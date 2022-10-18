News
Obituary of Dame Carmen Callil | Editing
The idea for the feminist publishing house Virago came to Carmen Callil, who died at the age of 84, “like the switching on of a light bulb”. Ever since the revelation happened over a drink at the first issue of the feminist magazine Spare Rib in 1972, her first inclination has been to call it Spare Rib Books. Then she and journalist Rosie Boycott came across the word virago – a heroic, warrior woman – in a book about goddesses. The resulting enterprise radically expanded the published range of women’s writing and transformed the role of women in publishing itself.
Virago aimed to provide a mainstream publisher for 52% of the population – women – at a time when they weren’t allowed mortgages or bank loans. Marsha Rowe, co-founder of Spare Rib, had explained the ideas of “very serious American feminists” of the 1960s to Callil, the magazine’s publicist, whose feminism had been learned in her mother’s lap. “I never had time for the Daily Mail bra-burning nonsense because it didn’t include men… The number of men who helped me get Virago off the ground is legion. ”
An advisory group of 28 women – friends, journalists, academics – offered money and food as well as advice. As news spread, women climbed the stairs to Callil’s attic in Chelsea, south-west London, offering ideas and manuscripts – “I’ve had enough of hearing about of the vagina.” Most asked, “Can I help?” Many did, including Anna Coote, who brought in Virago’s first author, Mary Chamberlain, whose Fenwomen: A Portrait of Women in an English Village was published in association with Quartet in 1973.
The following year, Virago became self-financing and independent, with a capital of £1,500 and a guaranteed overdraft of £25,000 plus a loan of £10,000. Rowe and Boycott left, and Ursula Owen – a psychiatric social worker, one of the many early volunteers – became managing editor. Harriet Spicer, who had worked as a publicist with Callil, came on board to handle production.
Callil attempted to balance the demands of Virago with those of his advertising company in order to meet the bills. Authors helped: Angela Carter wrote The Sadeian Woman for just £25. Vera Brittain’s Testament of Youth, first published in 1933, was revived in 1978 and the following year became a five-part BBC television series.
Each dark green volume carried on its second page the statement “Virago is a feminist publisher”, followed by a quote from Women, Resistance and Revolution by Sheila Rowbotham: “It is only when women begin to organize in large numbers that we become a political force, and begin to move towards the possibility of a truly democratic society”.
At the suggestion of author Michael Holroyd, Callil read Antonia White’s Frost in May and, determined to publish it, in 1978 invented a series of Virago Modern Classics (VMC) to challenge Penguin’s then predominantly male lineage. “If founding Virago was my first lightbulb moment, imagining Classics was my second,” Callil said years later, of the series now as revered and recognizable as any in publishing.
Almost overnight, a brand was created out of nothing. Never mind that Anthony Burgess, hailing VMC’s revival of Dorothy Richardson’s four-volume Pilgrimage, regretted that it had been reissued by “chauvinistic sows” – teachers, WI members, radical feminists, even men welcomed Virago, which Callil had launched because she wanted to demonstrate that “women had their own story”.
In 1982, Callil was recruited to take over from Chatto & Windus. She agreed on the condition that Virago come with her, believing that in order to survive she needed to be part of a larger group – Chatto, Cape and Bodley Head as it was then. The decision caused resentment but met with success, with Callil looking after VMC while splashing £625,000 on Holroyd’s biography of George Bernard Shaw.
But Virago lost its profitability as part of a larger group (“poorly male-run businesses,” Callil said) which in 1987 was owned by Random House USA. Callil, Owen, Spicer, Lennie Goodings and Alexandra Pringle bought the business, but by 1995, with the book trade threatened on several fronts, it was clear that Virago could no longer stand alone. Callil resigned as chairman and rescue came in the form of Little, Brown, where he continues to thrive, although that company in turn became part of the multinational Hachette group.
Callil may be guilty of appalling behavior which she justified by claiming she was struggling against the odds. Those who worked with her remember lots of crying in the toilets. “I also cried in the toilet – we all did,” Callil said in the BBC Four documentary Virago: Changing the World One Page at a Time (2016). “I would ask people: what the hell are you doing? but she claimed her co-workers were free to tell her to fuck off back.
