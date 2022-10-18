Minnesota elections 2022: House District 56A

NEWS AND NOTICES:

Things move fast in the publishing world. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has a new book coming in seven weeks, courtesy of a major US publisher.

On December 6, Penguin/Random House will release “A Message from Ukraine,” which is based on the young leader’s effective public outreach to his people and the world after Russia’s invasion.

“The words of a man. The message of a people. Combining a new introduction by Volodymyr Zelensky with his most powerful wartime speeches, this book tells the story of Ukraine through the words of its president. It is the story of a nation that valiantly defends itself against Russian aggression. And it is the story of a people at the head of the world in the struggle for democracy”, declares the editor in preliminary notes.

“Above all, it is a battle cry for all of us to rise up and fight for freedom. If not now, when? The only book officially authorized by President Zelensky, ‘A Message from Ukraine’, includes speeches he personally chose to tell the story of the Ukrainian people.

The 144-page book has a plain cover in the colors of the Ukrainian flag – bright blue and yellow – and it’s already available for pre-order from the publisher and nine major online sources – including Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Walmart.

Mr. Zelenskyy continues to speak out publicly through online missives to Ukrainian citizens and the rest of the world via Telegram Messenger, a messaging app currently based in Dubai with 700 million users.

“The enemy can attack our cities, but he cannot break us. The occupiers will only get just punishment and condemnation from future generations. And we will achieve victory,” the Ukrainian president said in a post on Monday.

MARTHA IN PENNSYLVANIA

How important is the upcoming debate among Pennsylvania senatorial candidates John FettermanDemocrat and Republican Mehmet Oz? Fox News sends a popular anchor Martha MacCallum in combat; yes, she will be hosting her show “The Story” live from Harrisburg on October 26th.

MacCallum will also offer post-debate analysis and speak to local voters about the upcoming midterm elections and issues affecting Pennsylvania neighborhoods, according to a schedule shared with Inside the Beltway.

But that’s not all.

“Throughout her tenure with the network, Martha MacCallum has played a role in every major political event since the 2004 presidential election and will return as a co-anchor, alongside the chief political anchor. Bret Bayerin Fox News’ 2022 midterm coverage on election night,” Fox News said.

TRULY INDEPENDENT WOMEN

Democratic strategists appear to have miscalculated their message with a specific group of women.

“Republicans have made massive strides with independent women in recent weeks as Democrats ramped up messaging on abortion ahead of the midterm elections,” reports the National Review, citing New York poll results. York Times/Siena reported on Monday that 49% of likely US voters plan to vote for the Republican nominee to represent their US House district while 45% sided with the Democratic opponent

Of particular note is a 32 percentage point shift among independent women to the GOP. In the September iteration of the poll, Democrats held a 14 percentage point lead among this demographic, but in October, Republicans held an 18 percentage point advantage,” the National Review report said.

“While Democratic officials and progressive commentators had suggested that the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade could soften the expected electoral blow of midterms, the swing to the GOP among independent women – the most heavily targeted by Democratic strategists – suggests that their focus on abortion could be to their own detriment,” he noted.

A TOUR OF THE GREAT GOP

Three top Republicans will soon embark on a “recovery tour of our country” — which seems like a fitting response to the current state of the nation under the Biden administration.

President of the Republican National Committee Ronna McDanielChairman of the National Republican Senate Committee, Senator. Rick Scott of Florida, and the Chairman of the Republican National Committee of Congress, Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota will soon travel to campaign for Senate and House candidates in more than a dozen battleground states across the country.

“Republicans are more united than ever to elect Republicans up and down the ballot and take back the House and Senate,” the three travelers said in a joint statement.

“This election is a referendum on the president Joe Biden and the clear record of Democrat failures: rising costs, runaway crime, and an open border. Voters have named an incredible slate of Republican candidates who offer a clear alternative to the Democrats’ disastrous one-party rule. The choice is clear in November and Republicans have common sense solutions to take back our country,” the trio said.

The tour includes stops in 15 states during the final weeks of the election cycle. Find this road trip on GOP.com/take-back-our-country.

SURVEY OF THE DAY

• 79% of US adults support requiring all voters to provide photo ID to vote; 97% of Republicans, 84% of Independents and 53% of Democrats agree.

• 78% overall are in favor of early voting; 60% of Republicans, 79% of Independents and 95% of Democrats agree.

• 65% support the introduction of automatic voter registration at the Department of Motor Vehicles and some state agencies; 47% of Republicans, 65% of Independents and 81% of Democrats agree.

• 60% are in favor of sending absentee ballot requests to all eligible voters before an election; 27% of Republicans, 63% of Independents and 88% of Democrats agree.

• 39% are in favor of removing people from the electoral lists if they do not vote in any election over a period of 5 years; 59% of Republicans, 40% of Independents and 19% of Democrats agree.

• 39% support limiting the number of drop boxes or locations for returning mail-in ballots; 61% of Republicans, 38% of Independents and 18% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: A Gallup poll conducted July 5-26 of 1,013 American adults and released Friday.

• Follow Jennifer Harper on Twitter @HarperBulletin.