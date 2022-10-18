Minnesota Elections 2022: Senate District 58

Semafor, a new digital media company focused on global news for college-educated readers, debuted Tuesday with the intention of bringing transparency and clarity to a news industry that its co-founders feel they have become too polarized.

Semafor has been preparing its launch since January, when the former New York Times media columnist Ben Smith and former Bloomberg Media CEO Justin Smith left their jobs to start the company. Semafor.com and its mobile site will have a signature yellow background to accompany coverage in the United States and sub-Saharan Africa. The news company will introduce regional and national coverage in the Middle East, Asia, Europe and other countries.

The Smiths will leverage lessons learned from more than 20 years in digital media to steer Semafor into what they hope will be a global, profitable business.

Recent sales of Axios (to Cox Enterprises), The Athletic (to The New York Times) and Politico (to Axel Springer) gave Semafor a path to building and selling a business for hundreds of millions of dollars. , although Justin Smith said he had no conversations about selling at a specific valuation with Semafor investors. They include Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, and Jessica Lessin, founder of tech news site The Information.

Yet ad-supported digital media is a sector notorious for recessionary droughts and slow growth — with plenty of cautionary tales. BuzzFeed has seen its valuation drop 80% since its IPO. Vice’s attempt to go public failed as investors grew suspicious of its future prospects. He has been trying to find a buyer for several years.

Semafor will immediately stand out from legacy news publications such as The New York Times, The Wall Steet Journal or CNN.com with its unique article structure. All stories, with the possible exception of breaking news, will adhere to a “Semaform”, with five sections: “The News”, “The Reporter’s Viewpoint”, “Room for Disagreement”, “The View From” and “Notable”.

Each story will give reporters a chance to weigh in on the news, themselves, in a specific section, while also including paragraphs explaining why their point of view may be wrong. Stories will also include a section giving a macro/global perspective, to limit local biases.

To address information overload, a key flaw in today’s media ecosystem, according to Justin Smith, outside media analysis will be truncated and found in the Notable section. The “Semaform” stems from Justin Smith’s experience managing the newsrooms of Bloomberg, The Atlantic, Quartz and The Week, as well as Ben Smith’s time as editor of BuzzFeed News and his time at the New York Times.

It’s an evolution of Axios’ short story distillation into bullet points, the “Bloomberg Way” (a style guide that emphasizes clarity), and The Week’s emphasis on a broad range of points of view.

“We started trying to isolate individual issues, such as polarization and information overload, and sort them out,” Smith said. “We reached out to different user segments with meaningful conversations, asking them about some of the insights we had developed. There was a real sense of frustration but also amazement that the central unit of journalism – the article – hasn’t really been involved in literally hundreds and hundreds of years.”