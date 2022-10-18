Minnesota Elections 2022: Senate District 56





CNN

—



FC Barcelona and Spain star Alexia Putellas retained the Ballon d’Or Féminin, the prize awarded to the best female player of the last year, on Monday, becoming the first woman in history to win two Ballons d’Or. ‘Gold Consecutive.

The 28-year-old midfielder won the award despite missing Euro 2022 with an anterior cruciate ligament injury. She faced fierce competition from Beth Mead and Lucy Bronze, who both won this competition with England.

“I’m very happy to be back here,” Putellas said as he accepted his award. “A year ago, I was able to win this award and it made me want to improve even more.

“Without my teammates, this would not have been possible. I would also like to thank the technical staff and the coach. And to thank everyone involved at the club off the pitch.

While Putellas now faces a lengthy layoff as she recovers from injury, she was a vital member of Barcelona’s success last season.

As captain, she inspired the Catalan club to a domestic treble, scoring 18 league goals and providing 15 league assists.

She was also the top scorer in the Women’s Champions League last season with 11 goals, but Barca were denied a second title after being beaten by Olympique Lyonnais Féminin in the final.

England’s Mead finished second, while Australian and Chelsea star Sam Kerr was voted third.

Meanwhile, Karim Benzema has been crowned the winner of the men’s award after a stellar season with Real Madrid, receiving the trophy from the last Frenchman to win the award, Zinedine Zidane, 24 years ago.

The Frenchman inspired his side to the La Liga title and led the scoring in last season’s Champions League with 15 goals – some of them decisive in the round of 16 – to help Madrid to their 14th European Cup.

However, while no one could have a problem with Benzema claiming his first Ballon d’Or, many of his teammates raised their eyebrows during the award ceremony.

Real Madrid players were particularly upset when they failed to win the award for the best men’s team, despite their victories in La Liga, the Spanish Supercup and the Champions League.

Madrid were voted third, behind Liverpool second and Manchester City first – which many fans say play a more appealing style of football. Los Blancos beat Liverpool in the Champions League final.

3rd best team in 2021/22 – happy @Real Madrid? — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) October 17, 2022

“We were all a bit confused when City won,” Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois told Spanish radio, annoyed that he also finished seventh in the individual awards despite being the best goalkeeper.

Meanwhile, his Madrid team-mate Toni Kroos tweeted: “3rd best team in 2021/22 – happy @realmadrid?”

The awards are decided by a select group of 100 journalists from around the world, but each year seems to bring new controversy from fans and players.

The ceremony took place in Paris, France, in the presence of players from all over the world.

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé was one of those to make an appearance, but the World Cup winner received a mixed reaction from those who had gathered outside the site.

Rumors last week suggested the 23-year-old was unhappy with PSG and was looking to leave the club as early as January, just months after fending off Real Madrid to sign an extension to stay in Paris.

Both PSG and Mbappé have since denied such speculation, but he still received boos from some in the crowd as he walked to the red carpet.

Mbappé, who was not supposed to win the prize, came sixth overall.