She loved animals; a request to stop work to grieve a pet would be met with understanding, and while vacationing in France in the days before pet passports, she once admitted to spending an hour on the phone with her dog. To close friends, she was always faithful.
Born in Melbourne, Victoria, Carmen was the third of four children. His mother’s family, Lorraine (née Allen), had arrived from Cork in the late 1800s, fleeing the Enclosure Acts, and his father’s, Frederick Callil’s, from Lebanon following the massacres of Maronite Christians. A lawyer, assistant lecturer in French at the University of Melbourne and opera lover, he named his daughter after Bizet’s fiery heroine. She explored her family’s origins in depth in Oh Happy Day (2020).
Carmen was eight years old when her father died: during his long illness she had been sent to a convent boarding school. She was “wretched and lonely,” the nuns sapping all the joy of life and instilling in young minds a fear of sin and hell. Even in adult life, Callil felt “God is after me with a scythe” if she disagreed with him. She couldn’t detect any interest in intellectual achievement, the educational emphasis on being a woman. “I can think of no worse way to spend your life – an awful mess.” When, years later, she read Frost in May, she immediately told the story of a nine-year-old locked up in a convent.
At the University of Melbourne, she studied English Literature and Australian History. Learning for the first time of the cruelty inflicted on the early settlers, she cried, forever becoming “a political animal”. Almost immediately after graduation, she set sail for Europe, having “a wonderful time in Italy.” In 1960, she arrived in Great Britain.
The decade that followed in London was, as the title of Sarah Maitland’s memoir published by Virago in 1988 says, Very Heaven. Jobs were easy to come by and soon Callil was working in publishing, part of an army of young publicists.
For Callil, as for many of his generation, 1968 was a political turning point. Then there was the underground press, International Times and Oz, whose editors Richard Neville and Felix Dennis launched the Ink newspaper as a gateway to the national press. Callil volunteered to handle the publicity – “the best thing about it”. Neville and Dennis were distracted by the Oz obscenity trial in 1971 and imprisoned until their appeals were successful. When Ink folded, Rowe, Boycott and Callil went into Spare Rib, and Callil founded his book advertising company as well as Virago Press.
After retiring from publishing, Callil wrote reviews and features for newspapers and magazines, and divided his time between London and France. She appeared occasionally on TV and radio, judged prizes (resignation of the Man Booker International jury in 2011 following the decision to award the prize to Philip Roth), gave a few lectures and, in 2006, was produced his own book. Bad Faith was a well-received biography of Louis Darquier de Pellepoix, until then a mere footnote in French World War II history.
A contact with lung cancer focused her mind and she organized her records for the British Library. Following the 2016 EU Referendum, she founded 48% & Rising, campaigning energetically for the remnant cause, and she also gave her support to the Writers Rebel group supporting Extinction Rebellion and Artists for Palestine UK.
There were various accolades, including the Distinguished Writing Award from the International Women’s Writing Guild and honorary doctorates from Sheffield, York, Oxford Brookes and the Open University. In the 2017 Anniversary Honors, Callil was named a Dame for Services to Literature.
“I always wanted to change the world,” Callil said. “It just wasn’t good enough.”
She is survived by her brother Julien. Another brother and a sister predeceased her.
theguardian
News
2022-23 Miami Heat: What do they earn? How will they be utilized? Who plays? Who doesn’t?
Season No. 35 opens Wednesday for the Miami Heat with a familiar roster not necessarily cast in familiar roles.
That makes Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. opener against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena somewhat of unveiling of how what is old can become new again.
In some ways, it is a gamble by Pat Riley, Andy Elisburg and the team’s front office that internal growth can overcome that lack of external exploration.
So, for now, these are the 16 faces of the 2022-23 Miami Heat, with all but three returning from the roster that advanced within one victory of last season’s NBA Finals
No. 13 Bam Adebayo
Height: 6-9. Weight: 255.
Age: 25. Salary: $30.4 million.
Fresh outlook: The stated offseason goal was a more aggressive offensive approach from Adebayo, who all too often was discounted by opposing defenses during the playoffs as the lack of a threat on that end. Adebayo averaged 13 shots last season, but the key to increased productivity could be exceeding last season’s 6.1 free throws.
No. 22 Jimmy Butler
Height: 6-7. Weight: 230.
Age: 33. Salary: $37.7 million.
Fresh outlook: This is the rare exception of seeking more or better among the Heat’s returning players. Butler played at an All-NBA level last season and took his game up a notch in the playoffs. If his body allows, availability during the regular season could be crucial toward gaining a quality seed in the uber-competitive Eastern Conference. Only once since 2016-17 has Butler appeared in at least 60 regular-season games.
No. 8 Jamal Cain
Height: 6-7. Weight: 191.
Age: 23. Salary: $509,000 (two-way contract).
Fresh outlook: One of three newcomers to the roster, the undrafted rookie out of Oakland University had breakout moments during the preseason and the Heat have shown a willingness to utilize two-way players in key regular-season minutes, as evidenced by Caleb Martin’s contributions at the start of last season. The Heat’s wing glut, however, could limit such Cain opportunities.
No. 21 Dewayne Dedmon
Height: 7-0. Weight: 245.
Age: 33. Salary: $4.7 million.
Fresh outlook: Unlike last season, when there essentially was no competition for the backup role behind Bam Adebayo, Dedmon will have to hold off the youth of Omer Yurtseven and Nikola Jovic. That could mean having to show more of a 3-point game, while continuing to provide veteran defense and rebounding.
No. 40 Udonis Haslem
Height: 6-8. Weight: 235.
Age: 42. Salary: $2.9 million.
Fresh outlook: In light of the loss of P.J. Tucker without replacement, could we see Haslem match last season’s 13 appearances, after only five the previous two seasons? Most likely not, but it would help justify holding a roster spot for their 20th NBA season.
No. 14 Tyler Herro
Height: 6-5. Weight: 195.
Age: 22. Salary: $5.7 million.
Fresh outlook: Yes, the extension that takes Herro into the salary stratosphere does not kick in for another year, but the pressure of his four-year, $130 million deal assuredly kicks in immediately. For all the offense offered against opposing reserves in winning NBA Sixth Man of the Year, now comes the true measure of Herro against elite talent on both ends of the floor.
No. 24 Haywood Highsmith
Height: 6-4. Weight: 220.
Age: 25. Salary: $1.8 million.
Fresh outlook: Last season was the test drive, with a minimal role and minimum expectation. Now, with the Heat apparently intent to play small at power forward, Highsmith might have to show that he is capable of stepping in for Caleb Martin in case of injury or foul trouble. With the salary not yet fully guaranteed, the pressure will be there.
No. 5 Nikola Jovic
Height: 6-10. Weight: 205.
Age: 19. Salary: $2.2 million.
Fresh outlook: The initial impression was plenty of time being developed during practices, pregame drill work and perhaps in the G League. And then when the opportunities came during the preseason, eyes opened wide to more immediate possibilities. No, the body and defense aren’t there yet, but even at 19, there are NBA-level offensive skills that could come to be utilizes sooner rather than later.
No. 7 Kyle Lowry
Height: 6-0. Weight: 196.
Age: 36. Salary: $28.23 million.
Fresh outlook: With Tyler Herro moving into the starting lineup, the playmaking burden will be lessened, perhaps allowing Lowry to explore his offense to a greater degree than during his initial run. While plenty already has been proven, this still feels like a prove-it year, based on how the end of the season and playoffs went.
No. 16 Caleb Martin
Height: 6-5. Weight: 205.
Age: 25. Salary: $6.5 million.
Fresh outlook: The story was both surprising and uplifting when Martin was able to go last season from two-way contact to standard deal to contributor to playoff success. But now the ante has been raised significantly, and for more than the $20 million contract. Is he a starting-level talent, or will the void left by the loss of P.J. Tucker prove all the more glaring?
No. 4 Victor Oladipo
Height: 6-4. Weight: 213.
Age: 30. Salary: $8.8 million.
Fresh outlook: Yes, this very much was supposed to be a season of fresh outlook, finally past the injuries and rehab that had limited the past four seasons. And then came an uneven preseason, with lingering questions about the ability to recapture the magic from the days with the Indiana Pacers. So what now? A huge question mark.
No. 55 Duncan Robinson
Height: 6-7. Weight: 215.
Age: 28. Salary: $16.9 million.
Fresh outlook: A fresh outlook is exactly what Robinson has been pointed toward, after an uneven 2021-22 and then removal from the primary playoff mix. The preseason results were encouraging, playing in more of an attacking and facilitating mode. But was the desired team goal there renewed hope or the showcasing of a tradeable salary?
No. 9 Dru Smith
Height: 6-3. Weight: 203.
Age: 24. Salary: $509,000 (two-way contract).
Fresh outlook: After being cut from 2021 Heat training camp, the thought was of Smith in the past tense. But he returned from knee surgery with a solid late showing in summer league and then during the preseason. Under his two-way deal, he can appear in up to 50 NBA games this season, but likely will be seeing a lot of Sioux Falls.
No. 31 Max Strus
Height: 6-5. Weight: 215.
Age: 26. Salary: $1.8 million.
Fresh outlook: The rollercoaster looks like it will continue, from reserve at the start of last season, to starter, and now back to reserve with Tyler Herro’s ascension to the starting lineup. Amid the uneven preseason from Victor Oladipo, the question is whether Strus can offer shot creation with the second unit.
No. 2 Gabe Vincent
Height: 6-3. Weight: 200.
Age: 26. Salary: $1.8 million.
Fresh outlook: At times last season, particularly during the playoffs, it appeared as if Vincent had solidified the role as backup point guard. But now, with Tyler Herro expected to also get time at the point, it appears Vincent again will be cast as a combo guard, possibly asked for additional offense if Victor Oladipo does not get back to speed.
No. 77 Omer Yurtseven
Height: 6-11. Weight: 275.
Age: 24. Salary: $1.8 million.
Fresh outlook: This seemingly had set up as a breakout year following six weeks of breakout play amid Bam Adebayo’s absence last season. Instead, the Heat brought Dewayne Dedmon back at a rotation-player salary and drafted the height of Nikola Jovic. Now, after an injury-limited preseason, there are more questions than answers.
()
News
‘India is doing very well,’ says Union Minister Anurag Thakur on controlling inflation
Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday that India, compared to other countries, has done well in managing inflation.
Speaking at a press conference announcing an increase in the minimum support price (MSP) of several crops, Mr Thakur said: “If you compare it to the rest of the world, inflation is high in countries where there was no inflation for 30 to 40 years. Compared to them, India is doing very well. The world recognized it.
“Compared to the rest of the world, India is doing well in managing food inflation”: Union Minister Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) pic.twitter.com/3PfOxAg58j
– NDTV (@ndtv) October 18, 2022
He claimed government crop purchases had doubled since 2014. Mr. Thakur added that despite an increase in MSPs and an increase in government procurement, the government has managed to keep inflation under control.
Our farmers spared no effort, even during COVID, compared to 2014, government purchases more than doubled. We bought more and the farmers’ income was higher. This government has done everything. Production has increased, MSPs have increased but compared to the global scale, inflation is under control: Anurag Thakur (2/2) pic.twitter.com/JmFsqwlkNG
— ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2022
The center has approved an increase in the MSP of Rabi crops for the 2023-24 marketing season. The MSP for wheat has been increased by ₹110 per quintal from the existing rate of ₹2,015 for 2022-23. The MSPs for barley, gram, lentil (Masur), rapeseed and mustard and safflower were also noted.
The MSP is the rate at which the government buys grain from farmers. Currently, the government sets MSPs for 23 crops during the Rabi and Kharif seasons
Anurag Thakur’s comments on inflation come just days after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman defended government policy and said the rupee had fared much better than other emerging market currencies.
Explaining the weakening of the Indian rupee, Ms Sitharaman said it was due to the strengthening dollar.
“I will watch it, not the drop in the rupee and watch it as the dollar gets stronger all the time,” the finance minister said at a press briefing during her visit to the United States. Ms Sitharaman added that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was trying to ensure there was not too much volatility and was not intervening in the market to fix the value of the Indian currency.
ndtv
News
Minnesota Elections 2022: Senate District 55
SENATE DISTRICT 55
Pam Myhra
- Age: 65
- Party: R
- City: Burnsville
- What qualifies you to hold this position? What qualifies me to serve are my proven leadership skills, relevant qualifications, pertinent experience, and past record of effective public service. I am a Certified Public Accountant, former 2-term MN State Representative from 2011-14, former Audit Manager at KPMG, longtime district resident, mother of 3-children, and an effective listener.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? My top priorities are to provide permanent tax relief to Minnesotans to fight the damage to family budgets caused by 40-year high inflation; address the dramatic increase in crime by holding accountable 1) violent criminals and 2) judges and prosecutors for doing their jobs; and, improve education by listening to parents and focusing on academics.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? My leadership style is to listen and address concerns that block agreement. During my two terms as a MN State Representative from 2011-14, I effectively brought opposing sides together when I chief-authored four unanimously passed House bills that were signed into law by Governor Dayton. I will use this same approach as I serve in the MN Senate.
