Minnesota elections 2022: Senate District 31 candidates

Real estate news
There were 4,877 sales of single-family homes in Massachusetts last month, down 16.2% from September 2021, according to a report released Tuesday by the Warren Group.
The news for condo sales was even grimmer: they were down 22.9% year over year.
“The condominium market has underperformed the single-family market in recent months, posting larger sales declines than single-family homes every month this year,” said Tim Warren, CEO of the data analytics firm. “Single-family home sales figures were hit again in September as limited inventory, economic uncertainty and rising interest rates continued to weigh heavily on potential buyers.”
Fall is generally a slower season for home sales, but the stark year-over-year differences reflect a market trying to keep its balance as higher prices and higher mortgage rates mean potential buyers give up in disgust.
And the prices are still climbing, but more like runners hitting Heartbreak Hill than those fresh off the start line in Hopkinton.
Here’s a look at the median sales price increases over the past year and since 2020:
|kind of house
|Sep 2020
|SEVEN. 2021
|SEVEN. 2022
|%CHANGE
2021-2022
|Single parent family
|$474,000
|$510,000
|$550,000
|7.8%
|Condominium
|$417,000
|$460,000
|$495,000
|7.6%
“Last year, there were only three months where prices didn’t rise in double digits,” Warren said. “This year, through September, price increases have been in the single digits for 6 months. The big question is whether we will see the median price drop in a coming month.”
The news is mixed for buyers still on the hunt. There is less competition but fewer houses on the market. The rise in house prices is slowing, but it continues to climb, coupled with increases in mortgage rates that relegate more people to the sidelines.
“Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates hit their highest level in more than two decades last week and are set to climb further as the Federal Reserve all but promises further rate hikes in its battle to rein in inflation. persistent,” the Associated Press reported. . The average 30-year key rate fell from 6.66% to 6.92%. Last year, at this date, the rate was 3.05%.
In Suffolk County (home to Boston, Revere, Chelsea and Winthrop), sales fell 26.3% for single-family homes and 18.8% for condos, with median sale prices of $733,000 and $650,000, respectively. Nantucket County led the way in price increases (49.1%), but to put that into perspective, sales were down 40%. See breakdown by county.
Looking at the city-by-city numbers, the year-over-year numbers for the Arlington single-family home market indicate a downturn, but make no mistake. Sales were down 30.6% year-over-year, and the median selling price fell from $999,000 to $845,000 from September 2021 to September 2022. But since the start of 2022, prices rose 24.2% to $1,167,500.
In Brookline, condo sales are down about half and the median sale price is up 12.5% year-over-year ($842,500) and 8.2% since the start of the year ($887,500). Across the Charles in Cambridge, the numbers offer false hope: Sales are down around 28% and the median year-over-year selling price is down 3.5% ($786,513 ), but the median sale price this year rose 7.4% to $875,000.
Take a look at the city-by-city breakdown of single-family homes and condominium units.
Boston
Estonia’s parliament on Tuesday declared Russia a terrorist state, making it the third national legislature to do so.
Eighty-eight of the Riigikogu’s 101 MPs voted in favor of the statement, which expresses support for the investigations launched by the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court into crimes committed on Ukrainian territory by Russia. Ten deputies were absent and three abstained from voting.
“Supporting the Ukrainian Parliament’s appeal to countries and international organizations, the Riigikogu declares the Russian regime a terrorist state and the Russian Federation a state that supports terrorism,” the statement said. “The Riigikogu calls on the international community to adopt similar statements.
The Estonian parliament is only the third national parliament to condemn the Kremlin with such firmness, after its two Baltic neighbors, Lithuania and Latvia. The move comes a week after Ukraine condemned Russia as a terrorist state at an urgent meeting of the UN General Assembly.
“Russia has proven once again that this is a terrorist state which must be deterred in the strongest possible way,” Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN, told MPs Estonians in the opening speech of a debate that was overshadowed by the missile strikes on Kyiv. and other cities on the same day.
While other European countries have been reluctant to follow the Baltics, the Council of Europe’s Parliamentary Assembly voted on October 13 to adopt a resolution recognizing Russia as a terrorist state.
However, US President Joe Biden said last week that he believed Russia should not be designated as a state sponsor of terrorism, even though Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had asked it to do so. “It’s not the most effective or solid path, as we’ve said many times before, to hold Russia accountable,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
Politices
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said the bank’s back-to-office policy had brought 65% of employees back to their desks five days a week – but noted that was still short of the time they were putting on before the pandemic.
“Before the pandemic, about 75% of our employees were in the office any day of the week,” Solomon said on CNBC’s Squawk Box. “Today it’s 65%.”
Solomon – who called working from home an “aberration” and “not a new normal in the depths of COVID-19” – said on Tuesday he wanted to see current percentages increase slightly.
“I would like to go back to the culture we had before – people come to work, do their jobs, live their lives and have the flexibility to manage,” Solomon added.
“I don’t want rules. I want a culture where we show up, we serve our customers, we work hard, we coach our people, we teach our people, we strive for excellence. This is Goldman Sachs’ raison d’être. »
Solomon stressed how important it is for young workers who are still learning the trade to be in person in the office. And given that about half of Goldman’s workforce are people in their 20s, Solomon said it’s mission critical that those employees be in person.
Goldman insiders say employees are aligned with that vision. According to a 2022 Goldman Sachs Global Intern Survey, 99% of interns said relationships are “best formed in person,” with 75% of interns saying remote work “had a negative impact” on their ability to build relationships.
Compared to other Manhattan-based companies, Goldman is far ahead when it comes to bringing back employees. According to a survey by the Partnership for New York, only 9% of employees of Manhattan-based companies are in the office five days a week.
Prior to Labor Day, the bank lifted all COVID protocols as it pushed all employees back to the office five days a week. Goldman Sachs has told workers it will no longer need vaccines, COVID tests or masks – a signal it won’t accept excuses for employees who cited COVID as a reason to work from home .
New York Post
