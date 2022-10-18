News
Minnesota Elections 2022: Senate District 51
SENATE DISTRICT 51
Frank Pafko
- Party: R
- City: Richfield
Candidate responses not available.
Melissa Halvorson Wiklund
- Age: 59
- Party: DFL
- City: Bloomington
- What qualifies you to hold this position? In my work in the legislature over the past 10 years, I have demonstrated my commitment to serving the people of my district in the Minnesota Senate in a thoughtful, hardworking manner. I have worked with my colleagues in both parties to create and pass legislation that positively affects the lives of Minnesotans.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? I will continue to work on finding solutions to the issues that are most important to my communities by addressing access to affordable health care, reducing the costs of prescription drugs and creating a child care system where parents can find and afford care and providers earn the wages they deserve.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? I work with colleagues from all parties to get things done. As an example, I worked with Republicans and Democrats to create a first in the nation program to help Minnesotans with diabetes access insulin in emergency situations. Coming to agreement by working with all stakeholders is the way I have worked on many issues over my terms in the Senate.
- Website or contact: wiklundforsenate.com
Conservative Party ‘dead’, globalist hunt, Labor ‘identical’
Brexit champion Nigel Farage has said that following the “globalist coup” against the very moderately liberal Tory Liz Truss, the (Conservative) Conservative Party is useless.
“Twelve years of Tory mismanagement,” Farage lamented in a direct-to-camera article titled “Why the Conservative Party needs to be replaced.”
Farage, while he had expressed doubts about Truss’ anti-Brexit past, said she should be given a chance after winning the party’s highly scrutinized internal election to replace Boris Johnson as Tory leader and, by extension, Prime Minister. He first praised its initial focus on helping ordinary citizens and businesses with their energy bills and reducing the tax burden, which is at its heaviest in 70 years.
Now, however, Kwasi Kwarteng, who was pro-Brexit, has been replaced by anti-Brexit Jeremy Hunt, to appease anti-tax cut forces.
Indeed, Hunt, who backed Rishi Sunak rather than Liz Truss for party leader, is now not just Chancellor but de facto Prime Minister, having abandoned nearly all of Truss’s leadership platform policies – and he exercises that power despite being decisively rejected by ordinary members of the leading Conservative Party in 2019, and not even reaching the stage of the 2022 leadership contest where ordinary members could have voted for or against him.
As Farage said, “Liz Truss won’t last very long… [S]he is not running the country, Mr. Hunt and the globalists are.
Coup over: ‘De facto’ PM Hunt rolls back existing measures including tax cuts, cuts fuel bill support
— Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondres) October 17, 2022
Farage referred not only to the botched and now aborted attempt by Liz Truss and her first Chancellor of the Exchequer to cut taxes – Hunt warned they will in fact likely increase – but also the failures on issues such as the immigration, law and order, and advocacy at all levels since 2010, when David Cameron ousted Gordon Brown as Prime Minister after 13 years of Labor government.
“[N]now we have Jeremy Hunt. Oh, isn’t that just awesome,” Farage said, perhaps not quite sincerely.
“Pro Chinese Communist Party, pro European Union, pro lockdown, pro compulsory vaccination – I mean, frankly, he might as well be a Labor politician. This is a globalist coup,” he insisted.
“Now if Labor were in power their economic policies would be virtually identical. Some of the social stuff might be a little crazier, a little crazier, but that wouldn’t make any difference – I don’t see, at the moment, what the interest of the Conservative Party is; I don’t even know what it’s for,” he added.
“There is no interest in this Conservative Party. It may have been around for 200 years – it’s no longer useful. It desperately needs to be replaced… Be sure of one thing, the Conservative Party as we have always known it is now dead.
Farage said he would focus on how to replace the Tories, likely after they are inevitably wiped off the map in the next general election. Whether or not he will personally lead a new Conservative force, as he did with the Brexit Party, now Reform UK, remains to be seen. But Martin Daubney, a former Brexit Party MEP, hinted maybe it’s “time to get the band back together…”
Anti-Brexit, China-linked Covid authoritarian Jeremy Hunt becomes UK chancellor
— Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondres) October 14, 2022
Breitbart News
High school football: What’s at stake in the final week of the regular season
What’s at stake in the final week of high school football’s regular season:
CLASS 6A
— The winner of the Centennial at Woodbury game on Thursday should lock in a No. 2 seed in the Class 6A playoffs, while the loser is in danger of a dip down the seedings. It’s a massive game in turns of ease of path to state.
— Forest Lake can likely clinch a home playoff game with a win over Lakeville North.
— White Bear Lake needs a win over Totino-Grace to stay in contention for a home playoff game.
— East Ridge should secure a No. 3 seed with a win over St. Michael-Albertville.
— Eagan would secure a home playoff game with an upset over Shakopee on Thursday.
CLASS 5A
— A win over Tartan secures a No. 1 section seed in Section 3 for St. Thomas Academy (7-0). A loss would create an interesting seeding situation with one-loss Bloomington Kennedy.
— A win over Cretin-Derham Hall should secure the No. 3 seed for Hastings in Section 3.
— Harding/Humboldt and Highland Park are both in contention for the No. 2 seed in Section 4, and will remain there if the KnightHawks beat Johnson and the Scots beat St. Croix Lutheran.
— Central would secure a home playoff game in Section 4 with a win over Minneapolis North, but it is in good position for it regardless.
— Spring Lake Park could leapfrog Rogers for the No. 1 seed in Section 6 with a win over Robbinsdale Armstrong.
— Irondale likely needs to beat Apple Valley to remain in contention for a home playoff game in Section 6.
CLASS 4A
— A win over Providence Academy keeps SMB in contention for a No. 1 seed in Section 5.
CLASS 2A
— St. Agnes should secure the No. 2 seed in Section 4 with a win over DeLaSalle.
Tamil Nadu Assembly Passes Resolution Against Imposing Hindi Language
Chenai:
The Tamil Nadu Assembly today passed a resolution against the ‘imposition’ of the Hindi language and urged the Center not to implement the recommendations of the report of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language.
The resolution, spearheaded by Chief Minister MK Stalin, argued that the recommendation submitted to the president on September 9 was against state languages, including Tamil, and also against the interest of people who speak these languages.
“The House expresses its concern that the recommendation of the Parliamentary Committee, now presented, opposes the Bilingual Policy Resolution proposed and adopted by Perarignar Anna in this august House, contrary to the promise made by the Prime Minister of the time, Thiru Nehru, to the non-Hindi speaking States and are against the use of English as an official language, guaranteed by the resolutions passed in 1968 and 1976 on the official language,” the resolution reads.
The resolution was passed unanimously by the House.
AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam said his party supports the dual language policy of Tamil and English in the state.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
Election 2022: North Oaks candidates
MAYOR
Kara Ries
- Age: 47
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I am serving as Mayor and previously on the City Council and Planning Commission for years, experiencing a breadth of issues, developing the necessary municipal government leadership experience. I strive to preserve due process transparently, and ensuring the community’s health, safety and the general welfare, while listening to resident concerns.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? My top three priorities as Mayor would continue to be public safety, protecting natures resources including improving water quality, community engagement, and responsible spending that supports the resident needs of our community. I accomplish these with respect, civility, and dignity in all interactions.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The primary role of government is to protect and provide for the people. Protection of the residents is accomplished through provided emergency response services that residents cannot provide individually themselves. Governments may also provide utilities and services to areas.
- Website or contact: www.northoaksmn.gov
Krista Wolter
- Age: 54
- What qualifies you to hold this position? As a top Realtor of Coldwell Banker and long time resident, I am in touch with the people of North Oaks as I have moved hundreds of homeowners into the community. I work on a daily basis to bring parties together and I am committed to keeping North Oaks a great place to call home, both aesthetically and environmentally.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? From my experience on the North Oaks Home Owners’ Association Board, I have found that we need a higher level of communication to the citizens of North Oaks to provide information and involve community engagement. Due to the wide ranges of home values and ages of our population, decisions need to be made with this diversity in mind.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? I believe that elected officials should serve their community and the residents that reside here, along with fostering a climate of civility to one another. The city should also be responsible for providing a safe and secure environment. Positive, engaging leadership is what is needed most for the next mayor of North Oaks.
- Website or contact: www.KristaWolterForMayor.com or 612-247-5106
CITY COUNCIL
Mark Azman
- Age: 55
- What qualifies you to hold this position? Planning Commissioner since 2019 (Chair since 2020), overseeing major developments and Comp Plan. Two term NOHOA board member (Pres., 4 yrs), overseeing budget, long-term planning (Roads/Asset Study), completion of Community Center. Attorney with 25+ years representing public entities. I consider all facts, and make reasoned decisions. 36 year resident.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? 1. Safety and security (policing, trespassing, traffic control). 2. Management of development including natural resource protection, orderly completion, productive relationships. 3. Climate change initiatives, including resilient community priorities (water, infrastructure, building codes, continuity of operations, climate-ready trees, wetlands).
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The primary roles of government are to serve the people by protecting individual liberty and property rights, ensuring peace, safety and order, and promoting the general welfare. These roles should be provided equally, promptly, and fairly.
- Website or contact: www.facebook.com/MarkAzmanforCityCouncil
Rich Dujmovic (candidate information not available)
Grover Sayre
- Age: 66
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I have experience as a former member of the Planning Commission. Also have extensive experience as a real estate finance and development attorney, including legal counsel for the Waverly Gardens development. I have served on nonprofit boards and am the current Board Chair for the University of Northwestern-St Paul.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? A top priority would be to work with the North Oaks Company and future home owners in a harmonious way to complete the development of the undeveloped land in the city, without the need to resort to lawsuits. We also need to encourage re-development of some of the older areas in the city. Community security will be a priority.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Government exists to serve the people that established and elected representatives to that government. Those elected to government should understand that they are public servants whose role is to help find solutions to the challenges that face the community. The attitude of those who serve should be “how to” not “can’t do.”
- Website or contact: GroverSayre.com [email protected]
John Shuman
- Age: 50
- What qualifies you to hold this position? As a resident of North Oaks and former Special Agent with the United States Secret Service, I believe I can help ensure North Oaks remains a safe place to live and raise a family. Having worked in the private sector for almost 10years, I’ve led teams, large and small, managed budgets, and facilitated a collaborative, empowering environment.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? 1. Safety and Security – residents have to feel safe in the community they live in. 2. Protection of our natural resources – North Oaks’ lakes, trails, and wooded areas are what makes North Oaks such a special place to live. 3. Welcoming – North Oaks must always remain a welcoming and inviting place for future generations.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Government at any level should be committed to helping it’s people realize their dreams, help achieve their goals, and spend their money wisely. Government should listen first, then collaborate, invite diversity of thought – then take transparent action to ensure community support. Look for a way to say yes. By the people, for the people.
- Website or contact: 612-212-9575, [email protected]
Amazon workers in Albany vote against unionization
Amazon workers arrive with paperwork to unionize at the NLRB office in Brooklyn, New York on October 25, 2021.
Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters
The employees of a Amazon A warehouse near Albany overwhelmingly rejected a organizing effort on Tuesday, dealing a blow to an upstart union seeking to organize workers at the retail giant.
The tally was 206 votes in favor of the union and 406 votes against. Officials said 949 workers at the ALB1 warehouse were eligible to vote on whether to join the Amazon Labor Union. Four ballots were cancelled. The results of the election have yet to be certified by the National Labor Relations Board.
The results mark the latest setback for the Amazon Labor Union, a grassroots organization of current and former Amazon employees, which won a historic victory in April at the JFK8 warehouse on Staten Island in New York. The group also lost a vote in May at a nearby Staten Island warehouse.
Chris Smalls, president of ALU, said in a statement that the voting process “was not free and fair”, suggesting the union may seek to challenge the election results.
“This was a sham election where workers were daily intimidated and retaliated against and even workers who volunteered to be election observers faced threats of dismissal,” he said. Smalls.
Amazon representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
ALB1 workers hoped the union would help employees earn higher wages. Amazon last month raised the establishment’s starting wage to $17 an hour from $15.70 an hour, alongside wage increases for frontline workers across the country.
ALB1 organizers have also raised concerns about working conditions, saying the fast pace of work has led to high injury rates and caused employee burnout.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
cnbc
Joe Harris to be at ‘limited capacity’ as Nets start regular season
Nets sharpshooter Joe Harris is pushing for a return soon from a recent bout with soreness in the foot supporting his surgically repaired left ankle, but he also expects to be “at a little bit of a limited capacity” when he does make his season debut.
The Nets ruled Harris — who has recently recovered from two procedures on his left ankle — out for Wednesday’s season-opener against the New Orleans Pelicans, with head coach Steve Nash explaining the starting forward “is turning a corner” in getting through his foot soreness, but that there “wasn’t enough time” to get to a safe place before the first game of the season.
The two-time league leader in three-point efficiency characterized his missed time as “just being cautious” and told the Daily News there was no on-court incident or setback causing the foot soreness that’s sidelined him since the Nets’ Oct. 3 preseason opener against the Philadelphia 76ers.
“I was reaching the end of my initial rehab timeline, and it’s kind of one of those things where the intensity goes up from open gym to practice, and from practice to the preseason games,” he told The News as Digital Girl, Inc. unveiled their newly renovated technology hub at the Bedford Union Armory on Monday afternoon. “It’s really more about my body just kind of building up a tolerance just for playing higher intensity loads.”
Instead, Harris is trying to prevent a setback by taking a slow but steady approach. While he’s optimistic this route will help him peak at the end of the season, the durability will come at the expense of production in the opening weeks.
“I’m hoping to be back here pretty soon, full go,” Harris said. “But even when I am, I’ll still be at a little bit of a limited capacity.”
Harris is one of two Nets rotational marksmen out rehabbing a recent surgery. Seth Curry is also recovering from offseason ankle surgery and will not play on Wednesday, either.
The Nets, however, have taken strides in their execution at both ends of the floor despite Harris watching from the sidelines. Brooklyn’s reimagined roster — featuring a healthy Ben Simmons and 3-and-D wing Royce O’Neale — and newly installed offensive sets have rendered the days of incessant isolation basketball in Brooklyn all but obsolete. Harris, when healthy, projects to add on both ends of the floor as a floor-roaming and -spacing shooter who also has the size at 6-7 to put a body on multiple positions.
Harris said preseason games “don’t matter at the end of the day” in the win-loss column, but he also expressed their importance for starting the season on the right foot.
“The last few games were huge for us just showing what it takes to be a successful team, sharing the ball, playing hard defensively, being in the right spots,” he told The News. “I think there’s a lot of things to be optimistic and excited about. We still have a long ways to go but we’re excited with where we’re at.”
Harris appeared optimistic and excited about making his return from a nagging foot injury but also suggested he’s learned the NBA season — a season with championship aspirations in particular — is more of a marathon and less of a sprint.
“I’m trying to get out there as soon as I can. I also, at the same time, need to be smart about it,” he said. “It’s a long season, and you definitely want to be at your best at the end, but I’m gonna try and get out there sooner rather than later.”
