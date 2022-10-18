Connect with us

Minnesota Elections 2022: Senate District 56

Erin Maye Quade Portrait
SENATE DISTRICT 56

Jim Bean

  • Party: R
  • City: Rosemount
  • Website or contact:www.electjimbean.com

Candidate responses not available.

Erin Maye Quade

  • Age: 36

    Erin Maye Quade (Courtesy of the candidate)

  • Party: DFL
  • City: Apple Valley
  • What qualifies you to hold this position? As a State Representative, I successfully passed bipartisan bills that expanded benefits for veterans and helped more Minnesotans achieve homeownership. Through my time at the capitol and in my current role, I have demonstrated my ability to build bridges across party lines and create coalitions to deliver results for Minnesota and our district.
  • What would your top priorities be if elected? I am running to build upon my successes and to advocate for policies driven by the needs of people, not partisanship. As a State Senator, I would prioritize building safe and healthy communities, lowering the costs of goods and services, supporting our public schools, protecting reproductive rights, defending democracy, and serving our veterans.
  • Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? As a State Representative, I built relationships on both sides of the aisle. Through my experience I’ve learned that the first step to creating a more positive politics is engaging in face-to-face values based conversations with our neighbors about the things that matter most, which is exactly how I’m running my campaign.
  • Website or contact: www.ErinMayeQuade.com
Minnesota Elections 2022: Senate District 47

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

12 mins ago

on

October 18, 2022

By

Dwight Dorau Portrait
SENATE DISTRICT 47

Dwight Dorau

  • Age: 55

    Dwight Dorau (Courtesy of the candidate)

  • Party: R
  • City: Woodbury
  • What qualifies you to hold this position? I spent 27 years as an Air Force officer, including Commanding a Combat Flying Squadron in missions over Afghanistan. Now, I teach Air Force JROTC at Johnson High School in inner-city St Paul. As such, I have a history of working with diverse people throughout MN and the world, and I will continue to work very well with others as your next Senator.
  • What would your top priorities be if elected? Crime, Economy, Education. I will work for tougher criminal sentencing and fully funding law enforcement, and to stop de-fund efforts. I support modest tax cuts to help MN families as they struggle during this rampant inflation. I will fund public schools while ensuring options for parents that best meet their children’s specific learning needs.
  • Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? Just be myself. I have worked with thousands of people in my lifetime and I highly value teamwork and cooperation. I’ve met thousands of voters at the doors this summer, and we have had great discussions, regardless of party or specific beliefs. I will be a calming personality in the senate and I will work with all others to tone down the rhetoric.
  • Website or contact: DwightDorauforMN.com

Nicole Mitchell

  • Age: 47

    Nicole Mitchell Portrait
    Nicole Mitchell (Courtesy of the candidate)

  • Party: DFL
  • City: Woodbury
  • What qualifies you to hold this position? I’m the only candidate for this seat who grew up in the district with a history of volunteering/working to make our community stronger.
    I’m a meteorologist who understands climate/environmental issues, a mom/foster parent active in our public schools, & a 30+yr military veteran. I have a law degree and already have experience crafting legislation.
  • What would your top priorities be if elected? PUBLIC EDUCATION: Children of all backgrounds should have access to an excellent education in a safe setting.
    ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION: We must address climate change and fight to keep our air/water clean for future generations.
    WORKING FAMILIES: I support fair wages, affordable healthcare coverage, and programs such as paid family/medical leave.
  • Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? I care about my community, the people in it, and I want to see all of MN thrive. This means I’ll work collaboratively at the Capitol. Additionally, as a current Commander in the National Guard, I already have a proven track-record of working with people from a wide variety of viewpoints and backgrounds to get work and initiatives accomplished.
  • Website or contact: NicoleMitchell.org
Minnesota elections 2022: Senate District 36 candidates

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

24 mins ago

on

October 18, 2022

By

Roger Chamberlain Portrait
SENATE DISTRICT 36

Roger Chamberlain

Roger Chamberlain (Courtesy of the candidate)
  • Age: 59
  • Party: R
  • City: Lino Lakes
  • What qualifies you to hold this position? My family and I have lived in this community for decades. I know the people, understand their concerns and know how to get things done in St. Paul. I deeply care about this community. By working with, and listening to, people in the community we have accomplished a lot.
  • What would your top priorities be if elected? Permanent tax relief for all, eliminate tax on social security income, no gas tax increases, prevent fraud and waste. Support law enforcement, hold criminals accountable, increase penalties for repeat offenders.
    Education, I authored/passed legislation for historic student funding, give teachers proven literacy training, funding for mental health.
  • What do you think is the primary role of government? I will continue doing what I have been doing – listening to and working with people in the community. My record shows that by working together and setting aside politics we have been able to do good things for this community and for Minnesota. In the end, our families, friendships, and community relationships are how we move forward.
  • Website or contact:

Heather Gustafson

  • Heather Gustafson Portrait
    Heather Gustafson (Courtesy of the candidate)

    Age: 45

  • Party: DFL
  • City: Vadnais Heights
  • What qualifies you to hold this position? As a mom, teacher, and volunteer, I know our district well and understand what families and businesses are experiencing. I have a master’s degree in education and experience teaching in our local schools, including five years at Centennial High School. Our community needs someone ready to solve problems, build relationships and deliver results.
  • What would your top priorities be if elected? Relief from rising costs: prohibiting price gouging, lowering health care costs, and eliminating the state tax on Social Security. Safe communities: ensuring law enforcement has the funding they need to do their jobs. Great schools: Making sure every student has high quality teachers, mental health supports and resources to help them succeed.
  • What do you think is the primary role of government? I’ll always put our community first. An organizer and advocate, I’ve never believed a single party or individual has a monopoly on good ideas. Creating jobs, lowering taxes, and supporting our schools aren’t partisan talking points, they’re real issues people are counting on elected officials to address – and that will always be my focus.
  • Website or contact: VoteHeatherGustafson.com, 763-200-5585
Minnesota Elections 2022: Senate District 57

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

36 mins ago

on

October 18, 2022

By

Jackie Craig Portrait
SENATE DISTRICT 57

Jackie Craig

  • Age: 51

    Jackie Craig (Courtesy of the candidate)

  • Party: DFL
  • City: Lakeville
  • What qualifies you to hold this position? I am running to represent SD57 because I believe in the strength of our community. The strength of us. Together, we can build a safe, supported, and healthy community where people are engaged with their neighbors and where residents have access to the resources needed to support their families and continue to grow our thriving community.
  • What would your top priorities be if elected? I will be a fierce advocate for strengthening our education system and preparing our children for the workforce. I will work towards a fair economy with policies that support working families, small businesses, and retirees. I will help make our state a model for livability by making healthcare more affordable and protecting our natural resources.
  • Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? I believe in politics that are joyful and focused on solutions, that’s why our grassroots campaign is welcoming and collaborative. It is centered on building a safe, supported, and healthy community where people are engaged with their neighbors and where residents have access to the resources they need.
  • Website or contact: www.JackieCraig.org

Zach Duckworth

  • Age: 35

    Zach Duckworth Portrait
    Zach Duckworth (Courtesy of the candidate)

  • Party: R
  • City: Lakeville
  • What qualifies you to hold this position? As a member of the Senate I’ve worked to pass legislation that helps Minnesotans and their families. As a former school board member, I understand the issues facing our students, parents, teachers, and school districts. Through my experience in the Army National Guard and as a volunteer firefighter, I know how to respond during times of crisis.
  • What would your top priorities be if elected? 1.) Combating inflation and providing tax relief for families so that they keep more of their hard earned income to support their loved ones. 2.) Supporting law enforcement and their work to keep our communities safe. 3.) Ensuring the success of our kids and schools while empowering districts & parents to make decisions that best meet their needs.
  • Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? All of the legislation I’ve passed has been bipartisan and was the result of deliberately building respectful working relationships with my colleagues, leaders at all levels of government, as well as, the community and people I’m honored to serve. I’ll continue reaching across the aisle to pass common sense bills that help Minnesotans everywhere.
  • Website or contact: VoteDuckworth.com
