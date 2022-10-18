News
MLS Cup Playoffs: Loons season ends in penalty kicks to FC Dallas
Minnesota United’s MLS Cup Playoffs match Monday at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas had all the drama.
An Emanuel Reynoso goal to take the lead, a FC Dallas equalizer, a nail-biting 30-minute extra time and a penalty kick shootout that went down to the fifth and final round.
But Minnesota’s season is done in the first round for the third time in four years.
FC Dallas made all five PKs on goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, while Loons’ midfielder Wil Trapp was the only Loon to miss in a 5-4 result.
Dallas will play Austin FC in the Western Conference semifinal at 7 p.m. Sunday on ESPN.
Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair had made saves on three of the eight penalty kicks he faced with Minnesota since 2020. He nearly had a few saves in PKs, but couldn’t get enough power to keep them out of the net.
Sixth-seed Minnesota and third-seed Dallas were tied 1-1 after 90 minutes and a scoreless 30-minute extra time.
Clair barely kept the ball from crossing the goal line in the 110th minute after Jesus Ferreira and Sebastian Lletget couldn’t do more with the clear chance. St. Clair made his career-high-tying eight save of the game on a 25-yard free kick in the 117th minute.
Emanuel Reynoso showed why he’s the club MVP in the 53rd minute. His clutch, left-footed goal put MNUFC up 1-0. He finished what Wil Trapp started with a a sensational long ball to Bongi Hlongwane down the right side.
The Loons were 12-4-4 when scoring first goal this season, but had lost both of the previous two playoff games after taking a lead: the 2020 Western Conference final at Seattle and a 2021 first-round match at Portland.
Ten minutes later, Dallas equalized off a corner kick. A glancing header went to Facundo Quignon at the far post and he nodded it in over DJ Taylor to make it 1-1 in the 64th minute.
Manager Adrian Heath made two changes in the 74th minute, with Luis Amarilla and Hlongwane out, Kervin Arriaga and Mender Garcia in. Then Joseph Rosales came in for Franco Fragapane, who was on a yellow card.
The FS1 pregame show had footage of a fan eating a giant taco before the game. That was the highlight after 45 minutes as neither team produced threatening scoring chances. In the first half, Dallas had 61 percent possession and led 4-2 in shots and one apiece.
The Loons made one change from the regular-season finale on Oct. 9: right-sided winger Bongi Hlongwane returned after a five game absence with a knee injury and replaced Mender Garcia.
BRIEFLY
MLS Players Association shared salary information for players added during the summer window, meaning figures were shared for three new Loons players. New Designated Player, attacker Mender Garcia, has a guaranteed compensation of $322,313. Midfielder Jonathan Gonzalez is at $245,000 and Alan Benitez leads the group at $437,250. Benitez has played 21 minutes in the final four games of the regular season. … Going into Monday, MNUFC was 2-3 in their three previous MLS Cup Playoff appearances.
News
Minnesota elections 2022: Senate District 38 candidates
SENATE DISTRICT 38
Brad Kohler
- Age: 58
- Party: R
- City: Brooklyn Park
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I am a former professional athlete, businessman, author and inventor. But what qualifies me for this position is that I enjoy helping people as a passion. I am very goal-oriented and love to help people work through problems to achieve New Heights.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? I believe we need to reduce crime drastically. We need to increase economy by supporting our communities. This will help create jobs better wages. But we must first have safer streets.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? I don’t consider myself a true party member more along the lines of Independence as I don’t care if you’re a red or blue, I am here as a public official to service you and help you in any way I can that is the position I am looking forward to holding.
- Website or contact: Bradkohlerforstatesenate.com
Susan Pha
- Age: 45
- Party: DFL
- City: Brooklyn Park
- What qualifies you to hold this position? My commitment to serving our community’s best interest as someone who has worked, lived, volunteered, and raised my family in this district for 16 years. I am a two-term city council member of Brooklyn Park, the current Mayor Pro-Tem, Commissioner of the Economic & Development Authority, and Board Member of Brooklyn Bridge Alliance for Youth.
- What would your top priorities be if elected?My top priorities are the everyday concerns of the people of this district – public safety, safe schools, fully funded public education, affordable healthcare and lowering the cost of prescription drugs, women’s reproductive rights, livable wages, good jobs and a thriving economy, and protecting our environment.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? I believe we need to move beyond the destructive divisiveness that plagues our politics and our ability to govern. We must find common ground and work towards solutions that will move our state forward.
- Website or contact: www.susanphaforsenate.com
Mary O’Connor (Candidate information not available)
- Party: LMN
- City: Brooklyn Center
- Website or contact:[email protected]
News
Suburban teen dies after incident at Naperville school choir event: authorities – NBC Chicago
A 17-year-old high school student tragically died during a musical event at Naperville North High School on Friday, authorities said.
The DuPage County Coroner’s Office said it was investigating the death of 17-year-old Daniel Moshi of Franklin Park, who died suddenly Friday evening.
Naperville firefighters confirmed responding to the high school around 6:18 p.m. for an “unconscious” 17-year-old boy. When firefighters arrived, bystanders were performing CPR on the teenager, who was taken to Edwards Medical Center, where he died.
A cause of death was not immediately released.
Naperville North hosted the All State Honors Show Choir for the Illinois American Choral Directors Association over the weekend, where Moshi performed.
“IL-ACDA is saddened by the loss of this beautiful person who loved to sing,” IL-ACDA President Laura Coster wrote on Facebook. “Our condolences to his family, to the students, to the directors and to the … students of the Leiden district.”
Moshi was a student at Leyden High School in District 212. Family members said he plans to attend Indiana University next year.
“This loss impacts our entire Leiden community,” a school spokesperson told NBC Chicago in a statement. “Our students and staff are in mourning and we are focused on their well-being. We encourage anyone who is struggling to contact a trusted adult and our Student Services department is available to provide support. We also ask everyone to take care of each other. during this difficult time.”
Other details surrounding what happened were not immediately known.
NBC Chicago
News
ALDS Game 5 postponed to Tuesday, fans sit in the rain for nearly three hours in ‘terribly managed’ delay – The Mercury News
The Yankees kept fans waiting for a nearly three-hour rain delay just to get them all home when ALDS Game 5 against the Cleveland Guardians was postponed Monday night. The game is postponed to 4:07 p.m. Tuesday at Yankee Stadium with Nestor Cortes starting in place of Jameson Taillon.
Facing a do-or-die situation with the series tied 2-2, both teams, the league and broadcast network, TBS, pushed to end the game on Monday night, according to an unnamed source who was in the meetings. . The source told Kristie Ackert of the Daily News that the situation was “handled terribly”.
“We must have had six Zoom calls, at least with Major League Baseball, Cleveland [Guardians], the manager and general manager of both teams,” Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said. “And obviously the commissioner’s office said the forecast was that anytime from 7:30, 8, 8:30, 9:00 at the latest, worst case scenario we could get this thing in, it would be dry afterwards.
At 6:20 p.m., shortly before the scheduled 7:07 a.m. start, the Yankees and MLB announced that the game would start with a delay. There were no official updates until the postponement arrived at 9:35 a.m. and fans were left in the dark. A packed crowd at Yankee Stadium booed at the sight of the field crew packing the dugouts shortly before the postponement was announced.
“At the end of the day, we all thought we were going to be here and we certainly didn’t want any fans sitting here all night,” Cashman said. “You know they wanted to be here to watch a game and we definitely wanted to play a game and it just didn’t work out that way.”
Meanwhile, much of the squad had already left the stadium before the 9:35 a.m. announcement. After the postponement was announced, Guardians manager Terry Francona spoke to the media before the Yankees provided an update.
The club discussed not opening the stadium gates as initially it looked like the storm would dissipate. The storm slowed but a second system broke up and ended up over the Bronx.
“So obviously he adjusted the goalposts to some extent to get closer to the worst-case scenario, but at no time did we expect not to play,” Cashman said. “We expected to play. There had to be – not a window – it was supposed to be clear. And then a new system appeared. I would say, for the last [Zoom] call we got once things took a bit longer to clear, and we were actually struggling with the first pitch time. And then a new system appeared with moderate rain that was going to hit us in another 25 minutes and now we couldn’t restart it and now we had a brand new weather system that was not in the forecast at all.
The winner is scheduled to travel to Houston on Tuesday and face the Astros in Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday night. Rain impacted the start of the series last week, with Game 2 being moved from Thursday to Friday, forcing a tight turnaround in Cleveland for Games 3 and 4. Between the goodbye, the day off between games 1 and 2 and two postponements, the Yankees have played only four games in the last 17 days.
The decision to move the game to 4:07 was made by the league.
“It was all part of the decision making with the commissioner’s office, so each team had a chance to weigh in a time,” Cashman said. “In the end, the commissioner did it.”
()
California Daily Newspapers
News
Minnesota 2022 elections: House District 37A candidates
House District 37A
Caitlin Cahill (Candidate responses not available)
- Party: DFL
- City: Maple Plain
- Website or contact: [email protected]; 952-200-7254
Kristin Robbins (Candidate responses not available)
- Party: R
- City: Maple Grove
- Website or contact: [email protected]; 612-819-9217
News
Minnesota elections 2022: Senate District 44
SENATE DISTRICT 44
Paul Babin
- Party: R
- City: Maplewood
- Website or contact: [email protected]
- Candidate responses not available
Tou Xiong
- Age: 32
- Party: DFL
- City: Maplewood
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I started out volunteering in local politics since my high school days in SD 44. After I graduated law school I was elected to serve on the Maplewood City Council, tackling local issues in SD 44. In 2018, I brought my law background to the legislature as a State Representative. Now, I know we need a new strong voice for SD 44 in the MN Senate.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Education, Healthcare costs, and protection of the Environment
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? I am committed to reaching out to the other side.
- Website or contact: www.touxiongsenate.com
News
Pritzker, Duckworth take top spots in new statewide poll ahead of election – NBC Chicago
A new poll of registered voters in Illinois shows a definite trend in the 2022 election cycle, with a trio of Democrats holding a decisive lead in their respective statewide races.
The survey of 1,000 registered voters, conducted by the Illinois Broadcasters Association and Research America, Inc., found incumbents Governor JB Pritzker, Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Senator Tammy Duckworth all hold a lead over their Republican adversaries in the run-up to the general election. near.
In the race for governor, Pritzker holds a large lead in the poll, garnering 49.7% of the vote. State Sen. Darren Bailey, the Republican nominee in the race, trails 22 points at 27.7%, while Libertarian nominee Scott Schluter is at 6.3%.
According to the IBA, 0.1% of voters chose another candidate and 3.6% said they would not vote for any candidate in the race. About 12.6% of respondents said they were undecided.
Mark Harris, a Bailey strategist, dismissed the poll results, saying internal polls show the state senator only two points behind Pritzker.
“It coincides with the improving national environment for Republicans,” he told NBC 5 political reporter Mary Ann Ahern. “We are very confident this is a close race. and our data shows it’s getting closer, and I don’t think JB Pritzker would spend over $100 million if he thought it was a 20-point run.”
The Pritzker campaign hit back after the poll was released, calling the razor-thin margin in Bailey’s internal poll “trash.”
“Darren Bailey’s desperation is showing,” a campaign spokesperson told NBC 5. “Like the junk internal poll he tried to push through last month, these numbers are grossly flawed and inconsistent with all other public polls. Voters know Darren Bailey is too extreme for Illinois, and those who haven’t voted early for Governor Pritzker will no doubt reject Bailey in November.”
Poll data was similar in two other statewide races, according to the poll. Incumbent Attorney General Kwame Raoul holds a 42.6 to 25.2% lead over Republican nominee Thomas DeVore, while Libertarian nominee Dan Robin is at 5.7%.
A large proportion of voters, 22.3%, are undecided in the race, while 4.2% say they will not vote for any of the council candidates.
In the race for the Illinois Senate seat, incumbent Senator Tammy Duckworth holds a 48.2 to 28.5 percent lead over Republican challenger Kathy Salvi. Libertarian Bill Redpath won 5.5% of the vote, while 14.2% of voters are undecided in the race.
The margin of error in the three polls was 3.1%, according to the IBA.
The results echo another poll of 770 likely voters released over the weekend by the Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ, which found Pritzker held a 15-point lead over Bailey and showed Duckworth held a 14-point lead. on Salvi.
The poll also found that 37% of downstate voters had a favorable opinion of Pritzker, while 32% of downstate voters had a favorable opinion of Bailey.
Statewide, 52% of voters had an unfavorable opinion of Bailey, according to pollsters from Public Policy Polling. The WBEZ/Sun-Times poll had a margin of error of 3.5%.
NBC Chicago
MLS Cup Playoffs: Loons season ends in penalty kicks to FC Dallas
Minnesota elections 2022: Senate District 38 candidates
Suburban teen dies after incident at Naperville school choir event: authorities – NBC Chicago
ALDS Game 5 postponed to Tuesday, fans sit in the rain for nearly three hours in ‘terribly managed’ delay – The Mercury News
Minnesota 2022 elections: House District 37A candidates
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Bitcoin Price Formed A Bearish Wedge Pattern, These Are The Crucial Trading Levels
Minnesota elections 2022: Senate District 44
Pritzker, Duckworth take top spots in new statewide poll ahead of election – NBC Chicago
Elections 2022: Dakota County Commission District 3
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing