News
Minnesota elections 2022: House District 56B
House District 56B
John Huot
- Age: 57
- Party: DFL
- City: Rosemount
- What qualifies you to hold this position?
I have had many Great life experiences. While working as a emergency medical technician, working in emergency rooms, Helping individuals get their first home, working as a faith leader working as a youth coach and a sports official. I’m a husband and a father of three. I am a child of two World War II veterans in a member of a Gold-star family.
- What would your top priorities be if elected?
Making sure our schools get the funding they need to recover from Covid. Working to make sure everybody has adequate Emergency medical services in Minnesota. Working hard to make sure every Minnesota Aiden has access to the healthcare they need. Making sure your health care is your business and your privacy.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone?
As a current Minnesota representative I have a track record of reaching across the aisle and working on many common issues my record speaks for itself. I don’t only represent Democrats and Republicans I represent all the people of the district.
- Website or contact: [email protected], Huotforhouse.com
Joe Scanlon
- Candidate responses not available
News
Minnesota elections 2022: District 51B
House District 51B
Chad Anderson
- Candidate information not available
Nathan Coulter
- Age: 36
- Party: DFL
- City: Bloomington
- What qualifies you to hold this position?
I’ve served our state and community in a variety of ways, including as a two-term City Councilmember. In that time, we’ve made immense progress on housing, support for workers, and values-based budgeting. I’m proud of my record of results, and excited to bring that to bear for Bloomington in the Minnesota House.
- What would your top priorities be if elected?
Investments in early childhood, K-12, and higher education, support for workers and working families, strengthening our democracy.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone?
I’ve always believed in working in good faith with anyone who will do the same. I believe firmly that if we focus on working hard, taking on the tough but needed conversations, and grounding the choices we make in our shared values, that we can make progress. We have to do the work.
- Website or contact: www.neighborsfornathan.com
News
Pledge to raise pensions could fall victim to Jeremy Hunt cuts, expert warns
Pledge to raise pensions could fall victim to Jeremy Hunt cuts, expert warns
- Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said he had to make ‘stunningly difficult decisions’
- His words raised fears that the promise to increase pensions could be put in jeopardy
- Aged care cap, benefits rise and transportation plans are at risk
Jeremy Hunt has admitted he has to make ‘stunningly difficult decisions’ amid impending spending cuts, raising fears that the promise to increase pensions could be in jeopardy.
The triple pension lock, which Liz Truss and her former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng had promised to restore, could be scrapped again next year to save money.
Aged care cost caps, benefit increases and major transport projects are also at risk as the new Chancellor says nothing is off the table.
He also did not guarantee that the government would honor its commitment to increase defense spending, raising concerns about the survival of previous pledges.
Mr Hunt will begin meeting with Secretaries of State today before submitting new spending plans to the Office for Budget Responsibility as early as Friday. Details of the ministerial cuts will be unveiled in the medium-term budget plan on October 31.
Jeremy Hunt (pictured) admitted he had to make ‘breathtakingly difficult decisions’ amid impending spending cuts, raising fears the pledge to raise pensions could be in jeopardy
In his first statement to the House of Commons after his appointment, he told MPs: ‘We are a country that funds our promises and pays our debts and when that is called into question – as it has been – this government will take the tough decisions needed to ensure that there is confidence in our national finances.
This means decisions of breathtaking difficulty.
He added that “every one of these decisions, whether spending cuts or tax increases,” would be shaped by “compassionate conservative values.”
Earlier in a televised statement, he warned of ‘tough tax and spending decisions’, adding: ‘All departments will need to work harder to find savings and some areas of spending will need to be cut. “.
The triple pension lock, which Liz Truss and her former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng had promised to restore, could be scrapped again next year to save money. Image of an elderly couple stressed out about their finances
Mr Hunt was then pressed by MPs – including several Tories – to confirm that manifesto pledges and previous policy announcements would remain in place. But he refused to do so.
Asked by Tory MP Kevin Hollinrake if the Government would carry out projects such as Northern Powerhouse Rail, the Chancellor replied: “There are very important projects which are very close to all of our hearts, but given the gravity of the current situation , we’re not taking anything off the table.
When former minister Helen Whately urged him to press ahead with long-awaited welfare reforms, Mr Hunt said it was a sector in ‘great trouble’, but continued: ‘I don’t make no commitment as to what exactly we will do. ‘
He also failed to confirm that the state pension would rise in line with inflation next year, under the triple lockdown promised by his predecessor last month.
“I’m very aware of the number of vulnerable pensioners and the importance of the triple lockdown,” Mr Hunt said. “But as I said earlier, I am not making any commitments in any particular policy area.
“Every decision we make will be made through the lens of what matters most to the most vulnerable.”
Last night charities called on the government to protect welfare increases.
Caroline Abrahams, of Age UK, said: “Retirees on low and modest incomes, or with high costs, have the most to worry about.
For them, we urge the government to increase benefits.
Advertising
dailymail us
News
Minnesota elections 2022: House District 56A
House District 56A
Robert Bierman
- Age: 62
- Party: DFL
- City: Apple Valley
- What qualifies you to hold this position?
Apple Valley resident, 28 yrs. Own and operate 3rd generation flooring and furniture business. Served as Chamber and Rotary President. Grounded in real world experiences, meeting payroll, and participating in community. After 2 terms as a Representative, I understand the complexities of policy making and seek to find consensus that benefits us all.
- What would your top priorities be if elected?
Public safety and the public interest. Lower health care costs and ensure access that delivers better outcomes, including mental health. Creating opportunity for everyone, supporting schools, housing, and addressing disparities. Caring for our most vulnerable, the elderly, children, those with disabilities. Environment and energy sustainability.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone?
Whether it is talking with constituents or working with colleagues across the aisle I learn by listening and engaging in conversations that focus on respect for the opinions of others and planting the seeds for solutions. It takes time, patience and persistence to develop the trust where compromise can happen and this is what I will continue to do.
- Website or contact: www.ElectRobertBierman.com
Joe Landru
- Age: 51
- Party: GOP
- City: Apple Valley
- What qualifies you to hold this position?
I believe that what makes MN great is Minnesotans and we need to realize that we have lot more in common than what divides us.
I support Traditional American Values and believe that “all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
- What would your top priorities be if elected?
Fully Fund, Support Law Enforcement and Make Crime Illegal again.
Promote Educational Freedom and Parental Choice.
Put the Family Budget before the State Budget.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone?
I refuse to play identity politics, I refuse to actively divide the people of MN.
- Website or contact: www.landruformnhouse.com
News
Gigi Hadid gives a rare glimpse inside her home
Home is where (h)art is.
Gigi Hadid is invigorating her chic home with new artwork, posting three rare snaps of one of her homes to her Instagram Stories on October 16.
Two photos show a recycled artwork by the artist Sebastien Mueller-Soppart. The artist has been recycling art since 2011 according to her Instagram bio and shared Gigi’s images, writing, “Gigi Hadid bought two of my pieces. Couldn’t be happier. Also how great it looks good at home. Shit.”
Mueller-Soppart’s artwork, a traditional landscape/pastoral scene, is partially obscured by large blocks of black paint and hung on a black paneled wall between two large windows.
Two pale pink furry chaise-style lounges sit below the art, with a small off-white ottoman between them.
The second photo, a close-up of Mueller-Soppart’s artwork, reveals how the black paint blocks and partially painted black frame blend into the wall they hang from, providing an artistic perspective on the work of art.
Entertainment
News
Minnesota elections 2022: District 50A
House District 50A
Sami Cisman
- Candidate responses not available
Heather Edelson
- Age: 41
- Party: DFL
- City: Edina
- What qualifies you to hold this position?
I am committed to public service and have served in the Minnesota House of Representatives for the past 4 years. I’m committed to working across the aisle on complex policies to ensure that we have a State that meets the needs of our residents.
- What would your top priorities be if elected?
There are several pieces of legislation that I need to work on that passed last session including creating a more comprehensive State regulatory model for the hemp derived THC bill and follow-up changes to the competency restoration legislation passed in 2022.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone?
I have for several years at the Capitol been one of the Co-Chairs of the Civility Caucus where our mission as elected leaders is to bridge the partisan divide. While I will not be a Chair of this sub-caucus in 2023 I will still remain an active member. Bipartisan collaboration is critical for any government to work well.
- Website or contact: www.heatheredelson.com
News
Inside the Beltway: Volodymyr Zelenskyy has a book
NEWS AND NOTICES:
Things move fast in the publishing world. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has a new book coming in seven weeks, courtesy of a major US publisher.
On December 6, Penguin/Random House will release “A Message from Ukraine,” which is based on the young leader’s effective public outreach to his people and the world after Russia’s invasion.
“The words of a man. The message of a people. Combining a new introduction by Volodymyr Zelensky with his most powerful wartime speeches, this book tells the story of Ukraine through the words of its president. It is the story of a nation that valiantly defends itself against Russian aggression. And it is the story of a people at the head of the world in the struggle for democracy”, declares the editor in preliminary notes.
“Above all, it is a battle cry for all of us to rise up and fight for freedom. If not now, when? The only book officially authorized by President Zelensky, ‘A Message from Ukraine’, includes speeches he personally chose to tell the story of the Ukrainian people.
The 144-page book has a plain cover in the colors of the Ukrainian flag – bright blue and yellow – and it’s already available for pre-order from the publisher and nine major online sources – including Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Walmart.
Mr. Zelenskyy continues to speak out publicly through online missives to Ukrainian citizens and the rest of the world via Telegram Messenger, a messaging app currently based in Dubai with 700 million users.
“The enemy can attack our cities, but he cannot break us. The occupiers will only get just punishment and condemnation from future generations. And we will achieve victory,” the Ukrainian president said in a post on Monday.
MARTHA IN PENNSYLVANIA
How important is the upcoming debate among Pennsylvania senatorial candidates John FettermanDemocrat and Republican Mehmet Oz? Fox News sends a popular anchor Martha MacCallum in combat; yes, she will be hosting her show “The Story” live from Harrisburg on October 26th.
MacCallum will also offer post-debate analysis and speak to local voters about the upcoming midterm elections and issues affecting Pennsylvania neighborhoods, according to a schedule shared with Inside the Beltway.
But that’s not all.
“Throughout her tenure with the network, Martha MacCallum has played a role in every major political event since the 2004 presidential election and will return as a co-anchor, alongside the chief political anchor. Bret Bayerin Fox News’ 2022 midterm coverage on election night,” Fox News said.
TRULY INDEPENDENT WOMEN
Democratic strategists appear to have miscalculated their message with a specific group of women.
“Republicans have made massive strides with independent women in recent weeks as Democrats ramped up messaging on abortion ahead of the midterm elections,” reports the National Review, citing New York poll results. York Times/Siena reported on Monday that 49% of likely US voters plan to vote for the Republican nominee to represent their US House district while 45% sided with the Democratic opponent
Of particular note is a 32 percentage point shift among independent women to the GOP. In the September iteration of the poll, Democrats held a 14 percentage point lead among this demographic, but in October, Republicans held an 18 percentage point advantage,” the National Review report said.
“While Democratic officials and progressive commentators had suggested that the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade could soften the expected electoral blow of midterms, the swing to the GOP among independent women – the most heavily targeted by Democratic strategists – suggests that their focus on abortion could be to their own detriment,” he noted.
A TOUR OF THE GREAT GOP
Three top Republicans will soon embark on a “recovery tour of our country” — which seems like a fitting response to the current state of the nation under the Biden administration.
President of the Republican National Committee Ronna McDanielChairman of the National Republican Senate Committee, Senator. Rick Scott of Florida, and the Chairman of the Republican National Committee of Congress, Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota will soon travel to campaign for Senate and House candidates in more than a dozen battleground states across the country.
“Republicans are more united than ever to elect Republicans up and down the ballot and take back the House and Senate,” the three travelers said in a joint statement.
“This election is a referendum on the president Joe Biden and the clear record of Democrat failures: rising costs, runaway crime, and an open border. Voters have named an incredible slate of Republican candidates who offer a clear alternative to the Democrats’ disastrous one-party rule. The choice is clear in November and Republicans have common sense solutions to take back our country,” the trio said.
The tour includes stops in 15 states during the final weeks of the election cycle. Find this road trip on GOP.com/take-back-our-country.
SURVEY OF THE DAY
• 79% of US adults support requiring all voters to provide photo ID to vote; 97% of Republicans, 84% of Independents and 53% of Democrats agree.
• 78% overall are in favor of early voting; 60% of Republicans, 79% of Independents and 95% of Democrats agree.
• 65% support the introduction of automatic voter registration at the Department of Motor Vehicles and some state agencies; 47% of Republicans, 65% of Independents and 81% of Democrats agree.
• 60% are in favor of sending absentee ballot requests to all eligible voters before an election; 27% of Republicans, 63% of Independents and 88% of Democrats agree.
• 39% are in favor of removing people from the electoral lists if they do not vote in any election over a period of 5 years; 59% of Republicans, 40% of Independents and 19% of Democrats agree.
• 39% support limiting the number of drop boxes or locations for returning mail-in ballots; 61% of Republicans, 38% of Independents and 18% of Democrats agree.
SOURCE: A Gallup poll conducted July 5-26 of 1,013 American adults and released Friday.
• Follow Jennifer Harper on Twitter @HarperBulletin.
(function (d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s);
js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.5”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
washingtontimes
Minnesota elections 2022: House District 56B
Minnesota elections 2022: District 51B
Pledge to raise pensions could fall victim to Jeremy Hunt cuts, expert warns
Minnesota elections 2022: House District 56A
Gigi Hadid gives a rare glimpse inside her home
Minnesota elections 2022: District 50A
Inside the Beltway: Volodymyr Zelenskyy has a book
Minnesota elections 2022: District 49B
Coalville Town take on Charlton at The Valley in the FA Cup first round as Seventh Division Alvechurch take on League One Cheltenham while Bracknell host Ipswich Town
Yankees Notebook: Jameson Taillon tasked with helping Bombers advance to ALCS after unlucky Game 2 outing
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing