanDemocrat and Republican Mehmet Oz? Fox News sends a popular anchor Martha MacCallum in combat; yes, she will be hosting her show “The Story” live from Harrisburg on October 26th.
MacCallum will also offer post-debate analysis and speak to local voters about the upcoming midterm elections and issues affecting Pennsylvania neighborhoods, according to a schedule shared with Inside the Beltway.
But that’s not all.
“Throughout her tenure with the network, Martha MacCallum has played a role in every major political event since the 2004 presidential election and will return as a co-anchor, alongside the chief political anchor. Bret Bayerin Fox News’ 2022 midterm coverage on election night,” Fox News said.
TRULY INDEPENDENT WOMEN
Democratic strategists appear to have miscalculated their message with a specific group of women.
“Republicans have made massive strides with independent women in recent weeks as Democrats ramped up messaging on abortion ahead of the midterm elections,” reports the National Review, citing New York poll results. York Times/Siena reported on Monday that 49% of likely US voters plan to vote for the Republican nominee to represent their US House district while 45% sided with the Democratic opponent
Of particular note is a 32 percentage point shift among independent women to the GOP. In the September iteration of the poll, Democrats held a 14 percentage point lead among this demographic, but in October, Republicans held an 18 percentage point advantage,” the National Review report said.
“While Democratic officials and progressive commentators had suggested that the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade could soften the expected electoral blow of midterms, the swing to the GOP among independent women – the most heavily targeted by Democratic strategists – suggests that their focus on abortion could be to their own detriment,” he noted.
A TOUR OF THE GREAT GOP
Three top Republicans will soon embark on a “recovery tour of our country” — which seems like a fitting response to the current state of the nation under the Biden administration.
President of the Republican National Committee Ronna McDanielChairman of the National Republican Senate Committee, Senator. Rick Scott of Florida, and the Chairman of the Republican National Committee of Congress, Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota will soon travel to campaign for Senate and House candidates in more than a dozen battleground states across the country.
“Republicans are more united than ever to elect Republicans up and down the ballot and take back the House and Senate,” the three travelers said in a joint statement.
“This election is a referendum on the president Joe Biden and the clear record of Democrat failures: rising costs, runaway crime, and an open border. Voters have named an incredible slate of Republican candidates who offer a clear alternative to the Democrats’ disastrous one-party rule. The choice is clear in November and Republicans have common sense solutions to take back our country,” the trio said.
The tour includes stops in 15 states during the final weeks of the election cycle. Find this road trip on GOP.com/take-back-our-country.
SURVEY OF THE DAY
• 79% of US adults support requiring all voters to provide photo ID to vote; 97% of Republicans, 84% of Independents and 53% of Democrats agree.
• 78% overall are in favor of early voting; 60% of Republicans, 79% of Independents and 95% of Democrats agree.
• 65% support the introduction of automatic voter registration at the Department of Motor Vehicles and some state agencies; 47% of Republicans, 65% of Independents and 81% of Democrats agree.
• 60% are in favor of sending absentee ballot requests to all eligible voters before an election; 27% of Republicans, 63% of Independents and 88% of Democrats agree.
• 39% are in favor of removing people from the electoral lists if they do not vote in any election over a period of 5 years; 59% of Republicans, 40% of Independents and 19% of Democrats agree.
• 39% support limiting the number of drop boxes or locations for returning mail-in ballots; 61% of Republicans, 38% of Independents and 18% of Democrats agree.
SOURCE: A Gallup poll conducted July 5-26 of 1,013 American adults and released Friday.
• Follow Jennifer Harper on Twitter @HarperBulletin.
washingtontimes
Minnesota elections 2022: District 49B
House District 49B
Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn
- Age: 35
- Party: DFL
- City: Eden Prairie
- What qualifies you to hold this position?
While I’ve served as representative of Eden Prairie for the past 4 years, my background isn’t politics. I have a business degree from St. Thomas and have worked with small businesses and global consulting companies, as well as in non-profits. Outside the Legislature, I’m a mom to 4 kids (8 and under) and I am very involved in our public schools.
- What would your top priorities be if elected?
