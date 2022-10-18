News
Minnesota elections 2022: Senate District 36 candidates
SENATE DISTRICT 36
Roger Chamberlain
- Age: 59
- Party: R
- City: Lino Lakes
- What qualifies you to hold this position? My family and I have lived in this community for decades. I know the people, understand their concerns and know how to get things done in St. Paul. I deeply care about this community. By working with, and listening to, people in the community we have accomplished a lot.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Permanent tax relief for all, eliminate tax on social security income, no gas tax increases, prevent fraud and waste. Support law enforcement, hold criminals accountable, increase penalties for repeat offenders.
Education, I authored/passed legislation for historic student funding, give teachers proven literacy training, funding for mental health.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? I will continue doing what I have been doing – listening to and working with people in the community. My record shows that by working together and setting aside politics we have been able to do good things for this community and for Minnesota. In the end, our families, friendships, and community relationships are how we move forward.
- Website or contact:
Heather Gustafson
-
Age: 45
- Party: DFL
- City: Vadnais Heights
- What qualifies you to hold this position? As a mom, teacher, and volunteer, I know our district well and understand what families and businesses are experiencing. I have a master’s degree in education and experience teaching in our local schools, including five years at Centennial High School. Our community needs someone ready to solve problems, build relationships and deliver results.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Relief from rising costs: prohibiting price gouging, lowering health care costs, and eliminating the state tax on Social Security. Safe communities: ensuring law enforcement has the funding they need to do their jobs. Great schools: Making sure every student has high quality teachers, mental health supports and resources to help them succeed.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? I’ll always put our community first. An organizer and advocate, I’ve never believed a single party or individual has a monopoly on good ideas. Creating jobs, lowering taxes, and supporting our schools aren’t partisan talking points, they’re real issues people are counting on elected officials to address – and that will always be my focus.
- Website or contact: VoteHeatherGustafson.com, 763-200-5585
EU fails to agree gas price cap – Bloomberg
The bloc plans to propose measures to ease the energy market this week, the outlet reports citing a draft document
The EU will refrain from immediately introducing a price cap on natural gas, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday citing a draft proposal from the European Commission.
According to the outlet, the proposal lists measures aimed at easing the region’s volatile energy market and tackling the energy crisis.
“Now is the time to act, for this winter and beyond… The current situation is causing economic and social difficulties, imposing a heavy burden on citizens and the economy. Rising energy costs lead to a reduction in the purchasing power of citizens and a loss of competitiveness for businesses,” the states project, as quoted by Bloomberg.
The package would offer EU countries ways to use state aid to tackle the impact of high energy costs on businesses and households, in a volume of up to €40 billion from EU cohesion funds.
Member countries will also be offered a common purchasing platform that would coordinate the filling of gas reserves. States would have to jointly buy enough gas to fill at least 15% of their storage and energy companies will be allowed to form a European consortium to negotiate long-term contracts.
Read more
The project also proposes to place price limits on transactions on the Dutch trading hub TTF, but only “last resort” and upon authorization by national governments.
Another tool to stem the volatility of gas prices would be the obligation for commercial hubs to launch a “temporary intraday price cap mechanism” for electricity and gas, allowing them to set a limit on the Spot prices rise throughout the day.
The draft proposal would be discussed by EU leaders at a summit on October 20-21, while its details must be approved by energy ministers when they meet in Luxembourg next week.
For more stories on economics and finance, visit RT’s business section
RT
Minnesota Elections 2022: Senate District 57
SENATE DISTRICT 57
Jackie Craig
- Age: 51
- Party: DFL
- City: Lakeville
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I am running to represent SD57 because I believe in the strength of our community. The strength of us. Together, we can build a safe, supported, and healthy community where people are engaged with their neighbors and where residents have access to the resources needed to support their families and continue to grow our thriving community.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? I will be a fierce advocate for strengthening our education system and preparing our children for the workforce. I will work towards a fair economy with policies that support working families, small businesses, and retirees. I will help make our state a model for livability by making healthcare more affordable and protecting our natural resources.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? I believe in politics that are joyful and focused on solutions, that’s why our grassroots campaign is welcoming and collaborative. It is centered on building a safe, supported, and healthy community where people are engaged with their neighbors and where residents have access to the resources they need.
- Website or contact: www.JackieCraig.org
Zach Duckworth
- Age: 35
- Party: R
- City: Lakeville
- What qualifies you to hold this position? As a member of the Senate I’ve worked to pass legislation that helps Minnesotans and their families. As a former school board member, I understand the issues facing our students, parents, teachers, and school districts. Through my experience in the Army National Guard and as a volunteer firefighter, I know how to respond during times of crisis.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? 1.) Combating inflation and providing tax relief for families so that they keep more of their hard earned income to support their loved ones. 2.) Supporting law enforcement and their work to keep our communities safe. 3.) Ensuring the success of our kids and schools while empowering districts & parents to make decisions that best meet their needs.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? All of the legislation I’ve passed has been bipartisan and was the result of deliberately building respectful working relationships with my colleagues, leaders at all levels of government, as well as, the community and people I’m honored to serve. I’ll continue reaching across the aisle to pass common sense bills that help Minnesotans everywhere.
- Website or contact: VoteDuckworth.com
How Yankees ALDS rain fiasco helps Game 5 launch plan
Major League Baseball ignored its paying customers Monday night trying to wait out the rain and play Game 5 of the AL Division Series, but the eventual postponement could help the Yankees’ taxed pitching situation for Tuesday’s game-breaking make-up.
Aaron Boone can now turn to All-Star left-hander Nestor Cortes for three days off (instead of Monday’s scheduled starter Jameson Taillon), and the Yankees’ battered relief corps should be fresher as the team looks to book a trip to Houston to face arch-nemesis Astros in Game 1 of the ALCS the following night.
The Yankees’ bullpen, its deepest strength in the first half of the season, has turned into a quagmire of unpredictability due to various injuries, as well as the collapse of the former plus Seven-time All-Star close Aroldis Chapman as an unreliable reliever and disgruntled teammate who was rightfully kicked off the ALDS roster after skipping a mandatory team practice.
All hands must be on deck in the bullpen in any series tiebreaker. All-Star Clay Holmes can no longer be gloved with a chance to shut down the Guardians, especially after getting an unexpected day off after his crucial appearance in Game 4. Gerrit Cole must also potentially be available for a takedown or two after the Sunday’s seven-run relay.
Of course, the same goes for the Guardians, and manager Terry Francona might be tempted to return to ace Shane Bieber for a short rest in place of previously scheduled Game 5 starter Aaron Civale.
However, none of these potential maneuvers excuse MLB for not keeping these fans informed or updated while they wait out the 150-minute rain delay. The initial stoppage was announced around 6:30 p.m., and the match was eventually postponed over three hours later.
Soggy spectators saw the NYCFC playoff game — moved to Citi Field from Yankee Stadium — as well as parts of the Rangers-Ducks game from the Garden and Monday Night Football game between the Broncos and Chargers on the scoreboard.
Now, at least for those who can, they can return for a scheduled start at 4:07 p.m. late Tuesday afternoon, when we find out if the elimination or advancement of the Yankees to face the Astros has also been postponed.
Today’s last page
It’s advice time!
The new NBA season kicks off Tuesday night with two national interest games featuring star teams that have been embroiled in heavy drama during the offseason.
The 76ers visit the Celtics in Game 1, followed by the Lakers visiting the defending league champion Warriors.
The Celtics are now managed by former assistant Joe Mazzulla after head coach Ime Udoka was suspended for the entire season last month due to an inappropriate relationship with a female staff member. In his first season at the helm, the former Nets assistant coach led the Celtics to the NBA Finals, where they lost to Golden State in six games.
The Warriors were also thrown into turmoil after veteran forward Draymond Green hit teammate Jordan Poole during a recent practice. And the Lakers will be history all season as LeBron James closes in on Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time record and the team looks to find its way back into the playoffs after an embarrassing whiff (33-49 ) last season.
The Knicks (on the road against the Grizzlies) and Nets (at Barclays Center against the Pelicans) start their seasons on Wednesday.
How do you love me now?
I wrote in this space last week that we would hear more about the Jets and Giants against top opponents — the Packers and Ravens, respectively — on Sunday.
Both home sides appear to be on to something after their recent impressive wins. The Jets and Giants have already surpassed last season’s combined win total (8-26) with a 9-3 record between them through Week 6.
Brian Daboll and the Giants (5-1) have a legitimate chance of being no worse than 7-3 — or better — after 10 games. Their next four games, against the Jaguars, Seahawks, Texans and Lions, can be won before the Giants’ Thanksgiving visit to Dallas on Nov. 24.
The Jets (4-2) have also looked terrific since sophomore coach Robert Saleh’s infamous press conference on Sept. 14 as they awaited the return of starting quarterback Zach Wilson from a pre-knee injury. -season. They’ve clearly added playmakers in this year’s draft with cornerback Sauce Gardner, receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall all looking to have another good shot at making impactful contributions on Sunday against the Broncos.
New York Post
Chicago Bulls get a chance right away — in Wednesday’s opener in Miami — to set a new tone vs. the top teams in the East
The Chicago Bulls enter this season with a reputation to shake — that of a team that falls apart against top opponents.
The Bulls won only two of their 23 matchups against the top four teams in the Eastern and Western conferences last season. Both wins — against the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics — came before December, when the Bulls’ strong start began to fall apart because of injuries across the roster.
If the Bulls hope to disprove that criticism, they have an immediate opportunity in Wednesday’s season opener — a road game against the Miami Heat, the No. 1 seed in the East against whom the Bulls went 0-4 last season.
DeMar DeRozan eagerly welcomes the opening challenge, viewing the matchup as a chance to set a tone in the bolstered East.
“I don’t want no cakewalk,” DeRozan said after practice Monday. “I don’t want nothing easy. Playing against the best — it brings out the best in you.”
Coach Billy Donovan recognizes the opener as an identity test for his team, which aims to replicate the early success of last season through improved pace and ball movement. After a 107-104 loss in November, the Bulls never came within single digits of the Heat again and suffered a particularly brutal 26-point blowout in December.
The Bulls ranked as one of the best teams in the league in ball protection and defense during their first three meetings with the Heat. Yet Miami successfully exploited its size advantage, bullying the Bulls at every position in one-on-one matchups.
Injuries often created an asterisk next to last season’s results, but Donovan dismissed player absences as an excuse for how the Bulls fared against top teams, saying the team’s style of play against the better teams wasn’t “sustainable” even when the roster was fully healthy.
“When you’re a really elite team, it means you’re good at both ends of the floor,” Donovan said. “I do think that some of the things with our spacing, with our ball movement … a lot of (those losses) stemmed out of the fact that against some of those better teams — whether it be the top four teams in the East or the top four teams in the West — that was a challenge for us.”
The Bulls made minimal additions in the offseason, bringing in veteran experience with Andre Drummond and Goran Dragić and drafting Dalen Terry. The heart of this team remains the same: DeRozan and Zach LaVine.
LaVine appeared unsteady in the preseason, showing signs of rust after spending most of the summer in rehabilitation and recovery from arthroscopic knee surgery. Although LaVine feels completely recovered from the injury that hampered him for most of the second half of last season, his inability to scrimmage five-on-five over the summer could result in a slow start.
The Bulls will attempt to install a quicker-paced offense with LaVine still out of rhythm and Lonzo Ball sidelined indefinitely. As one of the most physical defenses in the league, the Heat offer an immediate test of how well that offense will fit into the East this season.
“It’s going to be a season-long progress,” DeRozan said. “You don’t figure out something in a two-week span. We’re going to have moments throughout the year where it’s going great, it’s going perfect, but nobody jumps out of the gates with something new and masters it right away. It’s definitely going to be a learning curve.”
The challenge doesn’t end in Miami. The Bulls play the Celtics on Monday at the United Center and the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 29, also at home, facing three of the top East contenders in their first seven games.
As the Bulls look to shake the perception of them this season, DeRozan feels his teammates need to welcome these early challenges — while also pushing aside the expectations set by last season’s results.
“Last year was last year,” DeRozan said. “Everybody is 0-0. … You talk about anything — trying to be a good team or the best — you’ve got to compete against it. You can’t run from it.
“We understand it’s definitely going to be a challenge, and that’s the beauty in it, to be honest. You’ve got to look at it from that standpoint.”
()
The debate makes it clear that Herschel Walker is not qualified to serve in the Senate
I wrote that political debates have outlived their usefulness, and I stand by that.
They are now more theatrical than substantial. It’s more about creating moments than scoring points. Cameras and commentators await the zingers and flubs, the clippable, quotable passage, the 10 seconds that stand out for their dramatic effect rather than their deeper meaning.
Debates have become a choreographed dance of managing expectations, setting individual hurdle heights for individual candidates, so much so that on debate stages, candidates stop competing with each other and simply compete with the expectations they set for themselves.
The debates were bastardized beyond belief.
And debate prep has followed suit: Candidates are trained to remember and regurgitate lines of attack — and ignore the rules.
Republicans now want a fighter above all else, even if the fighter is of dubious character and loose allegiance to the truth. Aggressiveness attracts. You might be wrong, but if you’re loud, it brings you right.
Friday night’s debate between Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, was no different. It was a play loosely based on politics. It didn’t change the fundamentals of the race — that Warnock is the only candidate of the two qualified to be a senator — nor should it have.
And yet I am still stuck in the position of analyzing the debate because it is a major event in a race that is close to my heart. So I’ll start with Warnock because his performance was the easier to analyze of the two.
He did not respond directly when asked what limits he favors on abortion, whether he would support President Joe Biden if he ran again in 2024 or whether he would support expanding the Supreme Court.
The preacher has become a politician.
The ambiguity, as a strategy, was a miscalculation for the Warnock campaign, but it pales in comparison to the stunning ineptitude presented by Walker.
First, we have to come straight to this: Herschel Walker is an absolute butcher of the English language.
When challenged to reduce the cost of insulin, Walker replied, “I believe in reducing insulin, but at the same time you have to eat well, because he may not know and I know a lot of people who take insulin, and unless you have a good diet, the insulin doesn’t do you any good.
Say what? English translation: “A healthy diet can help treat and prevent type 2 diabetes.” The nearly 2 million people with type 1 diabetes, not caused by diet and for whom insulin is necessary to stay alive? Never mind.
When Warnock accused Walker of impersonating a police officer, Walker pulled out a badge and said, “You know what’s so funny? I work with many police officers. A moderator then reprimanded him for bringing “the prop” to the event.
Walker is terribly inarticulate. That’s the fact of the matter, and a disqualifier. This is not a dialectical question, of which I am more understanding.
That’s not what’s happening with Walker. With him there is a fundamental inability to convey his ideas in thoughts or complete sentences.
This cheap rhetorical trick works for Republicans. They want the fighter more than the philosopher, the class sportsman more than the class president. As long as the candidate is on their side, it doesn’t matter if they’re up to it, because ultimately they’re voting for power over the person.
They will elect a man with no command of the English language or the stakes if he gives them command of the seat and the Senate. Walker’s debate performance was simply designed to allay their fears, to make them think about the unthinkable.
Charles Blow is a columnist for the New York Times.
California Daily Newspapers
Minnesota elections 2022: District 57A
House District 57A
Greg Henningsen
- Age: 52
- Party: DFL
- City: Lakeville
- What qualifies you to hold this position?
The legal answers are I am over 25, I am a citizen, and I live in Lakeville, Minnesota.I am qualified because I will be a catalyst for changing the current dysfunction in government. A change in which our government focuses on people, not politics. Finally, I seek only to serve the people, not myself.
- What would your top priorities be if elected?
I would work to depolarize and strengthen collaboration at the Capital. I will seek to get to know the other representatives. I will prioritize listening to Minnesotans and especially the people I represent in 57A. Thankfully, I’m not alone and would be eager to join the House Civility Caucus.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone?
The way to improve the tone is the same whether it’s at the State Capital or in our own neighborhood. We practice listening with curiosity to understand other who don’t share our beliefs. We prioritize the relationships and community. Then we stay in our stories and experiences, and away from headlines and opinion.
- Website or contact: Greg4MN.org
Jon Koznick
- Age: 50
- Party: GOP
- City: Lakeville
- What qualifies you to hold this position?
I bring private sector experience and common sense; Leadership and Experience. I owned a mortgage company in downtown Lakeville and own and Real Estate investment company. Served since 2014 . Have served on the following committees: Taxes, Transportation, State Government, Higher Education, Jobs and Economic Development.
- What would your top priorities be if elected?
1) Return the surplus with permanent tax relief, including eliminating the tax on social security. 2) Ensure Law enforcement has resources and policy to stem rising crime and restore safe communities 3)Help students recover from school shutdowns and learning loss. Parents voices matter and students need to focus on math, reading, science.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone?
I will continue to listen/ learn, but remain a voice for common sense and conservative policy ideas. In the minority, I found areas of agreement and focused on those. When in the majority, advocate for the common sense ideas that Minnesotans support. There is a “Civility Caucus” but it has little impact compared to actually talking with members.
- Website or contact: www.JonKoznick.com
