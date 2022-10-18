Connect with us

News

Minnesota elections 2022: House District 56B

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

4 seconds ago

on

By

John Huot
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

House District 56B

John Huot

John Huot (Courtesy of the candidate)
  • Age: 57
  • Party: DFL
  • City: Rosemount
  • What qualifies you to hold this position?
    I have had many Great life experiences. While working as a emergency medical technician, working in emergency rooms, Helping individuals get their first home, working as a faith leader working as a youth coach and a sports official. I’m a husband and a father of three. I am a child of two World War II veterans in a member of a Gold-star family.
  • What would your top priorities be if elected?
    Making sure our schools get the funding they need to recover from Covid. Working to make sure everybody has adequate Emergency medical services in Minnesota. Working hard to make sure every Minnesota Aiden has access to the healthcare they need. Making sure your health care is your business and your privacy.
  • Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone?

    As a current Minnesota representative I have a track record of reaching across the aisle and working on many common issues my record speaks for itself. I don’t only represent Democrats and Republicans I represent all the people of the district.
  • Website or contact:  [email protected], Huotforhouse.com

Joe Scanlon

  • Candidate responses not available
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Minnesota elections 2022: District 51B

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

6 mins ago

on

October 18, 2022

By

Minnesota Elections 2022: District 51B
google news

House District 51B

Chad Anderson

  • Candidate information not available

Nathan Coulter

  • Age: 36
  • Party: DFL
  • City: Bloomington
  • What qualifies you to hold this position?
    I’ve served our state and community in a variety of ways, including as a two-term City Councilmember. In that time, we’ve made immense progress on housing, support for workers, and values-based budgeting. I’m proud of my record of results, and excited to bring that to bear for Bloomington in the Minnesota House.
  • What would your top priorities be if elected?
    Investments in early childhood, K-12, and higher education, support for workers and working families, strengthening our democracy.
  • Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone?

    I’ve always believed in working in good faith with anyone who will do the same. I believe firmly that if we focus on working hard, taking on the tough but needed conversations, and grounding the choices we make in our shared values, that we can make progress. We have to do the work.
  • Website or contact: www.neighborsfornathan.com

 

 

google news
Continue Reading

News

Pledge to raise pensions could fall victim to Jeremy Hunt cuts, expert warns

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

12 mins ago

on

October 18, 2022

By

Pledge To Raise Pensions Could Fall Victim To Jeremy Hunt Cuts, Expert Warns
google news

Pledge to raise pensions could fall victim to Jeremy Hunt cuts, expert warns

  • Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said he had to make ‘stunningly difficult decisions’
  • His words raised fears that the promise to increase pensions could be put in jeopardy
  • Aged care cap, benefits rise and transportation plans are at risk

By Martin Beckford Policy Editor for the Daily Mail

Published: 7:49 p.m. EDT, October 17, 2022 | Updated: 7:58 p.m. EDT, October 17, 2022

Jeremy Hunt has admitted he has to make ‘stunningly difficult decisions’ amid impending spending cuts, raising fears that the promise to increase pensions could be in jeopardy.

The triple pension lock, which Liz Truss and her former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng had promised to restore, could be scrapped again next year to save money.

Aged care cost caps, benefit increases and major transport projects are also at risk as the new Chancellor says nothing is off the table.

He also did not guarantee that the government would honor its commitment to increase defense spending, raising concerns about the survival of previous pledges.

Mr Hunt will begin meeting with Secretaries of State today before submitting new spending plans to the Office for Budget Responsibility as early as Friday. Details of the ministerial cuts will be unveiled in the medium-term budget plan on October 31.

Jeremy Hunt (Pictured) Admitted He Had To Take

Jeremy Hunt (pictured) admitted he had to make ‘breathtakingly difficult decisions’ amid impending spending cuts, raising fears the pledge to raise pensions could be in jeopardy

In his first statement to the House of Commons after his appointment, he told MPs: ‘We are a country that funds our promises and pays our debts and when that is called into question – as it has been – this government will take the tough decisions needed to ensure that there is confidence in our national finances.

This means decisions of breathtaking difficulty.

He added that “every one of these decisions, whether spending cuts or tax increases,” would be shaped by “compassionate conservative values.”

Earlier in a televised statement, he warned of ‘tough tax and spending decisions’, adding: ‘All departments will need to work harder to find savings and some areas of spending will need to be cut. “.

The Triple Pension Lock, Which Liz Truss And Her Former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng Had Promised To Restore, Could Be Scrapped Again Next Year To Save Money. Image Of An Elderly Couple Stressed Out About Their Finances

The Triple Pension Lock, Which Liz Truss And Her Former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng Had Promised To Restore, Could Be Scrapped Again Next Year To Save Money. Image Of An Elderly Couple Stressed Out About Their Finances

The triple pension lock, which Liz Truss and her former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng had promised to restore, could be scrapped again next year to save money. Image of an elderly couple stressed out about their finances

Mr Hunt was then pressed by MPs – including several Tories – to confirm that manifesto pledges and previous policy announcements would remain in place. But he refused to do so.

Asked by Tory MP Kevin Hollinrake if the Government would carry out projects such as Northern Powerhouse Rail, the Chancellor replied: “There are very important projects which are very close to all of our hearts, but given the gravity of the current situation , we’re not taking anything off the table.

When former minister Helen Whately urged him to press ahead with long-awaited welfare reforms, Mr Hunt said it was a sector in ‘great trouble’, but continued: ‘I don’t make no commitment as to what exactly we will do. ‘

He also failed to confirm that the state pension would rise in line with inflation next year, under the triple lockdown promised by his predecessor last month.

“I’m very aware of the number of vulnerable pensioners and the importance of the triple lockdown,” Mr Hunt said. “But as I said earlier, I am not making any commitments in any particular policy area.

“Every decision we make will be made through the lens of what matters most to the most vulnerable.”

Last night charities called on the government to protect welfare increases.

Caroline Abrahams, of Age UK, said: “Retirees on low and modest incomes, or with high costs, have the most to worry about.

For them, we urge the government to increase benefits.

Advertising

dailymail us

google news
Continue Reading

News

Minnesota elections 2022: House District 56A

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

18 mins ago

on

October 18, 2022

By

Robert Bierman Portrait
google news

House District 56A

Robert Bierman

Robert Bierman (Courtesy of the Candidate)
  • Age: 62
  • Party: DFL
  • City: Apple Valley
  • What qualifies you to hold this position?
    Apple Valley resident, 28 yrs. Own and operate 3rd generation flooring and furniture business. Served as Chamber and Rotary President. Grounded in real world experiences, meeting payroll, and participating in community. After 2 terms as a Representative, I understand the complexities of policy making and seek to find consensus that benefits us all.
  • What would your top priorities be if elected?
    Public safety and the public interest. Lower health care costs and ensure access that delivers better outcomes, including mental health. Creating opportunity for everyone, supporting schools, housing, and addressing disparities. Caring for our most vulnerable, the elderly, children, those with disabilities. Environment and energy sustainability.
  • Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone?

    Whether it is talking with constituents or working with colleagues across the aisle I learn by listening and engaging in conversations that focus on respect for the opinions of others and planting the seeds for solutions. It takes time, patience and persistence to develop the trust where compromise can happen and this is what I will continue to do.
  • Website or contact: www.ElectRobertBierman.com

Joe Landru

  • Age: 51
  • Party: GOP
  • City: Apple Valley
  • What qualifies you to hold this position?
    I believe that what makes MN great is Minnesotans and we need to realize that we have lot more in common than what divides us.
    I support Traditional American Values and believe that “all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
  • What would your top priorities be if elected?
    Fully Fund, Support Law Enforcement and Make Crime Illegal again.
    Promote Educational Freedom and Parental Choice.
    Put the Family Budget before the State Budget.
  • Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone?

    I refuse to play identity politics, I refuse to actively divide the people of MN.
  • Website or contact: www.landruformnhouse.com
google news
Continue Reading

News

Gigi Hadid gives a rare glimpse inside her home

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

24 mins ago

on

October 18, 2022

By

Gigi Hadid Gives A Rare Glimpse Inside Her Home
google news

Home is where (h)art is.

Gigi Hadid is invigorating her chic home with new artwork, posting three rare snaps of one of her homes to her Instagram Stories on October 16.

Two photos show a recycled artwork by the artist Sebastien Mueller-Soppart. The artist has been recycling art since 2011 according to her Instagram bio and shared Gigi’s images, writing, “Gigi Hadid bought two of my pieces. Couldn’t be happier. Also how great it looks good at home. Shit.”

Mueller-Soppart’s artwork, a traditional landscape/pastoral scene, is partially obscured by large blocks of black paint and hung on a black paneled wall between two large windows.

Two pale pink furry chaise-style lounges sit below the art, with a small off-white ottoman between them.

The second photo, a close-up of Mueller-Soppart’s artwork, reveals how the black paint blocks and partially painted black frame blend into the wall they hang from, providing an artistic perspective on the work of art.

Entertainment

google news
Continue Reading

News

Minnesota elections 2022: District 50A

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

30 mins ago

on

October 18, 2022

By

Heather Edelson Portrait
google news

House District 50A

Sami Cisman

  • Candidate responses not available

Heather Edelson

Heather Edelson (Courtesy of the candidate)
  • Age: 41
  • Party: DFL
  • City: Edina
  • What qualifies you to hold this position?
    I am committed to public service and have served in the Minnesota House of Representatives for the past 4 years. I’m committed to working across the aisle on complex policies to ensure that we have a State that meets the needs of our residents.
  • What would your top priorities be if elected?
    There are several pieces of legislation that I need to work on that passed last session including creating a more comprehensive State regulatory model for the hemp derived THC bill and follow-up changes to the competency restoration legislation passed in 2022.
  • Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone?

    I have for several years at the Capitol been one of the Co-Chairs of the Civility Caucus where our mission as elected leaders is to bridge the partisan divide. While I will not be a Chair of this sub-caucus in 2023 I will still remain an active member. Bipartisan collaboration is critical for any government to work well.
  • Website or contact: www.heatheredelson.com

 

 

google news
Continue Reading

News

Inside the Beltway: Volodymyr Zelenskyy has a book

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

36 mins ago

on

October 18, 2022

By

Inside The Beltway: Volodymyr Zelenskyy Has A Book
google news

NEWS AND NOTICES:

Things move fast in the publishing world. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has a new book coming in seven weeks, courtesy of a major US publisher.

On December 6, Penguin/Random House will release “A Message from Ukraine,” which is based on the young leader’s effective public outreach to his people and the world after Russia’s invasion.

“The words of a man. The message of a people. Combining a new introduction by Volodymyr Zelensky with his most powerful wartime speeches, this book tells the story of Ukraine through the words of its president. It is the story of a nation that valiantly defends itself against Russian aggression. And it is the story of a people at the head of the world in the struggle for democracy”, declares the editor in preliminary notes.

“Above all, it is a battle cry for all of us to rise up and fight for freedom. If not now, when? The only book officially authorized by President Zelensky, ‘A Message from Ukraine’, includes speeches he personally chose to tell the story of the Ukrainian people.

The 144-page book has a plain cover in the colors of the Ukrainian flag – bright blue and yellow – and it’s already available for pre-order from the publisher and nine major online sources – including Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Walmart.

Mr. Zelenskyy continues to speak out publicly through online missives to Ukrainian citizens and the rest of the world via Telegram Messenger, a messaging app currently based in Dubai with 700 million users.

“The enemy can attack our cities, but he cannot break us. The occupiers will only get just punishment and condemnation from future generations. And we will achieve victory,” the Ukrainian president said in a post on Monday.

MARTHA IN PENNSYLVANIA

How important is the upcoming debate among Pennsylvania senatorial candidates John FettermanDemocrat and Republican Mehmet Oz? Fox News sends a popular anchor Martha MacCallum in combat; yes, she will be hosting her show “The Story” live from Harrisburg on October 26th.

MacCallum will also offer post-debate analysis and speak to local voters about the upcoming midterm elections and issues affecting Pennsylvania neighborhoods, according to a schedule shared with Inside the Beltway.

But that’s not all.

“Throughout her tenure with the network, Martha MacCallum has played a role in every major political event since the 2004 presidential election and will return as a co-anchor, alongside the chief political anchor. Bret Bayerin Fox News’ 2022 midterm coverage on election night,” Fox News said.

TRULY INDEPENDENT WOMEN

Democratic strategists appear to have miscalculated their message with a specific group of women.

“Republicans have made massive strides with independent women in recent weeks as Democrats ramped up messaging on abortion ahead of the midterm elections,” reports the National Review, citing New York poll results. York Times/Siena reported on Monday that 49% of likely US voters plan to vote for the Republican nominee to represent their US House district while 45% sided with the Democratic opponent

Of particular note is a 32 percentage point shift among independent women to the GOP. In the September iteration of the poll, Democrats held a 14 percentage point lead among this demographic, but in October, Republicans held an 18 percentage point advantage,” the National Review report said.

“While Democratic officials and progressive commentators had suggested that the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade could soften the expected electoral blow of midterms, the swing to the GOP among independent women – the most heavily targeted by Democratic strategists – suggests that their focus on abortion could be to their own detriment,” he noted.

A TOUR OF THE GREAT GOP

Three top Republicans will soon embark on a “recovery tour of our country” — which seems like a fitting response to the current state of the nation under the Biden administration.

President of the Republican National Committee Ronna McDanielChairman of the National Republican Senate Committee, Senator. Rick Scott of Florida, and the Chairman of the Republican National Committee of Congress, Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota will soon travel to campaign for Senate and House candidates in more than a dozen battleground states across the country.

“Republicans are more united than ever to elect Republicans up and down the ballot and take back the House and Senate,” the three travelers said in a joint statement.

“This election is a referendum on the president Joe Biden and the clear record of Democrat failures: rising costs, runaway crime, and an open border. Voters have named an incredible slate of Republican candidates who offer a clear alternative to the Democrats’ disastrous one-party rule. The choice is clear in November and Republicans have common sense solutions to take back our country,” the trio said.

The tour includes stops in 15 states during the final weeks of the election cycle. Find this road trip on GOP.com/take-back-our-country.

SURVEY OF THE DAY

• 79% of US adults support requiring all voters to provide photo ID to vote; 97% of Republicans, 84% of Independents and 53% of Democrats agree.

• 78% overall are in favor of early voting; 60% of Republicans, 79% of Independents and 95% of Democrats agree.

• 65% support the introduction of automatic voter registration at the Department of Motor Vehicles and some state agencies; 47% of Republicans, 65% of Independents and 81% of Democrats agree.

• 60% are in favor of sending absentee ballot requests to all eligible voters before an election; 27% of Republicans, 63% of Independents and 88% of Democrats agree.

• 39% are in favor of removing people from the electoral lists if they do not vote in any election over a period of 5 years; 59% of Republicans, 40% of Independents and 19% of Democrats agree.

• 39% support limiting the number of drop boxes or locations for returning mail-in ballots; 61% of Republicans, 38% of Independents and 18% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: A Gallup poll conducted July 5-26 of 1,013 American adults and released Friday.

• Follow Jennifer Harper on Twitter @HarperBulletin.

(function (d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s);
js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.5”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));

washingtontimes

google news
Continue Reading

Trending