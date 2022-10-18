Mississippi River hits record high in Tennessee amid continued drought

Memphis, TN — The Mississippi River has reached its lowest water level on record in Memphis, Tennessee.

And the level is expected to fall even lower due to the drought in the central south and central west.

The river is now over minus 10 feet.

Maritime traffic is affected, with many ships struggling to navigate the river.

Meanwhile, a shipwreck has emerged along the banks of the river in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The ship, which archaeologists believe was a ferry that sank in the late 1800s to early 1900s, was spotted by a Baton Rouge resident walking along the shoreline earlier this month.

The discovery is the last to surface due to the ebbing waters caused by the drought. Over the summer, receding waters at Lake Mead National Recreation Area revealed multiple skeletal remains, countless dried fish, a graveyard of forgotten boats and even a sunken World War II craft that once walked the lake.

“Eventually the river will rise and (the ship) will go back underwater,” said Chip McGimsey, the Louisiana state archaeologist who has been inspecting the wreckage for the past two weeks. “That’s part of the reason we made the big effort to document it this time around – because she might not be here next time around.”

McGimsey thinks the ship could be the Brookhill Ferry, which probably carried people and horse-drawn wagons across the river – before major bridges spanned the mighty Mississippi. Newspaper records indicate that the ship sank in 1915 during a major storm.

But this is not the first time that low water levels have revealed the vessel. McGimsey said tiny parts of the ship were put on display in the 1990s.

“At that time the ship was completely full of mud and there was mud all around, so only the tops of the sides were visible, so (the archaeologists) really didn’t see much else. They had to move a lot of dirt just to get narrow windows to see pieces,” McGimsey said.

Today, a third of the boat, measuring 95 feet (29 meters) long, is visible on the muddy shore near downtown Baton Rouge.

McGimsey expects more discoveries as water levels continue to drop, having already received calls about two other possible shipwrecks.

But unusually low water in the lower Mississippi, where rainfall has been below normal since late August, has also led to chaos – causing barges to become stuck in mud and sand, leading to restrictions on Coast Guard waterways and disrupting river transportation for shippers, boaters and cruise ship passengers.

In Baton Rouge, the river lies about 5 feet deep, according to the National Weather Service — its lowest level since 2012.

Water levels are expected to drop further in the coming weeks, dampening economic activity in the region and potentially threatening jobs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.