- Website or contact: pamforsenate.com
Lindsey Port
- Age: 40
- Party: DFL
- City: Burnsville
- What qualifies you to hold this position? As a mom, a wife, a former nonprofit executive director, and a longtime resident of Burnsville, I have direct knowledge of the issues impacting Minnesotans. I ran for Senate in 2020 and am running for reelection in 2022 because I believed in a better way of leading: working alongside the people in our community.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? I believe in the promise of our democracy and a brighter future for Minnesotans when we elect a government that works with and for us. In order to realize that promise, we have to protect access to reproductive care, including abortion access, address the affordable housing crisis, and protect and expand democracy that works for the people.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? Minnesotans are ready for a new kind of politics. We must come together and find solutions to issues impacting working Minnesotans, regardless of political beliefs. I have focused my work on people and their stories, getting to the core of issues that affect our families. By centering our humanity, I know we can make the changes that matter most.
- Website or contact: www.lindseyportmn.com
News
IKEA is testing driverless delivery trucks in Texas with Kodiak Robotics
Kodiak Robotics truck in front of an IKEA store.
Source: Kodiak Robotics
Self-driving truck startup Kodiak Robotics said it launched a pilot program with IKEA in Texas.
A tractor-trailer equipped with Kodiak’s self-driving system makes daily deliveries from an IKEA warehouse near Houston to a store near Dallas, about 300 miles away.
The trucks have human safety drivers on board, but are driven by Kodiak’s self-driving system.
Kodiak CEO Don Burnette said he’s not looking to put truckers out of business — in fact, he’s aiming to make their lives easier.
“Adopting autonomous trucking technology can improve drivers’ quality of life by focusing on local driving jobs that most prefer to do,” Burnette said. “Together [with IKEA] we can increase safety, improve working conditions for drivers and create a more sustainable freight transport system.”
This isn’t Kodiak’s first standalone rodeo. The company has been hauling freight in Texas with its self-driving test trucks since 2019 and recently opened a new route between Dallas and Oklahoma City. Kodiak has also conducted pilot tests with logistics giants Werner Enterprises and United States Xpressoperating self-driving trucks on routes from Dallas to Lake City, Florida and Atlanta, respectively.
Texas has become a hotbed for self-driving truck testing, partly because of favorable regulations — and also because the long stretches of freeway between its cities are ideal for automation. Waymo, the Alphabet subsidiary born of the Google Self-Driving Car Project, has been testing a fleet of autonomous Freightliner semi-trailers (with human safety drivers) for several months on a road between Dallas and Houston.
Autonomous Truck Start Aurora Innovation also tested trucks in Texas. Aurora launched a pilot in Texas with Werner Enterprises in April, on a 600-mile stretch between Fort Worth and El Paso. Another startup, TuSimplehas been testing its self-driving semis in Arizona and plans to expand to Texas next year.
cnbc
News
Minnesota Elections 2022: Senate District 48
SENATE DISTRICT 48
Julia Coleman
- Age: 30
- Party: R
- City: Waconia
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I have the skills needed to deliver for this district, including the final funding needed for Highway 212. Most importantly, my experience as a mother to three little boys helped me to walk in the shoes of the growing families in this district, pushing me to fight for safer streets, stronger schools, and more money in the family budget.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? I will strengthen our schools, reduce crime, and support family budgets. I will accomplish this by working to get our students on track with reading, putting more money in the family budget through tax relief, and by backing tough-on-crime legislation while supporting our law enforcement.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? I believe a large portion of this is on the shoulders of the media, who rarely cover how often we reach across the aisle and get along, but frequently cover heated arguments and gridlock. However, I personally work to keep positive rhetoric at the forefront of my messaging, both in the Senate and on the campaign trail, and will continue to do so.
- Website or contact: colemanforsenate.com, [email protected]
Dan Kessler
- Age: 57
- Party: DFL
- City: Chaska
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I’m a political outsider, who has worked in healthcare over 30 years. My experiences make me an independent voice. I have been a small business owner, running a private practice clinic, and have served on the Boards of non-profits. I’ve worked as a college professor, as a court-certified mediator, and as a forensic psychologist.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Passing the PRO Act to codify Roe v Wade into Minnesota law and protect women’s freedom to choose.
Pass $9B budget surplus bill to provide funding to recruit and train police and the $4B tax cut, which the Senate failed to pass.
Strengthening our public schools through responsible funding, rather than defunding public schools with vouchers.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? I’ve talked to thousands of voters, and some of my favorite conversations have been with Republicans. I’ve sat on more than a few front porches, having longer conversations than my campaign manager wants, hearing their concerns. We find more points of agreement than either of us expect. I will continue those conversations as their Senator.
- Website or contact: KesslerForSenate.com
News
Chicago is one of the “10 Most Haunted Cities in America”. Here’s Why – NBC Chicago
You may have noticed that Chicago has popped up on a few lists lately, some more infamous than others.
The city was recently named “Best Big City in the United States” by Conde Nast Traveler, a “Best Food City” by Wallethub, and, well, the most rat-infested city in America, according to the pest control company. Orkin.
But according to another list, it’s not the rats that make the city scary.
Travel + Leisure, just in time for Halloween, released a list of “America’s 10 Most Haunted Cities”, and The Windy City ranked first — coming in at No. 2.
The reason, according to the magazine, is due to the many ghosts that a “disastrous fire, a notorious serial killer and a mob story” have left behind.
“The Iroquois Theater was the site of a tragic fire that killed hundreds in 1903, and some say the alley behind the theater is still haunted by those unfortunate patrons,” the Chicago entry reads.
According to the Smithsonian Magazine, more than 600 concertgoers met their untimely doom on December 30, 1903, at the West Randolph Street theater in Chicago’s Loop when “a spark from a stage light ignited a nearby drapery.”
“It soon became apparent that the fire could not be brought under control,” the story continues. “Members of the public rushed from their seats to the few exit doors they could find, but most were obscured by curtains.”
Those who suffered at the hands of HH Holmes, the country’s first serial killer, also haunt the city, according to Travel + Leisure.
“HH Holmes murdered dozens (if not hundreds) of women at his infamous ‘Murder Castle,’ located at W. 63rd Street, according to the magazine. “And although that building has been replaced, some workers still report experiences strange as they worked in the new basement of the building.”
Other haunted locations include the North Side site of the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre, where on February 14, 1929, seven men were shot in a Clark Street garage, according to Chicago Magazine.
Although the incident remains unsolved, it is often attributed to Al Capone, whom the FBI describes as having run a “crime empire in the Windy City”.
Across the country, nearly 1,000 miles away, at #1 on Travel + Leisure’s “Most Haunted” list New Orleans, Louisiana. Rounding out the rest of the top 10 cities, Savannah, Georgia, takes 3rd place; St. Augustine, Florida at No. 4; Portland, Oregon at No. 5; Gettysburg, Pennsylvania at No. 6; Washington DC at No. 7; San Francisco, California at No. 8; Salem Massachusetts at No. 9 and San Antonia, Texas at No. 10.
Boo.
NBC Chicago
Obituary of Dame Carmen Callil | Editing
Cricket May Soon Get Its Worldwide Spotlight
2022-23 Miami Heat: What do they earn? How will they be utilized? Who plays? Who doesn’t?
‘India is doing very well,’ says Union Minister Anurag Thakur on controlling inflation
Minnesota Elections 2022: Senate District 55
Nextech AR Announces Record $6.7 Million 3D Model Purchase Order From a NASDAQ 100 Technology Company
IKEA is testing driverless delivery trucks in Texas with Kodiak Robotics
Minnesota Elections 2022: Senate District 48
India Intends to Debate Crypto Regulations Amid G20
Chicago is one of the “10 Most Haunted Cities in America”. Here’s Why – NBC Chicago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing