MLS Cup Playoffs: Loons season ends in penalty kicks to FC Dallas

Minnesota United’s MLS Cup Playoffs match Monday at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas had all the drama.

An Emanuel Reynoso goal to take the lead, a FC Dallas equalizer, a nail-biting 30-minute extra time and a penalty kick shootout that went down to the fifth and final round.

But Minnesota’s season is done in the first round for the third time in four years.

FC Dallas made all five PKs on goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, while Loons’ midfielder Wil Trapp was the only Loon to miss in a 5-4 result.

Dallas will play Austin FC in the Western Conference semifinal at 7 p.m. Sunday on ESPN.

Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair had made saves on three of the eight penalty kicks he faced with Minnesota since 2020. He nearly had a few saves in PKs, but couldn’t get enough power to keep them out of the net.

Sixth-seed Minnesota and third-seed Dallas were tied 1-1 after 90 minutes and a scoreless 30-minute extra time.

Clair barely kept the ball from crossing the goal line in the 110th minute after Jesus Ferreira and Sebastian Lletget couldn’t do more with the clear chance. St. Clair made his career-high-tying eight save of the game on a 25-yard free kick in the 117th minute.

Emanuel Reynoso showed why he’s the club MVP in the 53rd minute. His clutch, left-footed goal put MNUFC up 1-0. He finished what Wil Trapp started with a a sensational long ball to Bongi Hlongwane down the right side.

The Loons were 12-4-4 when scoring first goal this season, but had lost both of the previous two playoff games after taking a lead: the 2020 Western Conference final at Seattle and a 2021 first-round match at Portland.

Ten minutes later, Dallas equalized off a corner kick. A glancing header went to Facundo Quignon at the far post and he nodded it in over DJ Taylor to make it 1-1 in the 64th minute.

Manager Adrian Heath made two changes in the 74th minute, with Luis Amarilla and Hlongwane out, Kervin Arriaga and Mender Garcia in. Then Joseph Rosales came in for Franco Fragapane, who was on a yellow card.

The FS1 pregame show had footage of a fan eating a giant taco before the game. That was the highlight after 45 minutes as neither team produced threatening scoring chances. In the first half, Dallas had 61 percent possession and led 4-2 in shots and one apiece.

The Loons made one change from the regular-season finale on Oct. 9: right-sided winger Bongi Hlongwane returned after a five game absence with a knee injury and replaced Mender Garcia.

BRIEFLY

MLS Players Association shared salary information for players added during the summer window, meaning figures were shared for three new Loons players. New Designated Player, attacker Mender Garcia, has a guaranteed compensation of $322,313. Midfielder Jonathan Gonzalez is at $245,000 and Alan Benitez leads the group at $437,250. Benitez has played 21 minutes in the final four games of the regular season. … Going into Monday, MNUFC was 2-3 in their three previous MLS Cup Playoff appearances.