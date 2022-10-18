News
Minnesota Elections 2022: Senate District 55
SENATE DISTRICT 55
Pam Myhra
- Age: 65
- Party: R
- City: Burnsville
- What qualifies you to hold this position? What qualifies me to serve are my proven leadership skills, relevant qualifications, pertinent experience, and past record of effective public service. I am a Certified Public Accountant, former 2-term MN State Representative from 2011-14, former Audit Manager at KPMG, longtime district resident, mother of 3-children, and an effective listener.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? My top priorities are to provide permanent tax relief to Minnesotans to fight the damage to family budgets caused by 40-year high inflation; address the dramatic increase in crime by holding accountable 1) violent criminals and 2) judges and prosecutors for doing their jobs; and, improve education by listening to parents and focusing on academics.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? My leadership style is to listen and address concerns that block agreement. During my two terms as a MN State Representative from 2011-14, I effectively brought opposing sides together when I chief-authored four unanimously passed House bills that were signed into law by Governor Dayton. I will use this same approach as I serve in the MN Senate.
- Website or contact: pamforsenate.com
Lindsey Port
- Age: 40
- Party: DFL
- City: Burnsville
- What qualifies you to hold this position? As a mom, a wife, a former nonprofit executive director, and a longtime resident of Burnsville, I have direct knowledge of the issues impacting Minnesotans. I ran for Senate in 2020 and am running for reelection in 2022 because I believed in a better way of leading: working alongside the people in our community.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? I believe in the promise of our democracy and a brighter future for Minnesotans when we elect a government that works with and for us. In order to realize that promise, we have to protect access to reproductive care, including abortion access, address the affordable housing crisis, and protect and expand democracy that works for the people.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? Minnesotans are ready for a new kind of politics. We must come together and find solutions to issues impacting working Minnesotans, regardless of political beliefs. I have focused my work on people and their stories, getting to the core of issues that affect our families. By centering our humanity, I know we can make the changes that matter most.
- Website or contact: www.lindseyportmn.com
IKEA is testing driverless delivery trucks in Texas with Kodiak Robotics
Kodiak Robotics truck in front of an IKEA store.
Source: Kodiak Robotics
Self-driving truck startup Kodiak Robotics said it launched a pilot program with IKEA in Texas.
A tractor-trailer equipped with Kodiak’s self-driving system makes daily deliveries from an IKEA warehouse near Houston to a store near Dallas, about 300 miles away.
The trucks have human safety drivers on board, but are driven by Kodiak’s self-driving system.
Kodiak CEO Don Burnette said he’s not looking to put truckers out of business — in fact, he’s aiming to make their lives easier.
“Adopting autonomous trucking technology can improve drivers’ quality of life by focusing on local driving jobs that most prefer to do,” Burnette said. “Together [with IKEA] we can increase safety, improve working conditions for drivers and create a more sustainable freight transport system.”
This isn’t Kodiak’s first standalone rodeo. The company has been hauling freight in Texas with its self-driving test trucks since 2019 and recently opened a new route between Dallas and Oklahoma City. Kodiak has also conducted pilot tests with logistics giants Werner Enterprises and United States Xpressoperating self-driving trucks on routes from Dallas to Lake City, Florida and Atlanta, respectively.
Texas has become a hotbed for self-driving truck testing, partly because of favorable regulations — and also because the long stretches of freeway between its cities are ideal for automation. Waymo, the Alphabet subsidiary born of the Google Self-Driving Car Project, has been testing a fleet of autonomous Freightliner semi-trailers (with human safety drivers) for several months on a road between Dallas and Houston.
Autonomous Truck Start Aurora Innovation also tested trucks in Texas. Aurora launched a pilot in Texas with Werner Enterprises in April, on a 600-mile stretch between Fort Worth and El Paso. Another startup, TuSimplehas been testing its self-driving semis in Arizona and plans to expand to Texas next year.
cnbc
Minnesota Elections 2022: Senate District 48
SENATE DISTRICT 48
Julia Coleman
- Age: 30
- Party: R
- City: Waconia
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I have the skills needed to deliver for this district, including the final funding needed for Highway 212. Most importantly, my experience as a mother to three little boys helped me to walk in the shoes of the growing families in this district, pushing me to fight for safer streets, stronger schools, and more money in the family budget.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? I will strengthen our schools, reduce crime, and support family budgets. I will accomplish this by working to get our students on track with reading, putting more money in the family budget through tax relief, and by backing tough-on-crime legislation while supporting our law enforcement.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? I believe a large portion of this is on the shoulders of the media, who rarely cover how often we reach across the aisle and get along, but frequently cover heated arguments and gridlock. However, I personally work to keep positive rhetoric at the forefront of my messaging, both in the Senate and on the campaign trail, and will continue to do so.
- Website or contact: colemanforsenate.com, [email protected]
Dan Kessler
- Age: 57
- Party: DFL
- City: Chaska
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I’m a political outsider, who has worked in healthcare over 30 years. My experiences make me an independent voice. I have been a small business owner, running a private practice clinic, and have served on the Boards of non-profits. I’ve worked as a college professor, as a court-certified mediator, and as a forensic psychologist.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Passing the PRO Act to codify Roe v Wade into Minnesota law and protect women’s freedom to choose.
Pass $9B budget surplus bill to provide funding to recruit and train police and the $4B tax cut, which the Senate failed to pass.
Strengthening our public schools through responsible funding, rather than defunding public schools with vouchers.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? I’ve talked to thousands of voters, and some of my favorite conversations have been with Republicans. I’ve sat on more than a few front porches, having longer conversations than my campaign manager wants, hearing their concerns. We find more points of agreement than either of us expect. I will continue those conversations as their Senator.
- Website or contact: KesslerForSenate.com
Chicago is one of the “10 Most Haunted Cities in America”. Here’s Why – NBC Chicago
You may have noticed that Chicago has popped up on a few lists lately, some more infamous than others.
The city was recently named “Best Big City in the United States” by Conde Nast Traveler, a “Best Food City” by Wallethub, and, well, the most rat-infested city in America, according to the pest control company. Orkin.
But according to another list, it’s not the rats that make the city scary.
Travel + Leisure, just in time for Halloween, released a list of “America’s 10 Most Haunted Cities”, and The Windy City ranked first — coming in at No. 2.
The reason, according to the magazine, is due to the many ghosts that a “disastrous fire, a notorious serial killer and a mob story” have left behind.
“The Iroquois Theater was the site of a tragic fire that killed hundreds in 1903, and some say the alley behind the theater is still haunted by those unfortunate patrons,” the Chicago entry reads.
According to the Smithsonian Magazine, more than 600 concertgoers met their untimely doom on December 30, 1903, at the West Randolph Street theater in Chicago’s Loop when “a spark from a stage light ignited a nearby drapery.”
“It soon became apparent that the fire could not be brought under control,” the story continues. “Members of the public rushed from their seats to the few exit doors they could find, but most were obscured by curtains.”
Those who suffered at the hands of HH Holmes, the country’s first serial killer, also haunt the city, according to Travel + Leisure.
“HH Holmes murdered dozens (if not hundreds) of women at his infamous ‘Murder Castle,’ located at W. 63rd Street, according to the magazine. “And although that building has been replaced, some workers still report experiences strange as they worked in the new basement of the building.”
Other haunted locations include the North Side site of the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre, where on February 14, 1929, seven men were shot in a Clark Street garage, according to Chicago Magazine.
Although the incident remains unsolved, it is often attributed to Al Capone, whom the FBI describes as having run a “crime empire in the Windy City”.
Across the country, nearly 1,000 miles away, at #1 on Travel + Leisure’s “Most Haunted” list New Orleans, Louisiana. Rounding out the rest of the top 10 cities, Savannah, Georgia, takes 3rd place; St. Augustine, Florida at No. 4; Portland, Oregon at No. 5; Gettysburg, Pennsylvania at No. 6; Washington DC at No. 7; San Francisco, California at No. 8; Salem Massachusetts at No. 9 and San Antonia, Texas at No. 10.
Boo.
NBC Chicago
Minnesota elections 2022: Senate District 35 candidates
SENATE DISTRICT 35
Kari Rehrauer
- Age: 46
- Party: DFL
- City: Coon Rapids
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I currently serve as a Coon Rapids City Councilmember. With a career spanning 20 years as a public school science teacher, I bring a commitment to quality public education to the Senate. As a lifelong union member, I will work for economic security, safety, and respect for all workers.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Strengthening public education so every child can succeed, ensuring safe communities by partnering effectively with police and funding public safety, sustaining reproductive freedom by codifying Roe V Wade in Minnesota, preventing gun violence by passing common sense gun bills, and modernizing our energy to improve our economy.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The divisiveness in politics since 2016 is a large reason why I am running. I want to bring compassion back. I brought a focus on people to our city council and found that we can get things done by working together. I will work to find compromises that put people first, protect the rights of individuals, and protect tax payer dollars.
- Website or contact: [email protected]
Jim Abeler
- Age: 68
- Party: R
- City: Anoka
- What qualifies you to hold this position? As a lifelong resident Anoka and Coon Rapids and small business owner, I have a commitment to the needs of our area. Having served in the House & Senate, I understand the legislative process and have been very successful in working across the aisle to have many shared accomplishments. That is what our citizens want, and I will continue to provide.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? With inflation at a 40 year high, even with a surplus prudence must rule. We must assure that nursing homes & disability services are viable. Special ed costs in AHSD11 unduly increase property taxes. Funding ARCC/Anoka Tech is key to workforce development. Eliminating the social security tax is key for many seniors.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? My efforts over my time in office have been all about collaboration. Having knocked on over 16,000 doors, it is clear that people are really tired of the rancor and division. Working together and getting things done has been my focus, and it is the reason for the many successes I have shared in. That is the key to addressing the division.
- Website or contact: jimabeler.com 612.245.3764 [email protected]
Why Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber decided to ‘clear up’ feud rumors
And after Hailey and Selena’s recent encounter, it’s clear they’re walking away from any drama. “Hailey and Selena had a great time together on Saturday and she’s glad she was able to work through any tension,” a source close to Hailey and Justin told E! New. “It’s something that’s been on everyone’s shoulders for years and Hailey feels relieved. Hailey and Selena obviously don’t speak to each other regularly, but Hailey is relieved to know that if they see each other at events, it won’t be stressful or inconvenient.”
As for what Justin thinks of Hailey and Selena’s gala moment? The second source says that the “Ghost” singer “is very happy that Hailey and Selena can be cordial in public and put the past behind them.” The source adds, “It’s a relief that they can be together in public and show that there really isn’t any bad blood.”
Entertainment
Chicago Bears defense at the mini-bye: What’s working, what’s not and what’s next
Matt Eberflus promised that Chicago Bears coaches would evaluate every player — as well as their own performances — during the team’s mini-bye weekend.
The Bears have 10 days between games leading up to Monday night’s road game against the New England Patriots. The Bears have a late bye in Week 14 this season, so the extra time this week makes for a good opportunity to assess what’s working through six games, what’s not and what’s next.
The Tribune also is making those assessments, starting with the defense.
What’s working
Under Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams, the Bears have allowed 19.7 points per game, tied for 11th in the NFL, and the defense has been able to keep them in most games.
Coaches and players have shown an ability to make second-half adjustments, and the Bears have allowed just two touchdowns and seven field goals after halftime. The Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders had winning fourth-quarter touchdown drives the last two games, but the Commanders drive was set up by Velus Jones Jr.’s muffed punt return and Washington’s recovery at the Bears 6-yard line.
“We do make adjustments, obviously in-game adjustments, in-game tactics, where you’re changing, adjusting, fixing an issue that you might have in a series,” Eberflus said last month. “But halftime for us is very organized. We have a lot of information given to the players from up top.
“It’s very good, and the players know exactly what’s going to come in the second half in terms of what we’re going to call and how we’re going to attack an offense. We’ve had that in place for quite a few years now.”
Opponents are passing for only 178.7 yards per game, which ranks fourth in the NFL. But as we’ll talk about in the next section, that number is in part a function of teams being able to run easily on the Bears. And it’s in part a function of the Bears facing several young or inconsistent quarterbacks in the first six games: Trey Lance, Davis Mills, Daniel Jones and Carson Wentz.
There have been a few strong individual performances, most notably from safety Eddie Jackson, who has three interceptions, two forced fumbles and 43 tackles.
Three Bears have two sacks apiece: rookie safety Jaquan Brisker, defensive tackle Justin Jones and defensive end Trevis Gipson. Brisker also has 35 tackles, including three for a loss. Jones has two passes defended and six tackles for a loss, and Gipson has two passes defended and three tackles for a loss.
What’s not
The run defense is where it all starts for the Bears, and they’ve given up 163 rushing yards per game, 29th in the NFL. They’ve faced some very good running backs, including the New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley and three others in the top 10 in rushing yards this season.
But it has been a consistent problem that needs to get better.
“A new defense, new guys, you chip away and you try to work on consistency and execution and not doing too much,” Williams said in Week 5. “With our guys, the problematic thing is everyone wants to make every play. Everyone wants to help out. And sometimes that can lead to, ‘Hey, I’m not in my gap because I’m going to help a guy over here.’ And that may lead to, ‘If I’m helping a guy over here, I may be out of my gap.’
“That can lead to some big plays or plays that should be a tackle for a loss or should be a 1-yard gain and it turns out to be a 5-yard gain. What we need to do is make sure that consistently guys are doing their job, consistently executing, consistently putting your eyes where they need to be. And when you make decisions to do those things, you’ll see the defense gets a little bit better, a little bit better, a little bit better each week.”
The inability to stop the run has played a part in the Bears notching just 11 sacks and 19 quarterback hits, though they have been successful at generating quarterback hurries. Most notably, defensive end Robert Quinn, who had 18½ sacks last year, has just one this year, as does free-agent addition Al-Quadin Muhammad.
Those stats play into another key number: The Bears defense is among the worst on third down with a 46.15% opponent conversion rate.
Eberflus’ defenses pride themselves on creating turnovers — it’s the “T” in H.I.T.S., after all — but the Bears could stand to do that more too. Their eight takeaways are tied for 12th in the league.
Reliable player
Jackson is the obvious answer as he has engineered a bounce-back season thus far. Playing with a promising rookie in Brisker, Jackson has produced more game-changing plays than anyone on the Bears defense and has looked more like he did in his first few years in the league than in the last two years.
Eberflus said Jackson set up such a season in training camp.
“Man, he worked,” Eberflus said. “He is in the best shape of his life. He really bought into it. He’s taking great angles. He’s tackling well. He’s obviously ball-hawking, understand the big part of the field there. He blitzed well the other day. He’s doing everything you ask a safety to do.”
Jackson has three of the Bears’ five interceptions, the others coming from Roquan Smith and Kindle Vildor. The Bears obviously would like to see more picks throughout the team, though the three-game absence of cornerback Jaylon Johnson because of a quadriceps injury didn’t help.
Second-half question: What development will we see from the Bears’ four 2022 defensive draft picks?
There’s so much talk about player development in this rebuilding season, most of it rightly about quarterback Justin Fields. But the Bears spent a lot of draft capital on some young defensive players whose growth will be worth watching: cornerback Kyler Gordon and Brisker (both second round), defensive end Dominique Robinson (fifth) and safety/special teamer Elijah Hicks (seventh).
The Bears have put a lot on Gordon’s plate asking him to play both outside cornerback and nickel. He has gone through some growing pains but also has made some nice plays while totaling three passes defended, one forced fumble and 37 tackles.
Eberflus singled out Gordon’s play against the Commanders as promising.
“It’s a learning process with a younger player, sure,” Eberflus said. “We know they are going to go through some ups and downs and some ins and outs as you go. For example, Kyler Gordon, you look at the way he played (against the Commanders), well, he played pretty good, didn’t he? So he’s had a couple ups and downs during the course, but he has stayed the course with his eyes and vision forward to improve. He made a lot of nice tackles, made a lot of nice plays on the ball.”
Also intriguing are Brisker and Robinson, the former college quarterback and wide receiver who has 1½ sacks and two tackles for a loss. Hicks has played solely on special teams in four games.
Bonus question: Will Roquan Smith play his way into a big contract?
The Bears defense will be better if Smith makes the type of game-changing plays that would help him seal the long-term deal he’s seeking, though it’s unknown if that would be with the Bears or elsewhere. He has had some good and bad while totaling a team-high 66 tackles, three tackles for a loss, 1½ sacks and an interception.
Most notably, he helped secure the win against the Houston Texans with 16 tackles, including two for a loss, and a fourth-quarter pick that set up the winning field goal.
“I always place emphasis (on not making mistakes), regardless of the year that I’m in, because essentially we all know it’s a one-year deal,” Smith said in Week 6. “But I’ll get to those things when I do. I’m just trying to control what I can right now, and I’m just trying to be the best linebacker in football every play.”
