Mississippi River hits record high in Tennessee amid continued drought

Address
Our weekly buy, sell and design digest, with expert advice and insider neighborhood knowledge.
Memphis, TN — The Mississippi River has reached its lowest water level on record in Memphis, Tennessee.
And the level is expected to fall even lower due to the drought in the central south and central west.
The river is now over minus 10 feet.
Maritime traffic is affected, with many ships struggling to navigate the river.
Meanwhile, a shipwreck has emerged along the banks of the river in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The ship, which archaeologists believe was a ferry that sank in the late 1800s to early 1900s, was spotted by a Baton Rouge resident walking along the shoreline earlier this month.
The discovery is the last to surface due to the ebbing waters caused by the drought. Over the summer, receding waters at Lake Mead National Recreation Area revealed multiple skeletal remains, countless dried fish, a graveyard of forgotten boats and even a sunken World War II craft that once walked the lake.
“Eventually the river will rise and (the ship) will go back underwater,” said Chip McGimsey, the Louisiana state archaeologist who has been inspecting the wreckage for the past two weeks. “That’s part of the reason we made the big effort to document it this time around – because she might not be here next time around.”
McGimsey thinks the ship could be the Brookhill Ferry, which probably carried people and horse-drawn wagons across the river – before major bridges spanned the mighty Mississippi. Newspaper records indicate that the ship sank in 1915 during a major storm.
But this is not the first time that low water levels have revealed the vessel. McGimsey said tiny parts of the ship were put on display in the 1990s.
“At that time the ship was completely full of mud and there was mud all around, so only the tops of the sides were visible, so (the archaeologists) really didn’t see much else. They had to move a lot of dirt just to get narrow windows to see pieces,” McGimsey said.
Today, a third of the boat, measuring 95 feet (29 meters) long, is visible on the muddy shore near downtown Baton Rouge.
McGimsey expects more discoveries as water levels continue to drop, having already received calls about two other possible shipwrecks.
But unusually low water in the lower Mississippi, where rainfall has been below normal since late August, has also led to chaos – causing barges to become stuck in mud and sand, leading to restrictions on Coast Guard waterways and disrupting river transportation for shippers, boaters and cruise ship passengers.
In Baton Rouge, the river lies about 5 feet deep, according to the National Weather Service — its lowest level since 2012.
Water levels are expected to drop further in the coming weeks, dampening economic activity in the region and potentially threatening jobs.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
Arsenal will look to continue their superb start to the season by resuming their Europa League campaign against PSV Eindhoven.
The Gunners have racked up a remarkable 12 wins and one draw from 13 games in all competitions to open the new campaign.
As a result, Mikel Arteta’s side lead both the Premier League and their Europa League group unbeaten this season.
But PSV pose their biggest continental threat with that match postponed until last month following the Queen’s death.
Due to the head-to-head results, Arsenal can guarantee a place in the play-off rounds at least with a draw against PSV this week.
Another win would mean they would need just two points from their two remaining games to top the group and advance to the knockout stages.
This Europa League Group A fixture will take place on Thursday, October 20.
The game at the Emirates is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
It will air on BT Sport 1 with coverage starting at 5.30pm.
There will be live updates on talkSPORT throughout the evening while talkSPORT.com will also host a live blog.
To tune into talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website, click HERE for the live stream. You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.
hilarious
Saka’s shot in Europe clash hilariously hits the window of a man relaxing in his apartment
TO CLASSIFY
Boyhood Man United fan Uzoho smiles despite losing after Old Trafford ‘dream’
ugly
Anderlecht fans battle police, injuring four, throw flares at West Ham
PROBLEMS
Man United fans said they were ‘concerned’ despite support from Ten Hag players
FORD
Man United 1-0 Omonia LIVE REACTION: McTominay scores last-minute winner to save Reds
DIRECT
Bodo/Glimt 0-1 Arsenal LIVE REACTION: Saka’s deflected shot is enough for the Gunners
The hosts are still without long-time absentees Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny through injury.
However, Oleksandr Zinchenko could be in line to return as Eddie Nketiah can be expected to lead the line over Gabriel Jesus.
As for PSV, former Tottenham winger Noni Madueke has been deemed fit by manager and ex-Manchester United star Ruud Van Nistelrooy.
Marco van Ginkel and Luuk de Jong are among the absentees, but Arsenal transfer target Cody Gakpo is expected to feature.
Jamie O’Hara thinks Arsenal are genuine title challengers… but has warned Arteta his side are just ‘two injuries away from disaster’.
He said, “I mean if [Gabriel] Martinelli gets injured and if [Gabriel] Jesus – I mean Jesus wasn’t big yesterday, but he’s still massively important.
“If he gets hurt, [Eddie] Nketiah is not good enough to come in and continue this title charge.
“So if they can keep 11 players fit, I think Martinelli, [Granit] Xhaka has been good, [Martin] Odegaard, [William] Saliba, if you can keep all these players fit, you are title contenders.
“If one of them gets injured, Manchester City just have a better team.”
Bet365: Bet €10 and get €50 free bets* – CLAIM HERE
Account opening offer. Bet €10 and get €50 free bets for new customers at bet365. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid out as betting credits and can be used when settling qualifying bets. Minimum odds, betting and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude wagering bet credits. Deadlines and terms and conditions apply 18+ Begambleaware.org
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
Real estate news
There were 4,877 sales of single-family homes in Massachusetts last month, down 16.2% from September 2021, according to a report released Tuesday by the Warren Group.
The news for condo sales was even grimmer: they were down 22.9% year over year.
“The condominium market has underperformed the single-family market in recent months, posting larger sales declines than single-family homes every month this year,” said Tim Warren, CEO of the data analytics firm. “Single-family home sales figures were hit again in September as limited inventory, economic uncertainty and rising interest rates continued to weigh heavily on potential buyers.”
Fall is generally a slower season for home sales, but the stark year-over-year differences reflect a market trying to keep its balance as higher prices and higher mortgage rates mean potential buyers give up in disgust.
And the prices are still climbing, but more like runners hitting Heartbreak Hill than those fresh off the start line in Hopkinton.
Here’s a look at the median sales price increases over the past year and since 2020:
|kind of house
|Sep 2020
|SEVEN. 2021
|SEVEN. 2022
|%CHANGE
2021-2022
|Single parent family
|$474,000
|$510,000
|$550,000
|7.8%
|Condominium
|$417,000
|$460,000
|$495,000
|7.6%
“Last year, there were only three months where prices didn’t rise in double digits,” Warren said. “This year, through September, price increases have been in the single digits for 6 months. The big question is whether we will see the median price drop in a coming month.”
The news is mixed for buyers still on the hunt. There is less competition but fewer houses on the market. The rise in house prices is slowing, but it continues to climb, coupled with increases in mortgage rates that relegate more people to the sidelines.
“Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates hit their highest level in more than two decades last week and are set to climb further as the Federal Reserve all but promises further rate hikes in its battle to rein in inflation. persistent,” the Associated Press reported. . The average 30-year key rate fell from 6.66% to 6.92%. Last year, at this date, the rate was 3.05%.
Our weekly buy, sell and design digest, with expert advice and insider neighborhood knowledge.
In Suffolk County (home to Boston, Revere, Chelsea and Winthrop), sales fell 26.3% for single-family homes and 18.8% for condos, with median sale prices of $733,000 and $650,000, respectively. Nantucket County led the way in price increases (49.1%), but to put that into perspective, sales were down 40%. See breakdown by county.
Looking at the city-by-city numbers, the year-over-year numbers for the Arlington single-family home market indicate a downturn, but make no mistake. Sales were down 30.6% year-over-year, and the median selling price fell from $999,000 to $845,000 from September 2021 to September 2022. But since the start of 2022, prices rose 24.2% to $1,167,500.
In Brookline, condo sales are down about half and the median sale price is up 12.5% year-over-year ($842,500) and 8.2% since the start of the year ($887,500). Across the Charles in Cambridge, the numbers offer false hope: Sales are down around 28% and the median year-over-year selling price is down 3.5% ($786,513 ), but the median sale price this year rose 7.4% to $875,000.
Take a look at the city-by-city breakdown of single-family homes and condominium units.
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);}
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);}
Boston
Estonia’s parliament on Tuesday declared Russia a terrorist state, making it the third national legislature to do so.
Eighty-eight of the Riigikogu’s 101 MPs voted in favor of the statement, which expresses support for the investigations launched by the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court into crimes committed on Ukrainian territory by Russia. Ten deputies were absent and three abstained from voting.
“Supporting the Ukrainian Parliament’s appeal to countries and international organizations, the Riigikogu declares the Russian regime a terrorist state and the Russian Federation a state that supports terrorism,” the statement said. “The Riigikogu calls on the international community to adopt similar statements.
The Estonian parliament is only the third national parliament to condemn the Kremlin with such firmness, after its two Baltic neighbors, Lithuania and Latvia. The move comes a week after Ukraine condemned Russia as a terrorist state at an urgent meeting of the UN General Assembly.
“Russia has proven once again that this is a terrorist state which must be deterred in the strongest possible way,” Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN, told MPs Estonians in the opening speech of a debate that was overshadowed by the missile strikes on Kyiv. and other cities on the same day.
While other European countries have been reluctant to follow the Baltics, the Council of Europe’s Parliamentary Assembly voted on October 13 to adopt a resolution recognizing Russia as a terrorist state.
However, US President Joe Biden said last week that he believed Russia should not be designated as a state sponsor of terrorism, even though Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had asked it to do so. “It’s not the most effective or solid path, as we’ve said many times before, to hold Russia accountable,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
pl_facebook_pixel_args = [];
pl_facebook_pixel_args.userAgent = navigator.userAgent;
pl_facebook_pixel_args.language = navigator.language;
if ( document.referrer.indexOf( document.domain ) < 0 ) { pl_facebook_pixel_args.referrer = document.referrer; } !function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s) {if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}; if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version='2.0'; n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0; t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,'script', 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js'); fbq( 'consent', 'revoke' ); fbq( 'init', "394368290733607" ); fbq( 'track', 'PageView', pl_facebook_pixel_args ); if ( typeof window.__tcfapi !== 'undefined' ) { window.__tcfapi( 'addEventListener', 2, function( tcData, listenerSuccess ) { if ( listenerSuccess ) { if ( tcData.eventStatus === 'useractioncomplete' || tcData.eventStatus === 'tcloaded' ) { __tcfapi( 'getCustomVendorConsents', 2, function( vendorConsents, success ) { if ( ! vendorConsents.hasOwnProperty( 'consentedPurposes' ) ) { return; } const consents = vendorConsents.consentedPurposes.filter( function( vendorConsents ) { return 'Create a personalised ads profile' === vendorConsents.name; } ); if ( consents.length === 1 ) { fbq( 'consent', 'grant' ); } } ); } } }); }
Politices
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing