Minnesota Elections 2022: Senate District 57

Major League Baseball ignored its paying customers Monday night trying to wait out the rain and play Game 5 of the AL Division Series, but the eventual postponement could help the Yankees’ taxed pitching situation for Tuesday’s game-breaking make-up.

Aaron Boone can now turn to All-Star left-hander Nestor Cortes for three days off (instead of Monday’s scheduled starter Jameson Taillon), and the Yankees’ battered relief corps should be fresher as the team looks to book a trip to Houston to face arch-nemesis Astros in Game 1 of the ALCS the following night.

The Yankees’ bullpen, its deepest strength in the first half of the season, has turned into a quagmire of unpredictability due to various injuries, as well as the collapse of the former plus Seven-time All-Star close Aroldis Chapman as an unreliable reliever and disgruntled teammate who was rightfully kicked off the ALDS roster after skipping a mandatory team practice.

All hands must be on deck in the bullpen in any series tiebreaker. All-Star Clay Holmes can no longer be gloved with a chance to shut down the Guardians, especially after getting an unexpected day off after his crucial appearance in Game 4. Gerrit Cole must also potentially be available for a takedown or two after the Sunday’s seven-run relay.

Clay Holmes and the Yankees’ depleted bullpen stand to benefit from Game 5 being postponed. Getty Images

Of course, the same goes for the Guardians, and manager Terry Francona might be tempted to return to ace Shane Bieber for a short rest in place of previously scheduled Game 5 starter Aaron Civale.

However, none of these potential maneuvers excuse MLB for not keeping these fans informed or updated while they wait out the 150-minute rain delay. The initial stoppage was announced around 6:30 p.m., and the match was eventually postponed over three hours later.

Soggy spectators saw the NYCFC playoff game — moved to Citi Field from Yankee Stadium — as well as parts of the Rangers-Ducks game from the Garden and Monday Night Football game between the Broncos and Chargers on the scoreboard.

Now, at least for those who can, they can return for a scheduled start at 4:07 p.m. late Tuesday afternoon, when we find out if the elimination or advancement of the Yankees to face the Astros has also been postponed.

The new NBA season kicks off Tuesday night with two national interest games featuring star teams that have been embroiled in heavy drama during the offseason.

The 76ers visit the Celtics in Game 1, followed by the Lakers visiting the defending league champion Warriors.

Joe Mazzulla gets his first test as the Celtics’ interim coach against Joel Embiid and the Sixers in the NBA season opener. NBAE via Getty Images

The Celtics are now managed by former assistant Joe Mazzulla after head coach Ime Udoka was suspended for the entire season last month due to an inappropriate relationship with a female staff member. In his first season at the helm, the former Nets assistant coach led the Celtics to the NBA Finals, where they lost to Golden State in six games.

The Warriors were also thrown into turmoil after veteran forward Draymond Green hit teammate Jordan Poole during a recent practice. And the Lakers will be history all season as LeBron James closes in on Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time record and the team looks to find its way back into the playoffs after an embarrassing whiff (33-49 ) last season.

The Knicks (on the road against the Grizzlies) and Nets (at Barclays Center against the Pelicans) start their seasons on Wednesday.

I wrote in this space last week that we would hear more about the Jets and Giants against top opponents — the Packers and Ravens, respectively — on Sunday.

Both home sides appear to be on to something after their recent impressive wins. The Jets and Giants have already surpassed last season’s combined win total (8-26) with a 9-3 record between them through Week 6.

Brian Daboll could have the Giants sitting 9-1 by the time they reach their Thanksgiving showdown in Dallas. bill kostrun

Brian Daboll and the Giants (5-1) have a legitimate chance of being no worse than 7-3 — or better — after 10 games. Their next four games, against the Jaguars, Seahawks, Texans and Lions, can be won before the Giants’ Thanksgiving visit to Dallas on Nov. 24.

The Jets (4-2) have also looked terrific since sophomore coach Robert Saleh’s infamous press conference on Sept. 14 as they awaited the return of starting quarterback Zach Wilson from a pre-knee injury. -season. They’ve clearly added playmakers in this year’s draft with cornerback Sauce Gardner, receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall all looking to have another good shot at making impactful contributions on Sunday against the Broncos.