Minnesota elections 2022: Senate District 31 candidates

Real estate news

Can the prices be far behind? Fall is generally a slower season for home sales, but the stark year-over-year differences reflect a market trying to maintain its position. Jon Gorey

There were 4,877 sales of single-family homes in Massachusetts last month, down 16.2% from September 2021, according to a report released Tuesday by the Warren Group.

The news for condo sales was even grimmer: they were down 22.9% year over year.

“The condominium market has underperformed the single-family market in recent months, posting larger sales declines than single-family homes every month this year,” said Tim Warren, CEO of the data analytics firm. “Single-family home sales figures were hit again in September as limited inventory, economic uncertainty and rising interest rates continued to weigh heavily on potential buyers.”

Fall is generally a slower season for home sales, but the stark year-over-year differences reflect a market trying to keep its balance as higher prices and higher mortgage rates mean potential buyers give up in disgust.

And the prices are still climbing, but more like runners hitting Heartbreak Hill than those fresh off the start line in Hopkinton.

Here’s a look at the median sales price increases over the past year and since 2020:

kind of house Sep 2020 SEVEN. 2021 SEVEN. 2022 %CHANGE

2021-2022 Single parent family $474,000 $510,000 $550,000 7.8% Condominium $417,000 $460,000 $495,000 7.6% SOURCE: THE WARREN GROUP

“Last year, there were only three months where prices didn’t rise in double digits,” Warren said. “This year, through September, price increases have been in the single digits for 6 months. The big question is whether we will see the median price drop in a coming month.”

The news is mixed for buyers still on the hunt. There is less competition but fewer houses on the market. The rise in house prices is slowing, but it continues to climb, coupled with increases in mortgage rates that relegate more people to the sidelines.

“Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates hit their highest level in more than two decades last week and are set to climb further as the Federal Reserve all but promises further rate hikes in its battle to rein in inflation. persistent,” the Associated Press reported. . The average 30-year key rate fell from 6.66% to 6.92%. Last year, at this date, the rate was 3.05%.

Address Our weekly buy, sell and design digest, with expert advice and insider neighborhood knowledge.

In Suffolk County (home to Boston, Revere, Chelsea and Winthrop), sales fell 26.3% for single-family homes and 18.8% for condos, with median sale prices of $733,000 and $650,000, respectively. Nantucket County led the way in price increases (49.1%), but to put that into perspective, sales were down 40%. See breakdown by county.

Looking at the city-by-city numbers, the year-over-year numbers for the Arlington single-family home market indicate a downturn, but make no mistake. Sales were down 30.6% year-over-year, and the median selling price fell from $999,000 to $845,000 from September 2021 to September 2022. But since the start of 2022, prices rose 24.2% to $1,167,500.

In Brookline, condo sales are down about half and the median sale price is up 12.5% ​​year-over-year ($842,500) and 8.2% since the start of the year ($887,500). Across the Charles in Cambridge, the numbers offer false hope: Sales are down around 28% and the median year-over-year selling price is down 3.5% ($786,513 ), but the median sale price this year rose 7.4% to $875,000.

Take a look at the city-by-city breakdown of single-family homes and condominium units.