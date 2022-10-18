Minnesota Elections 2022: Senate District 47

NFL

The superstar quarterback was cleared to attend a wedding celebration for Robert Kraft on Friday night in New York, before the Buccaneers play in Pittsburgh on Sunday. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady returns for a first-half pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, October 16, 2022. AP Photo/Justin Berl

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Monday there were no “concerns” about the possible perception that quarterback Tom Brady is being treated differently than other players on the team.

Bowles was asked at a weekly press conference about gossip that Brady received “special treatment” when the superstar quarterback was allowed to attend a wedding celebration for the Nova Scotia Patriots owner. England, Robert Kraft, Friday night in New York.

Brady then reportedly traveled alone to Pittsburgh on Saturday and met his teammates there ahead of Sunday’s game against the host Steelers. Brady’s travel arrangements caused him to miss an organized Saturday morning team visit to Tampa before leaving for the road game.

While Brady put on a strong, if unspectacular, individual performance in Pittsburgh, the Buccaneers repeatedly bogged down as they neared the end zone and scored just one touchdown in a 20-18 loss to the Steelers. The loss, which included Brady’s failure to connect on a two-point conversion pass attempt that would have tied the game late in the fourth quarter, dropped Tampa Bay’s record to 3-3.

Immediately after the game, Bowles told reporters that Brady’s trip to New York had “absolutely not” contributed to the team’s struggles in the red zone.

“He didn’t miss anything,” the coach added at the time, in his first year at the helm of the Buccaneers. “He’s had a full week of training.”

The detour for a wedding celebration on his way to a regular-season road game became the latest example of the Buccaneers allowing Brady time off from the team. The 45-year-old had an 11-day excused absence during training camp to “take care of some personal things”, as Bowles said in August, and Brady would be able to take time off at least some Wednesday training sessions on an ongoing basis.

On Monday, after being pressed further by reporters about potential upset from fans or teammates over Brady’s perceived ‘special treatment’, Bowles replied, “He works as hard as anyone. “Special treatment” – there have been a few guys who have missed meetings and practices for something special that just isn’t publicized because they’re not him. It sort of comes with the territory. You don’t worry too much about that.

When asked if Brady was as “locked in” as he has been in the past, Bowles simply replied, “Yes.”

In the previously 1-4 loss to the Steelers, who lost starting quarterback Kenny Pickett to concussion protocols but got a good backup performance from backup Mitchell Trubisky, Brady was shown at one point training to yell at members of his offensive line.

“We’re all playing less than we’re capable of,” Brady told reporters after the loss to a Pittsburgh team missing setter TJ Watt and several other injured members of his defense. “We all need to look in the mirror and figure out why.”

“We didn’t deserve the win,” added the seven-time Super Bowl champion, whose team lost for the third time in four weeks. “It’s a game to win it, and it’s a game to play well and perform well, and we’re just not doing a good job. I don’t think we’ve done it for six weeks. I think we all play less than we are capable of.

The most recent of Brady’s Super Bowl triumphs came at the end of the 2020 season, his first with the Buccaneers. Before that, he spent 20 years in New England, where he reportedly formed a close friendship with Kraft.

According to the New York Post, the event Kraft hosted on Friday was not billed as a wedding celebration, but rather a “Kickoff and a Touchdown” party. Most of the attendees, including a number of former Patriots as well as NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and NBA commissioner Adam Silver, as well as several pop stars and other celebrities, were surprised to learning that Kraft, 81, had just married his fiancée, 47-year-old eye doctor Dana Blumberg (via People).

Among those who did not attend was New England coach Bill Belichick, who said during a radio appearance on Monday that he had been invited to the party and planned to attend. to go but “in the end, it was just too much at the end of the week.” As Brady and the Buccaneers struggled in Pittsburgh, the Belichick Patriots traveled to Cleveland on Sunday and outscored the Browns, 38-15, despite having to start fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe instead. of injured quarterback Mac Jones.

“Robert and I talked about [attending the party] a few times…and we both decided the best thing for me to do was try to prepare to beat Cleveland,” Belichick said on Boston’s WEEI. “We will celebrate at another time, but very happy for Robert and Dana. I heard it was a very special night, so sorry I missed it, but I know it was a great night for him.