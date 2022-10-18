Minnesota elections 2022: District 51B

Jeremy Hunt has admitted he has to make ‘stunningly difficult decisions’ amid impending spending cuts, raising fears that the promise to increase pensions could be in jeopardy.

The triple pension lock, which Liz Truss and her former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng had promised to restore, could be scrapped again next year to save money.

Aged care cost caps, benefit increases and major transport projects are also at risk as the new Chancellor says nothing is off the table.

He also did not guarantee that the government would honor its commitment to increase defense spending, raising concerns about the survival of previous pledges.

Mr Hunt will begin meeting with Secretaries of State today before submitting new spending plans to the Office for Budget Responsibility as early as Friday. Details of the ministerial cuts will be unveiled in the medium-term budget plan on October 31.

In his first statement to the House of Commons after his appointment, he told MPs: ‘We are a country that funds our promises and pays our debts and when that is called into question – as it has been – this government will take the tough decisions needed to ensure that there is confidence in our national finances.

This means decisions of breathtaking difficulty.

He added that “every one of these decisions, whether spending cuts or tax increases,” would be shaped by “compassionate conservative values.”

Earlier in a televised statement, he warned of ‘tough tax and spending decisions’, adding: ‘All departments will need to work harder to find savings and some areas of spending will need to be cut. “.

Mr Hunt was then pressed by MPs – including several Tories – to confirm that manifesto pledges and previous policy announcements would remain in place. But he refused to do so.

Asked by Tory MP Kevin Hollinrake if the Government would carry out projects such as Northern Powerhouse Rail, the Chancellor replied: “There are very important projects which are very close to all of our hearts, but given the gravity of the current situation , we’re not taking anything off the table.

When former minister Helen Whately urged him to press ahead with long-awaited welfare reforms, Mr Hunt said it was a sector in ‘great trouble’, but continued: ‘I don’t make no commitment as to what exactly we will do. ‘

He also failed to confirm that the state pension would rise in line with inflation next year, under the triple lockdown promised by his predecessor last month.

“I’m very aware of the number of vulnerable pensioners and the importance of the triple lockdown,” Mr Hunt said. “But as I said earlier, I am not making any commitments in any particular policy area.

“Every decision we make will be made through the lens of what matters most to the most vulnerable.”

Last night charities called on the government to protect welfare increases.

Caroline Abrahams, of Age UK, said: “Retirees on low and modest incomes, or with high costs, have the most to worry about.

For them, we urge the government to increase benefits.