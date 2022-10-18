News
Minnesota Elections 2022: Senate District 46
SENATE DISTRICT 46
Ron Latz
- Party: DFL
- City: St. Louis Park
- Website or contact: www.ronlatz.org
Candidate responses not available.
Pavement Review – Indie giants of the 90s defy reputation as slacker with high energy and deep cuts | Curb
OWhen 90s American indie band Pavement announced they were reforming for dates again this year, it marked a decade since their last reformation and 20 years since their initial split. They released no new material in between, and have always been known for their tensions and resentments: the last show of their first phase, in 1999, involved singer Stephen Malkmus hanging handcuffs from the microphone stand and saying “These symbolize what it’s like to be in a band.” So it was easy to list it as yet another cynical cash-grabbing tour in an industry already brimming with nostalgia and anniversary shows.
Yet when Pavement kicked off the tour at the Primavera festival in Spain earlier this year, rather than running through the motions with clenched teeth in palpable discomfort, they beamed with joy, delight and overflowing gratitude. Malkmus seemed relatively comfortable, while other members, especially Bob Nastanovich, rushed around the stage like sugar-laden toddlers, screaming what might just be the band’s last set of screams.
This benevolent nature is also evident in their 2022 slates: rather than sticking strictly to a slate of predictable hits, they dug into rarities and changed things up night after night, with more than 50 different songs rolling out over the course. of the tour so far – not bad for a band that has often been unfairly portrayed as indifferent slackers.
In reality, they have always been as tight as they are loose. Sharp and chaotic, both melodic and jarring, and they feel like a tense, if slightly tired, unit as they hit the UK. Early favorites lift the room – Stereo’s crisp explosion, Summer Babe’s sultry pop buzz – while Shady Lane’s meandering melodies and singalong lines make you forget the band ever had anything like it. a conventional hit.
Unsurprisingly, for a band as sartorially distressed as Pavement, the on-screen visuals behind them are disappointing – at one point, a tennis player is superimposed on a police cruiser for minutes. But it also captures their inherently oblique attitude. Malkmus’ lyrics were always experimental and playful to the point of abstruseness and Pavement always wanted to exist outside the framework of other alternative rock bands of the time – despite, ironically, becoming a model for countless mundane imitators. .
While some songs feel rushed and hammered tonight, when they grind things down in tender, stretched jams, like over a beautifully deployed Type Slowly, a poignant We Dance or the subtle groove of Spit on a Stranger, they allow their personality, their wonky edges and timeless qualities to shine. Even better, when they can combine that idiosyncratic stripped down side with dynamic bursts of streamlined noise, like on Trigger Cut – “the best fucking band in the world” someone shouts shortly after – the explosive and quiet nature of Embassy Row, or the closest triumphant Stop Breathin, they all play to their greatest assets at once.
Fan favorites like Gold Soundz and Here are left out tonight, but their set doesn’t seem to miss. Instead, it digs and thoughtfully explores Pavement’s rich history, reconnecting with, rather than simply piecing together, the material. And there are no handcuffs in sight.
theguardian
Minnesota Elections 2022: Senate District 58
SENATE DISTRICT 58
Clarice Grabau
- Age: 51
- Party: DFL
- City: Northfield
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I’m a mother, teacher, and City Councilor, who values thoughtful, compassionate decision-making that improves people’s lives. I’ve served on the Housing and Redevelopment Authority, Police Policy Review Task Force, Human Rights Commission, and more.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? As an educator who’s taught through the pandemic, I know how challenging the past few years have been. We need to support teachers and schools so that every child has the chance to succeed. We need housing and healthcare that’s affordable. Women must be allowed to make their own healthcare decisions, and we need safe and thriving communities.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? As a City Councilor, I serve in a nonpartisan office and my responsibility is to represent everyone fairly and equally. People are exhausted by the division and hateful rhetoric, and it is one of the reasons I’m running. As a teacher and an elected official, I show up every day ready to listen and learn from the experience of others.
- Website or contact: www.claricegrabau.com
Bill Lieske
- Age: 32
- Party: R
- City: Lonsdale
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I am a Business owner, father of small children, and an Eagle Scout with plenty of leadership training and a strong understanding of budgeting. I am a chiropractor who works with people every day.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? The economy (inflation/taxation), public safety, educational freedom, and health freedom.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? If a good idea to limit government and protect the people comes from either party I will support it. The party of the author shouldn’t matter, what is good for the people of district 58 is what I would be elected for. I would be elected to represent all people of district 58 not just one side.
- Website or contact: lieske4senate.com
Will you deliver Dawood Ibrahim to India?
New Delhi:
The head of Pakistan’s investigative agency was seen on Tuesday dodging questions about underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and the mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks Hafiz Saeed, both among the most wanted terrorists by Indian security agencies and who are believed to be living in Pakistan.
Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Mohsin Butt, who is part of a two-member delegation from Islamabad sent to Delhi for the Interpol General Assembly, declined to comment on the fate of Dawood and Hafiz Saeed.
Mr Butt declined to comment on a question from the ANI news agency on whether Pakistan would hand over Dawood Ibrahim and Lashkar-e-Taiba leader Hafiz Saeed to India.
#LOOK | Pakistani director general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Mohsin Butt, who is attending the Interpol conference in Delhi, refuses to answer when asked if he will hand over the chief of the underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim and Lashkar-e-Taiba Hafiz Saeed. pic.twitter.com/GRKQWvPNA1
— ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2022
The Pakistani delegation’s participation comes despite tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi over cross-border terrorism and Pakistan’s efforts to raise the Kashmir issue in several global forums, including the recent United Nations General Assembly.
The General Assembly is Interpol’s supreme governing body and meets once a year to take major decisions related to its operation.
Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Interpol Assembly.
The four-day event will continue until Friday and will see the participation of delegations from 195 Interpol member countries including ministers, country police chiefs, heads of national central bureaus and senior police officers.
Interpol’s General Assembly meeting is taking place in India after a hiatus of around 25 years – it was last held in 1997.
Each of the 195 member countries can be represented by one or more delegates who are usually ministers, chiefs of police, heads of their Interpol national central bureaus and senior ministry officials.
ndtv
Election 2022: North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale school board candidates
ISD 622 SCHOOL BOARD, AT-LARGE
Caleb Anderson
- Age: 35
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I’m a proud lifelong community member. I’m a dad with 3 kids in the schools. I am a lead preschool teacher in Woodbury. I have a business degree with a prior career in sales and marketing. I am in my 8th year on the school board and serve as treasurer. I have 16 years experience serving on state, city, and non-profit boards. I’m kind and passionate.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? 1. Graduates are prepared for career, college, and adult life. 2. Address staffing shortages that affect learning outcomes. 3.Safe schools, including more support for mental and behavioral health. 4.More community outreach, cooperation, and partnerships with residents, businesses, churches, non-profits, cities, etc. 5. Tech Infrastructure.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? To safeguard life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness through passing and upholding laws and regulations in a fair and transparent manner. To provide critical infrastructure that is essential to the healthy flow of commerce, and to protect opportunities for all citizens to pursue the American Dream.
- Website or contact: calebandersonschoolboard622.wordpress.com
Ben Jarman
- Age: 45
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I have been living in the district for almost 20 years and I am currently completing my 4th year on the school board. I was the co-president of a PTO at my son’s school and I was a co-chair for several district levy and bond campaigns. I would also like to use my experience as a former teacher to improve all educational opportunities.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? I want to focus on enhancing communication across the school district. With this in mind, I can help employees, parents, and community members hear different perspectives for the betterment of all students. If I promote the amazing things like our immersion program and online school, the district can be an educational leader.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The primary role of government is to prepare and maintain the infrastructure to support fair opportunities for all.
- Website or contact: votebenjaminjarman.wordpress.com
Dan Peltzman
- Age: 39
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I am eager to get to work for ISD 622’s community of educators, administrators, and students and families. As the son of a teacher and father to a 622 student, I know that quality public schools are essential to healthy, inclusive communities. Together we can do the important work of ensuring excellent educational outcomes for all of our students.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Excellent outcomes for students – We owe all of our students the resources they need to succeed academically and socially. School safety – Students need to be safe, and feel safe, in order to get the most out of their education. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion – Our schools must be places where the identities of everyone are celebrated.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The role of government is to ensure the wellbeing of its citizens. In this case that is to educate students, prepare them for life beyond school, and instill in them a lifelong love of learning.
- Website or contact: danpeltzman.com
Michelle Yener
- Age: 49
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I have the passion, knowledge and skills to make a positive impact on the district. I have served on the school board for 12 years and have learned a lot about advocating for our community. I have a doctorate in education and work at the University of Minnesota. I am proud to send my children to 622 schools and to be part of the 622 community.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? My top priorities include: Recruit and retain a healthy and happy workforce that represents the diversity of the district; Provide safe and welcoming schools; Produce highly qualified graduates; Close achievement gaps; Advocate for adequate funding; Demonstrate accountability and transparency with school finances and student outcomes.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Ideally, our government provides a free and equal education, regardless of age, disability, gender, national origin, race, or religion. Educators are acutely aware that there are barriers to equal education. The barriers are within the education system and external to it. The government’s role is to identify and remove barriers to equal education.
- Website or contact: michelleyener.com
ISD 622 SCHOOL BOARD, SPECIAL ELECTION
James Lipps
- Age: 31
- What qualifies you to hold this position? My wife and I attended 622 schools, have our children attending our schools, and live in Maplewood. I’m a public school teacher and a fierce advocate for public education. I see what our students, families, and educators face daily. Leadership experiences have shown me what it takes to make positive change for students at the site and policy level.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Expanding career and college pathways. Support initiatives for helping students navigate well being in the digital age. Holistically meet the needs of families through additional academic, social, and health services at sites. Assure our district designs its way forward in collaboration with students, parents, teachers, and the broader community.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Government should provide for the common good by removing barriers to success that prevent individuals from pursuing opportunity.
- Website or contact: lippsfor622.com
Kita Yang
- Age: 43
- What qualifies you to hold this position? My children attend 622 schools and I am the product of public schools. I have volunteered and helped run the parent teacher group at the elementary school. I am currently the Interim School Board member. I am an HR professional and am familiar with workforce management and engagement. I believe in the importance of public education to a community.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? 1) Ensure student and staff engagement through continued mental health supports, and review and assess where they can improve; 2) Support the review of practices, policies, and procedures to ensure disparate treatment and impact is not occurring; 3) Promote and actively work towards positive school-community relations
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Government’s role is to act as a whole by being a voice for the communities it serves; and collaboratively make communities a place where residents want to live through laws, regulations, and public services; while also protecting rights of its citizens.
- Website or contact: kitayang.com
Thomas Willenbring (Candidate information not available)
Semafor makes its debut in a difficult media environment
Ben Smith, left, and Justin Smith
Source: Semafor
Semafor, a new digital media company focused on global news for college-educated readers, debuted Tuesday with the intention of bringing transparency and clarity to a news industry that its co-founders feel they have become too polarized.
Semafor has been preparing its launch since January, when the former New York Times media columnist Ben Smith and former Bloomberg Media CEO Justin Smith left their jobs to start the company. Semafor.com and its mobile site will have a signature yellow background to accompany coverage in the United States and sub-Saharan Africa. The news company will introduce regional and national coverage in the Middle East, Asia, Europe and other countries.
The Smiths will leverage lessons learned from more than 20 years in digital media to steer Semafor into what they hope will be a global, profitable business.
Recent sales of Axios (to Cox Enterprises), The Athletic (to The New York Times) and Politico (to Axel Springer) gave Semafor a path to building and selling a business for hundreds of millions of dollars. , although Justin Smith said he had no conversations about selling at a specific valuation with Semafor investors. They include Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, and Jessica Lessin, founder of tech news site The Information.
Yet ad-supported digital media is a sector notorious for recessionary droughts and slow growth — with plenty of cautionary tales. BuzzFeed has seen its valuation drop 80% since its IPO. Vice’s attempt to go public failed as investors grew suspicious of its future prospects. He has been trying to find a buyer for several years.
Semafor will immediately stand out from legacy news publications such as The New York Times, The Wall Steet Journal or CNN.com with its unique article structure. All stories, with the possible exception of breaking news, will adhere to a “Semaform”, with five sections: “The News”, “The Reporter’s Viewpoint”, “Room for Disagreement”, “The View From” and “Notable”.
Each story will give reporters a chance to weigh in on the news, themselves, in a specific section, while also including paragraphs explaining why their point of view may be wrong. Stories will also include a section giving a macro/global perspective, to limit local biases.
To address information overload, a key flaw in today’s media ecosystem, according to Justin Smith, outside media analysis will be truncated and found in the Notable section. The “Semaform” stems from Justin Smith’s experience managing the newsrooms of Bloomberg, The Atlantic, Quartz and The Week, as well as Ben Smith’s time as editor of BuzzFeed News and his time at the New York Times.
It’s an evolution of Axios’ short story distillation into bullet points, the “Bloomberg Way” (a style guide that emphasizes clarity), and The Week’s emphasis on a broad range of points of view.
“We started trying to isolate individual issues, such as polarization and information overload, and sort them out,” Smith said. “We reached out to different user segments with meaningful conversations, asking them about some of the insights we had developed. There was a real sense of frustration but also amazement that the central unit of journalism – the article – hasn’t really been involved in literally hundreds and hundreds of years.”
The business project
Semafor will start as a free, ad-supported media site but evolve into a paid subscription site in about 12 to 18 months as it gains brand recognition, Smith said. Despite launching in a time of economic uncertainty where brands are cautious about how they spend on digital media advertising, Semafor will debut partnerships with companies such as Verizon and Pfizer.
“We are certainly ahead of our revenue and monetization expectations,” said Rachel Oppenheim, chief revenue officer at Semafor. “We operate in a specific part of the advertising market, which is corporate reputation and brand advertising. While brands are under pressure from a financial perspective, they are also under a lot of pressure to advance their reputation and reaching out to key stakeholders. One of the hallmarks of many conversations we’ve had is, “I’ve never seen anything like this before. It’s been deeply humbling and uplifting.”
Semafor raised $25 million and had no discussions with its investors about a possible exit valuation, despite sharing a five-year business plan with investors, Justin Smith said. He will spend his initial investment and assess how the business is doing before setting profitability targets or raising more money, he added.
Ben and Justin Smith named the company Semafor after the word “semaphore”, a visual signaling device, which sounds the same in about 35 different languages. The media company will launch with around 60 employees, more than half of whom are reporters.
WATCH: Ben Smith on Facebook’s Supervisory Board
cnbc
ASK IRA: Has Erik Spoelstra already identified the Heat’s odd men out in season-opening rotation?
Q: Who isn’t in the rotation at the start of the season? – Danny.
A: Um, most of the roster. Two-way players Jamal Cain and Dru Smith will likely have to wait their turn, and since each is limited to being on the active roster for up to 50 games, it might behoove the Heat to keep them inactive early. Omer Yurtseven has been out nearly two weeks with ankle pain, so that likely has him out of the mix Wednesday against the Bulls. And Udonis Haslem didn’t participate in the preseason, so there likely is little reason that would chance with the rest of the roster healthy. So that’s four of the 16 right there. Of the 12 who remain, it looks like the starters will be Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry. And of the seven left, only Max Strus would appear locked into playing time. Otherwise, with Dewayne Dedmon it would come down to whether another center is needed (if Chicago goes big with Andre Drummond off the bench). With Duncan Robinson it could come down to whether another shooter is needed. Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent could prove an either/or decision. Haywood Highsmith’s chance could come down to whether the Bulls play small. And with Nikola Jovic, it’s a question of whether Erik Spoelstra deems him ready. So it makes sense how Spoelstra says his rotation could be fluid.
Q: Hi, Ira. I read your column regarding Victor Oladipo and his lackluster preseason performance and you expressed concern in terms of shot creation off the bench. Despite his age, is Nikola Jovic the option with the best passing/scoring package to resolve this? I can see him making plays for cutters like Victor, Gabe Vincent and Jamal Cain and whatever starter they mix in. Same for hitting open shooters. – Eddie, South Bend, Ind.
A: I still think too raw for when it gets so real right away, with four consecutive home games against Eastern Conference competition. Nikola Jovic’s turn is more likely to come when injuries hit elsewhere on the roster or players are given rest.
Q: I’m going to Saturday’s game but it’s a back-to-back, will everyone play? – Anthony.
A: I’m not sure I can guarantee full availability, because there always is the chance for injury in one of the two preceding games (Chicago on Wednesday, Boston on Friday). But I think it would be too early for that, considering the Heat have had the past week off. Plus, I would highly doubt that the Heat’s oldest rotation player, Kyle Lowry, would skip a game against his former team, with the Heat hosting the Raptors on Saturday and Monday.