Every Minnesotan deserves to achieve their dreams. I’m focused on the future by ensuring a great start for each child by investing in early care and learning/K12 public education and enhancing opportunities for technical/workforce training or higher education. This funding supports individual achievement and strengthens our communities and economy.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone?
While the political rancor has heightened, I participate consistently in our bipartisan/bicameral Civility Caucus and often reach out to colleagues across the aisle on proposals they/their community may be interested in. I strive to be accessible to my neighbors by hosting frequent town halls and Coffees with Carlie. More unites us than divides us.
- Website or contact: www.carlieforhouse.com
Thomas Knecht
- Age: 33
- Party: GOP
- City: Eden Prairie
- What qualifies you to hold this position?
My life, academic, and work experience. I am the son of a housekeeper turned school cook and construction worker. I was the first person in my family to attend college and devoted my studies to political and economic policy. I now practice small business litigation & understand how hard it is for businesses and families to get by in today’s world.
- What would your top priorities be if elected?
Reduce the partisan divide. Too many politicians are focused on winning the daily news cycle rather than working for long-term, pragmatic solutions. I will vote based on what is best for voters rather than a personal or partisan agenda. In doing so, I will prioritize public safety, cut living costs, and ensure educational excellence.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone?
I am willing to buck party leadership and do what is best for voters rather than promoting a personal or partisan agenda. I will work to reduce the partisan divide, foster collaboration over conflict, increase thoughtful deliberation, and focus on the work – not the headlines – to improve the lives of Eden Prairie residents and all Minnesotans.
- Website or contact: knechtformn.com
Coalville Town take on Charlton at The Valley in the FA Cup first round as Seventh Division Alvechurch take on League One Cheltenham while Bracknell host Ipswich Town
Coalville Town have won a dream draw as they take on Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup first round.
Southern League Premier Division Central team pulled off the surprise round after beating former champions and National League side Notts County to reach the first round proper.
As a result, they will be able to test themselves at The Valley against the Ligue 1 giants.
Elsewhere, Bracknell host Ipswich Town while Alvechurch travel to League One side Cheltenham Town, with the seventh-tier side being the lowest-ranked team remaining in the competition.
There are also some big name games in the FA Cup first round, with Bolton Wanderers set to host Barnsley in a League One draw, while Sheffield Wednesday host Morecambe for a place in the second round.
The FA Cup first round matches are set to take place. The first round matches will be played between Friday November 4th and Monday November 7th.
CROWN
Benzema beats De Bruyne, Mane and Salah as Real Madrid star wins first Ballon d’Or
TROLLED
Liverpool striker Nunez brutally mocked by Specsavers after Ballon d’Or ranking
BREAKTHROUGH
The Man United legend is set to be named Middlesbrough head coach
Punishment
Jurgen Klopp red card: what games will he miss after being sent off against Man City?
incident
Man City bus window cracked after Liverpool defeat as Jordan warns of consequences
upset
Ronaldo booked after a goal was disallowed but talkSPORT said the decision was ‘generous’
Full FA Cup first round draw
South Shields v Forest Green Rovers
Bolton Wanderers v Barnsley
Boreham Woods v Eastleigh
Curzon Ashton v Cambridge United
Maidenhead United v Dagenham and Redbridge
Crawley Town v Accrington Stanley
Solihull Moors v Hartlepool United
Kidderminster or AFC Fylde v Gillingham
Peterborough v Salford City
Sutton United v Farnborough
Grimsby Town v Plymouth Argyle
MK Dons vs. Yeovil or Taunton
Ebbsfleet United v FC Halifax Town
Carlisle v Tranmere Rovers
Bracknell Town v Ipswich Town
Hendon/Chippenham v Lincoln City
Sheffield Wednesday v Morecambe
Hereford v Portsmouth
Shrewsbury v York City
Buxton v Merthyr Town
Charlton Athletic v Coalville Town
Weymouth v AFC Wimbledon
Newport County v Colchester United
Stockport County v Swindon Town
Doncaster Rovers v King’s Lynn
Altrincham/Gateshead v Stevenage
Fleetwood Town v Oxford City
Burton Albion v Needham Market
Bradford City v Harrogate
Port Vale v Exeter City
Torquay/Hampton and Richmond v Derby County
Bristol Rovers v Rochdale
Wycombe Wanderers v Walsall
Blyth Spartans/Wrexham v Oldham Athletic or Chester
Crewe Alexandra v Leyton Orient
Barnet v Chelmsford
Woking v Oxford United
Chesterfield v Northampton
Cheltenham v Alvechurch
Barrow vs. Mansfield
Yankees Notebook: Jameson Taillon tasked with helping Bombers advance to ALCS after unlucky Game 2 outing
Prior to Game 5 of the ALDS, Jameson Taillon’s last start was so long ago that Aroldis Chapman was still on the Yankees’ roster. In fact, Chapman was the winning pitcher in that game, which the Yankees won in Texas on Oct. 4.
Thirteen days isn’t a very long time in the grand scheme of life, but in baseball, it may as well be an eternity. Taillon has pitched since then, diving headfirst into a Game 2 relief appearance, but it went about as poorly as it could have. Bad luck was admittedly a huge part of it — Taillon faced three batters and gave up three hits, the first two left the bat at 76.3 and 58.9 miles per hour, respectively — but the fact remains that the last taste Taillon had in his mouth after pitching was a sour one.
“He’s such a pro,” Aaron Boone said in praise of Taillon’s mental fortitude. “He’s pitched, I feel like, a handful of really big games for us over the last couple years.”
Tasked with trying to pitch the Yankees to another ALCS date with the Astros, Taillon was given the biggest assignment of his baseball life on Monday. He finished the regular season somewhat uneasily, running a 4.21 ERA in his final 12 starts. Three of those featured at least four earned runs, though there were also four starts where he gave the Yankees seven innings.
A repeat of that in Game 5 would earn the right-hander his own statue on River Avenue.
“He could definitely give us length,” Boone said. “But I would probably be fairly aggressive with everyone we have down there today depending on how the game is going.”
When Taillon got the nod for Game 5, it was with the expectation that he’d ideally go twice through the order. The Yankees would have also taken one clean trip through the order without allowing a run, as both Nestor Cortes and Domingo German can follow him and provide some length. Lou Trivino and Jonathan Loaisiga both rested in Game 4, and Wandy Peralta apparently will pitch until his arm is dangling.
Asked specifically about German, who has been dormant since the regular season, Boone hinted that he could be in line to start Game 1 of the ALCS.
“Next series, extra innings,” Boone said of potential German usage. “The right spot may pop up, where you’ve used a lot of guys. He’s almost been the guy a couple times. He was up for [Luis Severino] potentially early the other day.”
Looking ahead even more, Boone noted that injured reliever Ron Marinaccio would be “in play” should the team advance to the next round, saying that “there would be a conversation” about it. Marinaccio (stress reaction in his shin) and Frankie Montas (shoulder inflammation) have both faced live hitters in recent days. Prior to him being left off the ALDS roster, Boone said that Montas could be used in some sort of altered role during the postseason, but is not being considered as a traditional starter.
IKF DNP
Isiah Kiner-Falefa was held out of the starting lineup on Monday for the second consecutive day. Oswaldo Cabrera got the start at shortstop again. Kiner-Falefa’s defensive blunders contributed heavily to the Yankees’ loss in Game 3, and the fact that they’ve trusted the rookie utilityman Cabrera at the infield’s most important decision says a lot about Kiner-Falefa’s current standing.
“He’ll get back in there,” Boone assured, sending a chill down several fan’s spines. “I mean, he’s not in there [Monday]. So there’s nothing I’m gonna see [in Game 5]. I love his makeup and his toughness, and he’s a great teammate. he’ll be ready to go and ready for the opportunity.”
LOOKING AHEAD
The Yankees’ roster will surely look a lot different if they see the ALCS. In addition to the potential bullpen reinforcements, Andrew Benintendi (wrist inflammation) and DJ LeMahieu (foot fracture) could get some play as well. Boone was obviously non-committal, but some elementary reading of body language and tone makes both players still seem like long shots.
“I don’t know about Benny yet. We’ll see. He had a shot in his wrist the other day. He was letting that calm down. He was getting some residual pain and stuff. He’s hit off velo.”
As for LeMahieu, the skipper said, “We’ll see. We’ll get through tonight and have those conversations. He’s doing all right.”
NEW FORMAT
Much has been made of Major League Baseball’s new playoff format. Three 100-win teams have already lost, and the 106-win Astros’ win over the Mariners was certainly not without drama. Boone was questioned about the format, which gave his team a bye, but also matched them up with a Cleveland team that had a series to get hot.
“Well, I think by definition, just adding more teams to the mix makes it more difficult of a road,” Boone said. “Especially in baseball, you know, probably a little bit more so than other sports, any team can win on a given day.”
As for the bye, which went to the top two seeds in each league, Boone said he liked that his team was rewarded for being in that upper echelon.
“That said, with this new format, I like the fact that it’s tried to put a premium on the teams that really excelled over the course of 162. Tried to at least create a little advantage there. But you know, our job is to get ready to try and win a ballgame tonight and win a series, and that’s where our focus is and not what it means. How you got here to this point doesn’t really matter.”
Truck hits 2 Ole Miss students, killing 1; suspects arrested
OXFORD, Miss — A van struck two University of Mississippi students in a downtown Oxford parking lot, killing one and injuring the other, police said.
Two suspects, both from Collierville, Tennessee, were arrested Monday in the crash that occurred early Sunday, authorities said.
Tristan Holland, 18, was arrested Sunday in Shelby County, Tennessee, for accessory after the fact. He will face extradition to Oxford, according to the Oxford Police Department.
Seth Rokitka, 24, was taken into custody on Monday after investigators found his wrecked truck in Marshall County, Mississippi, between Oxford and Collierville.
The Oxford Police Department said Rokitka was charged with one count of manslaughter and one count of aggravated DUI. He is also accused of breaching the duties of a driver involved in an accident resulting in death or injury. He appeared before a court judge who set $1 million bail.
The Associated Press left a phone message Monday for Rokitka’s attorney.
It was not immediately clear if Holland had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
Oxford Police said the department received an emergency call after 1 a.m. Sunday from passers-by who saw two injured people in the parking lot behind City Hall. The lot is just off the town square, close to several bars and restaurants.
Oxford was busy on Saturday due to the home football game between Ole Miss and Auburn.
Mayor Robyn Tannehill said the student who died was Walker Fielder, 21, of Madison, Mississippi. Fielder was a 2020 graduate of Jackson Academy in Jackson, Mississippi.
The injured student was transferred to a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Oxford police told WRAL-TV she was Blanche Williamson, 20, of Raleigh, North Carolina. Williamson graduated from Episcopal High School, a boarding school in Virginia.
“Oxford is a community that comforts those in need of comfort,” Tannehill wrote on Facebook on Sunday. “It may come from practice and times of trial that we wish we could pray for, but nonetheless Oxford always steps in when things are tough and when people need us. Both of these families need us. They need our prayers.
Oxford police said on Monday that Rokitka and Holland had no interaction with either victim before hitting them with the truck, and that there was no fight or altercation. Police also said Rokitka and Holland did not provide assistance or call 911.
University of Mississippi Chancellor Glenn Boyce said in an email to faculty, staff and students that the two suspects were not affiliated with the university.
“This is a painful and distressing development for our University community, and it’s understandable that emotions run high with many unanswered questions about what happened,” Boyce wrote.
Brooklyn Park couple apparently killed by combustion fumes in Mille Lacs County cabin
ISLE, Minn. — A Brooklyn Park couple were found dead Sunday in their north-central Minnesota cabin, the apparent victims of carbon monoxide poisoning.
The Mille Lacs County sheriff’s office responded to the incident, reported at 10:20 p.m. in East Side Township, north of Isle. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, the son arrived at the family property and found his parents deceased.
The victims were identified as Mai Lee and Moon Lee, both 66.
The new release said that the Isle Fire Department was called to the scene and detected dangerous levels of carbon monoxide inside the cabin.
The Mille Lacs County sheriff’s office reported that the Lees had been using a small charcoal stove for heat without proper ventilation. No carbon monoxide detector was located inside of the cabin at the time of the incident, authorities said.
The findings of an autopsy report were pending.
